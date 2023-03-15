The world of furniture design is a truly magical place. Just imagine the possibilities when it comes to creating tables, sofas, shelves, and chairs! Yeah, they still have to be usable to be called ‘furniture,’ but that’s basically the only limitation when it comes to creation and innovation. Out of this, some timeless masterpieces are born, like the Eames lounge chair or the Marcel Breuer Cesca chair, a wonderful merger of design and functionality. However, not every chair designer reaches this paramount, and some pretty weird chairs are born along the way. Luckily, the internet is positively obsessed with finding wacky, weird chairs and sharing them for everyone to see (and so are we!). So, get ready for a real freak show, for this is our collection of the outcasts, the underdogs, and the simply wacky weird chairs. 

The list itself could be categorized into a couple of sections, and if we had to do it, the most notable category would be that of weird office chairs. Like, if you have to pick just one chair that has to be the most ergonomic and comfortable, it should be the one holding you for some eight hours each day. Turns out, not all chair designers thought about these teeny tiny details when pitching their designs to manufacturers. So, weird desk chairs are complete winners of this freak show, not only for being of dubious aesthetics but also for rendering the sitter’s butt numb just by looking at them. Then there’s the category of weird-shaped chairs — some of these babes make our heads hurt just by trying to figure out where our cheeks should be positioned for the motion to be called ‘sitting’ and not ‘contortionism.’ And lastly, a category into which all the cool, weird chairs fall. While they still look pretty weird, there’s an undeniable coolness about them, and we’d actually love to own most of them.

Anyway, ready to see the crazy weird chairs with your own two eyes? Well then, scroll down below and let the show begin! Since the weird chairs are in no particular order right now, be sure to rank them by their weirdness/coolness/wackiness. After that, share this article with your chair-obsessed friends!

#1

This Tree Trunk Chair I Found In Kendall, England

This Tree Trunk Chair I Found In Kendall, England

hamsterpotamia Report

#2

I Found A Ridiculously Large Chair At Work Today

I Found A Ridiculously Large Chair At Work Today

Waylonzo Report

#3

For All The Cat Lovers

For All The Cat Lovers

bysabinav Report

#4

These Chairs At My Hotel In Munich Spell Out "Hello"

These Chairs At My Hotel In Munich Spell Out "Hello"

TheBootlegTims Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
Take away the O and they become a curse word!

#5

This Orthodontist Chair That Looks Like A LEGO Man Sitting

This Orthodontist Chair That Looks Like A LEGO Man Sitting

Prismeou Report

#6

The Chair That Abraham Lincoln Was Sitting In When He Was Killed

The Chair That Abraham Lincoln Was Sitting In When He Was Killed

DweadPiwateWoberts Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
That darker patch at the top where the head would rest....

#7

The Prickly Pair Chairs

The Prickly Pair Chairs

designart_by_valgw Report

#8

Found An Irl Thinking Chair At An Estate Sale Today

Found An Irl Thinking Chair At An Estate Sale Today

jawnink Report

Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
We are looking for blues clues…..

#9

This Weird Office Chair Saddle I Found At My Work

This Weird Office Chair Saddle I Found At My Work

MrHobbes82 Report

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
That would be great for an office chair derby!

#10

Kind Of Cringe

Kind Of Cringe

sopadebombillas Report

#11

The Reddit Chair

The Reddit Chair

SaerahBelluhm Report

#12

Scored My Dream Chair Today!!

Scored My Dream Chair Today!!

Glitterbomb206 Report

#13

Weird Chair

Weird Chair

munkii.schubert Report

#14

Weird Chairs

Weird Chairs

supernicehey Report

#15

Reading Chair From The 18th Century

Reading Chair From The 18th Century

vladgrinch Report

quinn
quinn
Community Member
BRO I NEED THIS FOR MY READING

#16

Weird Chair

Weird Chair

designdramaa Report

#17

Weird Chair

Weird Chair

karenscott1000 Report

#18

When U Tired After Ate Too Much During Raya And U Want To Lay Down

When U Tired After Ate Too Much During Raya And U Want To Lay Down

mohdafiqyazid Report

#19

Funny Chair

Funny Chair

selvywu Report

#20

Weird Chair

Weird Chair

othmanallan Report

#21

My Grandfather Painted A Painting Of A Chair That He Painted

My Grandfather Painted A Painting Of A Chair That He Painted

allie_ooop Report

#22

Cool Or Creepy?

Cool Or Creepy?

melaniesellsmoore Report

#23

Not Sure Whether To Sit Down On This Or Wear It

Not Sure Whether To Sit Down On This Or Wear It

hilly_terrain Report

#24

I Don't Think That This Chair Is A Good Idea

I Don't Think That This Chair Is A Good Idea

the_original_purple_girl Report

#25

Well, Doesn't That Look Like A Cosy Place To Sit

Well, Doesn't That Look Like A Cosy Place To Sit

jazzn89 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
You'll end up with someone's head up your bum.

#26

Literally The Most Uncomfortable Chair To Ever Exist. Hundreds Of Jagged And Pointy Rocks

Literally The Most Uncomfortable Chair To Ever Exist. Hundreds Of Jagged And Pointy Rocks

TurtleButter33 Report

#27

Looks Like Someone Got Tired Of His Banana Chair And Abandoned It Downstairs In My Neighborhood

Looks Like Someone Got Tired Of His Banana Chair And Abandoned It Downstairs In My Neighborhood

Stef7930 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Can we have a banana for scale?

#28

You're Not Really Cool If You Don't Have A Peculiar Chair In Your Living Room... Freaky Furniture

You're Not Really Cool If You Don't Have A Peculiar Chair In Your Living Room... Freaky Furniture

TheRainbowegoSweet007 Report

#29

What Is This Weird Chair?

What Is This Weird Chair?

ThatOneMezzo Report

#30

I Got A New Chair... Or At Least I Think It’s A Chair

I Got A New Chair... Or At Least I Think It’s A Chair

joenonymous73 Report

Avant Garde
Avant Garde
Community Member
you might want to chain it to the wall... just in case it tries to run off

#31

This Is A Drinking Chair For Ladies Who Drink In Hotel Bathrooms

This Is A Drinking Chair For Ladies Who Drink In Hotel Bathrooms

prettysweaty Report

#32

Just Sitting Here On The Corner Of Comfort

Just Sitting Here On The Corner Of Comfort

arteckgrg Report

Juliette Deroulede
Juliette Deroulede
Community Member
I hear things like that are to keep homeless people from sleeping on the benches. Whoever came up with that idea ought to be the next Disney villain.

#33

Weird Chair

Weird Chair

mudbutler Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Fart whilst sitting on it and it plays a chord.

#34

Another Way To Use A Guitar

Another Way To Use A Guitar

yukiyama0398 Report

#35

Dog Found This Weird Chair Outside

Dog Found This Weird Chair Outside

krissalee85 Report

#36

Would Not Sit In This Cause Im Scared If I Lean Back To Much Its Gonna Start Rolling But It Looks Cool

Would Not Sit In This Cause Im Scared If I Lean Back To Much Its Gonna Start Rolling But It Looks Cool

instagram.com Report

#37

The Chairs At Work Are Slanted Because They Don’t Want Us To Sit For Too Long. The Lip At The Back Means You Can’t Even Turn Them Around

The Chairs At Work Are Slanted Because They Don’t Want Us To Sit For Too Long. The Lip At The Back Means You Can’t Even Turn Them Around

Orpheus-is-a-Lyre Report

#38

So I Just Bought This Chair And None Of The Reviews Mentioned This

So I Just Bought This Chair And None Of The Reviews Mentioned This

milksteaku Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
Butt print? No extra charge.

#39

This Wooden Chair My Parents Bought Started Sprouting Leaves

This Wooden Chair My Parents Bought Started Sprouting Leaves

MC_Labs15 Report

#40

The Chairs Waiting For You In The Laser Eye Clinic's Reception

The Chairs Waiting For You In The Laser Eye Clinic's Reception

SkiFreeSasquatch Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
"You cannot see the chairs clearly? You've come to the right place!"

#41

A Proper American Desk Chair

A Proper American Desk Chair

imgur.com Report

#42

1970’s Rmic Hand Chair

1970’s Rmic Hand Chair

Responsible_Play_400 Report

Loaf Cat
Loaf Cat
Community Member
Is it bad that I want this?

#43

I Scored A Gorgeous Img Luna Low Back Chair

I Scored A Gorgeous Img Luna Low Back Chair

crysardo Report

#44

My White Whale

My White Whale

I’ve wanted an egg chair my whole life - got it for free from a thrift group, I don’t mind the damage cause it’s perfect!

nanoxcode Report

#45

Just Bought The Cutest Little Chair For My Dorm Room!

Just Bought The Cutest Little Chair For My Dorm Room!

FlemishFlamingo Report

Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
Originally a telephone chair. Glad that someone found a use for it!

#46

I Couldn't Figure Out How To Add To My Previous Post, But Here Is The Telephone Chair After Having It Reupholstered!

I Couldn't Figure Out How To Add To My Previous Post, But Here Is The Telephone Chair After Having It Reupholstered!

Ok_Train4725 Report

#47

A Chair Made With Shoes

A Chair Made With Shoes

iloboyou Report

#48

Weird Chair

Weird Chair

malcolmmajer Report

#49

For The Single Men

For The Single Men

snoozemanbeds Report

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
Community Member
There's no way I'd sleep with that thing in my room.

#50

Weird Chair

Weird Chair

onasander Report

Loaf Cat
Loaf Cat
Community Member
Totally not terrifying at all!

#51

Weird Chair

Weird Chair

marios_t Report

#52

No This Isn't Some Random Piece Of Art, It's A Chair. Pretty Comfortable I Might Add

No This Isn't Some Random Piece Of Art, It's A Chair. Pretty Comfortable I Might Add

kaygeejay79 Report

#53

Ummm Okey

Ummm Okey

hancockinterior Report

#54

Spectacularly Unique Pair Chairs

Spectacularly Unique Pair Chairs

theblackmuseummarburg Report

#55

Different Themes

Different Themes

shopgtwo Report

#56

These Orange Chairs Stole The Show

These Orange Chairs Stole The Show

filly.nz Report

#57

In One Of The Buildings In East Village, A Neighborhood That Was Designed And Constructed As The Olympic Village Of The 2012 Summer Olympic Games

In One Of The Buildings In East Village, A Neighborhood That Was Designed And Constructed As The Olympic Village Of The 2012 Summer Olympic Games

yelenarichy Report

Loaf Cat
Loaf Cat
Community Member
It reminds me of Garten of BanBan for some reason

#58

Optimal Sitting Down Experience

Optimal Sitting Down Experience

shielcymiyuuki Report

#59

These Chairs Are Pretty Cool

These Chairs Are Pretty Cool

dan31l Report

#60

My Friend Has This Weird Chair

My Friend Has This Weird Chair

W0lfsKitten Report

Debby Keir
Debby Keir
Community Member
Fad from the 70/80's - meant to help with back pain.

#61

I Have A Nice, But Weird Chair

I Have A Nice, But Weird Chair

ManualNotStandard Report

#62

I Found These Weird Chairs. The Little Black Ball Is Not Big Enough To Hold Both Feet, And The Chair Is Too Tall To Be Comfortable Without Foot Support

I Found These Weird Chairs. The Little Black Ball Is Not Big Enough To Hold Both Feet, And The Chair Is Too Tall To Be Comfortable Without Foot Support

Franga_Tummy Report

#63

What Is This Strange Looking Piece Of Furniture For? It's About The Size Of A Footstool

What Is This Strange Looking Piece Of Furniture For? It's About The Size Of A Footstool