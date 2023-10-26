ADVERTISEMENT

You wouldn’t be wrong to think that folks shouldn’t judge people based on their taste. It’s taste—subjective, personal, you can’t really compare it in a way that it wouldn’t be like, just your opinion, man.

But remember, this is the internet. Everything goes here. The collective hive-mind of judgment online is just a part of the internet and we have to accept it.

It’s not all negative though. Sometimes, folks online point fingers at awful taste only to commend the great execution that follows it. And you bet there’s a dedicated community for that niche too.

#1

Volksbiken

Volksbiken Shares stats

luke_in_the_sky Report

#2

Exploding Dish Chandelier

Exploding Dish Chandelier Shares stats

Khaleesee Report

#3

Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party

Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party Shares stats

Xander395 Report

juliajuhas avatar
JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it. It's cake!!!! With small booze bottles!

If you’re been around the internet for long, you’ll likely know of the r/ATBGE, or Awful Taste But Great Execution, community on Reddit.

It’s a subreddit dedicated to sharing all things gaudy, tacky, overdone or tasteless, but done in a way that makes you doubt any of its negatives. In fact, you might spiral into a love-and-hate affair over it.

In other words, it looks like its lacking in elegance and grace, but is otherwise masterfully crafted.
#4

"I Need People To Think I'm A Bond Villain"

"I Need People To Think I'm A Bond Villain" Shares stats

BabylonLiaison Report

#5

This Gutter Downspout

This Gutter Downspout Shares stats

Unconnect3d Report

#6

These Leggings

These Leggings Shares stats

gummywermz Report

The community was created in mid-2016—right about when the world started going south—and has since then grown to become one of the top-ranking subreddits out there.

The community boasts a solid 2.1 million members and is considered the top 1% of the Reddit ecosystem.
#7

Pigeon Heels

Pigeon Heels Shares stats

spatf Report

#8

Was Told I Would Post This On Here. A T-Rex Shower Head My Roommate 3-D Printed

Was Told I Would Post This On Here. A T-Rex Shower Head My Roommate 3-D Printed Shares stats

austintbarnett Report

#9

This Dentist's Waiting Room

This Dentist's Waiting Room Shares stats

Panda_911 Report

Subreddits mostly aim to call themselves in self-explanatory ways, and this is no exception.

The shared content mostly revolves around tattoos or other personal aesthetic decisions—brains for haircuts, religio-classic self-iconographic tattoos, literal body suits, what have you—there’s also product designs, statues, and art in general that’s often featured in this group.
#10

This Haircut

This Haircut Shares stats

creamy1talian Report

#11

Presenting The Skeletal Dress

Presenting The Skeletal Dress Shares stats

secretslut991 Report

joanne-johnz avatar
Painted Dog
Painted Dog
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummm no thanks. I know my formal is coming up, but I kindly refuse lol

#12

Not Sure If This Belongs Here

Not Sure If This Belongs Here Shares stats

Jfonzy Report

When it comes to determining what taste is all about, David Hume’s essay titled Of The Standard of Taste is a good guide. Hume’s essay attempts to discuss and determine the aesthetic standards and understanding of what makes things beautiful to us. Or at the very least, aesthetically pleasing to the eyes, heart, and mind.

#13

You Don't Need A License To Drive A Sandwich

You Don't Need A License To Drive A Sandwich Shares stats

MadamOxide Report

#14

Just Because You Can Doesn’t Mean You Should

Just Because You Can Doesn’t Mean You Should Shares stats

cheekbuster89 Report

#15

Grass Car

Grass Car Shares stats

Cubican Report

Hume points out two elements, the first of which is the subjective. As the word already suggests, it’s all about people’s preferences and sensibilities, very individual. That in and of itself is the first standard, shaped by personal experience, cultural background, emotions, and everything in-between.
#16

Face Sprinkles Tattoo

Face Sprinkles Tattoo Shares stats

Cichlidsaremyjam Report

jeanallan avatar
Jean Allan
Jean Allan
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of think it’s cool, if it was a temporary tattoo for a party.

#17

God Emperor Leto Atreides Enters The Chat

God Emperor Leto Atreides Enters The Chat Shares stats

secretslut991 Report

#18

This Guy’s Mohawk Today In Downtown Denver

This Guy’s Mohawk Today In Downtown Denver Shares stats

BigSpicy69 Report

The other side of the argument is the objective element. This is meant to be a common ground with which people can evaluate works of art and aesthetics. It’s a kind of shared human convention for judgment, one that is not individual, but rather unbiased, critical and one that adheres to specific universal criteria.

#19

Spartan Barbie

Spartan Barbie Shares stats

devyanimhatre Report

joanne-johnz avatar
Painted Dog
Painted Dog
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Skeletal bling with a side of barbie body parts. You know, just the average, out on the town hairdo, lol

#20

Crocheted Nightmare Baby

Crocheted Nightmare Baby Shares stats

JustANutMeg Report

#21

Full Frontal Of The Skin Suit From 2 Months Ago

Full Frontal Of The Skin Suit From 2 Months Ago Shares stats

thedragonguru Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me, or is it the socks that make it a bad idea 🤷‍♀️

Subjective taste is something we just have from the get-go, but objective taste demands refinement. Hume believed that, in order for one to acquire an objective taste meant that they need to expose themselves to that which is objectively considered as good. That means reading books, going to museums to experience art, and otherwise training yourself to understand what the “it” factor is in the collective hive-mind.
#22

This Level Of Commitment To Crocheting Is Impressive

This Level Of Commitment To Crocheting Is Impressive Shares stats

alixcamille Report

#23

This Wallet

This Wallet Shares stats

Jo9715 Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At first just saw the ring. It wasn't until I noticed the rest of the "package" (that's a hint folks).... nope.

#24

It’s Convincing For A Second

It’s Convincing For A Second Shares stats

DfN5000 Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would be hilarious if "this is a tattoo" was part of the tattoo 🤣

Now, David Hume is one of many people who have discussed the idea of personal and objective taste. German philosopher Immanuel Kant wrote Critique of Judgment, which deals with pleasure in form and arrangement versus pleasure in the idea of the infinite.

Walter Benjamin is another philosopher and cultural critic who dove into the topic, explaining how tech and mass production affects our experience of art in his The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction.
#25

This Dye Job

This Dye Job Shares stats

UnsuitableWarthog Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Phew. At first I thought I was looking at a tattoo. At least this will eventually wear out.

#26

Animal Boots

Animal Boots Shares stats

WayTooManyOpinions Report

#27

Ear Earrings

Ear Earrings Shares stats

huskorstork Report

Edmund Burke, John Ruskin, Arthur Schopenhauer, Susanne Langer—many have approached the topic of taste. In a sense, they’ve all added to the discussion of what the benchmarks and thresholds for the issue ought to be. But because taste as a concept is complex, a lot still remains to be determined about it. And as time goes by, even more nuances to consider appear.
#28

Saw This On Fb

Saw This On Fb Shares stats

realityfreelife Report

#29

The Garfield Bikini

The Garfield Bikini Shares stats

nerdy_birdie15 Report

#30

I Am King Of All I Survey For I Have A Mighty Throne

I Am King Of All I Survey For I Have A Mighty Throne Shares stats

ajl_mo Report

Now, if you still have a thirst for tasteless things of exceptional craftsmanship, this Bored Panda article might just be your next stop as it features more of what you’ve seen today.

And if all that you’ve taken from this listicle today is “screw what the greats and not-so-greats say about taste, I’m gonna decide that for myself,” then just roll with it.

Speaking of which, there’s an entire comment section awaiting your judgments, opinions, and stories of what taste is or anything else that you’ve seen or read here today.
#31

A Wooden, Tiered Sink

A Wooden, Tiered Sink Shares stats

JamesTheForest Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wood plus water is just asking for trouble. The shine makes me hope they treated the wood, but did they think of the upkeep to keep that maintained?

#32

Skateboard Wheels On A Porsche

Skateboard Wheels On A Porsche Shares stats

TummyPuppy Report

d-l-walker1988 avatar
Red Reilly
Red Reilly
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless this is Tony Hawks car. No. and even Tony Hawk would be like, that's trash.

#33

Dragon Bmw Z4

Dragon Bmw Z4 Shares stats

myguy2013 Report

#34

Catman

Catman Shares stats

welivelegendary Report

#35

This Titanic Blow Up Slide

This Titanic Blow Up Slide Shares stats

BigCballer Report

#36

Cobra Cowboy Boots

Cobra Cowboy Boots Shares stats

chondroguptomourjo Report

#37

My Friends This Is Called The Jellyfish Haircut

My Friends This Is Called The Jellyfish Haircut Shares stats

popculturefangirl Report

#38

Along The Shores Of North-Central Iowa’s Clear Lake, The Six-Bedroom Pyramid House

Along The Shores Of North-Central Iowa’s Clear Lake, The Six-Bedroom Pyramid House Shares stats

j3ffr33d0m Report

#39

These Nails A Buddy Sent Me

These Nails A Buddy Sent Me Shares stats

shawnlramos Report

#40

We’ve All Thought It: Fingernails Are Great, But They’re Not As Great As Fish Asses. Finally, Someone Has A Solution

We’ve All Thought It: Fingernails Are Great, But They’re Not As Great As Fish Asses. Finally, Someone Has A Solution Shares stats

allankcrain Report

#41

I Wonder Who Is Bigger

I Wonder Who Is Bigger Shares stats

TurnedEvilAfterBan Report

#42

This Is An Abomination

This Is An Abomination Shares stats

schwiftybass Report

tilly-carvey_1 avatar
Firefly1617
Firefly1617
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Full metal alchemist reference? Please don't downvote me to hell

#43

This Jeans Couch

This Jeans Couch Shares stats

KBGamesMJ Report

#44

For Fans Of Sea Sounds

For Fans Of Sea Sounds Shares stats

leozik Report

#45

This Art Installation Made Of 1000’s Of Dead Flies

This Art Installation Made Of 1000’s Of Dead Flies Shares stats

HunterReynoldsFilm Report

#46

Jesus Arm

Jesus Arm Shares stats

xxxlinecookxxx Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taste aside, this tattoo looks pretty well done to me... and I also appreciate the nails are correctly in the wrists.

#47

These Fight Marks Tattoos (On The Knuckles)

These Fight Marks Tattoos (On The Knuckles) Shares stats

_Libby_ Report

#48

The Fitnessgram Pacer Test

The Fitnessgram Pacer Test Shares stats

LmedinaOFWG Report

#49

“Halo Brows”

“Halo Brows” Shares stats

fvrris Report

#50

9/11 Themed Chess Set

9/11 Themed Chess Set Shares stats

kurkmantolumadonna Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just speechless that someone would attempt this, let alone even think it up 🤬

Note: this post originally had 74 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

