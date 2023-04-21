141 Designs That Are So Bad, They Deserve To Be Shamed On The Internet
Most of us can intuitively tell whether something is designed well or if the end result falls way short of what it should be like. The more we’re exposed to ads and products—both great and god-awful—the more our sense of taste develops.
Ever since 2011, this popular subreddit has been sharing examples of epic design fails that are beyond hilarious. In fact, they’re so bad, it’s mind-boggling that the people behind them green-lit them! We’ve collected some of the worst offenders to share with you, Pandas, so scroll down and upvote the designs you love to hate the most.
Being Gay Was A Sin They Said
This Amazing Pregnancy Test
I Cancelled My Transaction Twice In A Row By Accident. I Finally Found Out Why
Then you got pulled over for running a green light.
The subreddit has been poking fun at horrible and hilarious designs all the way since 2011. Over the past 12+ years, the community has grown absolutely massive. At the time of writing, the group had 3.4 million members.
Years pass, seasons change. But what stays constant is people’s appetite for shaming truly awful product and ad designs. (What changes, however, is how the internet reacts to names like the subreddit’s that use gentle curse words. These days, you can’t even mention them in full without some social media megacorps frowning in your general direction!)
Seems A Bit Counterintuitive
So, It's Fine Then?
Love Handles
The subreddit’s moderators have created a fantastically detailed wiki that explains what does and doesn’t count as a bad design. For instance, amateur artwork or signs don’t belong in the online group because they were made by, well, amateurs. Similarly, broken things also don’t count.
My Arms Are About 7 Feet Long, So This Wasn't An Issue For Me
I can only think of two sort of understandable possible reasons. 1. It is a country where the toilet / floor area is kind of one in the same as the shower. Not too uncommon in the Philippines for example (I've seen it both ways over there). 2. There actually is a TP roll near the toilet just out of view of the photo and this is a second roll by the sink for misc use like makeup or whatever. In better places that would be a box of tissue but who knows. Anybody live in an area where this is common?
How Much Do You Trust Your "Multilingual" Ad Designer?
Our Wedding Is Going To Have Three Delicious Meal Choices
And don’t even think of posting the Roman numeral for 4, IIII, as an example of awful design because it’s a fairly common alternative way to write IV. Meanwhile, unintentional errors like manufacturing defects also don’t count as examples of bad design. Neither do novelty items or obvious satire.
Thanks For Reminding Me
A Solar Powered Parking Meter In An Underground Garage
Surely There Is No Better Way To Write Your Phone Number
The mod team encourages its members to be original. So you shouldn’t be sharing any pictures that fall into the list of the top 150 most popular reposts. Software designs, hate symbols, and memes also don’t have any place on the sub. Meanwhile, all members ought to be as civil as possible, avoid sharing any personal information, and ensure that they write awesome descriptive titles for their posts.
If Only There Was An Easier Way To See Who Was Outside Your Front Door..
You hang a blind on the inside of the door so you can check who it is if you don't want to answer it? Duh
"How Do We Make It Clear That It's A Male Hand Without Seeing The Nails?"
This is the most perplexing one so far. And I'm including the nutcracker slide.
This Music Poster Looks Like A Guy And Girl Being Hanged
A while ago, interior design expert and then-editor at These Three Rooms, Ariane Sherine, had shared her thoughts on taste and aesthetics with Bored Panda.
“When it comes to aesthetics, 'bad design' is a very individual thing that comes down to personal taste,” she said that our personal tastes and (dis)likes affect our judgment of products and interiors.
Artistic Kid Dies
This Bus
This Unfortunately Designed Kid's Balloon
Does anybody remember the scene in airplane when the auto pilot has to be manually inflated?
“It's perhaps more helpful to talk about 'bad design' as design that doesn't function as it should—for instance, a kitchen that doesn't have what's called 'good flow', where you have to walk impractical distances between complementary appliances and where the dimensions of the 'kitchen work triangle' (the distance between fridge, sink, and hob) aren't practical,” the design expert said.
No Thank You, I Think I'll Pass
I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First
Another Example Of Unrealistic Body Expectations For Men
“A kitchen where there isn't enough storage, where potentially dangerous appliances aren't located safely, and where cornflakes and milk are placed at opposite ends of the room is what I'd call 'bad design,'” she shared that a poorly-crafted space can be a huge headache for someone in their day-to-day lives.
“‘Good design' is where a lot of thought and effort has been put into structuring and renovating a house so it's perfect for the people living in it. It takes account of their aesthetic preferences but also focuses on the concepts I mentioned before, paying close attention to detail,” she told Bored Panda.
Attention
F**king Hurry!!
No Way Anyones Getting Past That
"The only true way to ascertain whether a design is going to be a commercial success is to make it available for sale, market it widely, and see how many people buy it. But success is different to taste. Personally, I think taste is all about understatement, minimalism, and neutral decor. But again, that's only my personal opinion!" the design expert told us during another interview, earlier.
“This will differ for each person, but for many people, loud and garish colors used liberally in the home would signify a lack of taste. Then again, I can think of designers who have based their entire career around the use of color and loud prints," she said that there aren’t any hard and fast rules.
If Only I Had Some Scissors...
Love, Morriage, Boby?
bobby and sheila sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G! first comes love, then comes morriage, then comes a boby in a boby corriage!
What's My Age Again?
When it comes to furniture, you have to consider functionality, not just aesthetics. "Does the furniture function as it should? Is it likely to collapse or break easily? If seating, is it comfortable? I mean, my idea of aesthetic hell would be a bright purple inflatable sofa with lime green spots, but your mileage may vary! The question of comfort and function is a less subjective one,” the design expert shared a few of the considerations you should keep in mind when thinking about interiors.
Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down!
Meme Says It All...
This Maze Game
When Your Dental Banner Features An Execution
Good Luck Wheelchairees
Two Flamingos, One Vagina
Okay. I Know This Cake Is A Number 1 And It Says “emma," But It Looks Like A Dick With Balls That Says “weed"
If You Were In A Car, Would You Know What Accident To Do?
Le Tits Now
I Was Looking For Those...
Sometimes It's Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover
If You've Got It, Flaunt It
What About When You Cross Your Legs?
I Have No Idea What I'm Doing
Which Is It?!
Ass To Ass
Toilets And Mirror Ceiling
This Warning Sign
All Ye Shall Come To Me For The Healing Of Burgers
In Japan, You Have To Follow These Signs While Driving At 70 Mph
Correct Punctuation Is A Must!
Are The All The Translations Really Necessary Heinz?
There's no german translation, so I have absolutely no idea what it is... 🤔
50 Lanes? Lets Merge Those Into 4
Baby Jesus/severed Thumb Christmas Ornament
Severed thumb? I’m ashamed to say that was not what jumped first into my mind….
This Flower Print Dress
The Vent In My Hotel Shower Doesn't Seem To Work
This University Isn't Very Good With Fractions
The math is correct, the graphic designer is to blame here
Measurement Lines On An Opaque Bottle
You gotta hold up your phone flashlight to the other side. Obviously. XD (Edit: that was joke. Opaque bottle with liquid measurements is a dumb idea.)