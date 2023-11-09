ADVERTISEMENT

Sociology, semiotics and a number of other disciplines teach us that what we look like, how we act and whatever other signs we as humans are sending define us as individuals.

One of the more obvious ways of doing so is wearing particular clothing. Something baggy or loose-fitting definitely sends a drastically different message than formal, straight-line attire. Heck, even two hoodies might mean different things if one’s a black affair with an old school rock band’s logo as opposed to a pink hoodie with some #justgirlthings poetry.

But what the following fashion statements in the form of badly-designed clothing might mean in general—I mean, your guess is as good as mine.