ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn't love a deep dive into a rabbit hole of interesting facts? I know I do... sometimes (or often) at the most ungodly hours. But every now and again, I come across something that I wish I hadn't. The type of information I'm convinced I was better off not knowing. The stuff that keeps me awake even later at night, brewing over, or worrying about, whatever it was that I just read.

Did you know that thousands of lives are cut short every year because of doctors' sloppy handwriting? Or that when a pregnant woman is buried, the gases inside her can push the baby out... A grim occurrence known as coffin birth. These are just two creepy facts that were mentioned when someone posted on TikTok, "Tell me the scariest fact you know. I don't want to sleep tonight."

Bored Panda has bravely gone through more than 20,000 comments to select the ones that gave us a case of the creeps. Feel free to add more in the comments section, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Smoke detector mounted on a white ceiling, symbolizing safety in a world with dark and scary coffin birth facts. Carbon monoxide is completely odorless, tasteless and invisible. And it can [end] you in your sleep without warning. Get a detector if you don’t have one.

Chance_Pair_6807 , syda_productions Report

5points
POST

If you're just learning (from this list) that thousands of people pass away every year due to messy handwriting on doctors' notes, you're not alone. It does sound crazy... Although now that we think about it, it kinda makes sense. Many of us have tried, and failed, to read what's meant to be a diagnosis and script for medication. And while jokes aplenty have been made about doctors' handwriting, it's no laughing matter.

An estimated 7,000 people suffer fatal consequences every year because of illegible scribbles on prescriptions, medical charts or notes. And according to a report by the Institute of Medicine (IOM), a further 1.5 million injuries occur annually due to pharmacists and healthcare workers misreading sloppy handwriting.
RELATED:
    #2

    Golden retriever wearing a harness and leash walking near water, unrelated to coffin birth or dark scary facts. After 9/11, the rescue dogs searching the rubble started to become depressed because they weren’t finding any live bodies. Rescue workers started burying themselves in the ruins so the dogs could actually manage to ‘save’ someone.

    0liliac_edits0 , Shantanu Goyal Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Doctor wearing a white coat with stethoscope, writing notes in a notebook on a desk with laptop nearby, coffin birth concept. Thousands of people [pass away] every year because of messy handwriting on doctors' notes.

    allstartedwthebigbang , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST

    A rather old (2005) study produced some shocking results. Three surgeons in the U.K. randomly selected operative notes from an orthopedic ward. Nurses, physiotherapists, and medical officers were then asked to rate the legibility of the notes.

    Get this: only a quarter of the notes were rated as good or excellent. 37% were categorized as poor. And yes, times have moved since two decades ago, with electronic prescription systems and technology available at our fingertips, but many doctors around the world still choose to use a pen and paper to write prescriptions and notes.
    #4

    A single red rose resting on a dark coffin, symbolizing coffin birth and the eerie mysteries of death. When a [deceased] pregnant woman is buried, the gases inside can push the baby out, which is also [deceased]. This is called coffin birth.

    farfromthelighttheygo , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    4points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This can and does happen, but it is extremely rare, especially given how bodies are processed and embalmed in modern days.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A stressed woman at her desk surrounded by paperwork, holding her head, illustrating dark and scary workplace stress. Chronic stress can cause your brain to start literally eating itself.

    autxmn_mustdie , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    #6

    Snow-covered mountain peaks glowing pink at sunrise with clear sky, illustrating the dark and scary place concept. There are over 300 bodies on the tops of Mount Everest.

    luke.bet , Parth Savani Report

    4points
    POST
    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Roughly everything above 26,000 feet, is known as the “death zone.” Within the death zone is a section called “Rainbow Valley” after the multi-colored jackets of the numerous dead climbers who remain on Everest.

    0
    0points
    reply

    At least one expert says patients should never be afraid to ask for clarity when it comes to a badly-written doctor's note.

    "Your health is worth a quick question or two, and most healthcare providers welcome the chance to ensure understanding," wrote Dr Nyandia Maina, adding that doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and patients all play a role in catching potential errors before it's too late. 
    #7

    Woman lying awake in bed at night, looking distressed and overwhelmed by dark and scary thoughts about coffin birth. There’s a rare brain disorder called Fatal Familial Insomnia (FFI), where a person loses the ability to sleep completely. No matter how exhausted they get, their brain’s sleep center shuts down permanently. Within months, they begin hallucinating, lose control of their body, and eventually [pass away] from total sleep deprivation. There’s no cure, and it’s genetically inherited, meaning if one parent has the gene, their child has a 50% chance of developing it later in life.

    myluv.kiki , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    [sits here in bed tired to the point of barely functioning but somehow still wide awake at quarter to one] Um.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Young man giving a thumbs up in a home setting with stairs in the background, unrelated to coffin birth or dark scary facts. MrBeast has more subscribers than the population of the United States.

    mr..candr , mrbeast Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not dark. However if you look into his business practices, how he treats his employees, how he forced extreme measures on people in his videos and his apparent knack for hiring sëx offenders. It does get dark.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young woman peacefully sleeping in a cozy bed, wrapped in white blankets, reflecting calm before coffin birth facts. Every time you lay your head down in bed could be the last time. No need for theories when Aneurysms exist.

    nouserfound41112 , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbf, every time you do anything could be your last time.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #10

    Man sitting indoors with head in hands, appearing distressed, illustrating feelings related to coffin birth. Your mind can create false memories.

    sugurugeto316 , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have extremely detailed dreams. Sometimes in the daytime I remember a location, and I'm like "hang on, that's not a place, it's from a dream". So unless dreaming is some weird astral projection mojo, the locations and all of the details (which feel every bit as real as actual places) is just something my brain threw together one night because it was bored and wanted a place to set a story.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    View of Earth from space showing clouds, continents, and oceans, related to coffin birth and dark scary facts. We are on a rock floating in the middle of a dark void we don’t understand.

    reem1994r , NASA Report

    4points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like living in the Midwest.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Scuba diver exploring deep dark ocean waters, illustrating the eerie sense connected to coffin birth facts. There are thousands of creatures lurking at the bottom of the ocean we have never seen..

    Specialist-Freedom64 , Bobbi Wu Report

    4points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, but they've never seen us either - so there!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #13

    Close-up of colorful confetti-like particles on a fingertip, illustrating a dark and eerie coffin birth concept. There’s microplastics in your bloodstream and organs.

    GayGorillaBioligist , wirestock_creators Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New born babies have microplastics in them.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Scientist in full protective gear examining samples under a microscope in a dimly lit laboratory setting related to coffin birth research. There are more bacterial cells in your gut than human cells in your body. These bacterial colonies are essential and can manipulate your health, mood, and behaviour.

    Random-Mutant , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gut health has only recently been studied seriously. The impact a good or bad diet can have on your gut is enormous.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Close-up of a woman’s face reflected in a handheld mirror, evoking eerie and dark coffin birth themes. Your reflection is lying to you. You’ve never seen your own face. Only distorted reflections and pictures. Your brain actively edits what you see in the mirror to fit what it thinks you look like.

    rwphax , Elisa Photography Report

    3points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't look in mirrors, saves having to deal with subpar editing skills. 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Not scary, but makes me sad. The cut grass smell that we love is grass telling other grass it's under attack.

    drifted78 Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about the smoked grass smell?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    If you stare at yourself in the mirror for too long, especially in dim lighting, your brain starts to mess with you. Your eyes lose focus and your brain fills in the blanks — distorting your face until it looks warped, unfamiliar, or even monstrous.

    theworldisdistorted2 Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a type of "scrying" in which people can supposedly see the future selves etc which involves looking into the mirror in low light. The visions they are is actually the above. Your brain filling in blanks.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #18

    Your organs could start failing at any moment without you knowing until it’s too late.

    christmaskanao Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    There are bees that eat flesh, they make honey, but MEAT honey.

    amxliah5 Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have people tasted it? Is it savoury rather than sweet?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    There are babies that are born with all of their organs outside of their bodies.

    jordan.fay5 Report

    3points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, but it's treatable and not really scary.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #21

    If your immune system finds out you have eyes, it will attack them and you could go blind.

    what_the_skibidi_rizzlr Report

    3points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not quite. Your immune system is well aware of all parts of your body, but certain parts such as the eyes and brain have special rights to tell the immune system to back off. This is because the immune system is a blunt force instrument akin to "nuke it from space". That sort of behaviour in sensitive parts of the body would be catastrophic, causing far more damage. Additionally, due to how eyes work, even if the immune system was able to work in there, it would struggle due to something of a lack of blood vessels. So those two points mean that the eye gets to tell the immune system to keep out, while it takes care of itself.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Woman in a white shirt reacting with shock while looking at her phone, illustrating coffin birth horror concept. The movie the human centipede was inspired by real things that happened in Unit 731 during WW2.

    itsveryundecided , Karolina Grabowska Report

    3points
    POST
    ursulastearns avatar
    Ursula S.
    Ursula S.
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Special place in Hell for those people.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    The earth, the solar system, even our galaxy and the ones surrounding it are all moving towards a massive region of gravity called ‘The Great Attractor’ and we don’t know what the great attractor is.

    mrcasualcat Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The great attractor is free wifi.

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    #24

    There's a real medical condition where a persons body starts shedding layers of skin much faster than normal, leaving them in constant pain and wrapped in bandages, so they are technically skinless.

    yeezyyyyyyyyyy Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    You're not scared of being alone in the dark, you're scared of not being alone in the dark.

    flyingbobaytack1 Report

    2points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eh, no, not really. If there's danger in the dark, then my body actually feels calmer. (Based on real experiences)

    1
    1point
    reply
    #26

    There will be a last time your name is ever spoken — and you won’t be alive to know when it happens.

    jc_boxing1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    You’re not scared of heights, you’re scared of falling.

    giraffe1738 Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not scared of falling. I am scared of the landing.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    Your eyes see the world upside down so your brain flips it back.

    klojo02 Report

    2points
    POST
    god_2 avatar
    Vix Spiderthrust
    Vix Spiderthrust
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, sort of...the lens in your eyes projects an inverted image onto your retina which your brain then corrects.

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    #29

    India could send 2 million people to every country in the planet and STILL have 1 billion population.

    der_bar20 Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    People’s final phone photos often show them smiling seconds before an accident. The unsettling part? They didn’t know it was their last one.

    sugurugeto316 Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    There are documented cases of people who vanished in their own homes no sign of forced entry, no evidence, nothing but silence.

    sugurugeto316 Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    If you're ever in a forest and it goes fully silent, like FULLY silent. Never turn on a light or make noise. fine the nearest object, rock or tree, and lay down and wait for sunrise. If the crickets stop making noise then it means a big predator is coming and you have to hide.

    user0643831568 Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    If your body randomly gets goosebumps or you get a burst of energy unexpectedly then that mean your body has picked up in something subconsciously and is preparing for a response in case it needs one.

    _xstrenzo_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    The brain named itself.

    strawberry_freckles_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    We have not discovered half of history yet...

    es16743 Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Live maggots have been found in nasal cavities.

    hedudt Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Your body is at its weakest when it hits 3am.

    mrtakeyoshordy Report

    1point
    POST
    ervinconn avatar
    Ervin Conn
    Ervin Conn
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I seem to wake up every day at 3am for an hour or two. I wonder if it is related to this?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    The universe can collapse in any moment and you would not even realise that you were erased.

    black.boy4962 Report

    1point
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if it has already happened? Can someone go check?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    The fact is that you alone in your brain you can't prove that there are objects around you, you are really alone, everything you see, you hear, you feel, could just be an illusion that your brain created.

    blinsbop41 Report

    1point
    POST
    god_2 avatar
    Vix Spiderthrust
    Vix Spiderthrust
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which was the point Descartes was making with "I think, therefore I am" - it is the one thing you can know for sure even if all your senses are lying to you

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #40

    When humans get so excited and feel the urge to aggressively squeeze something tightly they find cute, it's actually our brain telling us that it's too cute and it's a way of coping.

    moshing_loser Report

    0points
    POST
    #41

    Your favorite show, movie, or game will become lost media one day.

    dandicuskittyfer Report

    0points
    POST
    #42

    You can easily manipulate a person by not finishing your sentences clearly, lowering your voice, or deliberately saying you had to tell them someone something but that it wasn't a good time.. This will keep them guessing.. and keep them in your head.

    zeypherlarsen Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!