Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right? It can be hard to pinpoint exactly what makes someone, or something, attractive, but when it comes to design, there are many factors that can come into play. Personally, I’m a huge proponent of focusing on the positives, so even when something isn’t your cup of tea, there’s probably something nice you can say about it! If nothing else, “great execution” should do the trick.

Below, we've gathered some of the most perplexing pictures from the 'Awful Taste But Great Execution' subreddit, showing how people somehow managed to perfectly pull off tasteless ideas.