Frankly, not everyone is gifted with a sense of fashion or style. And that’s totally fine, not all individuals have to be fashion virtuosos. Some of us feel happy wearing varying combinations of hoodies and jeans every day anyway. However, the real issue arises when those designing clothing pieces for others are deprived of fashion sense themselves. This occurrence might be hard to believe, but it happens more often than it should, and the list we’re featuring today is proof. 

Below you’ll find a collection of some of the worst clothing designs you might ever lay your eyes on. Collected by the folks in the Facebook group ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’, these instances of (excuse my French) ugly and impractical garments really prove that not everyone with a sprinkle of passion for fashion should be a designer.

#1

Yikes

Fashion disaster: bright pink boots with Crocs-style sandals, featuring embroidered details and discounted price displayed.

Jeanine Wilson Report

    #2

    Heck Yes, Race Car Belt

    Person wearing a skirt with toy cars as a belt, showcasing a fashion disaster for Black Friday.

    Dutchess Noukem Report

    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Do the cars detach so you can play with them during a boring meeting?

    #3

    "These Are The Boots Of A K!ller, Bella"

    Knee-high boots with a Twilight-themed design, criticized as fashion disasters on a social media page.

    Jill Kuypers Report

    #4

    I’m Not Religious But Surely That’s A Bit Much?

    Plus-size dress with Jesus-themed print displayed outdoors, paired with a white quilted handbag.

    Margalit Kaufman-Watson Report

    #5

    Could Somebody With Asd Please Explain If This Statement Feels True To Them Or Not… I Wouldn’t Know, But It Sounds Pretty Radical

    Black T-shirt with a wolf design and humorous text, showcasing a fashion disaster trend.

    Aiko Castonguay Report

    #6

    What Is This?

    Colorful knit balaclava with quirky patterns, a bold example of fashion disasters.

    Katie Anderson Report

    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    when you're robbing a house at 10 but you have to be the clown at a birthday party at 11

    #7

    Moschino Bag

    Fashion disaster: Model holding green clutch shaped like celery, wearing a black outfit.

    Annet Houwen Report

    christinawang_3 avatar
    Chrw007
    Chrw007
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I've seen people actually buying that which is hilarious. Like, a bag... which is shaped like a celery like WTF.. Well, I guess it's just rich people stuff when they are bored.

    #8

    Ummmm... Ok

    Unusual footwear in shape of human feet, part of unacceptable fashion disasters on Facebook.

    Carrie Beth Hintz Report

    #9

    Ok But Why Temu

    Woman wearing an unusual, oversized white fashion item, humorously highlighted as a fashion disaster.

    Anna Sri Lanka Report

    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's for wedding dresses and similar. You use it to hold the dress up off the floor when you need to use the potty. It's not for fashion.

    #10

    Nice Pants Or Dress?

    Person wearing a strapless beige jumpsuit with large pockets and black ribbon, exemplifying fashion disasters.

    Rebecca Lynn Pachulski Report

    #11

    How. Is. This. A. Jacket?!?

    Denim jacket fashion disaster with cut-out design, showcasing controversial style choices.

    Samie Hartley Report

    #12

    LOL

    T-shirt with skeleton and guns on American flag background, featuring the phrase "WTF Is A Kilometer," tagged as fashion disasters.

    Savannah Paytash Report

    #13

    High Heels

    Unique fashion sandals with high heels, square toe, and fabric wrap design, featured as a fashion disaster.

    Isabelle Jade Report

    #14

    I Need To Fall Asleep At The Pool Wearing These

    Woman wearing unusual finger-shaped sunglasses in a fashion ad with 34% discount offer.

    Juanelle Groenewald Report

    #15

    Advertised To Me By Shein On Fb LOL I Do Quite Like It Though

    T-shirt featuring a funny cat image and the word "Ibuprofen," highlighting unacceptable fashion disasters.

    Dean Td Report

    #16

    Absolutely Not

    Gold-toed Schiaparelli silk heels displayed for sale, showcasing a unique fashion disaster design.

    Joanna Wierzbicka Report

    #17

    What Is This Dress

    Woman in a sleeveless fringed sequin cami dress, showcasing a bold fashion choice.

    Sofia Barrera Report

    #18

    Yours For The Low Low Price Of $280

    Fashion disaster: Model in a balloon-print top with polka-dot pants from JordanLuca FW24 collection.

    Carla Arbagey Report

    #19

    They Really Missed An Opportunity By Not Including The Sun

    Teletubbies dress showcased in a Facebook ad, blending colorful characters with a landscape design; a fashion disaster example.

    Rebecca Lynn Pachulski Report

    #20

    Excuse Me?

    Funny T-shirt with a cat meme and text "My mom pays for my subscriptions," part of fashion disasters.

    Margalit Kaufman-Watson Report

    #21

    Guys They're On Sale!

    Rhinestone trim open-toe high heels with a leopard and snakeskin design, showcasing a bold fashion disaster.

    Karlie Markert Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Should be "Totter in style."

    #22

    Very Mindful, Very Demure

    Brown velvet shorts with a comical reindeer design, showcasing an unacceptable fashion disaster.

    Anonymous member Report

    #23

    I... Kind Of Like It. I'm Ashamed Though If That Counts

    Colorful sweater with mismatched patterns and 3D bear design, showcased in a fashion disaster photo.

    Tiffany Curtis Report

    #24

    Wtf

    Fashion disaster: a t-shirt with red and beige stains featuring the text "Problem Solved" in a drippy font.

    Gio CW Report

    rachelreynolds avatar
    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My dad has a t-shirt that says "I'm fine" with a bloody splash on the side. It made my kids cry the first time he wore it.

    #25

    I Feel Like I've Seen It All Now.. LOL

    White tank top with a round cutout and "ROUND." text. Fashion disaster from a Facebook page.

    Chantelle Chantelle Report

    #26

    Oh Boy... Temu Ad Tho, Not Shein

    Man wearing novelty glasses shaped like legs in a humorous fashion disaster.

    Soetekin Haentjens Report

    #27

    They're Like If Jojo Siwa Was A Kingdom Hearts Character

    Women's embellished platform sneaker covered in colorful gems. Fashion disaster example.

    v Report

    #28

    Minimalist And Fashionable

    Denim fashion disaster featuring multiple straps and buttons at a discounted price.

    Kiara McLintock Report

    #29

    ?

    Man holding oversized leopard-print underwear, representing fashion disasters.

    Mason Aldridge Report

    use_this avatar
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    These are what the lawyer dude in a post a few days ago should have taken to his afterwork party for the guess whose partners underwear competition.

    #30

    I Want To Be A Fashionista!

    Model in unconventional fashion, featuring a furry cat-themed bikini top and earmuffs, highlighting fashion disasters.

    Kimberly Dawn Report

    #31

    Uhhhhh, Hmm. I Just Don't Think This Is For Me

    Fendi pink fur shawl, a fashion disaster at $900.

    Jen Brockman Report

    #32

    Really?

    Woman wearing oversized sun hat and black dress; example of unacceptable fashion disaster.

    Tiffany Curtis Report

    #33

    Ngl I Kind Of Like It

    Colorful sweater covered in knitted sheep pattern, highlighting a bold fashion disaster.

    Genevieve O'Brien Report

    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Okay now, this I actually like but would be afraid I would get something much different if ordered.

    #34

    The Worst Part? I Got This Ad. It's Digitally Printed. They Aren't Actually Ties At All

    Man in an unconventional top made of ties, showcasing an unacceptable fashion disaster.

    Zoe Morrish Report

    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I'm also rather concerned by the avocado scratching it's behind.

    #35

    Who Would Even Want That?

    Yellow shorts with a "Caution: Slippery When Wet" sign print as a fashion disaster.

    Majka Kołodzińska Report

    #36

    The More I Look At It, The More Confused I Get

    Woman in a bold, colorful dress featuring abstract patterns, listed under fashion disasters.

    Adrienne Henshaw Report

    #37

    What?

    Brown novelty claw sandals worn with white socks in a fashion disaster.

    Nicholas Edwards Report

    #38

    Why?

    Unacceptable fashion disaster: crocs with silicone toe charms on display, priced at $9.

    Raphaëlle Boudreau Report

    #39

    Free Him

    Purple crewneck with teddy bear design, showcasing a fashion disaster.

    Dana Nora Report

    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is from a clothing line for young children so I'll accept it.

    #40

    Why

    Fashion disaster: person wearing unique mesh shoes with painted toenails visible through fabric for 59.95 EUR.

    Elaine Mhic Dhonnacha Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    There's this thing called sandals...just sayin'.

    #41

    Don't Need My Overhang To Be On Show Thanks!

    Woman in cut-out jeans and metallic top posing indoors, showcasing a fashion disaster.

    Asasia Bainbridge Report

    #42

    Uhh I Think It's A Little Backwards But Maybe That's Just Me

    Denim skirt fashion ad showing a light blue top. Price tag $22, available for shopping online.

    Tiffany Curtis Report

    #43

    In These Harrowing Times, Be Strong And Remember… “My Booy, Bot Yours”

    Woman wearing a white crop top with "My Booy, Bot Yours" text and denim shorts, holding coffee. Fashion disaster example.

    Haleigh Rhea Lyons Report

    #44

    Is This Not Weird For A Baby Boy To Wear?

    Baby sweater reading "Lover Boy" in red, showcased as a fashion disaster.

    Elaine Mhic Dhonnacha Report

    #45

    Ohhhhkay

    Golf Gods glove shaped like a hand gesture, leather fashion item.

    Lauren Van Ekeren Report

    #46

    I Absolutely Want This Bag, But I Figured It Belongs Here

    Fashion disaster: hand holding silver metal bag shaped like shorts, reflecting light.

    Erin Percival Report

    #47

    Looking For Denim Jackets, Pls No

    Woman wearing a mismatched denim jacket and bralette, a fashion disaster highlighted on social media.

    Ashley Bretherton Report

    #48

    What Are These

    Chunky green and beige shoe with intricate stitching, showcased as a fashion disaster on a popular Facebook page.

    Krystina Ann Report

    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    I can see these being styled to work. Not for most people, but for a certain look they would fit.

    #49

    Beg My Pardon????

    Man wearing a shiny red cropped jacket with black textured pants, showcasing a fashion disaster from Facebook.

    Roland Trapp Report

    #50

    When You've Got Work At 8, But A Renaissance Fair At 5

    Oddly designed beige boots on display; an example of fashion disasters.

    Darby Carnahan Report

    #51

    What Are Thoooooose

    Fuzzy Crocs featured as fashion disasters on Facebook page.

    Katelynn Miles Report

    #52

    Am I That Far Out Of Touch With Fashion, Why Are These So Highly Rated

    Fashion disaster with oversized green vinyl gloves and mustard coat.

    Elizabeth Larsson Report

    #53

    What Is That??

    Woman in unconventional jeans style, standing in a room, showcasing a fashion disaster.

    Kaylie Jooste Report

    #54

    I'm Just A Little Bit Confused...?

    Fashion disaster featuring asymmetrical jeans paired with a stylish top and a small orange handbag.

    Lynne Holly Wilson Report

    #55

    These Are Possibly The Ugliest Mfing Shoes Ive Ever Seen In My Life

    Red and black knee-high boots with white stitching, showcasing unique patterns, part of unacceptable fashion disasters.

    Billie-irene Hunt Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    I've seen worse. But...never mind. 🤦🏻‍♀️

    #56

    P E E

    Red sweater with "PEE" text and black shorts, example of fashion disasters.

    Keri Gamber Report

    #57

    It's Fun Cleaning A House When You Roll Around The Floor In That Dress

    Person in a blue fluffy dress taking a mirror selfie, showcasing an unusual fashion disaster.

    Julia Schrader Report

    #58

    I'm Sorry, What??

    Red Christmas shirt with a snowman and humorous text, showcasing a fashion disaster.

    Célia Sandu Report

    #59

    I Don't Know Who's Cat This Is But Do You Know Your Cat Is On Shein?

    Black t-shirt with "Certified Freak" printed over a humorous cat photo, highlighting a fashion disaster.

    Charlotte Davies Report

    #60

    This Is Horrible. I'll Take 14

    Tote bag with giraffe design creating an optical illusion. Fashion disasters displayed on Facebook showcase creativity and humor.

    Noah Henry Report

    #61

    Gives A Whole New Meaning To Hairpin, No?

    Fashion disasters: Hair styled with large metal safety pin clip in a bun.

    Amanda Swanson Report

    #62

    It's Giving "Youth Pastor Trying Too Hard To Connect With The Youth"

    Funny Jesus basketball t-shirt with "HE IS RIZZIN'" print. Featured in unacceptable fashion disasters post.

    Maggie Ligus Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited)

    Okay, my sister and I were in a five below last summer and I found a fridge magnet with a dunking Jesus saying "He is Rizzen", very much like this, but it's done in a classical painting style, and it was so funny and cursed I bought it and put it on her fridge. Her and Her husband loved it and when I was down visiting them a couple months ago it was still there and still made me laugh. On a shirt? Nah, I wouldn't, but that magnet was perfect

    #63

    Looks Like One Tried To Escape

    Unique fashion disaster top with asymmetric cutouts advertised on SHEIN.

    Beth Griffiths Report

    #64

    Was Shopping For A Baby Shower Dress And This Monstrosity Appeared

    Woman in a patterned off-shoulder dress, showcasing a notable fashion disaster.

    Margalit Kaufman-Watson Report

