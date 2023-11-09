ADVERTISEMENT

Sociology, semiotics and a number of other disciplines teach us that what we look like, how we act and whatever other signs we as humans are sending define us as individuals.

One of the more obvious ways of doing so is wearing particular clothing. Something baggy or loose-fitting definitely sends a drastically different message than formal, straight-line attire. Heck, even two hoodies might mean different things if one’s a black affair with an old school rock band’s logo as opposed to a pink hoodie with some #justgirlthings poetry.

But what the following fashion statements in the form of badly-designed clothing might mean in general—I mean, your guess is as good as mine.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This ~$960 Bag Which Looks Like There's Mold On It

This ~$960 Bag Which Looks Like There's Mold On It Shares stats

--floridaman- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Business plan: start leaving handbags in a damp cellar and then sell them off for hundreds of dollars 💰💰💰

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Condensation For Days

Condensation For Days Shares stats

DUDEwipes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd be more concerned that your gas results in 'fog'

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

My Girlfriend’s Expensive Jeans That Came With Fake Pockets. Can’t Even Return Them Now

My Girlfriend’s Expensive Jeans That Came With Fake Pockets. Can’t Even Return Them Now Shares stats

meliodas_137 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

It’s a bit hard to explain how design can be bad. Much of it boils down to taste, and you can’t really argue over it. Well, OK, you can, but you ultimately need an objective frame of reference to argue taste. And that demands loads of time on your part to get educated as to what fine art is and is a whole complex story that you can rabbit-hole yourself into by reading an article we wrote about great execution, but poor taste.
#4

Tie-Dye Design Hoody Just Looks Like Grease Splashes

Tie-Dye Design Hoody Just Looks Like Grease Splashes Shares stats

robgod50 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally! I'm so tired of having to stain my clothes myself.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

$600 Balenciaga Shoes Spotted On The Subway

$600 Balenciaga Shoes Spotted On The Subway Shares stats

eneug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Sup[er]h[er]oes

Sup[er]h[er]oes Shares stats

finnwormser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sup hoes? Ya'll ready to till the field today? /not ephmism

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

Anywho, in terms of more technical aspects of the execution, bad design becomes more easy to identify. The most obvious one would be misspellings or mislabeled (or even misinterpreted) designs. Think AIDS sneakers, Google Slides slippers, or Captain A’Mario. Here, you can immediately see that something is off—either it’s an allusion to something real or a sad attempt at alluding to something that just makes zero sense thematically.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

I’ve Never Seen A Pair Of Dress Shoes With Split Toes

I’ve Never Seen A Pair Of Dress Shoes With Split Toes Shares stats

tonglongjeff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

My Girlfriend's Peepi Socks Finally Arrived

My Girlfriend's Peepi Socks Finally Arrived Shares stats

nizowosa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Think Inside The Box First

Think Inside The Box First Shares stats

SpeedDreaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
sofiaanaisp avatar
LegendsNeverDIE
LegendsNeverDIE
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They already had three in a row, I mean...you'd think they'd check 🤷

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply

Then there’s an artistic decision made that didn’t really translate well onto the fabric. Someone might have wanted a unique, scattered pattern on this bag over here, but the end result looked like the bag spent three months in a plastic bag, soaking in all the fungus from a loaf of bread someone decided to put in there as well. Same with stain marks on this hoodie—someone might’ve wanted a grease-monkey mechanic’s look, but ended up looking like someone hit the gym in a repair shop.
#10

Heavy Pants

Heavy Pants Shares stats

EkriirkE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

The Brand Name Of My Daughter's Shirt

The Brand Name Of My Daughter's Shirt Shares stats

Durph08 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

They Went Through All The Effort To Add A Working Zipper, But Not Functional Pockets

They Went Through All The Effort To Add A Working Zipper, But Not Functional Pockets Shares stats

gerrrtastrophe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
beab_ avatar
Ample Aardvark
Ample Aardvark
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just stopped buying clothes without pockets, even if it's the most wonderful, well fitting piece of fabric!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

And then there’s just flat out not thinking it through. Imagine creating a perfectly logical design only to add an element that negates it completely. Thinking outside the box when the box is enough to think inside it is a great example. Or highlighting letters to make a point only to accidentally highlight other letters that make another point.
#13

The Amazing Tarantula

The Amazing Tarantula Shares stats

Beautiful_Fishing569 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Best Nike Off-Brand Ever

Best Nike Off-Brand Ever Shares stats

teorosso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

The North Face Who?

The North Face Who? Shares stats

reyren18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

So, why is this a thing in the first place? Minus lack of talent and aptitude for design, there’s a bit of a misconception about misspelled trademarks in that they don’t really avoid a lawsuit. One lawyer argued that even if a trademark is misspelled, the actual brand might have power to take it down. If the design is too similar to the original one, it doesn't matter if it’s for a product for a different industry, the whole idea behind them is to distinguish itself and cause less confusion for customers. Besides, you can never know if YouTube will one day want to branch out into tubs and bathroom accessories with a brand like YouTub.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

The Design On My Girlfriend's Yoga Pants Makes It Look Like They're Covered In Fur

The Design On My Girlfriend's Yoga Pants Makes It Look Like They're Covered In Fur Shares stats

AstroidSeenByDinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Backpack Shoe

Backpack Shoe Shares stats

nicolemclaughlin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Not Very Well Thought Through If You Ask Me

Not Very Well Thought Through If You Ask Me Shares stats

michellezhaang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
t0o8n8 avatar
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And why should people care if they can see the outline of a normal part of human anatomy under cloth?

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

And if we’re talking about trademark infringements, there are those who also avoid it by creating very believable fakes. Why? Because the final price tag is significantly lower than that of the original. Of course, it also comes with its own issues, like lack of quality in the materials and how it’s executed. But if you’re strapped for cash and still want to impress your friends with designer clothes, this is a reality.
#19

Found In Kurdistan

Found In Kurdistan Shares stats

ninkeyminjaj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Tie-Dye Socks That Look Like Someone Used Them As A Toilet Paper

Tie-Dye Socks That Look Like Someone Used Them As A Toilet Paper Shares stats

Professional_Lunch43 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Happy New Year

Happy New Year Shares stats

crudolph0828 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Incidentally, when we think of bootleg products, the culprit is often China. China is the biggest manufacturer of products in the world. And so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that nearly two-thirds—63.2%—of all counterfeit seizures in the world are done in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

China is home to a lot of skilled workers who can copy and make designs with little effort. And the country’s policies against counterfeits have enough loopholes to make the industry thrive through sneaky channels and open-air wholesale markets.
#22

Beautiful

Beautiful Shares stats

Scaglio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Complete With Hair And Sweat

Complete With Hair And Sweat Shares stats

facebook.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

My New Ugly Sweater

My New Ugly Sweater Shares stats

ebay.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

But there’s also the issue of luxury companies diminishing in quality, slowly, but surely becoming generic versions of otherwise expensive brands. And so when the Regular Joe can’t really distinguish between the quality of the fake and the real product—or the difference is minuscule—they end up going with the cheaper option.

And then there’s stories like that of Dapper Dan, forcing folks to at least consider for a second how bootlegs might be a necessary evil in progressing fashion.
#25

Can't Really Wear My Favorite Death Metal Shirt In Good Faith Anymore

Can't Really Wear My Favorite Death Metal Shirt In Good Faith Anymore Shares stats

0stees.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
emileemprovencher avatar
EP
EP
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that really a band’s shirt. If so. That’s hilarious bc no, no you can’t lol

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Its-A Me, Captain America

Its-A Me, Captain America Shares stats

mattythebuoy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

My Friend Ordered Herself Some New Gloves From Ebay. These Monstrosities Arrived Yesterday

My Friend Ordered Herself Some New Gloves From Ebay. These Monstrosities Arrived Yesterday Shares stats

Mr_Wassonwheeler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Long story short, Dapper Dan is a Harlem fashion designer who, back in 1982, opened up a boutique that offered the look and feel of high-end brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, but adapted them to new monogram designs—designs that folks wanted, but these bigger brands didn’t deal in them. Decades later, this became a staple for other designers to reference, thus creating a new kind of fashion.
#28

Totoro The Hedgehog

Totoro The Hedgehog Shares stats

all9050 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

What Are You Trying To Say?

What Are You Trying To Say? Shares stats

Otherwise_Forever962 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

I Can't Even

I Can't Even Shares stats

Kimwere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

And, as is also in good fashion, we’d love to hear from you about anything and everything you read here today in the comment section below.

And if you need another design fail fix, look no further than this epic and hilarious design fail listicle brought to you by the Design Failures Instagram page.
#31

Found This Bootleg At My Local Thrift Store

Found This Bootleg At My Local Thrift Store Shares stats

YuB_is_best_boi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Air Force Juans

Air Force Juans Shares stats

IForgotAboutDre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶Give me 2 pairs. I need 2 pairs. So I, can get to stompin' in my Air Force Juans🎶

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Blursed Slides

Blursed Slides Shares stats

Ben9999999999999999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Partner Told Me She Got Me Some Designer Socks

My Partner Told Me She Got Me Some Designer Socks Shares stats

criddy33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Odd that they got the label right, but screwed up the name and logo on the product. My Tarantula senses tell me something's not right here.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Brand New Shoes With Their Own Shoelaces

Brand New Shoes With Their Own Shoelaces Shares stats

reddit_0885 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wrap them up your legs and tie them at the knees to start the new Gladiator sneakers trend.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

My Friend Bought A Shirt From Her High School In Lone Grove Oklahoma. She Didn’t Try It On First

My Friend Bought A Shirt From Her High School In Lone Grove Oklahoma. She Didn’t Try It On First Shares stats

Battlescarred98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

These Jean Pants Are Upside Down

These Jean Pants Are Upside Down Shares stats

target_aquired Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I Saw This Backpack That Looks Like A McDonald's Bag

I Saw This Backpack That Looks Like A McDonald's Bag Shares stats

etsy.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Wanted To Buy Some Brand Name Flip-Flops But My Wallet Was Like

Wanted To Buy Some Brand Name Flip-Flops But My Wallet Was Like Shares stats

mixxbg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Why Does Tom On My Shirt Has 3 Eyes? Only Noticed It 4 Months After Buying It

Why Does Tom On My Shirt Has 3 Eyes? Only Noticed It 4 Months After Buying It Shares stats

HappyNuisance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

He's Had These Zumba Pants For A While. Hadn't Noticed

He's Had These Zumba Pants For A While. Hadn't Noticed Shares stats

thespottedwaffle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Thanks To This Woman’s Amazon Review I Promptly Removed This Dress From My Cart

Thanks To This Woman’s Amazon Review I Promptly Removed This Dress From My Cart Shares stats

JivyNme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Got This New Hoodie And Everybody Has Asked Me Why I Am Wet And I Have To Tell Them It's Just The Design Of The Hoodie

Got This New Hoodie And Everybody Has Asked Me Why I Am Wet And I Have To Tell Them It's Just The Design Of The Hoodie Shares stats

sirSosig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a messy eater at it is. No way do I need to then by a top that looks like I fought my spaghetti with olive oil and lost.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Found These In The Same Store. I Just Can't Decide Which Should I Get

Found These In The Same Store. I Just Can't Decide Which Should I Get Shares stats

Kubech Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Calvin's translated into any language you fancy

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Michael Jackson Backpack

Michael Jackson Backpack Shares stats

Heis3nberg99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

New Model Prototype Leaked?

New Model Prototype Leaked? Shares stats

BEX323 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

What In The World Is This

What In The World Is This Shares stats

Witty-Thought8211 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Hope This Asus Jeans I Bought You, Fit You Well

Hope This Asus Jeans I Bought You, Fit You Well Shares stats

logicalOrdinate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Mom Bought This For Me

My Mom Bought This For Me Shares stats

Verichi_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ironic, because if you really did have 'to(o) many high figures,' you'd be able to afford the real thing!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Ah Yes, Just Like How I Remember It

Ah Yes, Just Like How I Remember It Shares stats

NOODENTO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

I Am Laughing So Hard I Can't Even

I Am Laughing So Hard I Can't Even Shares stats

ChillBackroomsMan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

I Don't Think Someone Thought This Through

I Don't Think Someone Thought This Through Shares stats

ThatDamnC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Like

Like Shares stats

NikosPRo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Mike

Mike Shares stats

ShreksHairyToenails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Iec Christmas Cle Holiday Sweatshirt

Iec Christmas Cle Holiday Sweatshirt Shares stats

Jesus_Eh_Christ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i can see the "christmas" part, but why are there so many extra letters?!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Why Can't Women Get Pockets?

Why Can't Women Get Pockets? Shares stats