50 Times Folks With Zero Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)
You wouldn’t be wrong to think that folks shouldn’t judge people based on their taste. It’s taste—subjective, personal, you can’t really compare it in a way that it wouldn’t be like, just your opinion, man.
But remember, this is the internet. Everything goes here. The collective hive-mind of judgment online is just a part of the internet and we have to accept it.
It’s not all negative though. Sometimes, folks online point fingers at awful taste only to commend the great execution that follows it. And you bet there’s a dedicated community for that niche too.
Volksbiken
Exploding Dish Chandelier
Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party
If you’re been around the internet for long, you’ll likely know of the r/ATBGE, or Awful Taste But Great Execution, community on Reddit.
It’s a subreddit dedicated to sharing all things gaudy, tacky, overdone or tasteless, but done in a way that makes you doubt any of its negatives. In fact, you might spiral into a love-and-hate affair over it.
In other words, it looks like its lacking in elegance and grace, but is otherwise masterfully crafted.
"I Need People To Think I'm A Bond Villain"
This Gutter Downspout
These Leggings
The community was created in mid-2016—right about when the world started going south—and has since then grown to become one of the top-ranking subreddits out there.
The community boasts a solid 2.1 million members and is considered the top 1% of the Reddit ecosystem.
Pigeon Heels
Was Told I Would Post This On Here. A T-Rex Shower Head My Roommate 3-D Printed
This Dentist's Waiting Room
Subreddits mostly aim to call themselves in self-explanatory ways, and this is no exception.
The shared content mostly revolves around tattoos or other personal aesthetic decisions—brains for haircuts, religio-classic self-iconographic tattoos, literal body suits, what have you—there’s also product designs, statues, and art in general that’s often featured in this group.
This Haircut
Presenting The Skeletal Dress
Ummm no thanks. I know my formal is coming up, but I kindly refuse lol
Not Sure If This Belongs Here
When it comes to determining what taste is all about, David Hume’s essay titled Of The Standard of Taste is a good guide. Hume’s essay attempts to discuss and determine the aesthetic standards and understanding of what makes things beautiful to us. Or at the very least, aesthetically pleasing to the eyes, heart, and mind.
You Don't Need A License To Drive A Sandwich
Just Because You Can Doesn’t Mean You Should
Grass Car
Hume points out two elements, the first of which is the subjective. As the word already suggests, it’s all about people’s preferences and sensibilities, very individual. That in and of itself is the first standard, shaped by personal experience, cultural background, emotions, and everything in-between.
Face Sprinkles Tattoo
I kind of think it’s cool, if it was a temporary tattoo for a party.
God Emperor Leto Atreides Enters The Chat
This Guy’s Mohawk Today In Downtown Denver
The other side of the argument is the objective element. This is meant to be a common ground with which people can evaluate works of art and aesthetics. It’s a kind of shared human convention for judgment, one that is not individual, but rather unbiased, critical and one that adheres to specific universal criteria.
Spartan Barbie
Skeletal bling with a side of barbie body parts. You know, just the average, out on the town hairdo, lol
Crocheted Nightmare Baby
Full Frontal Of The Skin Suit From 2 Months Ago
Subjective taste is something we just have from the get-go, but objective taste demands refinement. Hume believed that, in order for one to acquire an objective taste meant that they need to expose themselves to that which is objectively considered as good. That means reading books, going to museums to experience art, and otherwise training yourself to understand what the “it” factor is in the collective hive-mind.
This Level Of Commitment To Crocheting Is Impressive
This Wallet
It’s Convincing For A Second
Now, David Hume is one of many people who have discussed the idea of personal and objective taste. German philosopher Immanuel Kant wrote Critique of Judgment, which deals with pleasure in form and arrangement versus pleasure in the idea of the infinite.
Walter Benjamin is another philosopher and cultural critic who dove into the topic, explaining how tech and mass production affects our experience of art in his The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction.
This Dye Job
Animal Boots
Ear Earrings
Edmund Burke, John Ruskin, Arthur Schopenhauer, Susanne Langer—many have approached the topic of taste. In a sense, they’ve all added to the discussion of what the benchmarks and thresholds for the issue ought to be. But because taste as a concept is complex, a lot still remains to be determined about it. And as time goes by, even more nuances to consider appear.
Saw This On Fb
The Garfield Bikini
I Am King Of All I Survey For I Have A Mighty Throne
A Wooden, Tiered Sink
Skateboard Wheels On A Porsche
Unless this is Tony Hawks car. No. and even Tony Hawk would be like, that's trash.
Dragon Bmw Z4
Catman
This Titanic Blow Up Slide
Cobra Cowboy Boots
My Friends This Is Called The Jellyfish Haircut
Along The Shores Of North-Central Iowa’s Clear Lake, The Six-Bedroom Pyramid House
These Nails A Buddy Sent Me
We’ve All Thought It: Fingernails Are Great, But They’re Not As Great As Fish Asses. Finally, Someone Has A Solution
I Wonder Who Is Bigger
This Is An Abomination
Full metal alchemist reference? Please don't downvote me to hell
This Jeans Couch
For Fans Of Sea Sounds
This Art Installation Made Of 1000’s Of Dead Flies
Jesus Arm
Taste aside, this tattoo looks pretty well done to me... and I also appreciate the nails are correctly in the wrists.
These Fight Marks Tattoos (On The Knuckles)
The Fitnessgram Pacer Test
“Halo Brows”
9/11 Themed Chess Set
