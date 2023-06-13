98 Children’s Product Design Fails That Somebody Should’ve Checked Before Production
A general principle in product and package design is to never underestimate users’ stupidity. This should be even more true when designing product labels for children, and yet people manage to release some really poorly thought-out child product label fails like the ones on this list.
Some of the fails might be funny, but others are downright dangerous. The wrong product, label, or packaging design may prompt impressionable and inexperienced youngsters to use products in unsuitable ways or to even ingest products that can be harmful. If you’re a budding designer, this list can be a good list of things you shouldn’t do!
Accidentally Sent My Son To School With His Newly Bought Ugly Christmas Sweater
Didn't realize what Santa was doing until his kindergarten teacher pointed it out when I picked him up after school.
Kids Love Pandas
Kids Love Pandas
Teaching Kids Terrible Things At Wellington Zoo
Ice Lollies Have Changed Since I Was A Kid
Strawberry-Scented Scissors For Kids. That’s How You Get Kids Stabbing Themselves In The Face
This "M" On A Kids' Menu Activity
My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail... Thanks For The Detailed LEGO
Coconut Tree Balloons Put Up By My Daughter's Gymnastics Venue
This Kids' Swimsuit That Looks Like A Self-Destruction Vest
"And As Your Child Gets Older, Simply Adjust The Head Restraint"
Chalk With A Popsicle Color, Shape, And Even A Wooden Handle. What Could Go Wrong With Giving These To Kids?
Uhhh... You Alright There Pikachu?
Uhhh... You Alright There Pikachu?
Light Switch In Kids' Room
This Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
I'm Not Sure If This Is A Thing That You Should Give Kids
I'm Not Sure If This Is A Thing That You Should Give Kids
I've heard of Pirate's Booty, but never a Pirate's Coochie?
A Friend Bought This Balloon For Her Son's Birthday But Decided Against Blowing It Up
Yummy Drink With A Trip To The Hospital
Yummy Drink With A Trip To The Hospital
Let's Put A Hopscotch In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, And The Kids Will Love It
Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down
The Brand Name Of My Daughter's Shirt
My Daughter's Little Shapes Book. Pentagon?
My Daughter Got A Globe Ball With Only America On It
My Daughter Got A Globe Ball With Only America On It
My Brother Pays $15,000/Year/Child To Send His Kids To Private School - This Is The 1st-Grade Homework From Last Week
Perfect For Kids To Learn To Tell The Time
Perfect For Kids To Learn To Tell The Time
So You Can Keep The Sharpener With The Pencil
These “Jeans”/Sweat Pants My Grandma Bought Our Son For Christmas
Yes, Let’s Put An Image Of A Puppy On A Soccer Ball And Tell Little Kids To Kick It
Yes, Let's Put An Image Of A Puppy On A Soccer Ball And Tell Little Kids To Kick It
This Highlighter I Caught My Kindergartner Trying To Eat Because He “Bought Bubble Gum At The Book Fair”
Paint That Looks And Smells Like Juice. There's Literally A Picture Of Juice On The Box. Do You Want Kids To Drink The Paint? Because That's How You Get Kids To Drink The Paint
Just Looking At This Slide Gives Me Back Pain
If You've Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn't Efficient Enough, Here's An Idea
This Ad Of A Kid Holding A Nerf Gun The Wrong Way
The Hippo In My Kid's Library Book Is Actually A Rhino
The Hippo In My Kid's Library Book Is Actually A Rhino
I Saw A Kid Wearing This I Almost Passed Out Of Laughter
Bought This Geometry Set For My Son, To Help Him In School. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelled Incorrectly
I don't know what country VOGO is in Europe, but it's there. Panama is spelled Banama, but I suppose they do grow bananas there. Vietnam is shown as an island.
My Son Who Just Started To Read “Hell Baby. Hell, Baby. Hell, Baby!!!”
The Maze On The Kid's Menu Is Impossible To Get Through
My Son’s Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct
My Son Is Learning The Alphabet
I'm Not Sure What To Say
Show Them What You've Got, Son
This Board Book For Kids Is Pretty Confusing
How Can Kids Learn If You Don't Teach Them Properly
How Can Kids Learn If You Don't Teach Them Properly
My Son Got An Artificial Coke Nail In His Christmas Cracker
My Son Got An Artificial Coke Nail In His Christmas Cracker

I would assume that it's a claw toy, like those witch fingers for cheap halloween costumes. Only looks like a coke nail because it would only fit on the pinkie of an adult. Unless it actually officially said it was a coke nail, then someone probably took a cracker from the wrong box.
"Yeah, Whatever, Kids Are Stupid Anyway"
As A Baby Onesie It's Cute, But As A Kid's T-Shirt It's Troubling
Terrible Solar System
What is happening with this solar system? I was hoping to teach the kids, I guess I should have looked closer before ordering it.
My Son's Educational Alphabet Puzzle
My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly, I Don't Blame Him
My Kid Was Having A Hard Time Solving This
My Kid Was Having A Hard Time Solving This
Restaurant Puts Cocktails And Beers Right Under The Kids' Menu
Kids Learning Book Shows 3 Ducks For The Color Yellow. Guess They Ran Out Of Ideas
Kids Learning Book Shows 3 Ducks For The Color Yellow. Guess They Ran Out Of Ideas
This Dinosaur In My Daughter's Coloring Book Has Human Hands
Well, to be fair that's an iguanadon and their hands did look sort of human like