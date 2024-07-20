ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us, if not all, are aware of what a typical map looks like. It usually represents a part of the Earth, showing the locations of countries, cities, and natural landmarks like rivers and mountains, as well as man-made features like roads and buildings. 

However, some cartographers try to mix it up and stray from the norm, creating not-so-conventional maps that, at first glance, have no usefulness at all. How many Switzerlands fit in Brazil and tomato Europe vs. potato Europe are just a few examples awaiting you on the best-of-all-time list of Terrible Maps. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you think failed at geography the most!

Bored Panda also reached out to cartographer and designer Liz Cox, who kindly agreed to answer a few questions about all things maps.

#1

#2

#3

When asked what inspired her to become a cartographer, Liz told us, “I have always been a right-brained, creative person and was set on pursuing music and creative writing. I was also obsessed with geography, memorizing random facts about different countries and learning about new cultures around the world was my nerdy fun (I used to even paint teeny flags on my toenails).”
#4

#5

#6

“Undiagnosed ADHD had me bouncing around from interest to interest most of my life. Cartography was never something I planned to get into, but it was the perfect fit for my neuro-spicy brain. I get to continually learn about new places, use a ton of creativity and love of graphic design, and challenge myself with analytical skills. It's really the perfect fit for me,” Liz fondly shared.

#7

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a bit frightened by how "accurate" this map seems to be

#8

#9

It turns out the terrible maps with a pinch of humor are not only enjoyed by an occasional passerby but also by the specialists themselves. “I LOVE the Terrible Maps account and am so excited to buy the book,” Liz tells us.

#10

#11

nagoj91802 avatar
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol I thought something was wrong with the image for a moment…..

#12

“After stressful days digging through unorganized data for mapping, sending co-workers some of these map memes is the best way to lighten up the environment. I am never disappointed with the newest "Terrible Map." I love seeing the dad-humor-infused maps and think we could all use a LOT more giggling in our lives!”

#13

#14

#15

The book Liz talks about is Terrible Maps: Hilarious Maps for a Ridiculous World. It’s Michael Howe’s child of labor—the guy behind the Terrible Maps social media project. Online, it's described as the ultimate gift book for budding geographers or anyone who wants to have a laugh.

#16

#17

sawdust99 avatar
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I'm thinking they should make Gummy Switzerlands candy.

#18

So if you prefer having a physical book related to your interests it might be worth checking out. “Ever wondered about the average jean colour across the United States? Or what ‘pedestrians’ look like in Denmark? What unites Brokenwind, Upton Snodsbury and Crackpot? And have you ever tried to take a train in Antarctica? Well, Terrible Maps is the book for you!” the description further reads.

#19

#20

#21

Liz describes these particular maps by saying, “I think a terrible map that fits into this specific realm is all about the factual display of data with the perfect twist of wit and absurdity.”
#22

#23

#24

But if we’re talking about a terrible map intended for actual professional use, Liz believes that incorrect information, bad data, poor analysis, and horrid design skills can greatly contribute to a map becoming user-unfriendly and even unusable.

#25

#26

#27

That's going to look stupid in 60 million years

To check out how the opposite of terrible maps looks, make sure to check out our previous publications about the most informative maps that weren’t taught in schools.

#28

vernon_bear avatar
Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Simply not true. Look at the maps, one is clearly the grey shade version of the other. They just changed the key.

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

sawdust99 avatar
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Egglahoma? Could be the name of a breakfast joint in Tulsa.

#35

#36

#37

jessicas_2 avatar
Jessica S
Jessica S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not true. Japan, France and others lost conflicts with those "farmers". The Vietnamese were well conditioned to war by the time America stepped in.

#38

#39

#40

What pedestrians look like across Europe

#41

#42

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What? Who would do something like tha- *sees america* Oh, right.

#43

#44

#45

#46

Rolled up

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is closer. For a non-U.S. person, Florida and Disney World are one in the same.

#55

Map of earth if there was no land

#56

andrewallangird avatar
Andrew
Andrew
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I grew up with DD/mm/yyyy in South Africa. But now live in the US. We often categorize things by the month. In my case it's receipts for my business. Month first is way easier to quickly identify dates. Just saying it does have it's benefits however silly it appears.

#57

nagoj91802 avatar
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m guessing this is “wackiest place names in each US state?”

#58

#59

Europe but if Europe colonized it

#60

2,066 Americans were asked to point out Ukraine on a map

#61

#62

#63

#64

Map of Roman air bases in 2nd century ad

