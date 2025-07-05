There is so much information out there, it often feels like our brains can hardly process it all. In fact, there is some argument to be made that we really can’t. However, that hasn’t stopped people from spending a lot of time learning and memorizing whatever interests them, as, at the end of the day, the world is still a pretty fascinating place.

So, we’ve gathered some fun, interesting and cool facts to take your trivia competition prep to the next level, or at least entertain your friends with. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.