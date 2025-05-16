ADVERTISEMENT

We might not know each other personally, pandas, but if there’s one thing we can guess about you—it’s that you’re probably a curious soul. After all, you found your way here, ready to discover something fascinating or put your knowledge to the test.

That’s perfect, because we at Bored Panda love feeding curious minds. And this roundup of posts from the Instagram page Mind Blowing Facts might just do the trick.

Scroll down, enjoy, and let us know which one surprised you the most. See you in the comments!

#1

Soldier in camouflage uniform sitting and holding a fabric with amazing facts about human dignity rights.

officialmbf

andymac avatar
Anarchy Chef
Anarchy Chef
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Just following orders" had some pretty terrifying consequences in Germany at one time

    #2

    A sea lion helps keep a man afloat after jumping from Golden Gate Bridge in an amazing fact shared on Instagram.

    officialmbf

    #3

    Airplane flying above palm trees with text about an amazing fact shared on an Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #4

    Silver jeweled crown on a table representing facts about child beauty pageants and legal penalties on an Instagram facts page.

    officialmbf

    #5

    Man smiling on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, featured on Instagram page sharing amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    #6

    Wolf and raven in a forest showing symbiotic relationships, an amazing fact shared on a popular Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #7

    Hand holding folded cash showing generosity of lower-income people giving more proportionally to charity – amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's because the upper 10% disregard people not of their standing. Lower income individuals realize just how lucky they are to have a home, food, clothing, and are willing to share to help others.

    #8

    Alaska town with a 14-story high-rise housing residents, post office, grocery, clinic, laundromat, and church under one roof.

    officialmbf

    #9

    Massive water reservoir in space holds 140 trillion times more water than Earth's oceans, shared on amazing facts Instagram page.

    officialmbf , NASA Universe / flickr

    brianleahy avatar
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just one of the many facts that negates any SF plot about aliens invading earth to take its water.

    #10

    Black and white therapy cat on a yellow background sharing amazing facts about predicting patients' passing.

    officialmbf

    #11

    Sunset silhouette with text sharing an amazing fact about a volcanic eruption blocking the sun in 535-536 AD.

    officialmbf

    #12

    Cute kitten held in a hand with an amazing fact about cats shared on an Instagram page focused on amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's so sweet. I'd have to get divorced a lot and marry again because I'd want more than one cat.

    #13

    Hundreds of one-dollar bills scattered with a text fact about money and billion dollars from an amazing facts Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #14

    Scenic view of Biertan village in Transylvania with text sharing an amazing fact about unique divorce-reconciliation rooms.

    officialmbf

    barbarapugliese_1 avatar
    That Persistent Lint
    That Persistent Lint
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is the story of how many intra-familiar violence cases went shush...

    #15

    Homemade pound cake with icing and lemon slices, illustrating amazing facts shared on Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #16

    Black car speeding on a blurred autumn road with a fact about Finnish speeding tickets on income-based fines.

    officialmbf

    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was in my late teens (1980s) I’d often use the HOV/Carpool lane when traffic was bad. I figured the chance of actually getting caught was slim & even if I did it was only a $187 ticket. As a cōcky, somewhat entitled teen it never occurred to me that might be a lot of money for a provider of a family of 4. Today, with such huge wealth disparity, many infraction/misdemeanor laws only apply to those who can’t afford the fine. For wealthy folks, who wouldn’t pay the equivalent of pennies to ignore inconvenient laws? My 75yo mom rides her bike around SF. I tell her to use the sidewalks when there aren’t dedicated bike lanes to stay safe. She can afford the tickets if ever cited.

    #17

    Black and white photo of Susanna Salter with text about her becoming America’s first woman mayor, amazing facts from Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #18

    A happy golden retriever with text on pet food company Chewy's support for customers after losing a pet, amazing facts shared.

    officialmbf

    #19

    Pineapple growing in field with facts about amazing berries shared on Instagram page dedicated to fun facts.

    officialmbf

    #20

    Close-up of a showerhead spraying water, illustrating amazing facts about shower frequency and skin care.

    officialmbf

    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Climate has a lot more to say about skin conditions than does frequency of showers.

    #21

    Close-up of a tabby cat illustrating amazing facts shared on an Instagram page about curious animal behavior.

    officialmbf

    #22

    Billy Joel performing at piano with an amazing fact about his concert ticket policy shared on an Instagram facts page.

    officialmbf

    #23

    Hands reaching through a keyboard with green digital code, illustrating amazing facts shared on an Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #24

    Dutch flag and windmill with text about workers receiving 70% salary as sick pay in the Netherlands from amazing facts Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #25

    Person lying on bed with dog showing affectionate behavior, illustrating amazing facts about dogs and human emotions.

    officialmbf

    #26

    Wooden bowl filled with fresh Shishito peppers, featured on an Instagram page sharing amazing facts about unique foods.

    officialmbf

    #27

    German Shepherd survived 5 weeks alone on an island, shared on an Instagram page with amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That look (I know it's not the same dog) says someone is going to be guilted for a long time.

    #28

    Two penguins on rocky ground illustrating amazing facts about animal behavior shared on an Instagram page

    officialmbf

    #29

    Hands holding pieces of dark chocolate with a fact about brain benefits, shared on an amazing facts Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never needed an excuse to eat chocolate, but that'll work for me!

    #30

    Assortment of popular 90s snacks illustrating amazing facts shared on an Instagram page about nostalgia and value.

    officialmbf

    #31

    Woman sitting on a couch using a laptop with an amazing fact about olfactory adaptation and survival instincts.

    officialmbf

    #32

    Black and white photo of Sir Robert Watson-Watt, inventor of RADAR, with text sharing an amazing fact about him.

    officialmbf

    #33

    Image showing how tigers are camouflaged to red-green colorblind prey, illustrating amazing facts from Instagram.

    officialmbf

    #34

    Panda facts shared on an Instagram page, highlighting China owning nearly all pandas worldwide and leasing them to zoos.

    officialmbf

    #35

    Close-up of a fingerprint illuminated on a phone screen illustrating amazing facts shared on an Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #36

    Close-up of an orange cat with green eyes illustrating amazing facts shared on a popular Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #37

    Scenic lake view with turquoise water and trees, illustrating amazing facts about nature and creativity on Instagram.

    officialmbf

    #38

    Ocean produces 70% of the oxygen we breathe through plants like phytoplankton, kelp, and algal plankton facts from Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #39

    Homeless man returns $4,000 ring, inspiring an amazing true story shared on Instagram facts page.

    officialmbf

    #40

    Woman holding smartphone outside with snowy background, sharing amazing facts on Instagram to engage followers.

    officialmbf

    #41

    Scenic Bhutan town surrounded by forested hills highlighting amazing facts about the country's environmental constitution.

    officialmbf

    #42

    Young woman looking into a mirror with a faint monster face reflection illustrating amazing facts shared on Instagram.

    officialmbf

    #43

    Amazing facts about Khasi tribe growing living tree-root bridges from Ficus elastica roots in India over generations.

    officialmbf

    #44

    Prison hallway image illustrating amazing facts shared by an Instagram page showcasing mind-blowing stories.

    officialmbf

    #45

    Man speaking with headset microphone alongside image of Titanic wreckage, sharing amazing facts about the Titanic.

    officialmbf

    #46

    Airplane making emergency landing due to burning sulfur smell caused by passenger on an American Airlines flight.

    officialmbf

    #47

    Airplane flying into sunset with amazing facts about a mysterious Boeing 727 disappearance featured on Instagram.

    officialmbf

    #48

    Honey Badger in a South African wildlife center showcasing amazing facts about animal intelligence and escape skills.

    officialmbf

    #49

    Two red chili peppers on a black background illustrating amazing facts about spicy foods and longevity on Instagram.

    officialmbf

    #50

    Scenic view of Switzerland highlighting its economic stability shared on an Instagram page with amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    #51

    Couple holding hands walking on the beach at sunset, illustrating an amazing fact about happiness and parenthood.

    officialmbf

    sandeepdusanjh avatar
    Sandella
    Sandella
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all relative i guess. You think you're as happy as you could be. But I know when I compare the happiness I'd experienced before children to post children, the post happiness is much stronger.

    #52

    Woman working on a laptop with focus on productivity, illustrating amazing facts shared on this Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #53

    Couple peacefully sleeping together with a fact about love reducing depression and promoting longer life shared on Instagram.

    officialmbf

    #54

    Snow-covered Antarctic mountains under a cloudy sky with a fact about Antarctica shared on an Instagram facts page.

    officialmbf

    #55

    Vintage illustration of the Titanic sinking with boats and people in water, sharing amazing facts about the disaster.

    officialmbf

    #56

    Airplane flying against a cloudy sky with an amazing fact about pilots avoiding simultaneous food poisoning.

    officialmbf

    #57

    Close-up of a rooster with bright red comb sharing an amazing fact about crowing first at dawn on Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #58

    Homeless person leaning on shopping cart in a parking garage illustrating amazing facts about housing in the US.

    officialmbf

    #59

    Silhouette of a couple at sunset with a fact about social media and relationship insecurity from an Instagram facts page.

    officialmbf

    #60

    Man peeks through blinds with light streaks on face, illustrating amazing facts about gaze detection on Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #61

    Woman in red shirt stressed at laptop, illustrating an amazing fact about sleep’s impact on genes and metabolism.

    officialmbf

    #62

    Flooded road with a partially submerged car illustrating an amazing fact from an Instagram page sharing surprising facts.

    officialmbf

    #63

    Emu with expressive eyes and feathers featured on an Instagram page sharing amazing facts and mind-blowing trivia.

    officialmbf

    #64

    Man playing with a white puppy on green grass, illustrating amazing facts shared on Instagram page with engaging content.

    officialmbf

    #65

    Pile of gold coins with a hundred dollar bill flag illustrating wealth facts from an Instagram page sharing amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    #66

    Woman in orange shirt looking stressed at laptop, illustrating amazing facts about Americans' salary dissatisfaction.

    officialmbf

    sandeepdusanjh avatar
    Sandella
    Sandella
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate those mugs with just the finger hole with a passion...

    #67

    Woman at laptop covering face with hands showing stress, illustrating amazing facts about work hours and depression risk.

    officialmbf

    #68

    Deadly taipan snake close-up with a story about its role in creating the first taipan antivenom shared on Instagram facts page.

    officialmbf

    #69

    Man carrying child on shoulders walking on beach with waves and rocks, sharing amazing facts about health benefits of rest.

    officialmbf

    #70

    Smiling child in a hospital bed with a fact about cancer treatment language shared on an Instagram page of amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    #71

    Scuba diver underwater illustrating amazing facts about ocean exploration from an Instagram page sharing amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    #72

    Shiba Inu dog lying on grass with fact about breed survival, shared on Instagram page featuring amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    #73

    Young woman smiling with earphones, illustrating amazing facts about music reducing chronic pain and depression.

    officialmbf

    #74

    Silhouetted couple embracing at sunset illustrating amazing facts about happier, stronger relationships from Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #75

    Hand holding remote pointing at TV with Netflix logo, illustrating amazing facts from an Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they had the rights to stream it & it is in high demand, wouldn’t they do so without random people requesting? So much of streaming has to do with ownership and leasing that I really don’t think requests factor in *that* much.

    #76

    Close-up of worker bees clustering tightly around an old queen bee on a honeycomb, showing a natural behavior fact.

    officialmbf

    #77

    Close-up of a person’s eyes peeking through blinds illustrating amazing facts about fear and trust on Instagram.

    officialmbf

    #78

    American Airlines plane in flight with a fascinating fact about a lifetime unlimited ticket from an Instagram page sharing amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not fair. If they're going to do that, they should have at least given him back the cost of his ticket.

    #79

    Puma resting near mossy log in forest illustrating amazing facts about animals from Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #80

    Silhouette of a person under a starry night sky illustrating amazing facts about night-owls and health effects.

    officialmbf

    #81

    Woman running outdoors under blue sky illustrating amazing facts about exercise lowering depression risk.

    officialmbf

    #82

    Close-up of a broken Oreo cookie illustrating amazing facts from an Instagram page sharing interesting and surprising information.

    officialmbf

    #83

    US flag waving against clear sky with text sharing an amazing fact about flag code on a popular Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #84

    Cockroach on a person's shirt showing amazing facts shared on an Instagram page about insects and hygiene behavior.

    officialmbf

    #85

    Stray dog sitting on gravel with fact about packs sending smaller members to beg for food shared on Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #86

    Gate Tower Building in Japan with a highway passing through its 5th, 6th, and 7th floors, a unique architectural fact.

    officialmbf

    #87

    Young woman leaning against rustic wooden wall at sunset, illustrating amazing facts about the gut brain and digestive system neurons.

    officialmbf

    #88

    Black and white photo of Hall of Fame boxer Sugar Ray Robinson with a fact about his dream before a fight on an Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #89

    Antilia building in Mumbai featured on Instagram page sharing amazing facts about expensive private residences.

    officialmbf

    #90

    Artist Stephen Wiltshire drawing the New York City skyline from memory, featured on an amazing facts Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #91

    Man with goatee in a mugshot image illustrating a mind-blowing fact about a staged kidnapping from an Instagram facts page.

    officialmbf

    #92

    Rows of white military grave markers at Arlington National Cemetery with a wreath placed on one marker, illustrating amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    #93

    Tiger lying on grass and lion standing in wilderness, highlighting amazing wildlife facts from Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #94

    Hand holding a wine glass with liquid, illustrating an amazing fact about ancient drink-pouring traditions for respect.

    officialmbf

    #95

    Snowy winter night scene illustrating amazing facts about sound absorption and quietness during snowfall on Instagram.

    officialmbf

    #96

    Person standing in the Center of the Universe circle in Tulsa experiencing unique echo, shared on amazing facts Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #97

    Couple holding hands outdoors under blue sky, illustrating amazing facts about attraction from an Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #98

    Young green plant growing from a pile of coins illustrating amazing facts about money growth on an Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #99

    A woman laughing in a field with her dog, illustrating amazing facts about the bond between dogs and humans.

    officialmbf

    #100

    Octopus with three hearts and nine brains shown underwater, highlighting amazing facts from this Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #101

    African grey parrot sharing tokens to help partners buy food, an amazing fact from this Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #102

    Woman jogging on the beach with her dog demonstrating amazing facts about exercise reducing stress and anxiety.

    officialmbf

    #103

    Astronauts returning from space share amazing facts about universalism and collective good values.

    officialmbf

    #104

    Woman smelling her partner’s clothing in a cozy room, illustrating amazing facts about stress and loneliness relief.

    officialmbf

    #105

    Red chili peppers on a white surface illustrating amazing facts about genetic predisposition to spicy foods.

    officialmbf

    #106

    Couple walking on beach at sunset illustrating amazing facts about men’s walking speed with romantic partners.

    officialmbf

    #107

    Couple sitting by lake at sunset with caption about happiness in relationships shared on Instagram facts page.

    officialmbf

    #108

    Woman exercising on a beach stretching with one arm up, accompanying amazing facts shared on an Instagram page.

    officialmbf

    #109

    Woman with hair flying surrounded by floating books illustrating amazing facts and brain changes called neuroplasticity.

    officialmbf

    #110

    Damaged house crushed by overturned car illustrating extreme weather facts from an Instagram page sharing amazing facts.

    officialmbf

    #111

    Uranus fact about giant diamonds raining down, shared on an Instagram page with amazing facts and new pics.

    officialmbf

    #112

    Ancient painting of Genghis Khan with a text sharing amazing facts about his family and Mongol wars on Instagram.

    officialmbf

