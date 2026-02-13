ADVERTISEMENT

At its core, geography is the study of Earth’s landscapes, environments, and the relationships between people and their surroundings. A wholesome enough premise, and the kind of thing you’d expect to bring everyone together over a shared appreciation of how big and interesting the planet is.

And yet it’s also behind some of the most heated arguments known to humanity—from tipsy debates with friends about whether Eurasia is actually one continent or two, all the way up to serious international conflicts over where lines on a map should sit.

Absolute chaos, and exactly why it makes such a rich subject for jokes. The r/geographymemes subreddit collects the best of them, and we’ve pulled together our favorites below.

#1

True?

Two cats labeled Chile and Argentina lying curled up next to each other illustrating geography memes humor.

Sumeriam Report

    #2

    Close Call

    Aerial view of the Arizona asteroid crater near the visitor center, highlighting geography in a natural landscape.

    @CcibChris Report

    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is a big boring hole with interesting origins.

    #3

    Fascinating, But Untrue

    Map showing size comparison of Greater Tokyo Area in Japan and Greater London in England for geography memes.

    @eevee Report

    #4

    I’ll Never Be Able To Unsee This

    Map of Northwestern US states Idaho and Montana paired with a humorous meme illustrating geography relationships.

    NathanHatesLife Report

    #5

    Madagascar Has Feelings???

    Funny geography meme showing Madagascar with different emotions and a near-empty fuel gauge labeled outtagascar.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Need This

    Tattoo of a world map on a person's back highlighting the Republic of Congo, featuring funny geography memes.

    Staszrrs Report

    #7

    Western Media When Tragedy Hits

    World map meme showing Western media coverage on tragedies with humor and geography themes included.

    Rhino77zw Report

    #8

    True?

    Three cats labeled Norway, Sweden, and Finland cuddling with funny and silly geography memes about countries.

    dndDAAKU23 Report

    #9

    Which Cookie Are Y’all Taking

    United States shaped cookies with white icing and colorful sprinkles arranged on a black countertop geography humor.

    British_Chap2 Report

    #10

    Good Luck Fixing

    Map meme showing incorrect geography borders of Middle Eastern and Balkan countries, highlighting funny and silly geography memes.

    AcceptableGoat5794 Report

    #11

    North Europe Flags Be Like:

    Map of Nordic countries with their flags highlighting geography humor in funny and silly memes about all things geography.

    IAMTHE_REAL_ONE1 Report

    #12

    All These Fake Geography Buffs Out Here Smh

    Gru holding a gun with text about liking geography and challenging to name every place in a funny geography meme.

    Remuj Report

    #13

    Geography In Other Languages

    Meme showing geography translations in various languages with humorous expressions, highlighting funny geography memes.

    Vegetable_Look_4021 Report

    #14

    Lets Be Real, It Is Like This, US Americans Don't Know Nothing About Geography

    Outline map of the British Isles with text about a geography test naming all countries shown on the map.

    Silent-Oblivion Report

    #15

    Each State's Least Liked Neighbor

    Map of the United States with hand-drawn arrows pointing in various directions, a funny geography meme.

    Link_Da_Stink7 Report

    #16

    Europe Thing

    Meme showing humorous arguments between Eastern, Western, and Central Europeans represented by flags and cartoon faces.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    It's Not Enough

    Three SpongeBob memes comparing bilingualism in Europe and USA with quadrilingualism in India, highlighting funny geography humor.

    Street_Priority_7686 Report

    #18

    Germany

    Meme showing geopolitical humor with country flags and map faces referencing funny geography conflicts.

    4methysx_ Report

    #19

    Asked Chatgpt To Create A Map Of Europe In 2050, Wth

    Funny and silly geography memes showing a humorous imaginary map of Europe in 2050 with altered country names and borders.

    Souvlakias840 Report

    ethanthear avatar
    Benji
    Benji
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You asked AI, what did you expect bro 😭😭✌️

    #20

    Toe

    Map of Europe showing geography memes about countries calling toes either toes or fingers of the feet in green and red.

    Its_Neither5_Nor4 Report

    #21

    Europe To Americans

    Humorous geography meme showing simplified versus detailed map of Europe with flags representing cultural diversity.

    Corries_Roy_Cropper Report

    #22

    Explains Earthquakes

    Car crashed into a pole beside a globe, humorously suggesting geography memes about nearly collapsing the planet.

    TurbulentRip4285 Report

    #23

    The Alaskans Definitely Made This One

    Map of the United States with a humorous inset showing the lower 48 states as a fish shape, highlighting geography memes.

    British_Chap2 Report

    #24

    You Think Your Latin Makes You Better Than Us?

    Illustration of people labeled as US states pointing and laughing at a person labeled Nova Scotia, highlighting funny geography memes.

    ieatraccoons Report

    #25

    A Very American Map

    Humorous stereotype world map illustrating how the average American sees different countries in a funny geography meme.

    IAMTHE_REAL_ONE1 Report

    #26

    Map Of Serbia, But It Turned Into A Schnitzel

    Fried food shaped like a continent on a decorative plate, highlighting funny and silly geography memes.

    IAmChrisTheChristian Report

    #27

    I’m Aware Of The Full Name. But No One Uses It

    Futuristic cityscape imagining Rhode Island as an island, showcasing geography themed funny and silly memes.

    OldSport416 Report

    #28

    So Close, Yet So Far

    Two-panel meme showing geography humor with Texas, Colorado, and a man labeled as that little part of Oklahoma.

    Orange_leaf19 Report

    #29

    True Or Not?

    Funny geography meme featuring Tom from Tom and Jerry reacting differently to memes about countries and themselves.

    Cautious_Nothing1870 Report

    #30

    Yes

    T-shirt with a world map graphic and text saying the world's greatest planet on earth, geography humor concept.

    DrCrossBones Report

    #31

    We Invade A Lil

    Funny geography meme showing a world map with love and a darkened map highlighting Germany's borders.

    Whooperboi Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Russia is having problems identifying borders at the moment.

    #32

    Pretty Hard

    Funny geography meme showing Thomas the Tank Engine reacting to learning island names from Oceania, Caribbean, and Greek regions.

    Widedog_ Report

    #33

    It's Time To Learn Geography, Now!

    Map humor showing confusion between Oman and Yemen locations, highlighting funny and silly geography memes about tests.

    1Aaditya1 Report

    #34

    Fixing The US

    Blank map of the United States showing state borders for funny and silly geography memes about all things geography.

    crazy-goober Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No need to be that drastic. Just remove the mandarin dictator.

    #35

    Simplified Geography A.k.a Country Bumkin Geography

    Colorful world map with country names labeled humorously, illustrating funny and silly geography memes.

    Far_Match_3774 Report

    #36

    Oregon

    Funny geography meme comparing big and mini burgers and sodas with a map highlighting a U.S. state in red.

    l-Beat-My-Wife Report

    #37

    I Tried To Make A Version Of Another Meme But Wth Google?

    Google search suggestions asking if Europe is a country or continent, highlighting funny geography memes and misconceptions.

    ImpossibleEvan Report

    #38

    The World According To America?

    Map showing Americans' guesses locating Iran, with only 23% correctly identifying it, highlighting geography funny meme theme.

    Master-Criticism-182 Report

    #39

    Countries With Directions In Their Name But Don't Have A Twin

    Flags of six countries with north, south, east, or west in their names, highlighting funny geography facts.

    No_Tax_7889 Report

    #40

    Chad

    Color-coded map of Africa highlighting regions with varying intensities related to geography in a visual meme style.

    LaPetitFleuret Report

    #41

    Eight Ways To Divide Texas

    Funny and silly geography memes showcasing Texas hazards, vegetation, politics, language, and daily life habits in colorful maps.

    delugetheory Report

    #42

    I Never Understood This Meme

    Map highlighting two arguments with arrows pointing near the Caribbean and central Africa in a humorous geography meme.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    It’s True You Know

    Map showing the size of Brazil compared to Texas, Japan, Africa, the Americas, Earth, and the NGC 4414 Galaxy geography meme.

    BejPlum Report

    #44

    The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Each State!

    Map of the United States showing popular fast food chains by state, highlighting geography in a funny and silly context.

    Link_Da_Stink7 Report

    #45

    Hope No One Has Already Done This

    Satellite image showing the geographic border between Oman and Iran with a humorous meme about geography memes.

    Science-games-YT Report

    #46

    Americans Do Not Realise The Size Of Their Own Country 😮

    US map filled with various country flags and landmarks, showcasing geography humor in a funny and silly meme style.

    Budddydings44 Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's just sad that they don't know how to govern it.

    #47

    Fine, No One Gets To Have It!

    Google Maps screenshot showing Gulf of Mexico and surrounding US states and Central America with search options visible, geography map.

    Difficult_Clerk_4074 Report

    #48

    Supercontinent

    Map comparison showing current world continents versus ancient Pangea supercontinent, highlighting funny geography memes.

    LegendZ69 Report

    #49

    Dam, The Netherlands Are Impressive

    Meme contrasting other countries losing coastline with the Netherlands humorously making more land, featuring funny geography references.

    highkey_a_god Report

    #50

    European Bullying American

    Scene from a meme showing two maps and a person labeled US citizen saying they are the same picture, geography humor.

    the_doctor2_03 Report

    #51

    Learing The Lakes

    Map of the Great Lakes with a mnemonic highlighting the letter L in a funny geography meme about lakes.

    ReactionAble7945 Report

    #52

    I’m Bad At Geography

    Will Smith in a four-panel meme humorously discussing being bad at geography despite being American.

    -Hi_Im_Here- Report

    #53

    Highest Quality Meme

    Maps highlighting the large northwestern country subdivisions in different continents for geography memes.

    internet_redditor Report

    #54

    Very Funny Geography Meme Go Brrrrrrr

    Funny geography meme showing a map of India with a red dot labeled Indore versus a red square labeled Outdore.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    Geography Meme!

    Comparison of Greenland size on globe versus map with a meme of a small and large person representing the difference in geography perception.

    22prateek12 Report

    #56

    Forget East And West Europe, Say Hello To North And South Europe

    Map of Europe divided into north and south regions, highlighted in red and blue for funny and silly geography memes.

    Moist-Complaint-7578 Report

    #57

    They Called Their Country After Fictional Character. Are They Stupid?

    Map highlighting Bharat with a humorous meme inset, combining funny and silly geography memes for entertainment purposes.

    XVYQ_Emperator Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they dress like that they are.

    #58

    Why Aren’t There Major Cities On Lake Vostok?

    Map of Antarctica showing Lake Vostok beneath ice sheet, with drilling rig reaching 3500m in geography-themed meme.

    theurbanmapper Report

    #59

    Widesconsin

    Funny geography meme showing the US map with a large highlighted northern border labeled Widesconsin joke.

    BiNationalPerson Report

    #60

    Why Isn’t The Atlantic Ocean Considered A Great Lake?

    Map showing continents North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and the Atlantic Ocean for geography meme content.

    thekeystoneking Report

    #61

    Please, Not The French Brazil

    Meme showing a baby worried about being born in France or Brazil, then surprised it's born in French Guiana, geography humor.

    R0DR160HM Report

    #62

    Why ?

    Map showing southern Spain and northern Morocco with caption questioning why there is no bridge connecting the two continents geography meme.

    TrainingDrawing7788 Report

    #63

    What's Your Favourite Satellite City?

    Two contrasting illustrated characters discussing satellite cities with geography memes about culture and identity differences.

    trym982 Report

    #64

    Where's The Most Southern Part Of The Arctic Ocean?

    Cartoon man reacting to a geography meme about Northern Antarctica as the entire coast of Antarctica.

    allonzehe Report

    #65

    Map Of Europe Of Witch Country Is Lit

    Map of Europe highlighting countries labeled as lit or not lit, presented as a funny geography meme.

    at_brooklyn Report

    #66

    Europe Convincing The World That It Is A Real Continent Has To Be The Greatest Troll Of All Time

    Meme showing different perspectives on the number of continents with geography maps and humorous characters.

    ComradeHregly Report

    #67

    I Had No Idea?!?!

    Map of Africa with text about its size fitting all members of The Beatles, showcasing funny geography meme concept.

    skullhead907 Report

    #68

    I Saw This In R/Skateboard

    Screenshot of a Reddit post asking for useless geography facts with a top reply humorously saying Belgium.

    SkyeBeacon Report

    #69

    How Foreigners See The U.S.

    Simplified map of the United States showing only California, Texas, and New York for a funny geography meme illustration.

    Poopsweats2026 Report

    #70

    Mongolian Navy

    Toucan meme showing a bird's beak labeled navy then revealed as Mongolia, illustrating funny and silly geography memes.

    Witherbomb Report

    #71

    Indeed

    Moe from The Simpsons humorously interacting with Barney in a meme about funny and silly geography topics.

    Red_Delta8779 Report

