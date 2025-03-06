ADVERTISEMENT

Frankly, not everyone is gifted with a sense of fashion or style. And that’s totally fine, not all individuals have to be fashion virtuosos. Some of us feel happy wearing varying combinations of hoodies and jeans every day anyway. However, the real issue arises when those designing clothing pieces for others are deprived of fashion sense themselves. This occurrence might be hard to believe, but it happens more often than it should, and the list we’re featuring today is proof.

Below you’ll find a collection of some of the worst clothing designs you might ever lay your eyes on. Collected by the folks in the Facebook group ‘It’s Called FaSHEIN Sweaty’, these instances of (excuse my French) ugly and impractical garments really prove that not everyone with a sprinkle of passion for fashion should be a designer.