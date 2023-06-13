Some of the fails might be funny, but others are downright dangerous. The wrong product, label, or packaging design may prompt impressionable and inexperienced youngsters to use products in unsuitable ways or to even ingest products that can be harmful. If you’re a budding designer, this list can be a good list of things you shouldn’t do!

A general principle in product and package design is to never underestimate users’ stupidity. This should be even more true when designing product labels for children, and yet people manage to release some really poorly thought-out child product label fails like the ones on this list.

#1 Accidentally Sent My Son To School With His Newly Bought Ugly Christmas Sweater Didn't realize what Santa was doing until his kindergarten teacher pointed it out when I picked him up after school.



#2 Kids Love Pandas

#3 Teaching Kids Terrible Things At Wellington Zoo

#4 Ice Lollies Have Changed Since I Was A Kid

#5 Strawberry-Scented Scissors For Kids. That’s How You Get Kids Stabbing Themselves In The Face

#6 This "M" On A Kids' Menu Activity

#7 My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail... Thanks For The Detailed LEGO

#8 Coconut Tree Balloons Put Up By My Daughter's Gymnastics Venue

#9 This Kids' Swimsuit That Looks Like A Self-Destruction Vest

#10 "And As Your Child Gets Older, Simply Adjust The Head Restraint"

#11 Chalk With A Popsicle Color, Shape, And Even A Wooden Handle. What Could Go Wrong With Giving These To Kids?

#12 Uhhh... You Alright There Pikachu?

#13 Light Switch In Kids' Room

#14 This Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

#15 I'm Not Sure If This Is A Thing That You Should Give Kids

#16 No Comments

#17 A Friend Bought This Balloon For Her Son's Birthday But Decided Against Blowing It Up

#18 Yummy Drink With A Trip To The Hospital

#19 Let's Put A Hopscotch In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, And The Kids Will Love It

#20 Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down

#21 The Brand Name Of My Daughter's Shirt

#22 My Daughter's Little Shapes Book. Pentagon?

#23 My Daughter Got A Globe Ball With Only America On It

#24 My Brother Pays $15,000/Year/Child To Send His Kids To Private School - This Is The 1st-Grade Homework From Last Week

#25 Perfect For Kids To Learn To Tell The Time

#26 So You Can Keep The Sharpener With The Pencil

#27 These “Jeans”/Sweat Pants My Grandma Bought Our Son For Christmas

#28 Yes, Let’s Put An Image Of A Puppy On A Soccer Ball And Tell Little Kids To Kick It

#29 This Highlighter I Caught My Kindergartner Trying To Eat Because He “Bought Bubble Gum At The Book Fair”

#30 Paint That Looks And Smells Like Juice. There's Literally A Picture Of Juice On The Box. Do You Want Kids To Drink The Paint? Because That's How You Get Kids To Drink The Paint

#31 Just Looking At This Slide Gives Me Back Pain

#32 If You've Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn't Efficient Enough, Here's An Idea

#33 This Ad Of A Kid Holding A Nerf Gun The Wrong Way

#34 The Hippo In My Kid's Library Book Is Actually A Rhino

#35 I Saw A Kid Wearing This I Almost Passed Out Of Laughter

#36 Bought This Geometry Set For My Son, To Help Him In School. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelled Incorrectly I don't know what country VOGO is in Europe, but it's there. Panama is spelled Banama, but I suppose they do grow bananas there. Vietnam is shown as an island.



#37 My Son Who Just Started To Read “Hell Baby. Hell, Baby. Hell, Baby!!!”

#38 The Maze On The Kid's Menu Is Impossible To Get Through

#39 My Son’s Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct

#40 My Son Is Learning The Alphabet

#41 I'm Not Sure What To Say

#42 Show Them What You've Got, Son

#43 This Board Book For Kids Is Pretty Confusing

#44 How Can Kids Learn If You Don't Teach Them Properly

#45 My Son Got An Artificial Coke Nail In His Christmas Cracker

#46 "Yeah, Whatever, Kids Are Stupid Anyway"

#47 As A Baby Onesie It's Cute, But As A Kid's T-Shirt It's Troubling

#48 Terrible Solar System What is happening with this solar system? I was hoping to teach the kids, I guess I should have looked closer before ordering it.



#49 My Son's Educational Alphabet Puzzle

#50 My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly, I Don't Blame Him

#51 My Kid Was Having A Hard Time Solving This

#52 Restaurant Puts Cocktails And Beers Right Under The Kids' Menu

#53 Kids Learning Book Shows 3 Ducks For The Color Yellow. Guess They Ran Out Of Ideas

#54 This Dinosaur In My Daughter's Coloring Book Has Human Hands

#55 Imagine Being Such A Bad Designer You Can Destroy A Child’s Ability To Count By Them Merely Looking At Your Design

#56 I Decided To Open My Step Daughter's Junior Risk Board Game Tonight, And The Compass Is Incorrect

#57 I Don’t Even Want To Stand Near That Thing. Way To Go Brusters