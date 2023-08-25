Good design, when executed properly, draws away from itself, a good chair shouldn’t make you feel where it begins and ends, and a good user interface should not confuse and annoy. But for every ingenious solution, there are ten products that mostly just raise questions. 

The “Design Failures” Instagram account shares prime examples of why it’s best to leave making stuff up to professionals. So get comfortable with your best chair, sofa, or stool and scroll through this list of mistakes, bad ideas made real, and downright failures. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. 

#1

#2

#3

KJ
KJ
Community Member
How to overcomplicate a simple data entry field.

One of the primary reasons these terrible ideas see the light of day is that usability was never made a priority. At some level, the manager, chief designer, or whoever else was calling the shots decided that getting the product out the door was their chief concern. So the focus shifted from “On a scale of 1 to 10, how well does it work?” to a binary, “Does it function, yes/no.”

A lot of nuances are lost in that gap, since, technically, most of the things in this list do work, just with pretty obvious, glaring, and annoying flaws. In a few cases, these fails serve as a pertinent reminder that it never hurts to get a second pair of eyes on something, as a fresh opinion might notice all the little mistakes, typos, or suggestive content. 
#4

sbj
sbj
Community Member
Company is 100% behind its own product

#5

#6

Maine
Maine
Community Member
"If you hard, then you hard." Take notes boys😅!!

Very often, poorly thought-out design doesn’t even come from laziness, but from a certain eagerness. Old, pre-2000s websites, if they are still around, often suffered from this, way too many lights, images, and little animations that ended up cluttering the screen. A good designer would know when to cut their losses and just remove the “unnecessary” features, but an enthusiast might find that difficult. 
#7

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
Started out as joke and it ended up being taken seriously

#8

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
That MUST have been done on purpose.

#9

New writers are often told to “kill their darlings,” meaning to remove things that don’t serve the piece, no matter how much you might like it. Normally, this applies to characters or even passages, but perhaps this idea can be transmitted to people designing things as well. Sometimes a simpler font, fewer images, and clearer messages are just better, no matter how attached you are to it. 
#10

KJ
KJ
Community Member
That is a very happy bear!

#11

KJ
KJ
Community Member
They had to know what they were doing, surely.

#12

sbj
sbj
Community Member
Didn't know you could milk an orange

On the other hand, some designers are obsessed with minimalism to such a degree that they make things that don’t even convey the message needed or have any indication of how the item works. Sleep touchscreens, for example, can be very cool, but only if everything is labeled correctly and most of us have encountered a sink that at first glance does not seem to have a faucet. 
#13

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
burn it down, burn it down with fire

#14

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
*Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs enters the chat.

#15

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
Took me a second, but wow that's creepy!

Other times, the real issue is that no one thought about how something would look at a distance, or how it would look when the color started to fade. This highlights the importance of good research, but obviously, one can’t account for everything. In other cases, such as the anti-plastic cover, wrapped in plastic, alterations are made further down the line. 
#16

#17

sbj
sbj
Community Member
That's a big ask from an individual

#18

More complex designs tend to suffer from feature creep, cooked up by medaling marketing teams or engineers that got carried away. It’s always cool to have, say, a microwave or coffeemaker with a sea of options, but it’s pretty easy to get washed away with confusion the first time you use it, nevermind weeks later when you’ve already discarded the manual. 
#19

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Does it come with an instruction manual on how to use?

#20

michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
Next we are going to juggle with one ball

#21

sbj
sbj
Community Member
I see this far too often

This trend becomes particularly clear when applied to older technology that could possibly “benefit” from modern innovations, for example, not only is the modern TV remote pretty heavy with buttons, but now come with hundreds of options, menus, and “features” to dig through, which is all well and good, however, the actual user interface of these things is seldom well designed. 
#22

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
NHS under fire for how they deliver bad news. You should see the HIV Positive card.

#23

AgingBull
AgingBull
Community Member
This is obviously a stroke awareness poster

#24

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
This is an easy fix... actually could have fixed it when the owner came to check the work that's been done

As good as it is to have cool features, something as simple as a pot of coffee shouldn’t take more time than it did two decades ago just because you have to fight your way through multiple menus. It’s even more distressing when the complicated, annoying device is “replacing” a bit of hardware that used to be incredibly simple, for example, a kettle one puts on the stove, versus a button-laden machine with a two-hundred-word instruction manual. 
#25

#26

sbj
sbj
Community Member
" You had one job"

#27

KJ
KJ
Community Member
Going to be interesting tasting orange juice.

This is also why, in ideal circumstances, there is some degree of prototyping and testing before release. However, there is a stage in development where it’s no longer possible to really change fundamentals, in which case the people in charge prefer to close their eyes and just hope for the best. 
#28

Steph
Steph
Community Member
That‘s such a shame! 😓

#29

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
I had to do a double take on this one.

#30

However, one fringe benefit is that every bad design can reveal an idea that doesn't work or highlight a concept that other designers would be wise to not ignore. Plus, like the fresh air after the rain, suffering through a bad coffee maker, for example, makes one really appreciate replacing it with something better. So if you want to see more examples of terrible design, don’t fear, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can find our other articles here and here
#31

#32

#33

KJ
KJ
Community Member
Totally wouldn't flick the switch if you saw a friend or enemy getting into the elevator, honest!

#34

kissmychakram
kissmychakram
Community Member
I have a friend called Flick. I hate writing her birthday card.

#35

#36

#37

Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
Took me waaay too long to see it because of the shïtty sepia-toned picture

#38

sbj
sbj
Community Member
This illumination display is totally pants

#39

Heiko Braun
Heiko Braun
Community Member
TherapiePlus is like FriendshipPlus... so nothing wrong here ;-)

#40

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Sometimes people try to make something appear to be so innocent, that it actually stops being innocent.

#41

#42

#43

#44

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Someone's got a bun in the oven.

#45

#46

michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
The perfect gift for your enemies.

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

Castles
Castles
Community Member
A whole bladder full

#52

#53

AgingBull
AgingBull
Community Member
Now with anatomically correct web shooter

#54

michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
The start button on my microwave is red and the cancel is green. Some mornings I clear it several times before I realize what I am doing wrong.

#55

#56

#57

