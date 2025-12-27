ADVERTISEMENT

As the new year approaches, many people have decided to embark on new adventures. Perhaps you’ve decided that this is finally the year you’ll learn Spanish or figure out how to start sewing your own clothes. Maybe you want to take up tennis, or you plan to start making your own kombucha. Learning something new is always worth it, even if you’re just acquiring fun facts!

We took a trip to The Great Planet on Instagram and gathered some of their most enlightening posts below. We hope that these images teach you something new about our world, and perhaps they’ll even inspire you to share what you’ve learned with your loved ones. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the facts that blow your mind!

#1

The UK Confirmed A Massive Green Energy Record! Wind Power Generated 23.8 Gigawatts Of Electricity, Covering Nearly 50% Of The Entire Nation’s Demand

Wind power record in the UK with 23.8 GW generation supplying nearly 50% of national electricity demand.

thegreatplanet Report

rodentraiser avatar
Kelly Scott
Kelly Scott
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take that, Trump, you wind power scaredy car.

    #2

    The “Ghosts Of The Mountains” Are Safe! The First-Ever Robust Camera-Trap Survey Just Confirmed That The Snow Leopard Population Has Stabilized At Nearly 400 Individuals

    Snow leopard resting on a rock in Nepal, highlighting new knowledge and facts about wildlife population stability.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #3

    Kenya Officially Opened The World’s Largest Rhino Sanctuary! Tsavo West Has Been Expanded To A Massive 3,200 Km² To Help Black Rhino Populations Grow By 8% Every Year

    Rhino in Kenya's Tsavo West, highlighting world’s largest rhino sanctuary and facts about wildlife conservation growth.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #4

    The Government Introduced A “Solar Sharer” Policy That Gives Households Free Electricity For At Least 3 Hours A Day During Peak Solar Times

    Solar panels at sunset with Australian government policy on solar sharer providing free electricity during peak times.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #5

    This Historic Decision Prioritizes The Well-Being Of Animals And The Protection Of Nature Over Tradition

    Fireworks display over water with a banned stamp, highlighting a 2026 nationwide fireworks ban in the Netherlands.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #6

    Here Is The Power Of The Humble Oyster. In Just 24 Hours, They Can Transform A Tank Of Sludge Into Crystal-Clear Water

    Hand holding an oyster in New York Bay with city skyline in background representing new knowledge and facts about the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At some point, they're gonna need gorillas

    #7

    New Data Reports That Deforestation In The Brazilian Amazon Has Dropped By 11%, Hitting Its Lowest Level In Nine Years!

    Lush Brazilian Amazon forest with a pathway, highlighting deforestation facts and environmental monitoring efforts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except when the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30 removed over 8 miles (13KM) of Brazilian forest to make a 4 lane highway ... so, participants can drive to the conference and discuss climate change.

    #8

    These Images Capture The Famous “Christmas Tree Cluster” And The “Cosmic Wreath”—Massive Nebula Formations Located Thousands Of Light-Years Away From Earth

    Green Christmas Tree Cluster nebula in space with stars, a fascinating new knowledge and facts about the world by NASA.

    thegreatplanet Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Universe is absolutely amazing!

    #9

    Studies Show That Experiences Shape Our Well-Being Far More Than Anything We Can Purchase

    Person standing on green hill with mountains, illustrating new knowledge and facts about the world and experiences.

    thegreatplanet Report

    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Material things” is a pretty vague description

    #10

    The Ocean Cleanup Has Officially Crossed A Massive Milestone: 40,000,000 Kg Of Plastic Removed From Our Oceans And Rivers

    Ocean cleanup milestone with 40 million kg of plastic removed from oceans and rivers, facts about the world knowledge.

    thegreatplanet Report

    rebeccakienzle avatar
    Rebecca Joan
    Rebecca Joan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what do they do with the plastic once it’s collected?

    #11

    This Flightless Wonder Is The Takahē. It Returned From Being “Extinct” Since 1898. It’s An Absolute Conservation Miracle Happening Right Now In New Zealand

    Colorful bird declared extinct in 1898 makes a remarkable return to the wild, a fascinating world fact.

    thegreatplanet Report

    jeffhunt avatar
    Jeff Hunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hurry! Shoot it! I’ll get the KC Masterpiece.

    #12

    A Sanctuary Larger Than The EU Now Protects Whales, Sharks, And Reefs From All Industrial Mining And Fishing

    Underwater coral reef with fish near French Polynesia, highlighting the world's largest marine protected area facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    zannsmassie avatar
    Zero
    Zero
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dont forget the underwater nuclear testing the French did

    #13

    Sprites Are Rare Electrical Flashes That Happen High Above Thunderstorms, Far Above The Clouds Where Normal Lightning Forms

    Electrical phenomenon called sprites seen above thunderstorms, providing new knowledge and fascinating facts about the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like we're being invaded by disembodied nervous systems. I did not have that on my Dystopian Bingo card.

    #14

    Meaning “Suspended In The Air,” These Monasteries Sit Atop Massive Natural Stone Pillars

    Aerial view of Meteora monasteries in Greece on natural stone pillars offering unique world knowledge and facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Offered the option of going there or leaving the country, I would buy my train ticket.

    #15

    Sadly, He Was Often Bullied By Other Kids Just For Looking Different. But The Universe Had A Plan

    Boy with different colored eyes and cleft lip holding a cat with similar conditions, sharing knowledge and unique facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #16

    They Tend To Approach Women For Social Interaction And Affection. But When It Comes To Men? The Study Suggests Cats Are More Likely To Use “Manipulative Techniques”

    Smiling cat demonstrating unique bonding and manipulation behaviors, offering intriguing facts about the world and new knowledge.

    thegreatplanet Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So that's where the women get it, eh? 😇 :)

    #17

    Humans Are Trichromats (We See Red, Blue, Green). But Deer And Boars? They Are Dichromats. They Can’t Process Orange Or Red Light

    Tiger in dense green jungle foliage with facts about prey vision, highlighting new knowledge and interesting world facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #18

    Conservation Efforts, Reduced Hunting, And Cleaner Waters Are Helping These Migration Routes Come Back To Life

    A large whale swimming underwater near a diver, illustrating new knowledge and facts about the world’s ocean life.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #19

    In A First-Of-Its-Kind Ruling, A Turkish Court Ordered A Man To Pay His Ex-Wife 10,000 Liras (About $240) Every Three Months In Cat Support To Help With The Care Of Their Pet After Divorce

    Ginger cat lying down indoors, related to facts about the world and knowledge about unusual news stories.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #20

    This Stunning Image Captures A Rare “Hanging Cloud” Hovering Above Japan’s Highest Peak

    Phoenix cloud over Mount Fuji at sunset, a stunning natural phenomenon for new knowledge and facts about the world.

    thegreatplanet , @kenken710 Report

    #21

    Nigel Used To Have A British Accent, But When He Returned, He Greeted His Owner With A Cheerful “¡buenos Días!” Instead

    Close-up of a British parrot returned after years, related to new knowledge and facts about the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #22

    The Pacific Ocean Is The Largest And Deepest Ocean On Earth, Covering More Area Than All The Continents Combined

    View of the Earth showing the Pacific Ocean, illustrating new knowledge and facts about the world’s vastness and smallness.

    thegreatplanet Report

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bit down the bottom left I see on a daily basis.

    #23

    Recent Data Shows That By 2026, Over 56% Of People Will Travel For One Simple Reason: To Rest And Recharge

    Person walking on a forest path surrounded by tall trees, representing new knowledge and facts about the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #24

    For The First Time In 30 Years, Endangered Coho Salmon Have Returned To The Upper Russian River In California!

    Coho salmon returns to Upper Russian River in California after habitat restoration, highlighting new knowledge and world facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #25

    The Geminids Are Famous For Being The Brightest And Most Active Shower Of The Year, Producing Up To 120 Meteors Per Hour!

    Night sky with a visible meteor shower, showcasing an active and popular annual meteor event under starry conditions.

    thegreatplanet Report

    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the northern hemisphere ... it peaks yearly mid-December

    #26

    Located In Sedona, “Snoopy Rock” Is Famous For Resembling The Peanuts Character Lying On His Back, Often With Woodstock Perched On His Nose

    Red rock formation in Arizona named after Snoopy with an overlay of Snoopy on his doghouse graphic.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #27

    Technology Is Winning The Fight Against Poaching. Major Reserves Reported Zero Rhino Poaching After Deploying New AI Thermal Cameras

    Rhino in Kenyan reserve with AI thermal cameras deployed to stop poaching, sharing new knowledge and world facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #28

    It’s The Massive Shadow Of Mount Rainier (14,411 Ft / 4,392 M) Cast Upwards Onto The Cloud Deck

    Sunrise sky partially blocked by Mount Rainier, a rare natural moment capturing stunning world knowledge and facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #29

    The Updated Urban-Area Method Places Jakarta At Around 42 Million People

    Aerial view of Jakarta cityscape highlighting the largest city size, related to new knowledge and world facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #30

    Sułoszowa Is A Village In Southern Poland, About 29 Km Northwest Of Kraków, Where Nearly All 5,600–6,000 Residents Live Along One Single Road Stretching For 9 Kilometers

    Aerial view of a unique village in Poland with all residents living on one long street, sharing world knowledge facts.

    thegreatplanet , @geosteinmetz Report

    #31

    Using Spanish And Portuguese Charts, He Mapped Europe, Africa, And Even Parts Of The Americas With Precision Far Ahead Of Many Of His Contemporaries

    Ancient world map from 1567 by Ottoman navigator Ali Macar Reis illustrating surprising historical accuracy and world knowledge facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #32

    Mount Everest’s Highest Point Was Once The Floor Of An Ancient Ocean

    Fossils embedded in Mount Everest rock with snow-covered peaks in the background, illustrating world knowledge facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #33

    It’s A Day Dedicated To Self-Reflection, Meditation, And Reconnecting With Nature

    Traditional Balinese gate with surrounding greenery at sunset, representing knowledge and facts about the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Know a few places where this is desperately needed .

    #34

    The Country Aims For Full Carbon Neutrality By 2050, Showing That A Green Future Is Truly Possible

    Solar panels generating renewable energy in Costa Rica, highlighting facts about sustainable energy worldwide.

    thegreatplanet Report

    jeffhunt avatar
    Jeff Hunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See what can happen when a government is stable and for the most part, honest? No “isms”, just doing the work.

    2
    #35

    Built Directly Into The Vertical Rock Face, Appearing To Float Between Heaven And Earth

    Santuario Madonna Della Corona in Italy built into a vertical cliff showcasing unique world knowledge and facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #36

    A Vast Complex Carved Into The Semi-Desert Slopes On The Border Of Georgia And Azerbaijan

    Stone church at David Gareja monastery complex carved into semi-desert cliffs, a fascinating fact about the world’s history and geography.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #37

    The Paint Is Harmless To The Animals, But It Glows Instantly When Headlights Hit It

    Reindeer with glowing reflective antlers at night in Finland, illustrating unique facts about the world and safety measures.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #38

    Meet Lhs 1140 B: A Potential “Eyeball Planet” That Just Changed The Game In The Search For Alien Life

    Image of a mysterious planet with blue ice formations, related to new knowledge and facts about the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NASA's website depicts this planet completely differently. No eye.

    #39

    Proof Of Nature’s Resilience; It Shows That Protecting Local River Corridors Can Bring Species Back

    Close-up of bamboo shrimp underwater with lush green plants, highlighting new knowledge about world facts and discoveries.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #40

    Instead Of Charity, This Fund Pays Nations A “Salary” For Every Hectare Of Forest They Keep Standing

    Lush tropical forest scene with dense green foliage, highlighting knowledge and facts about the world environment.

    thegreatplanet Report

    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope this works and doesn't get lost in bureaucracy and graft!

    0
    #41

    Japanese Researchers Planted Thousands Of Cedar Trees In A Precise Pattern To Study How Spacing Affects Growth

    A forest in Japan growing in perfect spirals, showcasing unique natural knowledge and fascinating world facts from above.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #42

    Between 2021 And 2023, Parts Of The Continent Received Record Snowfall, Adding Over 100 Billion Tons Of Ice To The Surface In A Single Year

    Sunset over Antarctic ice shelves illustrating new knowledge and facts about the world’s changing environment.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #43

    The Oecd Estimates That About 42 Million Homes Are Empty Out Of More Than 400 Million

    Old abandoned empty house with broken windows highlighting facts about empty houses and knowledge posts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #44

    Happiness = Road Trips + Your Favorite Person

    Couple enjoying a road trip in a van with a dog, highlighting facts about world knowledge and happiness boost.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #45

    A Golden Retriever Named Maru Accidentally Became An Online Star After Showing Up In More Than 1,000 Google Street View Photos On Jukdo, A Small Island Near Ulleungdo In South Korea

    Golden retriever smiling outdoors, featured in over 1,000 street view shots by Google Maps photographer.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #46

    International Agreements And Reduced Emissions Are Showing That Coordinated Action Can Repair Even The Planet’s Biggest Threats

    Earth from space with sunrise and stars, illustrating new knowledge and facts about the world’s ozone layer recovery.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #47

    Long Before Europe Became Famous For Its Vineyards, Neolithic Communities Were Already Cultivating Grapes And Storing Wine In Clay Vessels

    Ancient wine discovery in Georgia reveals new knowledge and facts about the world from 8,000 years ago in archaeology.

    thegreatplanet Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Georgia, Russia.

    0
    #48

    That Earthy Scent After Rain Is Called Petrichor. Studies Show It Can Slow Brain Activity And Ease Stress

    Mountain landscape with red flowers and mist, illustrating knowledge and facts about the world in nature studies.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #49

    It’s Part Of A Bold Effort To Fight Desertification And Build A Greener, More Livable Nation

    Aerial view of trees planted in Burkina Faso aiming to restore forests, new knowledge and facts about the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #50

    Ore Than 350 Captive Dolphins Will Be Relocated, With Some Rehabilitated For Release And Others Moved To Ocean Sanctuaries Where They Can Live More Freely Under Expert Care

    A group of dolphins swimming underwater, highlighting new knowledge and facts about marine life and the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #51

    It Sits Nearly 11 Kilometers Below Sea Level, A Place So Dark And Pressurized That Exploring It Is Harder Than Landing On Another World

    Scuba diver exploring deep ocean, highlighting facts about the world and new knowledge discoveries.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #52

    A Bridge Between Two Continents: Istanbul. The Western Side Belongs To Europe, While The Eastern Side Reaches Into Asia

    Satellite image showing a city bridging Europe and Asia, highlighting interesting facts about the world travel journey.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #53

    This Is Toi-1452 B. Located 100 Light-Years Away, Astronomers Have Identified This “Super-Earth” As A Likely Ocean World

    A large ocean planet with endless oceans from pole to pole, offering new knowledge and facts about the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #54

    Kuva Space Partnered With WWF-Indonesia To Use Hyperspectral Satellites To Map And Protect “Blue Carbon” (Mangroves & Seagrass) From Space

    Aerial view of dense green forest with a river, highlighting new knowledge and facts about the world and environment.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #55

    Founded In The 4th Century, This Incredible Structure Clings To The Sheer Cliffs Of The Pontic Mountains, 300 Meters Above The Valley

    Sumela Monastery carved into a cliff in Turkey, offering new knowledge and facts about the world’s historic sites.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #56

    The Crew Of The NASA Space Shuttle Columbia Captured This Rare Vertical Image Back In 1996

    Aerial view of Mount Everest, highlighting the highest point on Earth, for those hungry for new knowledge and world facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #57

    N Greece (Kapandriti), A Beekeeper Has Followed This Tradition For Over A Decade, Placing Icons Of Christ, The Holy Virgin, And Saints Inside His Hives

    Close-up of bees refusing to build hives over a Christian icon in Greece, highlighting interesting world knowledge and facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    #58

    North Sentinel Island In The Andamans Is The Most Dangerous Place On Earth To Visit

    Aerial view of North Sentinel Island, an isolated island with a Stone Age tribe, full of unique knowledge and world facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idiots still try to go there. I know of two, they both died.

    #59

    Research Shows That The Sound Of Waves Increases Alpha Brain Waves, The Same Calm State Created By Meditation

    Two surfers walking on the beach holding surfboards, illustrating knowledge and facts about the ocean and the world.

    thegreatplanet Report

    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a kid we would go for the summers to New Jersey and had a house that was on the beach block. I remember lying in bed at night, listening to the waves crashing crashing crashing. I now listen to an app that gives me waves, but it’s not quite the same thing.

    #60

    A Controversial New Proposal Suggests A Massive Price Hike For International Visitors To U.S. National Parks

    Grand canyon landscape at sunset with text about travelers and foreign tourists fees in U.S. national parks for new knowledge facts.

    thegreatplanet Report

