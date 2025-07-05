There is so much information out there, it often feels like our brains can hardly process it all. In fact, there is some argument to be made that we really can’t. However, that hasn’t stopped people from spending a lot of time learning and memorizing whatever interests them, as, at the end of the day, the world is still a pretty fascinating place.

So, we’ve gathered some fun, interesting and cool facts to take your trivia competition prep to the next level, or at least entertain your friends with. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Portrait of President Jimmy Carter smiling with an American flag background, illustrating a mind-blowing fact post.

officialmbf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An number of comedians have similar experiences. There is a joke that doesn't translate well, or doesn't resonate with the audience. They don't get the joke, but they laugh because they know a joke has been told, and it's the right thing to laugh.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman holding an orange cat on her shoulder near water, illustrating mind-blowing facts about stress reduction and mental health benefits.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I knew a person who was tidying up his life, and getting ready to bring it to a close. The only reason he didn't was he couldn't find anyone to take care of his cat. He stayed alive to look after his cat, and in time, his mental health improved hugely.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Sleeping dog with caption about dogs dreaming of their owners, illustrating mind-blowing facts about animal behavior.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jaaleezee avatar
    HardBoiledBlonde
    HardBoiledBlonde
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is my sincere goal and hope that I have given, and continue to give, all the dogs in my life a plethora of pleasant experiences.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Preparation for a trivia competition is a strange mix of memory training, curiosity, and strategy. There may seem to be those who naturally excel at remembering insignificant facts, but the truth is that better trivia players generally build up their knowledge over time through often deliberate efforts. To prepare, it works best to treat trivia like any other game: you practice, learn habits, and train your mind to retrieve information quickly under stress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the best ways to put yourself in the shape of a trivia player is to soak yourself in lists of fun facts. They might seem trivial to start with, like the fact that octopuses have three hearts or that honey doesn't rot, but these little morsels of fact are exactly the kind of thing that comes up on quizzes. Trivia questions rather favor broad, shallow knowledge, so mastering facts from a wide range of subjects, history, science, popular culture, geography, literature, sets you in good stead.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man shares heartwarming story of finding a Christmas list on a balloon and fulfilling a girl's wish across the border.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Medieval illustration showing a royal jester sentenced to death but spared, a mind-blowing fact from history.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Beagle lying on grass illustrating mind-blowing facts about dogs reacting to inequality and unfair treatment.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think all social animals understand the concept of unfairness. E.g. in the horse/pony herds a member behaving bad is excluded as punisment. Being alone is deadly, so they do their best to be allowed back in. Unfortunately they do not understand the concept of being sold. They only understand that zhey did nothing wrong, but got separated from their friends and safety, and find themselves all alone on unknown territory. Lots of buyrs don't give them time to mourn and learn to cope with the new situation. They get angry, because "this is not the horse we bought". Ponies are the worst off, because parents buy it as toy for their children and do not want a sad animal, so it gets sold quickly. This is why ponies have a "difficult" character, they know not to trust anybody and that they have to fight on their own.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Fun facts lists also teach you how trivia questions are structured. You start to notice what kind of facts always seem to cycle back in: capitals, record holders, firsts, award winners, dates of notable events. The more lists you do, the more your brain starts to make connections. For instance, if you know Marie Curie won two Nobel Prizes, that tidbit might enable you to answer a follow-up question about scientists, physics, or pioneering women.
    #7

    German shepherd in snow standing guard, showcasing loyalty and protection in a mind-blowing facts story.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annesane avatar
    anne sane
    anne sane
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To not leave us hanging, Talero was found alive still protecting the body from rescuers. The Family's car had broken down and Taleros owner walked to find help but got disoriented and froze to death. Family was found alive and were fine also.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Two white cows standing in a field illustrating mind-blowing facts about animal friendships and emotions.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve always been called a cow but will now use this to my advantage!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Ginger cat sitting on a grave, bringing gifts like leaves and sticks, showcasing mind-blowing facts of animal affection.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Flashcards and quiz apps are helpful, but one of the things that makes fun fact lists so powerful is that they're generally going to be fun. I.e., you're more likely to remember it because you laughed or were surprised. Weird facts, like the fact that wombat poo is cube-shaped, stay with you because they're just so weird. And when you're racing, the facts that stick are the facts that score you points.
    #10

    Street signs for Chocolate Ave and Cocoa Ave with a historical photo of Milton Hershey and facts about his company's model town.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lostsierraforrest avatar
    QuincyForrest
    QuincyForrest
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    George Westinghouse did something very similar with his planned community of Wilmerding, PA. "The worker houses were outfitted with running water, electricity, gas, and often space for small gardens. Homeownership was facilitated through periodic salary deductions. There was a pension and an insurance system. Factories were well-lit, ventilated, and were outfitted with medical facilities and personnel for treating injuries."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    David Letterman creating a scholarship for average students, highlighting unique talents beyond grades in mind-blowing facts.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Man in suit making a funny face while a person in a panda costume touches his nose showing mind-blowing facts concept.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    florapolvado_1 avatar
    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still salty this wasn't in the movie. Ron Howard missed out on an amazing sub plot

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    It's also a good idea to focus your study on areas where you have less knowledge. If you're a sports fan, that's great, but don't skip areas such as art, opera, or American presidents because they are dull. Fun fact lists are a great way to dip your toes in areas that you don't know as well without diving into a big textbook. Over time, you'll accumulate enough of a base so you'll be okay when the host brings out a category that used to be your worst.
    #13

    Orange cat resting near a fence with mind-blowing facts about cat behavior and signs of feline affection and trust.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Close-up of red chili peppers with a fact about capsaicin increasing pain tolerance from mind-blowing facts.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Other potential benefits include: weight loss, metabolism boost, heart health, anti-inflammatory properties, digestive health and antioxidant effects. Hurts so good and it's good for you. Bring on the chiles!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Panda resting on wooden logs highlighting mind-blowing facts about animal behavior and surprising natural habits.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Besides memorizing information, a portion of the effort in preparation for trivia is building recall speed and confidence. Game shows, online trivia games, or doing it with friends can be a means of mimicking competition pressure. Practice answering on your own or timed out loud to get used to thinking quickly. And if you answer incorrectly? That's okay. Even an incorrect response can teach you something for the next round.
    #16

    Black bear found passed out in Washington State campground after consuming 36 cans of beer, a mind-blowing fact.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    A woman and child walking in a sunlit forest path illustrating mind-blowing facts about forest bathing and mental well-being.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Cat being petted with a fact about purr frequency promoting bone density and healing in mind-blowing facts.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ultimately, trivia is a question of taking an interest in curiosity. The more you take an interest in learning just for learning's sake, the better you'll do when it counts. So whether you're thumbing through a trivia book, reading a "Today I Learned" subreddit, or scrolling on some random fact-of-the-day app, you're keeping your mind sharp, and having fun doing it.
    #19

    Ancient Athens scene depicting ostracism voting to exile civilians, a mind-blowing fact from historical democracy practices.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    American here, this we NEED to bring back. Although to be fair to other countries, can we just ostracize these bad US citizens off the planet?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Giraffe Manor in Nairobi offers unique close encounters with giraffes, including breakfast visits through window greetings.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Young woman resting face against a door, illustrating a mind-blowing fact about pretending not to be home from unwanted guests.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's a pro-tip that I actually do regularly. If someone calls you, and you know this person to completely disregard any signs like "right, but I'm reading right now so.." and they just keep yapping. Grab your keys before answering and then answer with "caught me at a bad time, what's up." And actually walk out the door and get in the car, then you can hear what it was about and still hang up in like 30 seconds

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Vintage illustration of prisoners operating a giant wheel treadmill, an early use of human power for grinding grains.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Foggy scene with an old haunted house and bare trees illustrating mind-blowing facts about carbon monoxide risks.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Close-up of a car stick shift gear selector highlighting a mind-blowing fact about driving skills.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Underwater ocean pollution with plastic waste from countries including China and Indonesia affecting marine life.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much of that plastic waste is imported waste from other countries and how much is "domestic " waste?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Black and white photo of Roald Dahl with a mind-blowing facts text about Cadbury chocolates inspiring his book.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jessicareitzell avatar
    Dragon mama
    Dragon mama
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a terrible human though. Makes it hard to enjoy the stories now.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Man in red sweater with backpack covering his face, illustrating a mind-blowing fact about weekend migraine and headaches.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Baby resting on parent's shoulder illustrating mind-blowing facts about Sweden’s 480 days paid parental leave policy.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, this is financed by taxes. There are several countries where happy citizens and giving children a good start in life are seen as an important asset for the stability and future of a country.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    United Airlines plane on runway with text about the mind-blowing fact of United Breaks Guitars viral story.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Woman kayaking on blue lake with mountains, illustrating mind-blowing facts about positive thinking and brain workouts.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From a movie, I learned to always end every discussion with a positive story. Makes me feel better and I hope everybody else does, too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Woman in cozy sweater listening to music with headphones, illustrating mind-blowing facts about mood and dopamine release.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Blonde woman with curly hair beside lights illustrating mind-blowing facts about human attraction and population.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    80 million might not find you ugly but attractive might be another matter.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Close-up of a Ferrari brake caliper and Michelin tire illustrating mind-blowing facts about the Michelin Star rating system.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They give Michelin stars to many things not just restaurants. Like you can go a campground with three Michelin stars.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Close-up of a kitten with gray and white fur, illustrating mind-blowing facts about animal communication and domestication.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they mimic a human baby cry's frequency. Yeah, cats evolved to hack our parental instincts.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Close-up of a snowflake showcasing mind-blowing facts about snow and surprising population statistics.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a kid I lived close to the equator. Could see snow up on the Rwenzori Mountains. Put that I wanted snow on my list to Father Christmas. Got 'snow' in a small pail. I was so pleased. My parents had scraped the frost from the freezer.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Janitor using vacuum cleaner in living room illustrating mind-blowing facts about Boston College tuition savings.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought this was standard at all schools? Been kinda-sorta trying to wrangle a job at Baldwin-Wallace since my youngest is going to college in 2030...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    View of Earth at night from space showing illuminated cities, illustrating mind-blowing facts about outer space distance.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Turtle on rocky road illustrating mind-blowing facts about driver behavior and animal safety research.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Birthday cake with lit candles held by a person, illustrating a mind-blowing fact about birthday mortality rates.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Remote cabin in snowy landscape illustrating mind blowing facts about Longyearbyen Norway's unique death laws.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Dubai skyline at sunset with a reflection, illustrating a mind-blowing fact about artificial rain and cloud seeding.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Titanic ship in water with mind-blowing facts about engineers staying to keep power on for escape.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Statue of George Washington in London on soil from Virginia, a mind-blowing fact honoring his vow against British soil.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Young woman jumping with joy outdoors illustrating mind-blowing facts about rare genetic traits and armpit smell prevention.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Person walking on reflective beach under cloudy sky illustrating mind-blowing facts about creativity boost from walking

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Three Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough ice cream containers stacked, illustrating mind-blowing facts about the brand’s origin.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Two people sitting at a table overlooking the ocean with drinks, illustrating mind-blowing facts about happiness.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Man doing push-ups on a black floor illustrating mind-blowing facts about world record nonstop push-ups.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Woman sitting hugging her knees appearing thoughtful, illustrating mind-blowing facts about personality and lifespan.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NOOOO!!!!! This means I’ll live to be 176 1/2 years old :-/

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    White Toyota Corolla parked near the ocean illustrating mind-blowing facts about the bestselling car model globally.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jolenemctimoney avatar
    EnchantedEevee
    EnchantedEevee
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's my current and most favorite of all the cars I've owned over the last 32yrs!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Close-up of a Coca-Cola bottle cap with a mind-blowing facts post about syrup delivery to McDonald's in stainless steel tanks.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ericaenglund1983 avatar
    Highwaytozen
    Highwaytozen
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ummmm... I worked at McD's when I was in my early twenties and those things came in plastic bags, in paper boxes. I've changed/cleaned/hooked up the nozzle when a drink would run out thousands of times...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Black and white photo of Jack Lucas with text about his WW2 survival story from mind-blowing facts posts.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Close-up of a Kit Kat chocolate bar with whipped cream and chocolate truffles, illustrating mind-blowing facts about Kit Kats.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ultimately, Kit Kats are made of the same stuff we are. - - Neil DeGrasse Tyson, probably

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #54

    Worker in a red helmet demonstrating a static electricity phenomenon creating an invisible wall in a mind-blowing facts post.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Close-up of a mosquito on a green leaf illustrating mind-blowing facts about mosquito attraction factors.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As I can personally attest. Currently sitting behind netting that falls from my deck umbrella.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Couple walking on a beach at sunset illustrating mind-blowing facts about vacation length and wellness benefits.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here experts say three weeks. First week to decompress, second week to fully relax, third week you start to think about work again. So you had at least two weeks without work worries. Might depend on the duration of paid vacation you get. Four to six weeks is normal here, with five as average.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Two people watching a movie in a dark room illustrating mind-blowing facts about comfort and repetition.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Man working on laptop and talking on phone while sitting on toilet, illustrating mind-blowing facts about bathroom time.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Man in Japan writing at a desk, illustrating mind-blowing facts about money management and cultural practices.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've read ("The Economist") that there's a similar custom in Korea.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Person sleeping under a white blanket with a plant nearby illustrating mind-blowing facts about sleep duration.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yeah exactly, 10 to 15 minutes. Or, you know, 4 hours

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Woman waking up in bed with text about the sleepless elite from mind-blowing facts about sleep and functionality.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Aerial view of Lake Hillier, a naturally occurring pink lake in Australia caused by algae and bacteria.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Air conditioning unit mounted outside a building with a fact about American and European household AC usage.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reason is that buildings in hot areas are build to keep the heat out. Size and location of windows, brick/stone/concrete walls, shutters and shades, ventilation options, trees and grass. Roofs often made from tiles in hot areas. My house is fairly new, from 1935. During the quite hot summers in the southeast of the Netherlands, the ground floor stays pleasantly cool. In the winter it is easy to heat.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Young woman with red curly hair lying on grass, illustrating mind-blowing facts about sleep reducing depression risk.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Silhouette of adult lifting child at sunset by a pier illustrating mind-blowing facts about DNA inheritance from fathers.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Child sitting on a toy at home while an adult works on a laptop, illustrating mind-blowing facts about parenting stress.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    Silhouetted woman holding head with sunlight and trees in background illustrating mind-blowing facts about friendships.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Person holding US dollar bills in hand illustrating mind-blowing facts about money and stress reduction benefits

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Skydiver free-falling from a plane at high altitude, illustrating a mind-blowing fact about parachute failure.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jessicareitzell avatar
    Dragon mama
    Dragon mama
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read that it's been suggested the fire ants helped save her life by triggering increased adrenaline and other body responses. Don't know if it's true and don't care enough to search it out. She's a lucky lady regardless.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #70

    Glitch art silhouette of a pregnant woman illustrating a mind-blowing facts post about tokophobia.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Two smiling women hugging on a beach, illustrating mind-blowing facts about changing friendships.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am very fortunate to have the same best friend going on 60 years now.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Parking lot full of cars with a fact about a man racking up $105,000 in parking tickets at O'Hare Airport.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Couple holding hands over a wooden table with two cups of coffee, illustrating mind-blowing facts about romance.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The way to ANYONE'S heart is through their stomach! Ask anyone who believes cooking is a love language. (y'all can stop by for chili any time...)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #74

    Hand holding a large glass mug of beer illustrating mind-blowing facts about world population and drinking habits.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's friday, 16:45 here in Berlin. 70% is drunk right now

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #75

    Woman sleeping peacefully in bed illustrating mind-blowing facts about average sleep duration and lifetime hours.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    McDonald’s sign at dusk with text about a famous coffee burn case from mind-blowing facts posts.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    >"2 days of the company's coffee sales." >$2.7 million

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Young woman with light makeup and blonde hair illustrating mind-blowing facts about makeup usage and ownership.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jolenemctimoney avatar
    EnchantedEevee
    EnchantedEevee
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am definitely not one of those women .. I have worn it MAYBE 5x since senior year in HS and I'm almost 50 now!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #78

    Two people holding hands outdoors, illustrating a mind-blowing fact about sensitivity and empathy.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Young adult standing alone in a field, illustrating mind-blowing facts about being single for life in the US.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Young man sitting in a room with drinks and snacks, illustrating mind-blowing facts about social isolation known as hikikomori.

    officialmbf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!