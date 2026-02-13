ADVERTISEMENT

At its core, geography is the study of Earth’s landscapes, environments, and the relationships between people and their surroundings. A wholesome enough premise, and the kind of thing you’d expect to bring everyone together over a shared appreciation of how big and interesting the planet is.

And yet it’s also behind some of the most heated arguments known to humanity—from tipsy debates with friends about whether Eurasia is actually one continent or two, all the way up to serious international conflicts over where lines on a map should sit.

Absolute chaos, and exactly why it makes such a rich subject for jokes. The r/geographymemes subreddit collects the best of them, and we’ve pulled together our favorites below.