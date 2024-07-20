ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us, if not all, are aware of what a typical map looks like. It usually represents a part of the Earth, showing the locations of countries, cities, and natural landmarks like rivers and mountains, as well as man-made features like roads and buildings.



However, some cartographers try to mix it up and stray from the norm, creating not-so-conventional maps that, at first glance, have no usefulness at all. How many Switzerlands fit in Brazil and tomato Europe vs. potato Europe are just a few examples awaiting you on the best-of-all-time list of Terrible Maps. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you think failed at geography the most!



Bored Panda also reached out to cartographer and designer Liz Cox, who kindly agreed to answer a few questions about all things maps.