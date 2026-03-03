Recently, one netizen asked about others' niche interests in a thread online. "What is the most interesting rabbit hole you've ever been down?" they wrote. Read on and find out how people discovered why flamingos are pink, who Colonel Sanders really is, and why The Sopranos finale is perfect, actually.

According to the Pew Research Center, 83% of Americans have used information online for their hobbies. But the Internet can also lead you down some wild rabbit holes when you're looking into something you're interested in.

Having a niche interest can make life much more interesting. And there are so many things in life to be interested in. The Internet, of course, makes it that much easier: tutorials, step-by-step guides, and entire encyclopedias on things that are not common knowledge are just a few clicks away.

#1 I was curious why Sarah Palin, who is from Alaska, spoke with such a pronounced Midwestern accent. I discovered that in 1935, the government moved 200 Midwest farm families to the area around Wasila to start farms and revitalize the area. And because it’s such an isolated area, very little has changed linguistically over the past 100 years.



LordHowk:



Hi. I’m from Wasilla, 4th generation Alaskan, I’ve known Sarah and the family since the 80s. The accent wasn’t there until the political ambitions showed up. It’s a folksy affectation that I now believe she’s stuck with.

#2 It will forever be the drone videos I saw of Epstein island that I found on youtube. Someone who went by the name Rusty Shackleford had multiple videos. It started from afar and each drone video would get closer.



It captured the interior of the temple, showed the workshop area that was underground, had the raid captured on camera to where the agents had to cover the windows while you could see computers being taken, and then had videos of a large move out. I spent so many hours watching these videos and then one day he changed his name to some maga type stuff and flooded the page with maga propaganda. The videos ended up being deleted or removed and I've never seen such great footage since.

#3 Stephen Hawking's personal life.



It's a lot crazier (and raunchier) than I expected.



saktii23:



My astrophysicist in-laws were in the same dept. at Cambridge with Hawking and were pretty good friends with him and his first wife in the 70's and 80's. They have photo albums full of photos of Hawking and Jane at dinner parties they hosted. They remained friends with Jane and not "Steve" (as they call him) after the divorce because -as they put it- they" lost respect for Steve after he slept with his nurse and refused to give Jane a penny in the settlement even though she had sacrificed her own Phd to take care for him after he got sick." Hawking basically used his newfound fame and wealth to lawyer up and make sure Jane got nothing. Also, when my spouse was a little boy, Stephen Hawking once hit him in the back with his crutch (this was when he could still walk and talk) for pulling bark off of a tree in front of the Astrophysics lab at Cambridge.

#4 The most interesting rabbit hole I’ve ever fallen down is one that sounds super boring at first but gets kind of creepy the more you dig: everyday stuff that’s secretly built to last forever… but companies don’t exactly advertise it.



It started when I was wondering why some $2 plastic peeler from the dollar store somehow outlives the fancy $50 ones. One late-night scroll turned into reading old forum threads about planned obsolescence versus things that just accidentally refuse to die. People were posting photos of 30-year-old toasters still working perfectly next to brand-new ones that break after a year.



Then I found out there are whole categories of super-durable, plain-looking items that brands keep kind of quiet because if everyone knew how long they actually last, repeat sales would tank.



A few examples that blew my mind:

• That classic black-handled OXO Good Grips vegetable peeler? Basically unchanged since the early 90s. The blade is Swedish steel sharpened at this perfect angle. Knife nerds and people who restore old tools have tested it against $200 Japanese peelers and it still wins on longevity.



• Old Stanley vacuum bottles (the green ones from way back) hold their seal way better than most new Thermoses. Collectors hunt vintage ones on eBay because the newer versions use thinner metal and cheaper parts to save money.



• Zippo lighters. The windproof design hasn’t changed since the 1930s. Drop one in water, run it over with a car, whatever — it’ll still light.



• Even certain black outdoor zip ties (the UV-resistant industrial kind) last 20+ years in the sun and rain, while the cheap ones you buy for home projects snap in months.



The wild part is that some companies seem to hide the really durable versions behind boring packaging on purpose. If word got out that a $4 peeler could outlast three $40 ones, the whole premium market would take a hit. So they let the good stuff spread slowly through word of mouth while flooding the shelves with versions designed to fail just quietly enough to avoid lawsuits.



From there it just keeps going:

• Subreddits full of people hunting “buy it for life” socks, underwear, even toothbrushes



• Discussions about why we don’t have laws forcing things to last longer



• Vintage repair communities figuring out exactly why 1970s appliances still work while new ones burn out fast



• The dark little twist: a lot of modern products are engineered for “just long enough” durability — long enough to dodge class-action suits, short enough to keep you coming back



Now I can’t help it. Every time I grab some random thing in the kitchen or garage, I flip it over like I’m looking for secret clues. Is this the immortal version or the disposable one? It’s turned shopping into this quiet little detective game. And yeah, it’s made me weirdly attached to anything that’s actually well made.

#5 The “lost media” rabbit hole.



People spending years tracking down obscure TV episodes, deleted songs, or old internet clips that barely anyone remembers and sometimes actually finding them. It’s weirdly wholesome detective work.

#6 I was trying to figure out what my Russian orphanage was called. Ended up finding out that my parents went through an organization that was shut down for human trafficking allegations. Found out all of my extended family from a DNA test are located in Finland.

#7 Looked up why flamingos are pink. It's the shrimp they eat. But then discovered that zoo flamingos lose their color without special diet supplements. Then learned that in the 1960s, zoos had to figure out the exact shrimp compound or their flamingos would turn white. Ended up reading about color chemistry in animals for 3 hours.



DigNitty:



Scientists breeding Lehman’s Poison-Dart Frog have noticed that the frog loses its toxicity in captivity.

They speculate that it’s the diet they eat. Attempts to recreate a diet that brings back the natural quality have been unsuccessful. The Frog’s diet consists of an estimated 1000+ different insects and so far we don’t know which one or combination facilitates the poison.

They are sold as pets from the lab anyway, so it’s good they’re not toxic.

#8 I fell into the people who vanish and restart new lives rabbit hole equal parts fascinating and unsettling. Makes you realize how thin identity really is.



Anon:



This sounds interesting to me but almost sounds impossible today.

In the past you just moved to a new town. Today we have social insurance numbers and all sorts of stuff. You can't just make up a new SIN number.

#9 How many similarities there are between Trump and biblical descriptions of the Antichrist.

#10 The idea that most of what you call your “personality” is just branding you accidentally committed to.

You think you’re introverted. Or ambitious. Or lazy. Or disciplined. But if you rewind far enough, most of it traces back to random reinforcement loops.

You got praised for being “the smart one” once. So you leaned into it.

You got embarrassed speaking up once. So you leaned out of it.

You had one win in the gym. Now you’re “into fitness.”

One bad social phase. Now you’re “not a people person.”

At some point you stopped experimenting and started defending the character.

And here’s the twist: your brain hates inconsistency more than it hates being wrong. So once you say “this is who I am,” it will quietly filter your behavior to match that identity.

You don’t act a certain way because that’s who you are.

You are that way because you kept acting it out.

Then you notice something darker. Entire internet subcultures are just identity accelerators. Pick a label, join a tribe, absorb the script. Suddenly your humor, opinions, even your anger patterns sync up with thousands of strangers.

It feels authentic.

But it’s patterned.

The real rabbit hole is realizing how much of you is inertia.

And the spiciest part?

If identity is that plastic, you could rewrite huge parts of yourself. But that would mean admitting the current version isn’t fixed. And that’s uncomfortable.

It’s way easier to defend the character than to redesign it.

That realization messed with me way more than any cosmic theory ever did.

#11 This might be more weird than interesting but before Reddit kinda replaced them, I used to be on internet forums. This one time, someone posted an odd thread asking for examples of "cartoon characters getting electrocuted so their skeletons show." No context or reason given. Naturally, I assume this is kink-related and because I can't just let such mysteries be, I decide to Google it.



You're probably assuming I found some weird corner of the internet full of electrocuted skeleton fetishists but...no. Instead I find that this *same person* has visited dozens of forums, copying and pasting this exact same thread over and over. I also find their deviantart page which contains, well, take a wild guess.



And like...that's it. That's all I find. One person so desperate for electrocuted cartoon character pics that they dominate the search results.

#12 Ten years ago I dug up clay in my neighborhood and made pots with it. The clay here is bad, no one does that. Because I went deeper I found that by collecting the right stuff it wasn’t so bad. Processing it right made it better still. The clay is also junk because it melts below decent stoneware temperatures. Because I went deeper I found it becomes like stoneware just before it melts, a sweet spot (vitreous at cone 02 for the ceramic geeks). Hard, strong, rings like porcelain. It’s black, iron rich. It will attract a magnet. I’m still making pots with it. Nothing has captivated my attention so intensely for so long.



I learned there was a brick plant here (Anchorage) for a couple years, in the fifties. Bricks are a bad idea in Alaska. Too many earthquakes, and the freeze-thaw cycle is demanding. A failed business. The 1964 earthquake liquified the entire neighborhood it was in and carried it into Cook Inlet. One more reason the clay is lousy, it’s thixotropic. Jiggle it around and it becomes fluid. Awful for trying to make pots from, worse to build a neighborhood on. I went deeper. The ratio of silt to clay in a sample changes that property. That goes back to collecting the right stuff. I learned to differentiate silty clay from clayey silt. Plasticity, conchoidal fractures.



I learned the Russians made a brick plant on Kodiak Island and another in Nikiski when they were attempting to colonize Alaska.



And on and on. All I wondered is if I could make pottery with the clay in my neighborhood. Now I’m that crazy guy down the street with 1000 pounds of mud piled in the driveway and a kiln in the backyard who is happy to tell you all about it.

#13 Colonel Sanders - the guy who created KFC. How he didn’t have a biopic or series yet I’ll never know. Maybe it’s too bananas.



SeenTooMuchToo:



Memory unlocked: I met the real guy in ~1974 at a university hospital research facility fund raiser in Seattle. He was just sittin’ outside, shaking hands with a handful of us 20-somethings. In full costume. Friendly guy.

#14 Tracking misuse of funds by city managers.

#15 Astronomer here! My life is basically a bunch of rabbit holes that I somehow get paid to think about. :)



Here’s one my students found fascinating recently. One of the closest stars to Earth, just 13 light years away from us, is called Kapetyn’s Star. Despite being so close, however, it’s a weird star in several respects. For one, it orbits the Milky Way retrograde, ie the opposite direction of the Sun and other stars. Second, its composition is completely unlike stars around it, or those from the galactic plane at all.



So what does its composition match? Omega Centauri, the largest of a special kind of star cluster called a globular cluster (basically a big ball of stars). It is *by far* the largest globular cluster- it has like 10 million stars, and those have tens of thousands typically, and is in the halo of the galaxy outside the disk, 16,000 light years from us.



So it begs the question- how the heck did a star from a globular cluster thousands of light years away end up astronomically next door?! Well maybe *it was never a globular cluster at all!* Instead, imagine it was a small dwarf galaxy with millions of more stars that got close to the Milky Way. Countless stars were stripped and cannibalized into our own- enough that Kapetyn’s star isn’t *that* unusual- leaving behind just the core of the original galaxy. You couldn’t ask for a better example of galactic dynamics!



Space is awesome!

#16 Sometimes I go to prison pen pal websites and look up what they did to get locked up



One girl hit a lady in the face with an axe for her boyfriend.

#17 Jamaican reggae, they made sooooooo many quality records in the 60s through the 90s it’s staggering.

#18 Rabies.



Reading about how you get infected, the crazy symptoms, the fact that it is 100% deadly once you experience the first symptom, the fact that a doctor developed a bonkers treatment that has worked multiple times so maybe it isn’t 100% deadly, the fact that there’s a lot of evidence his treatment didn’t work at all and maybe rabies was never 100% deadly. We really don’t know a lot about it at all because there’s an effective vaccine and so few people die of it that there isn’t a ton of research money…



And if that wasn’t enough, then I got into the history of rabies and Louie Pasteur and the crazy story of how he developed the vaccine. Which is a rabbit hole in itself.



Now when I’m at gatherings I just wait for someone to bring up rabies because it’s all I want to talk about. Sadly, no one ever does. So I just sit in the corner, by myself, blowing spit bubbles and whispering “some members of a tribe in Peru seem to be naturally immune and researchers can’t explain how.”.

#19 Consciousness



Being aware of things that I have been unconscious or unaware of is amazing!



Shadow work, questioning history(personal, familial, societal), concept of self actualization, subconscious patterns. How I project unconscious lessons onto others. How interfacing with others, reality, and concepts are affected by whether I’m observing from a state of judgement, thinking/reason, feeling and sensing, knowing, experience/wisdom, simply observing, etc



Invigorating!



Like who am I? I am not my name, as I can go to the courts tomorrow and get a new one. I travel to a new city where no one knows me I can be someone else.



I am then not how others know me. I’m not my clothes. I am not my job. These questions by far have been the wildest rabbit hole to explore!



Sit and be bored. You’ll learn a lot about life.

#20 The mating habits of prairie voles. Environmental pressures have caused the hormone receptors of prairie voles to lead them towards monogamy while other voles remain promiscuous. The behaviors and hormone receptors are being used to understand human love.



I went down this rabbit hole for eight hours because a man said he was in love with me and I wanted to understand what that meant.



I am autistic.

#21 Showtimes 4 part documentary on the Reagans. When I learned everything weve been taught in america since the 80s is a lie. .

#22 Mine is the FLDS cult as well as Mt. Everest.. 2 random but extremely interesting ones.

#23 The list of list of lists of lists on Wikipedia.

#24 Looking into what happens with your "recycling".

#25 The guy who wrote the 50,000 word treatise on the Sopranos finale, and how the answer is clear. Really, one of the best analyses I’ve ever read, on anything.



PrestigiousGoat78:



Ah man I remember the night I first watched the finale and rewinding it like ten times to look at every possible angle to figure out what happened (I was lucky I didn't know beforehand). And then I read this analysis. Soooo good.

#26 How the end of the universe will happen. I love astronomy, but this rabbit hole, in perspective of the life of the universe, humans will only exist for like 0.0000000000001% (it's like 30 more zeroes btw) of the life of the universe. We're literally a blink and miss it moment in the grand scheme of things.



Then how every star will eventually die, black holes merging, dark energy theory that we can't even fathom yet is over 75% of the universe's energy.



Like it's actually crazy. We mean nothing and there's nothing scarier than knowing your own mortality will never have a significant impact in the big picture. I guess we just make the best of life that we can.



But man space is so fascinating and scary. I'm just sad I was born now and not in the future where we'll have more info about the universe.

#27 Google Street view.



You can view different street view dates. I believe they started around 2008 with low quality images but they refresh the images every couple of years so you can see how things have changed over the years.



Doesn't always work, some areas don't have many dates and there are issues that occur, but pretty fun and interesting to see how many places have changed over the years. See building and roads get built, torn down and expanded. Places grow into big cities.



Hope to continues in the future. Interesting to see some cities I have lived in go into urban planning and create protected bike lanes, new housing and things like that.

#28 Also, there’s another interesting one I want to mention in here. There’s a website forum for people who are into airplanes and everything airlines related, there’s an entire thread from 9/11 of people explaining what was happening in real time as the towers were hit. EXTREMELY interesting. I have the link.

#29 Learning how to play music. It's a neverending rabbit hole. As far as I'm concerned you never quit learning.

#30 Elizabeth Holmes.....just heard about her recently and i'm surprised by how she got that many people to invest in a non-existent product.....how did she even pull it off, she fooled rich people into investing....millionaires....i'm amazed honestly.

#31 How I ended up losing my faith in Christianity. The rabbit hole of the history, archaeology, deception of the church, science, and theology. You are kept far away from reality when growing up in a conservative family. You can’t possibly know how much is hidden until you start getting deeper.

#32 The birds aren't real rabbit hole. Weird. Odd. But strangely engaging.

#33 Its equal parts interesting and depressing. Howard Lutnick has some how managed to profit off of ever American economic downturn in recent years. 9/11, 2008, and now trump’s tariffs.

#34 The Great Pyramid.



History for Granite, baby.



Why does it have several different chambers, and what was each one for? What’s the off center nook in the Queens Chamber? Why is the Subterranean Chamber so obviously unfinished? Why did they make the Well shaft? Was the Great Step really damaged or was it supposed to be v shaped (implying modern Egypt irreparably damaged it by “repairing” it)? How exactly did they build it? What’s in the Great Void?!?!

#35 How power plants, specially nuclear reactors work. Fascinating stuff.

#36 There is a cult based on Gadget from rescue rangers in Russia. Not some weird furry worship thing, but a cult that legit worships a cartoon mouse as god.

#37 The 911 conspiracy theories. Some of it was genuinely inexplicable.

#38 The theories about Denver Airport. Crazy stuff.