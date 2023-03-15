120 Of The Weirdest Chairs That We’ve Ever Laid Our Eyes On
The world of furniture design is a truly magical place. Just imagine the possibilities when it comes to creating tables, sofas, shelves, and chairs! Yeah, they still have to be usable to be called ‘furniture,’ but that’s basically the only limitation when it comes to creation and innovation. Out of this, some timeless masterpieces are born, like the Eames lounge chair or the Marcel Breuer Cesca chair, a wonderful merger of design and functionality. However, not every chair designer reaches this paramount, and some pretty weird chairs are born along the way. Luckily, the internet is positively obsessed with finding wacky, weird chairs and sharing them for everyone to see (and so are we!). So, get ready for a real freak show, for this is our collection of the outcasts, the underdogs, and the simply wacky weird chairs.
The list itself could be categorized into a couple of sections, and if we had to do it, the most notable category would be that of weird office chairs. Like, if you have to pick just one chair that has to be the most ergonomic and comfortable, it should be the one holding you for some eight hours each day. Turns out, not all chair designers thought about these teeny tiny details when pitching their designs to manufacturers. So, weird desk chairs are complete winners of this freak show, not only for being of dubious aesthetics but also for rendering the sitter’s butt numb just by looking at them. Then there’s the category of weird-shaped chairs — some of these babes make our heads hurt just by trying to figure out where our cheeks should be positioned for the motion to be called ‘sitting’ and not ‘contortionism.’ And lastly, a category into which all the cool, weird chairs fall. While they still look pretty weird, there’s an undeniable coolness about them, and we’d actually love to own most of them.
Anyway, ready to see the crazy weird chairs with your own two eyes? Well then, scroll down below and let the show begin! Since the weird chairs are in no particular order right now, be sure to rank them by their weirdness/coolness/wackiness. After that, share this article with your chair-obsessed friends!
This Tree Trunk Chair I Found In Kendall, England
I Found A Ridiculously Large Chair At Work Today
For All The Cat Lovers
These Chairs At My Hotel In Munich Spell Out "Hello"
This Orthodontist Chair That Looks Like A LEGO Man Sitting
The Chair That Abraham Lincoln Was Sitting In When He Was Killed
Found An Irl Thinking Chair At An Estate Sale Today
This Weird Office Chair Saddle I Found At My Work
Kind Of Cringe
The Reddit Chair
Scored My Dream Chair Today!!
Weird Chair
Weird Chairs
Reading Chair From The 18th Century
Weird Chair
When U Tired After Ate Too Much During Raya And U Want To Lay Down
Funny Chair
Weird Chair
My Grandfather Painted A Painting Of A Chair That He Painted
Not Sure Whether To Sit Down On This Or Wear It
I Don't Think That This Chair Is A Good Idea
Well, Doesn't That Look Like A Cosy Place To Sit
Literally The Most Uncomfortable Chair To Ever Exist. Hundreds Of Jagged And Pointy Rocks
Looks Like Someone Got Tired Of His Banana Chair And Abandoned It Downstairs In My Neighborhood
You're Not Really Cool If You Don't Have A Peculiar Chair In Your Living Room... Freaky Furniture
What Is This Weird Chair?
I Got A New Chair... Or At Least I Think It’s A Chair
you might want to chain it to the wall... just in case it tries to run off
This Is A Drinking Chair For Ladies Who Drink In Hotel Bathrooms
Just Sitting Here On The Corner Of Comfort
I hear things like that are to keep homeless people from sleeping on the benches. Whoever came up with that idea ought to be the next Disney villain.
Weird Chair
Another Way To Use A Guitar
Dog Found This Weird Chair Outside
Would Not Sit In This Cause Im Scared If I Lean Back To Much Its Gonna Start Rolling But It Looks Cool
The Chairs At Work Are Slanted Because They Don’t Want Us To Sit For Too Long. The Lip At The Back Means You Can’t Even Turn Them Around
So I Just Bought This Chair And None Of The Reviews Mentioned This
This Wooden Chair My Parents Bought Started Sprouting Leaves
The Chairs Waiting For You In The Laser Eye Clinic's Reception
A Proper American Desk Chair
1970’s Rmic Hand Chair
I Scored A Gorgeous Img Luna Low Back Chair
My White Whale
I’ve wanted an egg chair my whole life - got it for free from a thrift group, I don’t mind the damage cause it’s perfect!
Just Bought The Cutest Little Chair For My Dorm Room!
Originally a telephone chair. Glad that someone found a use for it!