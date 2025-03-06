“This is Horrible. I’ll Take 14”: 64 Unacceptable Fashion Disasters Shamed On This Fb Page (New Pics)
Frankly, not everyone is gifted with a sense of fashion or style. And that’s totally fine, not all individuals have to be fashion virtuosos. Some of us feel happy wearing varying combinations of hoodies and jeans every day anyway. However, the real issue arises when those designing clothing pieces for others are deprived of fashion sense themselves. This occurrence might be hard to believe, but it happens more often than it should, and the list we’re featuring today is proof.
Below you’ll find a collection of some of the worst clothing designs you might ever lay your eyes on. Collected by the folks in the Facebook group ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’, these instances of (excuse my French) ugly and impractical garments really prove that not everyone with a sprinkle of passion for fashion should be a designer.
Heck Yes, Race Car Belt
Do the cars detach so you can play with them during a boring meeting?
"These Are The Boots Of A K!ller, Bella"
I’m Not Religious But Surely That’s A Bit Much?
Could Somebody With Asd Please Explain If This Statement Feels True To Them Or Not… I Wouldn’t Know, But It Sounds Pretty Radical
What Is This?
when you're robbing a house at 10 but you have to be the clown at a birthday party at 11
Moschino Bag
Ok But Why Temu
It's for wedding dresses and similar. You use it to hold the dress up off the floor when you need to use the potty. It's not for fashion.
Nice Pants Or Dress?
How. Is. This. A. Jacket?!?
LOL
High Heels
I Need To Fall Asleep At The Pool Wearing These
Advertised To Me By Shein On Fb LOL I Do Quite Like It Though
Absolutely Not
What Is This Dress
Yours For The Low Low Price Of $280
They Really Missed An Opportunity By Not Including The Sun
Excuse Me?
Guys They're On Sale!
Very Mindful, Very Demure
I... Kind Of Like It. I'm Ashamed Though If That Counts
Wtf
My dad has a t-shirt that says "I'm fine" with a bloody splash on the side. It made my kids cry the first time he wore it.
I Feel Like I've Seen It All Now.. LOL
Oh Boy... Temu Ad Tho, Not Shein
They're Like If Jojo Siwa Was A Kingdom Hearts Character
?
These are what the lawyer dude in a post a few days ago should have taken to his afterwork party for the guess whose partners underwear competition.
I Want To Be A Fashionista!
Uhhhhh, Hmm. I Just Don't Think This Is For Me
Ngl I Kind Of Like It
Okay now, this I actually like but would be afraid I would get something much different if ordered.
The Worst Part? I Got This Ad. It's Digitally Printed. They Aren't Actually Ties At All
Who Would Even Want That?
The More I Look At It, The More Confused I Get
What?
Why?
Free Him
Why
Don't Need My Overhang To Be On Show Thanks!
Uhh I Think It's A Little Backwards But Maybe That's Just Me
In These Harrowing Times, Be Strong And Remember… “My Booy, Bot Yours”
Is This Not Weird For A Baby Boy To Wear?
Ohhhhkay
I Absolutely Want This Bag, But I Figured It Belongs Here
Looking For Denim Jackets, Pls No
What Are These
I can see these being styled to work. Not for most people, but for a certain look they would fit.
Beg My Pardon????
When You've Got Work At 8, But A Renaissance Fair At 5
What Are Thoooooose
Am I That Far Out Of Touch With Fashion, Why Are These So Highly Rated
What Is That??
I'm Just A Little Bit Confused...?
These Are Possibly The Ugliest Mfing Shoes Ive Ever Seen In My Life
P E E
It's Fun Cleaning A House When You Roll Around The Floor In That Dress
I'm Sorry, What??
I Don't Know Who's Cat This Is But Do You Know Your Cat Is On Shein?
This Is Horrible. I'll Take 14
Gives A Whole New Meaning To Hairpin, No?
It's Giving "Youth Pastor Trying Too Hard To Connect With The Youth"
Okay, my sister and I were in a five below last summer and I found a fridge magnet with a dunking Jesus saying "He is Rizzen", very much like this, but it's done in a classical painting style, and it was so funny and cursed I bought it and put it on her fridge. Her and Her husband loved it and when I was down visiting them a couple months ago it was still there and still made me laugh. On a shirt? Nah, I wouldn't, but that magnet was perfect
Looks Like One Tried To Escape
Was Shopping For A Baby Shower Dress And This Monstrosity Appeared
I kept thinking that the few that would wear some of these are Ladies of the Night.
