A general principle in product and package design is to never underestimate users’ stupidity. This should be even more true when designing product labels for children, and yet people manage to release some really poorly thought-out child product label fails like the ones on this list.

Some of the fails might be funny, but others are downright dangerous. The wrong product, label, or packaging design may prompt impressionable and inexperienced youngsters to use products in unsuitable ways or to even ingest products that can be harmful. If you’re a budding designer, this list can be a good list of things you shouldn’t do!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Accidentally Sent My Son To School With His Newly Bought Ugly Christmas Sweater

Accidentally Sent My Son To School With His Newly Bought Ugly Christmas Sweater

Didn't realize what Santa was doing until his kindergarten teacher pointed it out when I picked him up after school.

AngryHamzter Report

38points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Kids Love Pandas

Kids Love Pandas

TenFootLoPan Report

36points
POST
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs to be the secret bored panda shirt or pin or anything so we can recognize other wild pandas on the street

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Teaching Kids Terrible Things At Wellington Zoo

Teaching Kids Terrible Things At Wellington Zoo

FinnMac93 Report

36points
POST
MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I eat these. I’m an Orca. An Orca is an animal

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

Ice Lollies Have Changed Since I Was A Kid

Ice Lollies Have Changed Since I Was A Kid

theomeny Report

35points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Strawberry-Scented Scissors For Kids. That’s How You Get Kids Stabbing Themselves In The Face

Strawberry-Scented Scissors For Kids. That’s How You Get Kids Stabbing Themselves In The Face

reddit.com Report

35points
POST
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“I don’t smell strawberry. I just smell blood.”

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#6

This "M" On A Kids' Menu Activity

This "M" On A Kids' Menu Activity

plspassdabudder Report

33points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail... Thanks For The Detailed LEGO

My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail... Thanks For The Detailed LEGO

Cichlidsaremyjam Report

32points
POST
Francisco Scaramanga
Francisco Scaramanga
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was it that hard to explain to the child?

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Coconut Tree Balloons Put Up By My Daughter's Gymnastics Venue

Coconut Tree Balloons Put Up By My Daughter's Gymnastics Venue

ballcream9000 Report

32points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aerial-as are part of gymnastics aren’t they?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

This Kids' Swimsuit That Looks Like A Self-Destruction Vest

This Kids' Swimsuit That Looks Like A Self-Destruction Vest

officialkfc Report

32points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

"And As Your Child Gets Older, Simply Adjust The Head Restraint"

"And As Your Child Gets Older, Simply Adjust The Head Restraint"

FlawlessC0wboy Report

32points
POST
#11

Chalk With A Popsicle Color, Shape, And Even A Wooden Handle. What Could Go Wrong With Giving These To Kids?

Chalk With A Popsicle Color, Shape, And Even A Wooden Handle. What Could Go Wrong With Giving These To Kids?

rtowne Report

32points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Uhhh... You Alright There Pikachu?

Uhhh... You Alright There Pikachu?

reddit.com Report

32points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With that dilation, baby Pika will soon be arriving

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#13

Light Switch In Kids' Room

Light Switch In Kids' Room

AlexKiri Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#14

This Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

This Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Llodsliat Report

31points
POST
BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it belongs in 5NAF good gawds

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

I'm Not Sure If This Is A Thing That You Should Give Kids

I'm Not Sure If This Is A Thing That You Should Give Kids

LoZy__ Report

31points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Start the kids sniffing glue early. Who on Earth came up with this :(

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#16

No Comments

No Comments

Report

31points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve heard of Pirate’s Booty, but never a Pirate’s Coochie?

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

A Friend Bought This Balloon For Her Son's Birthday But Decided Against Blowing It Up

A Friend Bought This Balloon For Her Son's Birthday But Decided Against Blowing It Up

JohnnyMackers Report

30points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My spider sense isn’t the only thing tingling.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Yummy Drink With A Trip To The Hospital

Yummy Drink With A Trip To The Hospital

Brickzarina Report

30points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Oh, it has bubbles. Must be a fizzy red drink...YUM!"

2
2points
reply
#19

Let's Put A Hopscotch In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, And The Kids Will Love It

Let's Put A Hopscotch In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, And The Kids Will Love It

Bacon_Swegglord Report

30points
POST
#20

Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down

Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down

Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#21

The Brand Name Of My Daughter's Shirt

The Brand Name Of My Daughter's Shirt

Durph08 Report

29points
POST
whodunnitfan2013
whodunnitfan2013
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, my parents gave me that as a child!

4
4points
reply
#22

My Daughter's Little Shapes Book. Pentagon?

My Daughter's Little Shapes Book. Pentagon?

mightymikek Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#23

My Daughter Got A Globe Ball With Only America On It

My Daughter Got A Globe Ball With Only America On It

mrMuppet06 Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#24

My Brother Pays $15,000/Year/Child To Send His Kids To Private School - This Is The 1st-Grade Homework From Last Week

My Brother Pays $15,000/Year/Child To Send His Kids To Private School - This Is The 1st-Grade Homework From Last Week

Logun0 Report

27points
POST
#25

Perfect For Kids To Learn To Tell The Time

Perfect For Kids To Learn To Tell The Time

agnesb Report

27points
POST
Judith Remkes
Judith Remkes
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously, this isn't meant for kids to learn with. What's it doing on this list?

2
2points
reply
#26

So You Can Keep The Sharpener With The Pencil

So You Can Keep The Sharpener With The Pencil

andron87 Report

27points
POST
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously only a clever plot to get you to buy two of them to be able to use the sharpener...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

These “Jeans”/Sweat Pants My Grandma Bought Our Son For Christmas

These “Jeans”/Sweat Pants My Grandma Bought Our Son For Christmas

2Pro2Know Report

26points
POST
Vicki Doggurl
Vicki Doggurl
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For when you want to wear sweats and jeans!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

Yes, Let’s Put An Image Of A Puppy On A Soccer Ball And Tell Little Kids To Kick It

Yes, Let’s Put An Image Of A Puppy On A Soccer Ball And Tell Little Kids To Kick It

trucknorris2000 Report

26points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of the skunk dog toy I saw. Do you really want your dog playing with skunks??

2
2points
reply
#29

This Highlighter I Caught My Kindergartner Trying To Eat Because He “Bought Bubble Gum At The Book Fair”

This Highlighter I Caught My Kindergartner Trying To Eat Because He “Bought Bubble Gum At The Book Fair”

nameaboveallnames Report

26points
POST
#30

Paint That Looks And Smells Like Juice. There's Literally A Picture Of Juice On The Box. Do You Want Kids To Drink The Paint? Because That's How You Get Kids To Drink The Paint

Paint That Looks And Smells Like Juice. There's Literally A Picture Of Juice On The Box. Do You Want Kids To Drink The Paint? Because That's How You Get Kids To Drink The Paint

vast1983 Report

26points
POST
LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And teaches them to sniff paint.....WTF?!

1
1point
reply
#31

Just Looking At This Slide Gives Me Back Pain

Just Looking At This Slide Gives Me Back Pain

MuraloDaMasterMemer Report

26points
POST
#32

If You've Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn't Efficient Enough, Here's An Idea

If You've Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn't Efficient Enough, Here's An Idea

etthat Report

25points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For when you let your kids knock themselves out on the playground... I'll show myself out 😜

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

This Ad Of A Kid Holding A Nerf Gun The Wrong Way

This Ad Of A Kid Holding A Nerf Gun The Wrong Way

P0isonW0lf Report

25points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not if he's trying to shoot his sister.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#34

The Hippo In My Kid's Library Book Is Actually A Rhino

The Hippo In My Kid's Library Book Is Actually A Rhino

xbopop9 Report

25points
POST
Tom Hardeveld
Tom Hardeveld
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Baby Hippo prefers to talk... baby RHINO on the other hand prefers to stand in front of baby Hippo and blocking the view of him completely...

0
0points
reply
#35

I Saw A Kid Wearing This I Almost Passed Out Of Laughter

I Saw A Kid Wearing This I Almost Passed Out Of Laughter

MarsIswario Report

24points
POST
#36

Bought This Geometry Set For My Son, To Help Him In School. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelled Incorrectly

Bought This Geometry Set For My Son, To Help Him In School. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelled Incorrectly

I don't know what country VOGO is in Europe, but it's there. Panama is spelled Banama, but I suppose they do grow bananas there. Vietnam is shown as an island.

QuietPerformance9752 Report

24points
POST
Porribix
Porribix
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm all for renaming Panama to Bananama

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#37

My Son Who Just Started To Read “Hell Baby. Hell, Baby. Hell, Baby!!!”

My Son Who Just Started To Read “Hell Baby. Hell, Baby. Hell, Baby!!!”

Hopeful_Relative_494 Report

24points
POST
#38

The Maze On The Kid's Menu Is Impossible To Get Through

The Maze On The Kid's Menu Is Impossible To Get Through

ItsAgentJelly Report

24points
POST
MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mustard is trying to get on cookie. Maybe it’s for the best that this is impossible

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#39

My Son’s Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct

My Son’s Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct

JT3013 Report

23points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s a heck of a cloaca

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

My Son Is Learning The Alphabet

My Son Is Learning The Alphabet

milodeceiving Report

23points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

I'm Not Sure What To Say

I'm Not Sure What To Say

_Ryanite_ Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#42

Show Them What You've Got, Son

Show Them What You've Got, Son

Ecrelia Report

23points
POST
#43

This Board Book For Kids Is Pretty Confusing

This Board Book For Kids Is Pretty Confusing

redundant_bobbin Report

23points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not so much confusing as idiotic

0
0points
reply
#44

How Can Kids Learn If You Don't Teach Them Properly

How Can Kids Learn If You Don't Teach Them Properly

Kurian246 Report

23points
POST
Vicki Doggurl
Vicki Doggurl
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess that answers the question: are zebras are black with white stripes or white with black stripes. They’re neither!!

0
0points
reply
#45

My Son Got An Artificial Coke Nail In His Christmas Cracker

My Son Got An Artificial Coke Nail In His Christmas Cracker

Jay-c58 Report

22points
POST
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would assume that it's a claw toy, like those witch fingers for cheap halloween costumes. Only looks like a coke nail because it would only fit on the pinkie of an adult. Unless it actually officially said it was a coke nail, then someone probably took a cracker from the wrong box.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

"Yeah, Whatever, Kids Are Stupid Anyway"

"Yeah, Whatever, Kids Are Stupid Anyway"

EpriLeK Report

22points
POST
#47

As A Baby Onesie It's Cute, But As A Kid's T-Shirt It's Troubling

As A Baby Onesie It's Cute, But As A Kid's T-Shirt It's Troubling

ShoeboxSupplies Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#48

Terrible Solar System

Terrible Solar System

What is happening with this solar system? I was hoping to teach the kids, I guess I should have looked closer before ordering it.

WhyCantIBeFunny Report

22points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is there a ring around Uranus?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

My Son's Educational Alphabet Puzzle

My Son's Educational Alphabet Puzzle

blitterer Report

22points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly, I Don't Blame Him

My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly, I Don't Blame Him

ToryFirstOfHisName Report

22points
POST
Vicki Doggurl
Vicki Doggurl
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s not even the mouth shapes for the sounds! Lol!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#51

My Kid Was Having A Hard Time Solving This

My Kid Was Having A Hard Time Solving This

urbangunslinga Report

22points
POST
Tom Hardeveld
Tom Hardeveld
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... because no-one wins at a world war. deep snoopy, deep...

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#52

Restaurant Puts Cocktails And Beers Right Under The Kids' Menu

Restaurant Puts Cocktails And Beers Right Under The Kids' Menu

Leviathan946 Report

21points
POST
Judith Remkes
Judith Remkes
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's to make sure that the moms see it

1
1point
reply
#53

Kids Learning Book Shows 3 Ducks For The Color Yellow. Guess They Ran Out Of Ideas

Kids Learning Book Shows 3 Ducks For The Color Yellow. Guess They Ran Out Of Ideas

Woonderbreadd Report

21points
POST
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and an ORANGE. its in the name! it belongs in the ORANGE section

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

This Dinosaur In My Daughter's Coloring Book Has Human Hands

This Dinosaur In My Daughter's Coloring Book Has Human Hands

kayfray93 Report

21points
POST
the dancing demon (she/her)
the dancing demon (she/her)
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, to be fair that's an iguanadon and their hands did look sort of human like

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

Imagine Being Such A Bad Designer You Can Destroy A Child’s Ability To Count By Them Merely Looking At Your Design

Imagine Being Such A Bad Designer You Can Destroy A Child’s Ability To Count By Them Merely Looking At Your Design

theWildBore Report

21points
POST
#56

I Decided To Open My Step Daughter's Junior Risk Board Game Tonight, And The Compass Is Incorrect

I Decided To Open My Step Daughter's Junior Risk Board Game Tonight, And The Compass Is Incorrect

glenthesboy Report

21points
POST
#57

I Don’t Even Want To Stand Near That Thing. Way To Go Brusters

I Don’t Even Want To Stand Near That Thing. Way To Go Brusters

Timo3333 Report

21points
POST
MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guys, don’t f**k with tetrahydrocannabinol

3
3points
reply
#58

All Toilets Must Be Centered In The Middle Of The Classroom So Kids Eating Their Snacks Three Feet Away Can Bare Witness To Their Classmates Defecating

All Toilets Must Be Centered In The Middle Of The Classroom So Kids Eating Their Snacks Three Feet Away Can Bare Witness To Their Classmates Defecating

JKastnerPhoto Report

20points
POST