The world of furniture design is a truly magical place. Just imagine the possibilities when it comes to creating tables, sofas, shelves, and chairs! Yeah, they still have to be usable to be called ‘furniture,’ but that’s basically the only limitation when it comes to creation and innovation. Out of this, some timeless masterpieces are born, like the Eames lounge chair or the Marcel Breuer Cesca chair, a wonderful merger of design and functionality. However, not every chair designer reaches this paramount, and some pretty weird chairs are born along the way. Luckily, the internet is positively obsessed with finding wacky, weird chairs and sharing them for everyone to see (and so are we!). So, get ready for a real freak show, for this is our collection of the outcasts, the underdogs, and the simply wacky weird chairs.

The list itself could be categorized into a couple of sections, and if we had to do it, the most notable category would be that of weird office chairs. Like, if you have to pick just one chair that has to be the most ergonomic and comfortable, it should be the one holding you for some eight hours each day. Turns out, not all chair designers thought about these teeny tiny details when pitching their designs to manufacturers. So, weird desk chairs are complete winners of this freak show, not only for being of dubious aesthetics but also for rendering the sitter’s butt numb just by looking at them. Then there’s the category of weird-shaped chairs — some of these babes make our heads hurt just by trying to figure out where our cheeks should be positioned for the motion to be called ‘sitting’ and not ‘contortionism.’ And lastly, a category into which all the cool, weird chairs fall. While they still look pretty weird, there’s an undeniable coolness about them, and we’d actually love to own most of them.

Anyway, ready to see the crazy weird chairs with your own two eyes? Well then, scroll down below and let the show begin!