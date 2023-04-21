Most of us can intuitively tell whether something is designed well or if the end result falls way short of what it should be like. The more we’re exposed to ads and products—both great and god-awful—the more our sense of taste develops.

Ever since 2011, this popular subreddit has been sharing examples of epic design fails that are beyond hilarious. In fact, they’re so bad, it’s mind-boggling that the people behind them green-lit them! We’ve collected some of the worst offenders to share with you, Pandas, so scroll down and upvote the designs you love to hate the most.

More info: Reddit | Wiki

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Being Gay Was A Sin They Said

Being Gay Was A Sin They Said

TKZoroSantoryu Report

51points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What happens in the ark stays in the ark

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#2

This Amazing Pregnancy Test

This Amazing Pregnancy Test

Explodinator580 Report

44points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you’re not just getting fat. Yay!

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#3

I Cancelled My Transaction Twice In A Row By Accident. I Finally Found Out Why

I Cancelled My Transaction Twice In A Row By Accident. I Finally Found Out Why

KearBear Report

34points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then you got pulled over for running a green light.

5
5points
reply

The subreddit has been poking fun at horrible and hilarious designs all the way since 2011. Over the past 12+ years, the community has grown absolutely massive. At the time of writing, the group had 3.4 million members.

Years pass, seasons change. But what stays constant is people’s appetite for shaming truly awful product and ad designs. (What changes, however, is how the internet reacts to names like the subreddit’s that use gentle curse words. These days, you can’t even mention them in full without some social media megacorps frowning in your general direction!)
#4

Seems A Bit Counterintuitive

Seems A Bit Counterintuitive

cevanc Report

33points
POST
View more comments
#5

So, It's Fine Then?

So, It's Fine Then?

juanjoli Report

32points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Well officer, I saw the sign"

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#6

Love Handles

Love Handles

dwThread Report

31points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, no. This is completely intentional

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The subreddit’s moderators have created a fantastically detailed wiki that explains what does and doesn’t count as a bad design. For instance, amateur artwork or signs don’t belong in the online group because they were made by, well, amateurs. Similarly, broken things also don’t count.
#7

My Arms Are About 7 Feet Long, So This Wasn't An Issue For Me

My Arms Are About 7 Feet Long, So This Wasn't An Issue For Me

Tekki Report

31points
POST
David
David
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can only think of two sort of understandable possible reasons. 1. It is a country where the toilet / floor area is kind of one in the same as the shower. Not too uncommon in the Philippines for example (I've seen it both ways over there). 2. There actually is a TP roll near the toilet just out of view of the photo and this is a second roll by the sink for misc use like makeup or whatever. In better places that would be a box of tissue but who knows. Anybody live in an area where this is common?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

How Much Do You Trust Your "Multilingual" Ad Designer?

How Much Do You Trust Your "Multilingual" Ad Designer?

badon_ Report

30points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trust them as far as I can throw them

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Our Wedding Is Going To Have Three Delicious Meal Choices

Our Wedding Is Going To Have Three Delicious Meal Choices

Siggy778 Report

29points
POST
View more comments

And don’t even think of posting the Roman numeral for 4, IIII, as an example of awful design because it’s a fairly common alternative way to write IV. Meanwhile, unintentional errors like manufacturing defects also don’t count as examples of bad design. Neither do novelty items or obvious satire.
#10

Thanks For Reminding Me

Thanks For Reminding Me

Conicius Report

29points
POST
David
David
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you have a group project but one person phones it in and the end result is a big banner saying you are alone in front of a building that is giving you the finger.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

A Solar Powered Parking Meter In An Underground Garage

A Solar Powered Parking Meter In An Underground Garage

Kadnify Report

29points
POST
#12

Surely There Is No Better Way To Write Your Phone Number

Surely There Is No Better Way To Write Your Phone Number

aiden66 Report

29points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They were born in 2017 and have a phone number??

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The mod team encourages its members to be original. So you shouldn’t be sharing any pictures that fall into the list of the top 150 most popular reposts. Software designs, hate symbols, and memes also don’t have any place on the sub. Meanwhile, all members ought to be as civil as possible, avoid sharing any personal information, and ensure that they write awesome descriptive titles for their posts.
#13

If Only There Was An Easier Way To See Who Was Outside Your Front Door..

If Only There Was An Easier Way To See Who Was Outside Your Front Door..

The_Magi_Carpy Report

27points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You hang a blind on the inside of the door so you can check who it is if you don't want to answer it? Duh

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

"How Do We Make It Clear That It's A Male Hand Without Seeing The Nails?"

"How Do We Make It Clear That It's A Male Hand Without Seeing The Nails?"

neverindoubt Report

26points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the most perplexing one so far. And I'm including the nutcracker slide.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

This Music Poster Looks Like A Guy And Girl Being Hanged

This Music Poster Looks Like A Guy And Girl Being Hanged

Mayafoe Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

A while ago, interior design expert and then-editor at These Three Rooms, Ariane Sherine, had shared her thoughts on taste and aesthetics with Bored Panda.

“When it comes to aesthetics, 'bad design' is a very individual thing that comes down to personal taste,” she said that our personal tastes and (dis)likes affect our judgment of products and interiors. 
#16

Artistic Kid Dies

Artistic Kid Dies

Rosrit Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#17

This Bus

This Bus

reddit Report

24points
POST
David
David
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That dude looks like one of the teachers. Maybe it's the cigarettes making him look older.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

This Unfortunately Designed Kid's Balloon

This Unfortunately Designed Kid's Balloon

ViolentThespian Report

24points
POST
Biking Banana
Biking Banana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anybody remember the scene in airplane when the auto pilot has to be manually inflated?

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

“It's perhaps more helpful to talk about 'bad design' as design that doesn't function as it should—for instance, a kitchen that doesn't have what's called 'good flow', where you have to walk impractical distances between complementary appliances and where the dimensions of the 'kitchen work triangle' (the distance between fridge, sink, and hob) aren't practical,” the design expert said.
#19

No Thank You, I Think I'll Pass

No Thank You, I Think I'll Pass

DragonsTurnMeOn Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#20

I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First

I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First

bennythomson Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#21

Another Example Of Unrealistic Body Expectations For Men

Another Example Of Unrealistic Body Expectations For Men

deepshitgoeshere Report

23points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where can I buy these? Asking for a friend

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

“A kitchen where there isn't enough storage, where potentially dangerous appliances aren't located safely, and where cornflakes and milk are placed at opposite ends of the room is what I'd call 'bad design,'” she shared that a poorly-crafted space can be a huge headache for someone in their day-to-day lives.

“‘Good design' is where a lot of thought and effort has been put into structuring and renovating a house so it's perfect for the people living in it. It takes account of their aesthetic preferences but also focuses on the concepts I mentioned before, paying close attention to detail,” she told Bored Panda.
#22

Attention

Attention

boobooob Report

22points
POST
iffypedia
iffypedia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

some people get it rough in life i guess

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#23

F**king Hurry!!

F**king Hurry!!

NahAnyway Report

22points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

No Way Anyones Getting Past That

No Way Anyones Getting Past That

TeLizardWizard Report

22points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

"The only true way to ascertain whether a design is going to be a commercial success is to make it available for sale, market it widely, and see how many people buy it. But success is different to taste. Personally, I think taste is all about understatement, minimalism, and neutral decor. But again, that's only my personal opinion!" the design expert told us during another interview, earlier.

“This will differ for each person, but for many people, loud and garish colors used liberally in the home would signify a lack of taste. Then again, I can think of designers who have based their entire career around the use of color and loud prints," she said that there aren’t any hard and fast rules.
#25

If Only I Had Some Scissors...

If Only I Had Some Scissors...

BeardedMan32 Report

22points
POST
Duane Martin
Duane Martin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people just like to watch the world burn

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

Love, Morriage, Boby?

Love, Morriage, Boby?

redsox1524 Report

21points
POST
green penguin <333
green penguin <333
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bobby and sheila sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G! first comes love, then comes morriage, then comes a boby in a boby corriage!

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#27

What's My Age Again?

What's My Age Again?

jcampbell514 Report

21points
POST
Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be multiple choice: A) no, B) no, C) no, D) no, E) yes, F) yes, G) yes

1
1point
reply
View more comments

When it comes to furniture, you have to consider functionality, not just aesthetics. "Does the furniture function as it should? Is it likely to collapse or break easily? If seating, is it comfortable? I mean, my idea of aesthetic hell would be a bright purple inflatable sofa with lime green spots, but your mileage may vary! The question of comfort and function is a less subjective one,” the design expert shared a few of the considerations you should keep in mind when thinking about interiors.
#28

Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down!

Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down!

AdmitOneOnly Report

20points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can feel the pain from my chair

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Meme Says It All...

Meme Says It All...

TheBensonBoy Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#30

This Maze Game

This Maze Game

peggiep9pm Report

19points
POST
Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to think outside of circle

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Tell us all about which of these pics and fails made you cringe the hardest, Pandas. Meanwhile, for some more amazingly awful designs, check out Bored Panda's previous features right here, here, as well as here.
#31

When Your Dental Banner Features An Execution

When Your Dental Banner Features An Execution

admiralnorman Report

19points
POST
David
David
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awe, c'mon now. He's not executing the guy. He's just injecting the Novocaine into his eyeball so the drilling won't hurt.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

Good Luck Wheelchairees

Good Luck Wheelchairees

OfficialDampSquid Report

19points
POST
#33

Two Flamingos, One Vagina

Two Flamingos, One Vagina

afaintsmellofcurry Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#34

Okay. I Know This Cake Is A Number 1 And It Says “emma," But It Looks Like A Dick With Balls That Says “weed"

Okay. I Know This Cake Is A Number 1 And It Says “emma," But It Looks Like A Dick With Balls That Says “weed"

lama579 Report

18points
POST
Jana Spreemann
Jana Spreemann
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you turn it i to a rabbit?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

If You Were In A Car, Would You Know What Accident To Do?

If You Were In A Car, Would You Know What Accident To Do?

JoJoeyJoJo Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#36

Le Tits Now

Le Tits Now

Thee_Nick Report

18points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm trying to work out it's actual meaning...

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

I Was Looking For Those...

I Was Looking For Those...

Carter4502 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#38

Sometimes It's Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover

Sometimes It's Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover

jaapgrolleman Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#39

If You've Got It, Flaunt It

If You've Got It, Flaunt It

Momochichi Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#40

What About When You Cross Your Legs?

What About When You Cross Your Legs?

UglyDuce Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#41

This Jfk Memorial

This Jfk Memorial

-Tilde Report

16points
POST
#42

I Have No Idea What I'm Doing

I Have No Idea What I'm Doing

billow2112 Report

16points
POST
#43

Which Is It?!

Which Is It?!

Dcooper123 Report

16points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll share with my mouth

0
0points
reply
#44

Ass To Ass

Ass To Ass

Starhounder Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#45

Toilets And Mirror Ceiling

Toilets And Mirror Ceiling

zorton213 Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#46

This Warning Sign

This Warning Sign

awesomefacepalm Report

15points
POST
Karl
Karl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ministry of Silly Walks

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

All Ye Shall Come To Me For The Healing Of Burgers

All Ye Shall Come To Me For The Healing Of Burgers

deadpoolyes Report

15points
POST
#48

In Japan, You Have To Follow These Signs While Driving At 70 Mph

In Japan, You Have To Follow These Signs While Driving At 70 Mph

tori_bird Report

13points
POST
David
David
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the choices on the blue sign. West, Wester, Holy c**p now I'm going East, and.. I kept going straight but now I'm going West anyway.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Correct Punctuation Is A Must!

Correct Punctuation Is A Must!

hmm-cheese Report

13points
POST
Legendbird
Legendbird
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmmmmmmm, love me some delicious BOY SYRUP *demonic noises*

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

Are The All The Translations Really Necessary Heinz?

Are The All The Translations Really Necessary Heinz?

bog_warrior_ie Report

13points
POST
Jacky Newman
Jacky Newman
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's no german translation, so I have absolutely no idea what it is... 🤔

0
0points
reply
#51

50 Lanes? Lets Merge Those Into 4

50 Lanes? Lets Merge Those Into 4

JackleBee Report

13points
POST
gigi
gigi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't begin to imagine.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#52

Baby Jesus/severed Thumb Christmas Ornament

Baby Jesus/severed Thumb Christmas Ornament

Blenderhead36 Report

13points
POST
Best Behave
Best Behave
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Severed thumb? I’m ashamed to say that was not what jumped first into my mind….

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

This Flower Print Dress

This Flower Print Dress

666 Report

12points
POST
#54

The Vent In My Hotel Shower Doesn't Seem To Work

The Vent In My Hotel Shower Doesn't Seem To Work

eddygoombah Report

12points
POST
#55

This University Isn't Very Good With Fractions

This University Isn't Very Good With Fractions

Housson Report

12points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The math is correct, the graphic designer is to blame here

0
0points
reply
#56

Measurement Lines On An Opaque Bottle

Measurement Lines On An Opaque Bottle

sashley520 Report

12points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You gotta hold up your phone flashlight to the other side. Obviously. XD (Edit: that was joke. Opaque bottle with liquid measurements is a dumb idea.)

0
0poi