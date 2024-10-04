ADVERTISEMENT

While fashion is completely subjective, once in a while a garment is produced that is such a blatant embodiment of poor quality and design that it’s hard to argue otherwise. Just like failed knock-offs of known brands, pants with tiny pockets that can’t fit anything, or dresses that are somehow too low and too long at the same time.

These and so many more fashion fails can be found below if you would just find a minute to scroll down. Courtesy of the Bored Panda team, let’s embark on a list of some of the worst garments created that people on the streets should never be caught wearing. 

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with slow fashion designer and company director at Church of Sanctus, Lucinda Sinclair, and fashion stylist and writer at Elemental Spot, Luis Huber, who kindly agreed to explain how fashion mishaps come to be.

#1

The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans

The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi's Jeans

#2

Do What Now?

Do What Now?

#3

"Inspirational" Patch On My Son's Clothing

"Inspirational" Patch On My Son's Clothing

“It’s almost always a case of trying to do ’too much’ and executing it poorly,” says fashion designer Lucinda Sinclair from Church of Sanctus, explaining why professionals make mistakes that are sometimes blatantly obvious to others.

“I think designers are operating in an oversaturated market where trends have such a short life span, so the temptation to release something that could be considered viral or a publicity stunt is a way for a designer's work to be noticed.”

Meanwhile, fashion stylist and writer at Elemental Spot, Luis Huber, believes that it can be the fault of tunnel vision. “Professionals can sometimes get so immersed in their creative process that they lose perspective on practicality or audience appeal.”
#4

New Sports Bra Comes With 20+ Tags Sewn In

New Sports Bra Comes With 20+ Tags Sewn In

#5

The Simfsons

The Simfsons

#6

Forget Nike. We Got Bike

Forget Nike. We Got Bike

Some of the most ungodly fashion crimes that Sinclair witnessed were anything inflatable or having holes that allow certain body parts to flop out. “Look, I think anything designed to somewhat embarrass the wearer is abhorrent! They're obviously designed to humiliate the model having to wear that down the runway.”

For Huber, one of the biggest mistakes a designer can make is to overlook the basics like comfort or wearability while trying to think outside the box. “It's a balance that can be hard to strike.”
#7

Garfield

Garfield

#8

Bought Some Jammies For My Grandson

Bought Some Jammies For My Grandson

#9

"Adida" Adidas Jacket Is Missing An "S" (Bought From The Official Website)

"Adida" Adidas Jacket Is Missing An "S" (Bought From The Official Website)

In order to avoid such fashion mishaps, Sinclair recommends beginner designers create fewer pieces that are beautifully made and can outlive the momentary trends. “Make your customer feel like an elevated version of themselves and they’ll keep coming back for more!”

Huber advises prioritizing function and comfort. “To beginners, I'd say always step back and ask yourself if the piece will work in real life, not just on the runway. Comfort and functionality should always be a priority.”
#10

Found This Gem In Brixton Market

Found This Gem In Brixton Market

#11

Callme Kelvins

Callme Kelvins

#12

Keysmash Shoe

Keysmash Shoe

Unfortunately, the main culprit of so many clothing design misunderstandings on this list is fast fashion. The keyword here is ‘fast’ with manufacturers being able to offer low-priced yet relatively stylish clothes to customers at speeds never seen before. 

Producing garments in the blink of an eye inevitably results in a lack of quality, accountability, and sustainability. The clothes that are not made to last and, in some cases, are practically unwearable end up in landfills as swiftly as they were made. In China alone, 26 tonnes of clothing are thrown away each year, polluting the environment
#13

And Make Believe Always It Happen

And Make Believe Always It Happen

#14

One Of My Shoes Is Missing A Letter

One Of My Shoes Is Missing A Letter

#15

These Socks Have The Logo On The Sole Of Your Foot So That You Feel It With Every Step

These Socks Have The Logo On The Sole Of Your Foot So That You Feel It With Every Step

Besides being fashion crimes, having short lifespans, and harming the planet, such clothing is also made from toxic materials. During the production process, fast fashion manufacturers use harmful chemicals and dyes that often contain heavy metals and other substances like formaldehyde.

It doesn’t matter how many times the garments are washed—the chemicals still remain and leach out of them, which can be absorbed by our skin and potentially cause health problems. When clothes end up in landfills and start breaking down, synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon start exuding microplastics, contaminating our air and water. 
#16

"Tiger" Pattern On My Kid's Onesie Is Actually Leopard

"Tiger" Pattern On My Kid's Onesie Is Actually Leopard

#17

Good, Good, Times, Times

Good, Good, Times, Times

#18

Smart Girl

Smart Girl

Fast fashion already has done so much damage to our planet and now when we need it to slow down, it’s only getting faster. Called ultra-fast fashion, it’s turning the previous fast fashion’s weeks into days and dozens of styles into hundreds and thousands. 

What we also don’t see behind the scenes is the new low that worker treatment is reaching. It’s estimated that there are 75 million employees worldwide who work in fast fashion factories. And less than 2% of them make a living wage, working 16-hour days, 7 days a week. The European Parliament has described their conditions as “slave labor.” 

#19

Ghldin Kldin

Ghldin Kldin

#20

Bionic, Gotta Go Phrash

Bionic, Gotta Go Phrash

#21

This Thing On My Pants Is Completely Useless Because It's Just Glued On

This Thing On My Pants Is Completely Useless Because It's Just Glued On

Many fashion companies take their subdivisions to Vietnam, India, and Bangladesh, where they have minimal control over production and can turn a blind eye to the dreadful working conditions. Employees usually work without ventilation, inhaling various toxic substances, including fiber dust and blasted sand. Accidents are very frequent too, with fires, injuries, and diseases being a regular sight. As a cherry on top, workers face verbal and physical abuse, and if they aren’t able to reach the unreachable goals, they are denied breaks or water. 
#22

Wild Er Into The Ness

Wild Er Into The Ness

#23

Caeli Keleie

Caeli Keleie

#24

Surprised?

Surprised?

So behind a few hideous garments, misprinted clothes, or known brand knock-offs that might, at first glance, look absurd or funny, hides an industry that distorts fashion, pollutes the environment, and exploits people. But while it might seem that the fast fashion giants worth $106 billion are bigger than we could ever be, our collective choices can wield powerful change.
#25

Upside Down Shirt

Upside Down Shirt

#26

My New Jeans Have More Thigh Ribbing On The Left Leg Than The Right Leg. Also, They Smell Weird

My New Jeans Have More Thigh Ribbing On The Left Leg Than The Right Leg. Also, They Smell Weird

#27

This Hat

This Hat

What can we do? The first step is taking responsibility for the clothes we already have. Don’t just dispose of them. If an urge to change up your closet arises, try hosting a clothing swap with your friends, selling them on platforms like Vinted, Depop, or Poshmark, or refreshing them by adding all sorts of fun new details (thrift flip!). When you really need to buy an item, first look for it at secondhand stores. Sometimes it can be hard to find basics at thrift stores, so when purchasing new items, invest in quality ones that would last a long time. Ideally more than 30 washes!
#28

We Is Se Words

We Is Se Words

#29

I'm Sorry What?

I'm Sorry What?

#30

Don't Know If That's What You Want To Have

Don't Know If That's What You Want To Have

Finally, stay updated on what’s happening in the fast fashion world and our environment. And avoid brands that like to dabble in greenwashing. Our purchasing power can change the landscape of fashion and supporting smaller, slower-paced businesses can help sustainable fashion outpace the ultra-fast one. 
#31

Yesterday I Was In The "Turkish" Part Of The Cyprus (Northern Cyprus) And Oh My God

Yesterday I Was In The "Turkish" Part Of The Cyprus (Northern Cyprus) And Oh My God

#32

Hope They Don't Need New Ink Cartridges

Hope They Don't Need New Ink Cartridges

#33

Bike

Bike

#34

We Have Calvin Klein At Home. Calvin Klein At Home:

We Have Calvin Klein At Home. Calvin Klein At Home:

#35

Be Careful When Ordering From Temu

Be Careful When Ordering From Temu

#36

Simultaneously Too High And Too Low - This Dress

Simultaneously Too High And Too Low - This Dress

#37

These Shoes Were "On Sale"

These Shoes Were "On Sale"

#38

Socks Usually Come In Pairs Because People Usually Have 2 Feet, But In This Case The "Usually" Comes Into Play

Socks Usually Come In Pairs Because People Usually Have 2 Feet, But In This Case The "Usually" Comes Into Play

#39

That Dipped-In-Mud Look

That Dipped-In-Mud Look

#40

My Brand New Adidas Shoes Fresh From The Store Are Essentially Different Colors

My Brand New Adidas Shoes Fresh From The Store Are Essentially Different Colors

#41

Sports Bra Inserts. Why Do These Inserts Exist? Either Sew Them In, Delete Them, Or Add An Extra Layer Of Thick Cloth

Sports Bra Inserts. Why Do These Inserts Exist? Either Sew Them In, Delete Them, Or Add An Extra Layer Of Thick Cloth

#42

It's Boardwalk Time

It's Boardwalk Time

#43

Shrek Smash

Shrek Smash

#44

Just Did It

Just Did It

#45

Wait, What?

Wait, What?

#46

Internet Explorer Pajama

Internet Explorer Pajama

#47

Nine

Nine

#48

Dress For An Outdoor Event Has A Print That Leaves Red Marks When You Sweat

Dress For An Outdoor Event Has A Print That Leaves Red Marks When You Sweat

#49

I Can’t Even Relax My Hands In These Pockets

I Can't Even Relax My Hands In These Pockets

#50

Thought I Bought A Two-Pack Of Different-Colored Socks From Nike. It Turns Out They Are Sewn Together And It’s Just One Single Pair

Thought I Bought A Two-Pack Of Different-Colored Socks From Nike. It Turns Out They Are Sewn Together And It's Just One Single Pair

#51

Funny-Looking Bridge

Funny-Looking Bridge

#52

Fly And Higher Reach The Sky You Can

Fly And Higher Reach The Sky You Can

#53

Sizing Discrepancies In Women’s Clothing

Sizing Discrepancies In Women’s Clothing

I tried both of these pants on in Old Navy today. The size 2 was significantly bigger than the size 16. I couldn't get the size 16 zipped or buttoned. The size 2 fit well. I typically wear between a size 8 and size 12 in shorts/pants from Old Navy.

#54

Gorillaz X Spider-Man

Gorillaz X Spider-Man

#55

Ah Yes, Maro Bros

Ah Yes, Maro Bros

#56

We Are Hapy God Broers, Hmmm

We Are Hapy God Broers, Hmmm

#57

The Dog Dress Shows The Front Of The Human Torso On The Dog’s Back

The Dog Dress Shows The Front Of The Human Torso On The Dog's Back

#58

This Tank Top I Found At Goodwill

This Tank Top I Found At Goodwill

#59

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday

#60

Surely There Is A Better Place For This Tag

Surely There Is A Better Place For This Tag

#61

These Socks

These Socks

#62

The Embroidery On This Hat Is Off-Center

The Embroidery On This Hat Is Off-Center

#63

My New Sweatshirt

My New Sweatshirt

#64

I Like The Buffalo Bvlvs

I Like The Buffalo Bvlvs

#65

I Am A Mad Def Man Init With A Ely Box

I Am A Mad Def Man Init With A Ely Box

#66

Large And Medium Are The Same Size

Large And Medium Are The Same Size

#67

Pekónem

Pekónem

#68

Jeans

Jeans

#69

Bro, Got The Best Vision

Bro, Got The Best Vision

#70

Bro Is Dripping With The Air Joan's

Bro Is Dripping With The Air Joan's

#71

Starwars

Starwars

#72

Well At Least They Got The Nickelodeon Name Right

Well At Least They Got The Nickelodeon Name Right

#73

Found This In A Gift Shop In Germany

Found This In A Gift Shop In Germany

#74

Found A Goldmine

Found A Goldmine

#75

I Don't Know What To Make Of This

I Don't Know What To Make Of This

#76

Galvin

Galvin

#77

What Do You Mean, What Do My Slippers Say?

What Do You Mean, What Do My Slippers Say?

#78

I Lined Up The Pattern Really Well On That Silk Gucci Dress, Boss

I Lined Up The Pattern Really Well On That Silk Gucci Dress, Boss

#79

No Socks On Tuesdays

No Socks On Tuesdays

#80

Not Cars? Never Heard Of That

Not Cars? Never Heard Of That

#81

It's Broo Never Kl Too Yn's Late Own

It's Broo Never Kl Too Yn's Late Own

#82

Ben Possible?

Ben Possible?

#83

Ococ Lenahc Bag

Ococ Lenahc Bag

#84

Play High

Play High

#85

Demon Goose

Demon Goose

#86

My Favorite Superhero

My Favorite Superhero

#87

The Text On This Hat Is Upside Down

The Text On This Hat Is Upside Down

#88

Saw This Singular Pair Of Socks At 5 Below, The Rest Were Normal, And I Got Some Good Chuckles Out Of It

Saw This Singular Pair Of Socks At 5 Below, The Rest Were Normal, And I Got Some Good Chuckles Out Of It

#89

I’m Pretty Sure The Sweatshirt I Got From A Souvenir Shop Was Originally Meant For Someone Else

I'm Pretty Sure The Sweatshirt I Got From A Souvenir Shop Was Originally Meant For Someone Else

#90

Bye Uor Seif

Bye Uor Seif

#91

Find And What Then You’d Live Die For For It

Find And What Then You'd Live Die For For It

#92

This Miami South Beach T-Shirt

This Miami South Beach T-Shirt

#93

This Safe Youth Campaign T-Shirt Looks Like Children Being Abducted By Aliens

This Safe Youth Campaign T-Shirt Looks Like Children Being Abducted By Aliens

#94

They Couldn’t Have Put The Design On The Shirt Just A Little Higher

They Couldn't Have Put The Design On The Shirt Just A Little Higher

#95

I Hope Doing Good Your Things

I Hope Doing Good Your Things

#96

Wear Work Smart Smart

Wear Work Smart Smart

#97

Home Of The Big Land Free

Home Of The Big Land Free

#98

How My New Sandals Got These Linings That Hurt Your Toes

How My New Sandals Got These Linings That Hurt Your Toes

#99

Only In India

Only In India

#100

My T-Shirt: Bro I'm Ken Fragile

My T-Shirt: Bro I'm Ken Fragile

#101

My Girlfriend's New Hoodie

My Girlfriend's New Hoodie

#102

District Champs 202?

District Champs 202?

#103

Nice Shirt In The Philippines

Nice Shirt In The Philippines

