There are roughly over 7 million English language Wikipedia articles out there, a factoid that you deploy if you need to drop a fun fact, while also a good indicator of just how much information is out there. It doesn’t take a mathematician to see that it would take multiple human lifetimes to read every single one. But that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to learn.

So we’ve once more assembled and collected the most interesting “Today I Learned” facts from the shortest month of the year. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have any gems to share, be sure to write them out in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

Painting of a man tied to a tree with arrows in his body, illustrating historical facts for today I learned conversations. TIL the actor who played Furio in the Sopranos spotted an incorrectly labeled painting at an auction. He purchased it for $68,000 and later had it correctly appraised for $10 million.

asteroid_9 , Guercino Report

And this people, is how you successfully launder the proceeds of crime...

    Entrance of a Migros supermarket with shoppers and fresh produce, illustrating everyday facts that come in clutch in conversations TIL that the Switzerlands largest supermarket Migros, doesn’t sell alcohol or tobacco in stores, pays no dividends, caps profits by lowering prices if earnings exceeds 5%, is a cooperative with 2M+ members, and donates 1% of revenue to social projects, purely out of the founders moral philosophy.

    QuarterTarget , Chad Davis Report

    Co-operatives are a perfect way for workers to own the means of production, through capitalism.

    Patient in hospital bed wearing a neck brace receives comfort from a golden retriever dog during recovery time. TIL after a man fell in the snow in his backyard & broke his neck, his dog helped save his life by keeping him warm and alert by lying on his body and licking his face & hands for 20 hours until a neighbor finally stopped by and rushed him to the hospital. After surgery, he was able to walk again.

    tyrion2024 , McLaren Northern Michigan Report

    We're truly not worthy of them.

    A large white dog lying on dry ground surrounded by several goats in an outdoor farm setting. TIL about Odin, a dog who refused to evacuate during the 2017 California wildfires. When his owners returned days later, they found him alive and still guarding his entire flock of 8 goats

    No-Reflection-2718 , Roland Hendel Report

    Who's a very good and very brave boy?

    Young woman with hair in a bun drinking a yellow smoothie, illustrating today I learned facts for conversations. TIL a Dollar General employee who was told she couldn't keep drinks at the cash register was fired after taking and drinking a $1.69 orange juice to stave off diabetic shock. Despite her paying for the orange juice afterward, the company said she was 'grazing'. Later, a jury awarded her $277,565.

    Forward-Answer-4407 , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Walmart is the same way. You cannot "graze." They'd rather have you drop dead.

    Two glass maple leaf-shaped bottles filled with amber liquid on a light surface, representing today I learned facts. TIL Canadians sent 5 tonnes of maple syrup to thank a Norwegian coach who gave a Canadian skier a spare pole after she broke hers mid-race, which led to Canada winning a silver medal at the 2006 Winter Olympics

    planetcosmic , Nadine Primeau Report

    Imagine getting that back though customs in your hand luggage.....

    Young man playing chess focused on strategy, illustrating today I learned facts for engaging conversations. TIL that playing high-level chess causes players to burn calories at an athletic rate. For example, 21-year-old Grandmaster Mikhail Antipov was recorded burning 560 calories in just two hours of sitting—roughly what Roger Federer would burn in an hour of singles tennis.

    ralphbernardo , cottonbro studio Report

    Hand holding a Burger King Whopper sandwich bag against a blue sky and green trees background. TIL a Burger King cook (who'd worked there for 24 years) was fired for taking home a sandwich, fries & a drink after her manager claimed she had only asked permission for a sandwich & accused her of stealing. However, a judge ruled that the cook did not intend to steal the food & awarded her $46,000

    tyrion2024 , Mike Mozart Report

    Vintage milk cartons featuring missing children photos, illustrating unique historical facts and conversation starters. TIL 7-year-old Bonnie Lohman went to the store with her stepdad & saw her own face on a milk carton. She asked to keep the image & was allowed to on the condition she kept it a secret. However after her neighbors saw the image & reported it, she learned that her mom had kidnapped her when she was 3.

    tyrion2024 , news.com Report

    South Park main characters standing in front of a fiery background with an American flag and crowds, today I learned facts theme. TIL that the movie “South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut” was supposed to be rated NC-17 due to excessive profanity, with the f word being used 146 times alone. The MPAA said that 400 or more swear words would get the NC-17 rating, so Matt Stone and Trey Parker cut the number in script to 399

    altrightobserver , Comedy Central Films Report

    Lifeguard under red umbrella watches crowded pool where people relax and swim on a sunny day with trees in background. TIL that in 2011, a woman drowned and remained at the bottom of a busy Massachusetts public pool for two days, hidden by cloudy water

    EradiK8 , Megan Bucknall Report

    That's some nasty water. Who would swim in that?

    Exterior of Family Fare Supermarkets storefront with parking lot, illustrating a scene related to today I learned facts and conversations. TIL a woman nicknamed the 'Rooftop Ninja' lived for about a year inside a sign on the roof of a Family Fare grocery store in Midland, Michigan. Inside the sign, she had a computer, printer, desk, and coffee maker. She was discovered by a contractor who noticed an extension cord running into the sign

    Forward-Answer-4407 , tenpoundhammer Report

    Young woman holding pizza boxes and delivery bag, ringing doorbell at a residential brick building entrance. TIL: Takeout and Delivery now account for 75% of all restaurant orders.

    Uptons_BJs , Mizuno K Report

    People are getting more and more lazy

    Man with long hair and beard sitting on a log by a campfire on a deserted beach for today I learned facts conversation TIL in "Cast Away", none of the sound on the island scenes is real. The loudness of ocean waves on the actual unhabited island they were filming on was so overwhelming that every sound on the island and ocean scenes, including Tom Hanks' monologues, were carefully recorded in a studio.

    leebe_friik , ImageMovers Report

    Female scientist in lab coat and gloves examining plant samples in test tubes for new facts discovery in laboratory setting TIL about the Matilda effect. It's a phenomenon where the achievements of women scientists and inventors get attributed to men.

    Karthak_Maz_Urzak , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Really. Really?! Today you learned this?! About this amazing phenomenon? Of men abusing power?! Today? Really. Cool. I'm going to bet a man wrote this. Women always knew. Ha. Today he learned.. Oy.

    TIL some dogs have shown spontaneous empathy in Harvard lab experiments, approaching and trying to “help” humans who pretended to be in pain.

    Mastbubbles Report

    TIL about Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria, a hypersensitivity to the fear of being rejected by others, which is commonly connected to ADHD.

    learnaboutnetworking Report

    Young man wearing sunglasses holding phone, smiling while using voice assistant to find today I learned facts. TIL Apple recently paid $95 million because Siri was caught eavesdropping on private conversations, like doctor visits and illegal deals, then sending those recordings for human contractors to listen to. Siri was triggered not just by "Hey Siri," but by phrases that sounded similar like "seriously."

    UsualOkay6240 , Eren Li Report

    I don't let any 'assistants' at all on my phone. Never will if I can help it.

    Busy airport terminal with travelers and luggage carts, illustrating facts that may come in clutch during conversations. TIL before 9/11, US airports were public social hubs where you could walk to the gate, eat at food courts, and watch planes without a ticket or ID.

    Greydl1 , Adrian Agawin Report

    Duh, how else would we have easily sprinted through the airport to the gate to prevent the love of your life from getting on the plane by yelling their name just as they're about to board and then professing your love for them?!

    Farmers wearing traditional hats planting rice seedlings in flooded paddy fields, illustrating agricultural facts. TIL ... about the Rice Hypothesis which posits cultures that engaged in wet rice farming that requires coordinated irrigation and synchronized planting tend to be collectivist while wheat farming cultures evolved to be more individualistic.

    pomod , hartono subagio Report

    An interesting theory, with lots of arguments against, too.

    Close-up of a middle-aged man with a shaved head, wearing a navy shirt, featured in a discussion about today I learned facts. TIL The 2021 Razzie Awards had a special category for "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie," with all eight of his performances that year being nominated. Four days after the awards ceremony, Willis' family announced his aphasia diagnosis.

    ThomasTheDankPigeon , Gage Skidmore Report

    Ancient portrait of a Chinese emperor illustrating unique today I learned facts for interesting conversation starters. TIL we know where China’s first emperor is buried, but his 2,200-year-old tomb—described as containing a scale model of China with rivers of mercury—has never been opened.

    Spelbarg , Unknown Report

    Indoor atrium with glass dome ceiling, plants, escalator, and seating area showcasing modern architecture and design. TIL that Kansai International Airport in Japan reached its 30th year of service without having ever lost a single piece of luggage.

    Bob_the_blacksmith , inunami Report

    Astronaut standing on the moon’s surface in a spacesuit, illustrating unique today I learned facts about space exploration. TIL that moon dust (lunar regolith) is electrically charged and will stick to anything it comes into contact with. It's also likely toxic to humans. Apollo astronauts regularly complained of coughing, watery eyes, throat irritation and blurry vision after each foray onto the moon's surface

    MrMojoFomo , Neil A. Armstrong Report

    Great. So I’d also have allergies on the moon.

    Competitive eater Kobayashi celebrating with a championship belt and scorecard, showcasing record-setting facts in contests. TIL Takeru Kobayashi retired from competitive eating because he says he no longer feels hunger or fullness.

    anon , 渡辺麻美 Report

    Person in a detailed gorilla costume standing on pavement near a sign and corrugated metal wall for interesting facts conversation starters TIL the “Invisible Gorilla” experiment which fooled most people. In a famous 1999 study, participants watched a video of people passing a basketball and were asked to count passes. Midway through, a person in a gorilla suit walked through the scene and half of participants didn’t notice the gorilla.

    Jockey2 , internets_dairy Report

    Yup. Got me perfectly, I didn't notice the gorilla suit at sll first time.

    Fresh celery stalks and sliced pieces on a tray and cutting board, illustrating conversation starter facts about celery. TIL that salted raw celery used to be the third most popular dish on New York menus and more expensive than caviar due to issues with growing it.

    Sanguinusshiboleth , Monika Borys Report

    People actually PAY for celery? Wow!

    Two people shaking hands over a document, smiling during a friendly meeting with coffee on the table – today I learned facts TIL about the "McEmbassy." Every McDonald’s in Austria has a 24-hour hotline to the US Embassy to help American travellers who are in distress or have lost their passports.

    SnooConfections3389 , U.S. Embassy Vienna Report

    Woman in gray blazer taking notes while on a phone call, illustrating ideas for today I learned facts to use in conversations. TIL In Portugal it’s illegal for your boss to call outside work hours. The employer must respect the privacy of the worker, including periods of rest and family time. Any violation, it constitutes a serious offense and could result in a fine.

    rustyyryan , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Portrait of a man in Renaissance clothing symbolizing interesting today I learned facts for conversations that run dry. TIL Christopher Columbus made significant errors in estimating the distance to Asia. If the Americas didn't exist, then he'd have ran out of food and passed long before reaching Japan.

    NorthKoreanMissile7 , Sebastiano del Piombo Report

    Old CRT TV discarded in overgrown grass with dandelions on a sunny day, illustrating unusual facts and conversation starters. TIL a man forgot that he had stashed $100,000 inside a 1980s TV set until the cash was returned to him 30 years later after a recycling plant worker dismantled the TV and found it. The man had forgotten the cash was inside the TV when he gave it away to a family friend many years earlier.

    tyrion2024 , ruocaled Report

    Orange flight recorder device with a label in French against a blue background, related to today I learned facts. TIL that "black boxes" on airplanes are legally required to be orange.

    One_Acanthaceae9174 , NTSB Report

    TIL that human bone is as strong as steel but 50 times lighter. Pound for pound, our bones are actually 4 times stronger than concrete.

    bareegyptianfeet Report

    Man sleeping peacefully in bed with striped pillow and blanket, illustrating relaxation and rest for today I learned facts article. TIL that people who sleep on their left side report nightmares more frequently,while right side sleepers tend to experience calmer,more pleasant sleep.

    Successful-Talk1830 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vintage Coke vending machine showing mystery drink options and a 75 cent price, related to today I learned facts. TIL about a soda machine offering 'mystery' drinks operated for nearly 20 years, but no one knew who operated it or kept it stocked.

    anganeonnumilla , Another Believer Report

    TIL that up until the past year, Oscar judges DID NOT have to watch the movies they were giving the awards to.

    GossipBottom Report

    Excuse me?

    TIL Elijah Wood revealed in a 2021 interview that he still hadn't finished reading The Lord of the Rings

    RunDNA Report

    Get on it, Elijah - you'll be shocked to see how much is different in the books than was in the movies.

    TIL Fred Collins went to visit his brother at the Straight Inc. program, a teen rehab, but before he was allowed to, he was "screened" for any substance issues. After he admitted smoking the devil's lettuce, they held him against his will for 10 months before he finally escaped. He then sued them & was awarded $220,000

    tyrion2024 Report

    TIL Peter Cushing, who played Grand Moff Tarkin was extremely pleased with how the film came out, got along well with the cast, and his only regret was that his character passed and he couldn't appear in the sequels.

    Please_PM_me_Uranus Report

    Peter Cushing lives in Whitstable - I have seen him on his bicycle - I have seen him buying vegetables - Peter Cushing lives in Whitstable. - Alan Davies, QI.

    TIL that Cancún didn’t exist until 1970, its location was chosen using early computer models to identify a suitable place for a new resort city. The area had only three residents at the time.

    RuseOwl Report

    TIL that as a child, Charles Dickens worked 10-hour days in a London boot-blacking factory - a trauma he later called the deepest shame of his life, but one that forged his strict 9–2, five-hour writing discipline and his life-long refusal to let his own children work.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

    TIL Dr Pepper is not a cola, root beer, or fruit-flavored soft drink, but instead belongs to its own category called "pepper sodas", named after the brand itself

    RiverMesa Report

    TIL Even though Pedialyte is marketed towards children, over a third of sales come from adults with hangovers.

    redmambo_no6 Report

    TIL that there was a popular myth in many muslim majority countries that Neil Armstrong had converted to Islam upon hearing the call to prayer on the moon, going as far to require the US state department to issue a denial

    Solid-Move-1411 Report

    TIL Weird Al was set to a series of Star Wars parody sketches where he would interact with the movie via green-screening, but Mark Hamill refused to allow usage of any footage with him in it, despite already getting approval from Lucas and Alec Guinness, so the idea was scrapped

    robotco Report

    Person wearing jeans and a black shirt holding an empty wine glass with a sparkling ring visible on the hand. TIL that 44% of the world's adult population has never consumed alcohol

    JoeyZasaa , kaboompics Report

    I'm betting a lot of Indians, Muslims and Chinese are on that list

    TIL that Detroit, once America's 5th largest city at 1.85 million residents in 1957, saw 66 straight years of population loss to a low of 630,000 residents in 2022. This makes it the only US city to drop below 1 million after reaching it. It would see its first reversal of this trend in 2023.

    Next_Worth_3616 Report

    TIL that Stellen Skarsgard suffered a stroke in 2022, which affected his memory. Because of this, he had been forced to wear an earpiece with his assistant feeding him his lines for his recent films.

    Sebastianlim Report

    TIL that Magnus Carlsen, one of the greatest chess players of all time, has never lost 3 or more classical chess games in a row in his adult professional career. The last time he lost 3 games in a row was in 2003, when he was 12.

    4isfourwastaken Report

    TIL that a mummified carrier pigeon discovered in a UK chimney in 1982 was carrying an encrypted D-Day message from 1944 that has never been decoded. Britain’s intelligence agency is still seeking the public’s help in deciphering it.

    moose098 Report

    TIL Kidney (and other organ) donations typically do not last the rest of the patient’s life. ~50% of transplant organs fail within 10 years.

    y I-plaey-geetar Report

    TIL of the "sterile cockpit" or "sterile flight deck" rule. When an aircraft is operating during a critical phase of the flight (anytime they're below 10,000 feet), the crew is only allowed to engage in conversation related to the safe operation of the aircraft

    MrMojoFomo Report

    TIL an audit at the University of North Carolina found that one of its most reliable servers had been walled off for 4+ years without anyone even noticing

    trashatdev Report

    TIL about the concept of "gardening" in the field of cryptography: acting in such a way as to induce your enemy to send messages containing a known string, to assist in decryption.

    CommercialContent204 Report

    TIL when South Korean students take their college eligibility test every November, day-to-day operations are halted or delayed on test day. Shops are shut, banks close, even the stock market opens late. Most construction work halts, planes are grounded and military training ceases.

    gullydon Report

    TIL Family Guy was cancelled - then later revived because DVD sales were unexpectedly huge

    Alternative-Win4058 Report

    TIL that rapper J. Cole graduated high school with a 4.2 GPA and graduated college magna cum laude, in 2007, with a 3.8 GPA

    luigdibar Report

    TIL students invented a low-cost "invisibility coat" that hides the wearer from AI security cameras. It uses a camouflage pattern to trick visual recognition during the day and emits unusual heat signals to confuse infrared sensors at night.

    ralphbernardo Report

    TIL that in 1994, an American teenager in Singapore pled guilty to stealing road signs and vandalizing cars. He was sentenced to 6 lashes of a cane, which was reduced to 4 after media outrage in the US

    Overall-Register9758 Report

    TIL the Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn (Raygun) threatened legal action against an Aussie musical about her because the musical planned to use her stage name and "kangaroo hop" dance move. The musical continued after changing the characters' name to Sprachel Gunn, AKA Spraygun

    AssassinSnail33 Report

    TIL two studies both found that most people stop listening to new music in their early 30s. A 2015 study of people's listening habits on Spotify found that most people stop listening to new music at age 33 and a 2018 report by Deezer found it be to at age 30.

    tyrion2024 Report

    TIL that out of the six Marines depicted in the iconic “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima” photo, only three of them would survive the battle.

    iydx_7737 Report

    TIL that curry was brought to Vietnam by French colonisers when they also colonized Pondicherry in India. Curry was adapted to Vietnamese tastes by adding coconut milk and lemongrass.

    Physical_Hamster_118 Report

    TIL French scientist Étienne Klein was criticized after sharing a fake image of Proxima Centauri that turned out to be chorizo

    Brendawg324 Report

    TIL that under a law called the Berry Amendment, the U.S. Military is legally required to ensure 100% of its clothing is made in America. Every stage of production, from the raw cotton or wool to the zippers, buttons, and even the thread, must be 100% U.S. sourced and manufactured.

    palmerry Report

    TIL about 85% of the dialogue in This Is The End (2013) was improvised, whereas, around 95% of the dialogue in Superbad (2007) came directly from the script. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg cowrote both movies together.

    tyrion2024 Report

    TIL the highest and lowest points in the contiguous United States are less than 100 miles apart.

    MaximusSydney Report

    TIL that people consistently underestimate how much their personality will change in the future, a bias known as the “end of history illusion.”

    stammerton Report

    TIL during a menstral cycle, the entire uterine lining can shed in one large piece that resembles the uterus. This is known as a decidual cast.

    guardiandoggo Report

    TIL that an Englishman named Collingwood Ingram helped reintroduce an extinct Japanese cherry tree after recognizing it in a painting, having seen the same tree growing in England

    Climatize Report

    TIL: Nickelback's How You Remind Me was the most played song on US radio that decade. It was played over 1.2 million times on the radio between when it was released in 2001 to the end of 2009

    Uptons_BJs Report

    TIL that in 2013, Jennifer Lopez became the first major Western star to perform in Turkmenistan, one of the most repressive countries in the world, to sing "Happy Birthday" to its leader.

    Greydl1 Report

    TIL in 1996 a 37-year-old woman survived after she crushed a whole black widow spider, mixed it with 10 mL of distilled water and then injected the mixture intravenously. One hour later she presented to the ER complaining of severe, generalized muscle pain & cramping, a headache, and anxiety.

    tyrion2024 Report

    TIL that in the 16th century, Spain discovered a mountain of almost pure silver in Bolivia (Potosí). They mined so much of it that they accidentally caused massive hyperinflation across Europe, making their own currency worthless and bankrupting the Spanish Empire multiple times.

    Prestigious_Mine_321 Report

    TIL Katy Perry’s halftime performance at Superbowl XLIX that saw the Seahawks and the Patriots face off in 2015, was seen by more people then the general game itself.

    AnonRetro Report

    TIL that one of the reasons why trash cans are scarce in Japan is due to the 1995 Sarin Gas Attack where the Aum Shinrikyo cult hid Sarin Gas - a toxic chemical - in trash cans at Tokyo subway. In response, many public trash cans were removed as a precautionary measure to prevent similar attacks.

    Nice-Confusion-4781 Report

    TIL: The fastest mile by a human is 3.28.36 minutes on a down hill asphalt course in New Zealand by Kenyan Mike Boit.

    OOOOOO0OOOOO Report

    TIL that Ice T is currently the longest-running male actor in US primetime TV history for his role as Odafin Tutuola on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, a role he has played since 2000.

    astarisaslave Report

    TIL that “42% Of People Don't Know Potato Chips Are Made From Potatoes”, thanks to a survey by Lay’s parent company, and as a result “Made With Real Potatoes” is now printed on the bags.

    Jackpot777 Report

    What do they think potato chips ARE made of, then?

    TIL in 2011 an emperor penguin named Happy Feet arrived in New Zealand after swimming about 2K miles from Antarctica. He is the second emperor penguin ever to be found in NZ (first was in 1967). At the beach he ate sand, likely mistaking it for snow, and needed 4.4 lbs of it removed from his stomach

    tyrion2024 Report

    TIL about the Kumari of Nepal, young girls who, before their first period, are worshiped as living goddesses. The girl chosen to be the Kumari of Patan (the most important Kumari except for the royal Kumari) in 1953 never had her period and served until 1984, when she was replaced against her will.

    Ill_Definition8074 Report

