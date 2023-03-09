121 Weird And Tacky Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right? It can be hard to pinpoint exactly what makes someone, or something, attractive, but when it comes to design, there are many factors that can come into play. Personally, I’m a huge proponent of focusing on the positives, so even when something isn’t your cup of tea, there’s probably something nice you can say about it! If nothing else, “great execution” should do the trick.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most perplexing pictures from the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit, showing how people somehow managed to perfectly pull off tasteless ideas. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might make you feel conflicted as to whether or not you love or hate these pics, and keep reading to find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with lifestyle and fashion blogger Lorna Burford of Raindrops of Sapphire. And remember to upvote all of the photos that impress you (even if you would never want those things in a million years).
This post may include affiliate links.
This Cup. Kinda Cute Though…
If you’re not familiar with the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit, allow us to introduce you. The group has been around since August 2016, and it’s amassed an impressive 1.9 million members since then. The subreddit describes itself as “for everything that displays quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible”, and states that “all things gaudy, tacky, overdone, and otherwise tasteless” can be found there. “Work done so well, you won't know whether to love it or hate it,” the mods write in the group’s ‘About’ section.
While anything and everything can be found in ATBGE, there are certain topics that tend to come up more frequently. Common themes on the sub are Art, Automotive, Tattoo Tuesday, Fashion, Food, Decor, Home, Body Art, and DIY. And lucky for us, Bored Panda was previously able to get in touch with one of the group’s moderators to provide more insight into how it began in the first place.
Would You Like A Cup Of Teeth?
When Realism In Design Crosses The Line
One of the moderators of Awful Taste But Great Execution previously told Bored Panda that the subreddit was initially made to be a spin-off of another sub called [Bad] Car Mods. “In the beginning, r/ATBGE focused heavily on automotive-related posts, but we knew doing this would potentially limit our user base,” the moderator explained. “To make r/ATBGE more appealing to the masses, we opened up the subreddit to include things beyond autos (tattoos, fashion, décor, etc.).” That’s when the community really started picking up traction.
“As we grew, moderators were added and subreddit rules were further refined,” they went on to explain. “Now we are here, and things are still looking good. We continue to add new subscribers each day, which is a good thing (considering we all do this for free).” And even after 7 years, the sub continues to grow, as it’s well on its way to reaching 2 million members soon.
Someone Told Me It Belongs Here
This Hat
Questionable
Many of the things featured on this list fall into categories that are quite subjective: fashion, furniture design, product design, and tattoos. We know that we don’t all have the same taste, and life would probably be pretty boring if we did! But we wanted to learn more about how subjective fashion really is from an expert, so we reached out to England-based lifestyle and fashion blogger Lorna Burford. Lorna was kind enough to have a chat with us examining the idea behind something having ‘awful taste but great execution’.
“I think [fashion] is objective and through the eyes of the individual, however, there are plenty of things I find tacky, tasteless, and disgusting, from my point of view, but others love them and wear them,” Lorna told Bored Panda. “Maybe this comes from them not knowing anything about fashion and how to style in an aesthetically pleasing way, as well as not having an interest in it, therefore it's a mess. But the fashion industry pushes the boundaries every single day and plenty of designers put looks on the runway that are awful - they just don't work, but people go along with it. So I think it's genuinely a mixture of both, as it's all individual and some people just follow along without really giving it a thought, just because it's 'cool'.”
Behold... The Jelmet
Narcissist Much?
the groom looks.... like he already regrets getting married
We were also curious if there were any popular fashion trends that Lorna can’t stand. “I absolutely hate the balloon or horseshoe jeans trend!” she revealed. “What is this? Bowing out at the knees in the shape of a horseshoe? It's the most unflattering thing! It's also a pet peeve of mine when someone's leather jacket sleeves (or blazer sleeves) are down to their knuckles, instead of stopping at the wrist. I think it makes the entire outfit look ill fitted and sloppy.” Lorna even wrote a blog post about the horseshoe jeans trend on her second website, The Jeans Blog, that you can find right here.
I Don’t Know What To Call This
Excellent Design, Questionable Premise. Molar Of The Groom Wedding Ring
When it comes to outfits that had great execution but poor taste, Lorna says many of the street style looks during fashion week could fall into that category. “Everything is an expression of art and who can stand out the most, so I understand the concept, but sometimes the final looks are nothing but ridiculous,” she explained. “But because they're so ridiculous, it's 'cool'. Lady Gaga's old outfits are probably a prime example of this! But the execution works as they go into the finer details too. You can't fault the effort.”
I Need Help Captioning This One…
I Came Across This Magnificent Thing In Nashville, Tn
Lorna also says that it’s always possible for something to go from tacky to fashionable if it’s executed well. “We have designers on the runway to thank for that,” she noted with a laugh. “Tiny denim mini skirts were a trend for so long, back in the early 00's, then they became extremely tacky, and now I've noticed that they're trending again. However, it's about styling them in a different way. No longer with Uggs/furry boots and tight cami tops, it's with sneakers or sandals and looser knitwear or blazers.”
“I think with 99% of items, it's all about how you style them,” Lorna added. “Speaking of big furry boots though, Gucci are bringing those back for FW23. They were featured throughout the runway show and are trying to make those ugly things work again. We will see where that goes!”
The Crocodile Rug Extension
My parents have one of these in their garden, it's called Claude.
When Your Tattoo Looks More Like You Than You Do Yourself #tattootuesday
“The 90's had some awful trends and fits in terms of bagginess, but that's trending again,” Lorna went on to note. “Everything is oversized, everywhere. I don't really like it at all, however, because people are better at styling these days, it looks infinitely better than anything did in the actual 90's. So it really does come down to how you wear things and make them work for you.”
If you’d like to learn more about Lorna or gain some style advice from her, be sure to visit her website, Raindrops of Sapphire, right here.
Icy Haircut
Hope It’s Not A Repost
Horn Of Gondor
One question.. is there someone on the other end blowing on it when I sit down?
Knowing how subjective taste is, Emilia Petrarca at The Cut recently attempted to get to the bottom of who has the best and the worst taste out there (as far as famous individuals go). She surveyed 850 readers, who determined that Audrey Hepburn is the epitome of good taste, and when it comes to who has the worst taste, Donald Trump was the winner, with Julia Fox coming in second. 47% of people surveyed also agreed that influencers have the most impact on deciding what is fashionable at the moment. And when it comes to colors, black was hands down deemed the most tasteful. So when in doubt, you can’t go wrong with that little black dress.
10/10 Wood Wear
Cherub Bobby Hill
Impressive!!
And while you might find some of the photos on this list to be absolutely tasteless, you’re not alone, but you might change your mind one day. It’s almost impossible to predict what will be in fashion in the future, but one thing we do know is that things go out of style quickly. When it comes to clothing in particular, Beccy Hill at Stylist UK says, “Good taste is defined by the wearer, and not the actual items themselves. People who are confident in themselves have always been able to have this effect on those less confident.” So if the execution is done well, either in the creation or in the styling and wearing, who are we to judge?
This Marge Simpson Shoe
"Honey!? I'm Planning To Do Some Remodels To The Kitchen. How Texas You Want It!?"
The Great Wave Off Kanagawa On Body Hair
Are you becoming more open-minded in terms of your taste, pandas? Perhaps some of these tacky executions are starting to grow on you? Well, they probably aren’t, but we have to admit that they’re well done! Keep enjoying these shocking and confusing photos, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that required excellent craftsmanship. Then, if you’d like to find even more startlingly well done terrible ideas, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit right here!
A Homeowner Near Tampa Built A Gun-Shaped Pool At His House ... On Gunn Highway
Taxidermy Bear Bed
Y2k
One of these CDs is definitely a Backstreet Boys Single.
Straight Off The Runway
The Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle For The Guy That Installs Wooden Flooring
I actually like this. I wouldn't have it, but it is quite cool
Hulk Hands On This Car
Hello Kitty Lash Extensions
This Is Extremely Well Done!
A Handbag, Resembling An Australian Supermarket’s Roast Chicken Bag
Heart Balaclava
30,000 Crystals Just To Look Like A Marvels Villain. (Doja Cat At Schiaparelli Fashion Show)
'It banished me here to lead others to a treasure I cannot possess- A good taste'
Armoured Crocs…
Heel Supports
It's Probably Very Cold To Sit On
Man Wearing 4 Kilos Of Gold Shirt Costing Over $200,000
Cute!!
This Corner Table At An Airbnb
Metal Flip-Flop Serving Plates
Mcdonald’s Covered In Giant Yarn
Never Let Them Know Your Next Move
Lol this is not a classless example, this is ingenious. they were used during war to confuse the enemy.
Yours For A Little Over $1k
Looks like something a Dr Suess character would wear