Sociology, semiotics and a number of other disciplines teach us that what we look like, how we act and whatever other signs we as humans are sending define us as individuals.
One of the more obvious ways of doing so is wearing particular clothing. Something baggy or loose-fitting definitely sends a drastically different message than formal, straight-line attire. Heck, even two hoodies might mean different things if one’s a black affair with an old school rock band’s logo as opposed to a pink hoodie with some #justgirlthings poetry.
But what the following fashion statements in the form of badly-designed clothing might mean in general—I mean, your guess is as good as mine.
This ~$960 Bag Which Looks Like There's Mold On It
Condensation For Days
My Girlfriend’s Expensive Jeans That Came With Fake Pockets. Can’t Even Return Them Now
It’s a bit hard to explain how design can be bad. Much of it boils down to taste, and you can’t really argue over it. Well, OK, you can, but you ultimately need an objective frame of reference to argue taste. And that demands loads of time on your part to get educated as to what fine art is and is a whole complex story that you can rabbit-hole yourself into by reading an article we wrote about great execution, but poor taste.
Tie-Dye Design Hoody Just Looks Like Grease Splashes
$600 Balenciaga Shoes Spotted On The Subway
Sup[er]h[er]oes
Anywho, in terms of more technical aspects of the execution, bad design becomes more easy to identify. The most obvious one would be misspellings or mislabeled (or even misinterpreted) designs. Think AIDS sneakers, Google Slides slippers, or Captain A’Mario. Here, you can immediately see that something is off—either it’s an allusion to something real or a sad attempt at alluding to something that just makes zero sense thematically.
I’ve Never Seen A Pair Of Dress Shoes With Split Toes
My Girlfriend's Peepi Socks Finally Arrived
Think Inside The Box First
Then there’s an artistic decision made that didn’t really translate well onto the fabric. Someone might have wanted a unique, scattered pattern on this bag over here, but the end result looked like the bag spent three months in a plastic bag, soaking in all the fungus from a loaf of bread someone decided to put in there as well. Same with stain marks on this hoodie—someone might’ve wanted a grease-monkey mechanic’s look, but ended up looking like someone hit the gym in a repair shop.
Heavy Pants
The Brand Name Of My Daughter's Shirt
They Went Through All The Effort To Add A Working Zipper, But Not Functional Pockets
And then there’s just flat out not thinking it through. Imagine creating a perfectly logical design only to add an element that negates it completely. Thinking outside the box when the box is enough to think inside it is a great example. Or highlighting letters to make a point only to accidentally highlight other letters that make another point.
The Amazing Tarantula
Best Nike Off-Brand Ever
So, why is this a thing in the first place? Minus lack of talent and aptitude for design, there’s a bit of a misconception about misspelled trademarks in that they don’t really avoid a lawsuit. One lawyer argued that even if a trademark is misspelled, the actual brand might have power to take it down. If the design is too similar to the original one, it doesn't matter if it’s for a product for a different industry, the whole idea behind them is to distinguish itself and cause less confusion for customers. Besides, you can never know if YouTube will one day want to branch out into tubs and bathroom accessories with a brand like YouTub.
The Design On My Girlfriend's Yoga Pants Makes It Look Like They're Covered In Fur
Backpack Shoe
Not Very Well Thought Through If You Ask Me
And if we’re talking about trademark infringements, there are those who also avoid it by creating very believable fakes. Why? Because the final price tag is significantly lower than that of the original. Of course, it also comes with its own issues, like lack of quality in the materials and how it’s executed. But if you’re strapped for cash and still want to impress your friends with designer clothes, this is a reality.
Found In Kurdistan
Tie-Dye Socks That Look Like Someone Used Them As A Toilet Paper
Happy New Year
Incidentally, when we think of bootleg products, the culprit is often China. China is the biggest manufacturer of products in the world. And so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that nearly two-thirds—63.2%—of all counterfeit seizures in the world are done in China.
China is home to a lot of skilled workers who can copy and make designs with little effort. And the country’s policies against counterfeits have enough loopholes to make the industry thrive through sneaky channels and open-air wholesale markets.
Beautiful
Complete With Hair And Sweat
My New Ugly Sweater
But there’s also the issue of luxury companies diminishing in quality, slowly, but surely becoming generic versions of otherwise expensive brands. And so when the Regular Joe can’t really distinguish between the quality of the fake and the real product—or the difference is minuscule—they end up going with the cheaper option.
And then there’s stories like that of Dapper Dan, forcing folks to at least consider for a second how bootlegs might be a necessary evil in progressing fashion.
Can't Really Wear My Favorite Death Metal Shirt In Good Faith Anymore
Its-A Me, Captain America
My Friend Ordered Herself Some New Gloves From Ebay. These Monstrosities Arrived Yesterday
Long story short, Dapper Dan is a Harlem fashion designer who, back in 1982, opened up a boutique that offered the look and feel of high-end brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, but adapted them to new monogram designs—designs that folks wanted, but these bigger brands didn’t deal in them. Decades later, this became a staple for other designers to reference, thus creating a new kind of fashion.
Totoro The Hedgehog
What Are You Trying To Say?
I Can't Even
Found This Bootleg At My Local Thrift Store
Air Force Juans
Blursed Slides
My Partner Told Me She Got Me Some Designer Socks
Brand New Shoes With Their Own Shoelaces
My Friend Bought A Shirt From Her High School In Lone Grove Oklahoma. She Didn’t Try It On First
These Jean Pants Are Upside Down
I Saw This Backpack That Looks Like A McDonald's Bag
Wanted To Buy Some Brand Name Flip-Flops But My Wallet Was Like
Why Does Tom On My Shirt Has 3 Eyes? Only Noticed It 4 Months After Buying It
He's Had These Zumba Pants For A While. Hadn't Noticed
Thanks To This Woman’s Amazon Review I Promptly Removed This Dress From My Cart
Got This New Hoodie And Everybody Has Asked Me Why I Am Wet And I Have To Tell Them It's Just The Design Of The Hoodie
Found These In The Same Store. I Just Can't Decide Which Should I Get
Michael Jackson Backpack
New Model Prototype Leaked?
What In The World Is This
Hope This Asus Jeans I Bought You, Fit You Well
My Mom Bought This For Me
Ah Yes, Just Like How I Remember It
I Am Laughing So Hard I Can't Even
I Don't Think Someone Thought This Through
Like
Iec Christmas Cle Holiday Sweatshirt
