Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right? It can be hard to pinpoint exactly what makes someone, or something, attractive, but when it comes to design, there are many factors that can come into play. Personally, I’m a huge proponent of focusing on the positives, so even when something isn’t your cup of tea, there’s probably something nice you can say about it! If nothing else, “great execution” should do the trick.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most perplexing pictures from the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit, showing how people somehow managed to perfectly pull off tasteless ideas. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might make you feel conflicted as to whether or not you love or hate these pics, and keep reading to find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with lifestyle and fashion blogger Lorna Burford of Raindrops of Sapphire. And remember to upvote all of the photos that impress you (even if you would never want those things in a million years).

#1

This Cup. Kinda Cute Though…

This Cup. Kinda Cute Though…

I really want this. It's so cool.

If you’re not familiar with the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit, allow us to introduce you. The group has been around since August 2016, and it’s amassed an impressive 1.9 million members since then. The subreddit describes itself as “for everything that displays quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible”, and states that “all things gaudy, tacky, overdone, and otherwise tasteless” can be found there. “Work done so well, you won't know whether to love it or hate it,” the mods write in the group’s ‘About’ section.

While anything and everything can be found in ATBGE, there are certain topics that tend to come up more frequently. Common themes on the sub are Art, Automotive, Tattoo Tuesday, Fashion, Food, Decor, Home, Body Art, and DIY. And lucky for us, Bored Panda was previously able to get in touch with one of the group’s moderators to provide more insight into how it began in the first place.   
#2

Would You Like A Cup Of Teeth?

Would You Like A Cup Of Teeth?

#3

When Realism In Design Crosses The Line

When Realism In Design Crosses The Line

One of the moderators of Awful Taste But Great Execution previously told Bored Panda that the subreddit was initially made to be a spin-off of another sub called [Bad] Car Mods. “In the beginning, r/ATBGE focused heavily on automotive-related posts, but we knew doing this would potentially limit our user base,” the moderator explained. “To make r/ATBGE more appealing to the masses, we opened up the subreddit to include things beyond autos (tattoos, fashion, décor, etc.).” That’s when the community really started picking up traction.

“As we grew, moderators were added and subreddit rules were further refined,” they went on to explain. “Now we are here, and things are still looking good. We continue to add new subscribers each day, which is a good thing (considering we all do this for free).” And even after 7 years, the sub continues to grow, as it’s well on its way to reaching 2 million members soon.
#4

Someone Told Me It Belongs Here

Someone Told Me It Belongs Here

waddles
waddles
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a part of me is like "COOL," but the other bit thinks this is a tad icky, yet cool

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

This Hat

This Hat

#6

Questionable

Questionable

Hendo
Hendo
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Ding Dong* 'Avon Calling'

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Many of the things featured on this list fall into categories that are quite subjective: fashion, furniture design, product design, and tattoos. We know that we don’t all have the same taste, and life would probably be pretty boring if we did! But we wanted to learn more about how subjective fashion really is from an expert, so we reached out to England-based lifestyle and fashion blogger Lorna Burford. Lorna was kind enough to have a chat with us examining the idea behind something having ‘awful taste but great execution’. 

“I think [fashion] is objective and through the eyes of the individual, however, there are plenty of things I find tacky, tasteless, and disgusting, from my point of view, but others love them and wear them,” Lorna told Bored Panda. “Maybe this comes from them not knowing anything about fashion and how to style in an aesthetically pleasing way, as well as not having an interest in it, therefore it's a mess. But the fashion industry pushes the boundaries every single day and plenty of designers put looks on the runway that are awful - they just don't work, but people go along with it. So I think it's genuinely a mixture of both, as it's all individual and some people just follow along without really giving it a thought, just because it's 'cool'.”
#7

Behold... The Jelmet

Behold... The Jelmet

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

3
3points
reply
#8

Narcissist Much?

Narcissist Much?

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the groom looks.... like he already regrets getting married

1
1point
reply
View more comments

We were also curious if there were any popular fashion trends that Lorna can’t stand. “I absolutely hate the balloon or horseshoe jeans trend!” she revealed. “What is this? Bowing out at the knees in the shape of a horseshoe? It's the most unflattering thing! It's also a pet peeve of mine when someone's leather jacket sleeves (or blazer sleeves) are down to their knuckles, instead of stopping at the wrist. I think it makes the entire outfit look ill fitted and sloppy.” Lorna even wrote a blog post about the horseshoe jeans trend on her second website, The Jeans Blog, that you can find right here.  
#9

I Don't Know What To Call This

I Don’t Know What To Call This

#10

Excellent Design, Questionable Premise. Molar Of The Groom Wedding Ring

Excellent Design, Questionable Premise. Molar Of The Groom Wedding Ring

When it comes to outfits that had great execution but poor taste, Lorna says many of the street style looks during fashion week could fall into that category. “Everything is an expression of art and who can stand out the most, so I understand the concept, but sometimes the final looks are nothing but ridiculous,” she explained. “But because they're so ridiculous, it's 'cool'. Lady Gaga's old outfits are probably a prime example of this! But the execution works as they go into the finer details too. You can't fault the effort.”
#11

I Need Help Captioning This One…

I Need Help Captioning This One…

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uncle Fester from The Addams Family

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

I Came Across This Magnificent Thing In Nashville, Tn

I Came Across This Magnificent Thing In Nashville, Tn

Lorna also says that it’s always possible for something to go from tacky to fashionable if it’s executed well. “We have designers on the runway to thank for that,” she noted with a laugh. “Tiny denim mini skirts were a trend for so long, back in the early 00's, then they became extremely tacky, and now I've noticed that they're trending again. However, it's about styling them in a different way. No longer with Uggs/furry boots and tight cami tops, it's with sneakers or sandals and looser knitwear or blazers.”

“I think with 99% of items, it's all about how you style them,” Lorna added. “Speaking of big furry boots though, Gucci are bringing those back for FW23. They were featured throughout the runway show and are trying to make those ugly things work again. We will see where that goes!”
#13

The Crocodile Rug Extension

The Crocodile Rug Extension

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents have one of these in their garden, it's called Claude.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

When Your Tattoo Looks More Like You Than You Do Yourself #tattootuesday

When Your Tattoo Looks More Like You Than You Do Yourself #tattootuesday

“The 90's had some awful trends and fits in terms of bagginess, but that's trending again,” Lorna went on to note. “Everything is oversized, everywhere. I don't really like it at all, however, because people are better at styling these days, it looks infinitely better than anything did in the actual 90's. So it really does come down to how you wear things and make them work for you.”

If you’d like to learn more about Lorna or gain some style advice from her, be sure to visit her website, Raindrops of Sapphire, right here
#15

Icy Haircut

Icy Haircut

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Without the chin strap bit it would be pretty cool......

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Hope It's Not A Repost

Hope It’s Not A Repost

#17

Horn Of Gondor

Horn Of Gondor

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One question.. is there someone on the other end blowing on it when I sit down?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Knowing how subjective taste is, Emilia Petrarca at The Cut recently attempted to get to the bottom of who has the best and the worst taste out there (as far as famous individuals go). She surveyed 850 readers, who determined that Audrey Hepburn is the epitome of good taste, and when it comes to who has the worst taste, Donald Trump was the winner, with Julia Fox coming in second. 47% of people surveyed also agreed that influencers have the most impact on deciding what is fashionable at the moment. And when it comes to colors, black was hands down deemed the most tasteful. So when in doubt, you can’t go wrong with that little black dress.  
#18

10/10 Wood Wear

10/10 Wood Wear

#19

Cherub Bobby Hill

Cherub Bobby Hill

#20

Impressive!!

Impressive!!

And while you might find some of the photos on this list to be absolutely tasteless, you’re not alone, but you might change your mind one day. It’s almost impossible to predict what will be in fashion in the future, but one thing we do know is that things go out of style quickly. When it comes to clothing in particular, Beccy Hill at Stylist UK says, “Good taste is defined by the wearer, and not the actual items themselves. People who are confident in themselves have always been able to have this effect on those less confident.” So if the execution is done well, either in the creation or in the styling and wearing, who are we to judge?
#21

This Marge Simpson Shoe

This Marge Simpson Shoe

waddles
waddles
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i've seen this many times and each time i see it i love it a little more

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

"Honey!? I'm Planning To Do Some Remodels To The Kitchen. How Texas You Want It!?"

"Honey!? I'm Planning To Do Some Remodels To The Kitchen. How Texas You Want It!?"

#23

The Great Wave Off Kanagawa On Body Hair

The Great Wave Off Kanagawa On Body Hair

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not proud of it, but I love this

0
0points
reply

Are you becoming more open-minded in terms of your taste, pandas? Perhaps some of these tacky executions are starting to grow on you? Well, they probably aren’t, but we have to admit that they’re well done! Keep enjoying these shocking and confusing photos, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that required excellent craftsmanship. Then, if you’d like to find even more startlingly well done terrible ideas, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit right here!
#24

A Homeowner Near Tampa Built A Gun-Shaped Pool At His House ... On Gunn Highway

A Homeowner Near Tampa Built A Gun-Shaped Pool At His House ... On Gunn Highway

#25

Taxidermy Bear Bed

Taxidermy Bear Bed

AJay
AJay
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok that would be kind of cool but only if it was completely fake, not a real bear.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Y2k

Y2k

Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of these CDs is definitely a Backstreet Boys Single.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#27

Straight Off The Runway

Straight Off The Runway

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant! Ghastly but brilliant

0
0points
reply
#28

The Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle For The Guy That Installs Wooden Flooring

The Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle For The Guy That Installs Wooden Flooring

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually like this. I wouldn't have it, but it is quite cool

2
2points
reply
#29

Hulk Hands On This Car

Hulk Hands On This Car

tine
tine
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine walking past this car when the people inside bust the door open, ouch!

0
0points
reply
#30

Hello Kitty Lash Extensions

Hello Kitty Lash Extensions

#31

This Is Extremely Well Done!

This Is Extremely Well Done!

#32

A Handbag, Resembling An Australian Supermarket's Roast Chicken Bag

A Handbag, Resembling An Australian Supermarket’s Roast Chicken Bag

un-izzy
un-izzy
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a true bachelor's handbag.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Heart Balaclava

Heart Balaclava

#34

30,000 Crystals Just To Look Like A Marvels Villain. (Doja Cat At Schiaparelli Fashion Show)

30,000 Crystals Just To Look Like A Marvels Villain. (Doja Cat At Schiaparelli Fashion Show)

Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'It banished me here to lead others to a treasure I cannot possess- A good taste'

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Armoured Crocs…

Armoured Crocs…

AJay
AJay
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For when you are going jousting at 10 but boating at 11

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

Heel Supports

Heel Supports

#37

It's Probably Very Cold To Sit On

It's Probably Very Cold To Sit On

#38

Man Wearing 4 Kilos Of Gold Shirt Costing Over $200,000

Man Wearing 4 Kilos Of Gold Shirt Costing Over $200,000

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The guy behind is the bodyguard.

0
0points
reply
#39

Cute!!

Cute!!

#40

Tinkling Doggos

Tinkling Doggos

AJay
AJay
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this, kind of humorous

1
1point
reply
#41

This Corner Table At An Airbnb

This Corner Table At An Airbnb

#42

Metal Flip-Flop Serving Plates

Metal Flip-Flop Serving Plates

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are okay. They're metal, so are cleanable.

0
0points
reply
#43

Mcdonald's Covered In Giant Yarn

Mcdonald’s Covered In Giant Yarn

#44

Never Let Them Know Your Next Move

Never Let Them Know Your Next Move

Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol this is not a classless example, this is ingenious. they were used during war to confuse the enemy.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#45

Yours For A Little Over $1k

Yours For A Little Over $1k

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like something a Dr Suess character would wear

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#46

Sandwich-Style Wrapping Paper!

Sandwich-Style Wrapping Paper!

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's awesome, it doesn't belong on this list.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

Kinda Hard Not To Like

Kinda Hard Not To Like

#48

Perc Cake Perc Cake

Perc Cake Perc Cake

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The perfect "welcome home from rehab" cake

0
0points
reply
#49

Rugged Warrior

Rugged Warrior

AJay
AJay
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would put this in my house

0
0points
reply
#50

Drake's "Outfit" Here. It Does Look Comfy Though…

Drake’s “Outfit” Here. It Does Look Comfy Though…

Hendo
Hendo
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Snap! I wear this when I'm just ducking out grab some milk and bread

0
0points
reply
#51

What In The

What In The

AJay
AJay
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet again, more unrealistic body expectations

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#52

Why Not A Pair Of Illuminated Chandelier Earrings

Why Not A Pair Of Illuminated Chandelier Earrings

AJay
AJay
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would wear these! They are kind of cool in my opinion

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Who Commissions Things Like This?

Who Commissions Things Like This?

#54

Am I Too Late For Meat Grinder Lamp Posting?

Am I Too Late For Meat Grinder Lamp Posting?

#55

Cute Yet Also So Wrong

Cute Yet Also So Wrong

guhh
guhh
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this implies that the ice cream mans head is full of s**t

1
1point
reply
#56

Game Of Horns

Game Of Horns

#57

This Dissected And Mounted Furby Pet

This Dissected And Mounted Furby Pet

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like they arn't creepy enough.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#58

Lonely And Decaffeinated? Do I Have The Solution For You!

Lonely And Decaffeinated? Do I Have The Solution For You!

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where do I get this? Asking for a friend...

0
0points
reply
#59

I See Your Cigarette Nails And Bring You… Crochet Nails?

I See Your Cigarette Nails And Bring You… Crochet Nails?

