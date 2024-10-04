While fashion is completely subjective, once in a while a garment is produced that is such a blatant embodiment of poor quality and design that it’s hard to argue otherwise. Just like failed knock-offs of known brands, pants with tiny pockets that can’t fit anything, or dresses that are somehow too low and too long at the same time. These and so many more fashion fails can be found below if you would just find a minute to scroll down. Courtesy of the Bored Panda team, let’s embark on a list of some of the worst garments created that people on the streets should never be caught wearing. While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with slow fashion designer and company director at Church of Sanctus , Lucinda Sinclair, and fashion stylist and writer at Elemental Spot , Luis Huber, who kindly agreed to explain how fashion mishaps come to be.

#1 The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans Share icon

#2 Do What Now? Share icon

#3 "Inspirational" Patch On My Son's Clothing Share icon

“It’s almost always a case of trying to do ’too much’ and executing it poorly,” says fashion designer Lucinda Sinclair from Church of Sanctus, explaining why professionals make mistakes that are sometimes blatantly obvious to others. “I think designers are operating in an oversaturated market where trends have such a short life span, so the temptation to release something that could be considered viral or a publicity stunt is a way for a designer's work to be noticed.” Meanwhile, fashion stylist and writer at Elemental Spot, Luis Huber, believes that it can be the fault of tunnel vision. “Professionals can sometimes get so immersed in their creative process that they lose perspective on practicality or audience appeal.”

#4 New Sports Bra Comes With 20+ Tags Sewn In Share icon

#5 The Simfsons Share icon

#6 Forget Nike. We Got Bike Share icon

Some of the most ungodly fashion crimes that Sinclair witnessed were anything inflatable or having holes that allow certain body parts to flop out. “Look, I think anything designed to somewhat embarrass the wearer is abhorrent! They're obviously designed to humiliate the model having to wear that down the runway.” For Huber, one of the biggest mistakes a designer can make is to overlook the basics like comfort or wearability while trying to think outside the box. “It's a balance that can be hard to strike.”

#7 Garfield Share icon

#8 Bought Some Jammies For My Grandson Share icon

#9 "Adida" Adidas Jacket Is Missing An "S" (Bought From The Official Website) Share icon

In order to avoid such fashion mishaps, Sinclair recommends beginner designers create fewer pieces that are beautifully made and can outlive the momentary trends. “Make your customer feel like an elevated version of themselves and they’ll keep coming back for more!” Huber advises prioritizing function and comfort. “To beginners, I'd say always step back and ask yourself if the piece will work in real life, not just on the runway. Comfort and functionality should always be a priority.”

#10 Found This Gem In Brixton Market Share icon

#11 Callme Kelvins Share icon

#12 Keysmash Shoe Share icon

Unfortunately, the main culprit of so many clothing design misunderstandings on this list is fast fashion. The keyword here is ‘fast’ with manufacturers being able to offer low-priced yet relatively stylish clothes to customers at speeds never seen before. Producing garments in the blink of an eye inevitably results in a lack of quality, accountability, and sustainability. The clothes that are not made to last and, in some cases, are practically unwearable end up in landfills as swiftly as they were made. In China alone, 26 tonnes of clothing are thrown away each year, polluting the environment.

#13 And Make Believe Always It Happen Share icon

#14 One Of My Shoes Is Missing A Letter Share icon

#15 These Socks Have The Logo On The Sole Of Your Foot So That You Feel It With Every Step Share icon

Besides being fashion crimes, having short lifespans, and harming the planet, such clothing is also made from toxic materials. During the production process, fast fashion manufacturers use harmful chemicals and dyes that often contain heavy metals and other substances like formaldehyde. ADVERTISEMENT It doesn’t matter how many times the garments are washed—the chemicals still remain and leach out of them, which can be absorbed by our skin and potentially cause health problems. When clothes end up in landfills and start breaking down, synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon start exuding microplastics, contaminating our air and water.

#16 "Tiger" Pattern On My Kid's Onesie Is Actually Leopard Share icon

#17 Good, Good, Times, Times Share icon

#18 Smart Girl Share icon

Fast fashion already has done so much damage to our planet and now when we need it to slow down, it’s only getting faster. Called ultra-fast fashion, it’s turning the previous fast fashion’s weeks into days and dozens of styles into hundreds and thousands. What we also don’t see behind the scenes is the new low that worker treatment is reaching. It’s estimated that there are 75 million employees worldwide who work in fast fashion factories. And less than 2% of them make a living wage, working 16-hour days, 7 days a week. The European Parliament has described their conditions as “slave labor.” ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Ghldin Kldin Share icon

#20 Bionic, Gotta Go Phrash Share icon

#21 This Thing On My Pants Is Completely Useless Because It's Just Glued On Share icon

Many fashion companies take their subdivisions to Vietnam, India, and Bangladesh, where they have minimal control over production and can turn a blind eye to the dreadful working conditions. Employees usually work without ventilation, inhaling various toxic substances, including fiber dust and blasted sand. Accidents are very frequent too, with fires, injuries, and diseases being a regular sight. As a cherry on top, workers face verbal and physical abuse, and if they aren’t able to reach the unreachable goals, they are denied breaks or water.

#22 Wild Er Into The Ness Share icon

#23 Caeli Keleie Share icon

So behind a few hideous garments, misprinted clothes, or known brand knock-offs that might, at first glance, look absurd or funny, hides an industry that distorts fashion, pollutes the environment, and exploits people. But while it might seem that the fast fashion giants worth $106 billion are bigger than we could ever be, our collective choices can wield powerful change.

#25 Upside Down Shirt Share icon

#26 My New Jeans Have More Thigh Ribbing On The Left Leg Than The Right Leg. Also, They Smell Weird Share icon

#27 This Hat Share icon

What can we do? The first step is taking responsibility for the clothes we already have. Don’t just dispose of them. If an urge to change up your closet arises, try hosting a clothing swap with your friends, selling them on platforms like Vinted, Depop, or Poshmark, or refreshing them by adding all sorts of fun new details (thrift flip!). When you really need to buy an item, first look for it at secondhand stores. Sometimes it can be hard to find basics at thrift stores, so when purchasing new items, invest in quality ones that would last a long time. Ideally more than 30 washes!

#28 We Is Se Words Share icon

#29 I'm Sorry What? Share icon

#30 Don't Know If That's What You Want To Have Share icon

Finally, stay updated on what’s happening in the fast fashion world and our environment. And avoid brands that like to dabble in greenwashing. Our purchasing power can change the landscape of fashion and supporting smaller, slower-paced businesses can help sustainable fashion outpace the ultra-fast one.

#31 Yesterday I Was In The "Turkish" Part Of The Cyprus (Northern Cyprus) And Oh My God Share icon

#32 Hope They Don't Need New Ink Cartridges Share icon

#33 Bike Share icon

#34 We Have Calvin Klein At Home. Calvin Klein At Home: Share icon

#35 Be Careful When Ordering From Temu Share icon

#36 Simultaneously Too High And Too Low - This Dress Share icon

#37 These Shoes Were "On Sale" Share icon

#38 Socks Usually Come In Pairs Because People Usually Have 2 Feet, But In This Case The "Usually" Comes Into Play Share icon

#39 That Dipped-In-Mud Look Share icon

#40 My Brand New Adidas Shoes Fresh From The Store Are Essentially Different Colors Share icon

#41 Sports Bra Inserts. Why Do These Inserts Exist? Either Sew Them In, Delete Them, Or Add An Extra Layer Of Thick Cloth Share icon

#42 It's Boardwalk Time Share icon

#43 Shrek Smash Share icon

#44 Just Did It Share icon

#46 Internet Explorer Pajama Share icon

#47 Nine Share icon

#48 Dress For An Outdoor Event Has A Print That Leaves Red Marks When You Sweat Share icon

#49 I Can’t Even Relax My Hands In These Pockets Share icon

#50 Thought I Bought A Two-Pack Of Different-Colored Socks From Nike. It Turns Out They Are Sewn Together And It’s Just One Single Pair Share icon

#51 Funny-Looking Bridge Share icon

#52 Fly And Higher Reach The Sky You Can Share icon

#53 Sizing Discrepancies In Women’s Clothing Share icon I tried both of these pants on in Old Navy today. The size 2 was significantly bigger than the size 16. I couldn’t get the size 16 zipped or buttoned. The size 2 fit well. I typically wear between a size 8 and size 12 in shorts/pants from Old Navy.



#54 Gorillaz X Spider-Man Share icon

#55 Ah Yes, Maro Bros Share icon

#56 We Are Hapy God Broers, Hmmm Share icon

#57 The Dog Dress Shows The Front Of The Human Torso On The Dog’s Back Share icon

#58 This Tank Top I Found At Goodwill Share icon

#59 Happy Birthday Share icon

#60 Surely There Is A Better Place For This Tag Share icon

#61 These Socks Share icon

#62 The Embroidery On This Hat Is Off-Center Share icon

#63 My New Sweatshirt Share icon

#64 I Like The Buffalo Bvlvs Share icon

#65 I Am A Mad Def Man Init With A Ely Box Share icon

#66 Large And Medium Are The Same Size Share icon

#67 Pekónem Share icon

#68 Jeans Share icon

#69 Bro, Got The Best Vision Share icon

#70 Bro Is Dripping With The Air Joan's Share icon

#71 Starwars Share icon

#72 Well At Least They Got The Nickelodeon Name Right Share icon

#73 Found This In A Gift Shop In Germany Share icon

#74 Found A Goldmine Share icon

#75 I Don't Know What To Make Of This Share icon

#76 Galvin Share icon

#77 What Do You Mean, What Do My Slippers Say? Share icon

#78 I Lined Up The Pattern Really Well On That Silk Gucci Dress, Boss Share icon

#79 No Socks On Tuesdays Share icon

#80 Not Cars? Never Heard Of That Share icon

#81 It's Broo Never Kl Too Yn's Late Own Share icon

#82 Ben Possible? Share icon

#83 Ococ Lenahc Bag Share icon

#84 Play High Share icon

#85 Demon Goose Share icon

#86 My Favorite Superhero Share icon

#87 The Text On This Hat Is Upside Down Share icon

#88 Saw This Singular Pair Of Socks At 5 Below, The Rest Were Normal, And I Got Some Good Chuckles Out Of It Share icon

#89 I’m Pretty Sure The Sweatshirt I Got From A Souvenir Shop Was Originally Meant For Someone Else Share icon

#90 Bye Uor Seif Share icon

#91 Find And What Then You’d Live Die For For It Share icon

#92 This Miami South Beach T-Shirt Share icon

#93 This Safe Youth Campaign T-Shirt Looks Like Children Being Abducted By Aliens Share icon

#94 They Couldn’t Have Put The Design On The Shirt Just A Little Higher Share icon

#95 I Hope Doing Good Your Things Share icon

#96 Wear Work Smart Smart Share icon

#97 Home Of The Big Land Free Share icon

#98 How My New Sandals Got These Linings That Hurt Your Toes Share icon

#99 Only In India Share icon

#100 My T-Shirt: Bro I'm Ken Fragile Share icon

#101 My Girlfriend's New Hoodie Share icon

#102 District Champs 202? Share icon