This Instagram Page Shares “Mind-Blowing Facts,” Here Are The 80 Coolest Ones (New Pics)
There is so much information out there, it often feels like our brains can hardly process it all. In fact, there is some argument to be made that we really can’t. However, that hasn’t stopped people from spending a lot of time learning and memorizing whatever interests them, as, at the end of the day, the world is still a pretty fascinating place.
So, we’ve gathered some fun, interesting and cool facts to take your trivia competition prep to the next level, or at least entertain your friends with. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
This post may include affiliate links.
It is my sincere goal and hope that I have given, and continue to give, all the dogs in my life a plethora of pleasant experiences.
Preparation for a trivia competition is a strange mix of memory training, curiosity, and strategy. There may seem to be those who naturally excel at remembering insignificant facts, but the truth is that better trivia players generally build up their knowledge over time through often deliberate efforts. To prepare, it works best to treat trivia like any other game: you practice, learn habits, and train your mind to retrieve information quickly under stress.
One of the best ways to put yourself in the shape of a trivia player is to soak yourself in lists of fun facts. They might seem trivial to start with, like the fact that octopuses have three hearts or that honey doesn't rot, but these little morsels of fact are exactly the kind of thing that comes up on quizzes. Trivia questions rather favor broad, shallow knowledge, so mastering facts from a wide range of subjects, history, science, popular culture, geography, literature, sets you in good stead.
I think all social animals understand the concept of unfairness. E.g. in the horse/pony herds a member behaving bad is excluded as punisment. Being alone is deadly, so they do their best to be allowed back in. Unfortunately they do not understand the concept of being sold. They only understand that zhey did nothing wrong, but got separated from their friends and safety, and find themselves all alone on unknown territory. Lots of buyrs don't give them time to mourn and learn to cope with the new situation. They get angry, because "this is not the horse we bought". Ponies are the worst off, because parents buy it as toy for their children and do not want a sad animal, so it gets sold quickly. This is why ponies have a "difficult" character, they know not to trust anybody and that they have to fight on their own.
Fun facts lists also teach you how trivia questions are structured. You start to notice what kind of facts always seem to cycle back in: capitals, record holders, firsts, award winners, dates of notable events. The more lists you do, the more your brain starts to make connections. For instance, if you know Marie Curie won two Nobel Prizes, that tidbit might enable you to answer a follow-up question about scientists, physics, or pioneering women.
Flashcards and quiz apps are helpful, but one of the things that makes fun fact lists so powerful is that they're generally going to be fun. I.e., you're more likely to remember it because you laughed or were surprised. Weird facts, like the fact that wombat poo is cube-shaped, stay with you because they're just so weird. And when you're racing, the facts that stick are the facts that score you points.
George Westinghouse did something very similar with his planned community of Wilmerding, PA. "The worker houses were outfitted with running water, electricity, gas, and often space for small gardens. Homeownership was facilitated through periodic salary deductions. There was a pension and an insurance system. Factories were well-lit, ventilated, and were outfitted with medical facilities and personnel for treating injuries."
Still salty this wasn't in the movie. Ron Howard missed out on an amazing sub plot
It's also a good idea to focus your study on areas where you have less knowledge. If you're a sports fan, that's great, but don't skip areas such as art, opera, or American presidents because they are dull. Fun fact lists are a great way to dip your toes in areas that you don't know as well without diving into a big textbook. Over time, you'll accumulate enough of a base so you'll be okay when the host brings out a category that used to be your worst.
Other potential benefits include: weight loss, metabolism boost, heart health, anti-inflammatory properties, digestive health and antioxidant effects. Hurts so good and it's good for you. Bring on the chiles!
Besides memorizing information, a portion of the effort in preparation for trivia is building recall speed and confidence. Game shows, online trivia games, or doing it with friends can be a means of mimicking competition pressure. Practice answering on your own or timed out loud to get used to thinking quickly. And if you answer incorrectly? That's okay. Even an incorrect response can teach you something for the next round.
Ultimately, trivia is a question of taking an interest in curiosity. The more you take an interest in learning just for learning's sake, the better you'll do when it counts. So whether you're thumbing through a trivia book, reading a "Today I Learned" subreddit, or scrolling on some random fact-of-the-day app, you're keeping your mind sharp, and having fun doing it.
American here, this we NEED to bring back. Although to be fair to other countries, can we just ostracize these bad US citizens off the planet?
He's a pro-tip that I actually do regularly. If someone calls you, and you know this person to completely disregard any signs like "right, but I'm reading right now so.." and they just keep yapping. Grab your keys before answering and then answer with "caught me at a bad time, what's up." And actually walk out the door and get in the car, then you can hear what it was about and still hang up in like 30 seconds
How much of that plastic waste is imported waste from other countries and how much is "domestic " waste?
Just a terrible human though. Makes it hard to enjoy the stories now.
From a movie, I learned to always end every discussion with a positive story. Makes me feel better and I hope everybody else does, too.
80 million might not find you ugly but attractive might be another matter.
I thought this was standard at all schools? Been kinda-sorta trying to wrangle a job at Baldwin-Wallace since my youngest is going to college in 2030...
Everything in Dubai is artificial, so this is kinda unsurprising
TIL there's a statue of George Washington in London.
It's my current and most favorite of all the cars I've owned over the last 32yrs!
Ummmm... I worked at McD's when I was in my early twenties and those things came in plastic bags, in paper boxes. I've changed/cleaned/hooked up the nozzle when a drink would run out thousands of times...
Ultimately, Kit Kats are made of the same stuff we are. - - Neil DeGrasse Tyson, probably
As I can personally attest. Currently sitting behind netting that falls from my deck umbrella.
Here experts say three weeks. First week to decompress, second week to fully relax, third week you start to think about work again. So you had at least two weeks without work worries. Might depend on the duration of paid vacation you get. Four to six weeks is normal here, with five as average.
I've read ("The Economist") that there's a similar custom in Korea.
Reason is that buildings in hot areas are build to keep the heat out. Size and location of windows, brick/stone/concrete walls, shutters and shades, ventilation options, trees and grass. Roofs often made from tiles in hot areas. My house is fairly new, from 1935. During the quite hot summers in the southeast of the Netherlands, the ground floor stays pleasantly cool. In the winter it is easy to heat.
I read that it's been suggested the fire ants helped save her life by triggering increased adrenaline and other body responses. Don't know if it's true and don't care enough to search it out. She's a lucky lady regardless.
I am very fortunate to have the same best friend going on 60 years now.
The way to ANYONE'S heart is through their stomach! Ask anyone who believes cooking is a love language. (y'all can stop by for chili any time...)
I am definitely not one of those women .. I have worn it MAYBE 5x since senior year in HS and I'm almost 50 now!