Prank videos and hidden camera shows have long revealed the crazy things people do when they think no one is looking. Few types of content have more viral potential than seeing someone get caught in a hilariously compromising position or doing something utterly weird. Authenticity is key here.

If you’ve ever wondered what life is like on the other side of the world or how people act when they don’t know they’re being watched, then Google Street View is your best bet. It’s a treasure trove of hilarious moments captured by Google’s camera cars as they drive through cities worldwide.

Google Street View started in 2007 as the absurd idea to create a 360-degree map of the world using cars equipped with cameras. The tech giant has since captured a significant portion of the Earth’s surface. It’s an incredible tool for visually exploring the world, but it works even better as a gold mine of random moments — and yeah, we’re saying that because we love laughing at other people’s silliness!

While on the clock, Street View drivers have recorded countless people doing the funniest things in public. From random glitches to bizarre stunts, Street View has given us plenty of fodder for a good laugh. Here are some of our favorite funny Google Street View pics, including people who got creative with their wardrobe choices and candid footage of people getting caught off guard.

This Hare Caught On Google Street

TdsKid9000

Nathaniel
Hare today, gone tomorrow.

The Stig

google.com/maps

Coastal Split

google.com/maps

Penguin And Penny Farthing

google.com/maps

Quick, The Google Car Is Coming

streetviewfails

DP
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao that’s funny

Kidnapping Found In Sweden!

streetviewfails

DP
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought that was a body? Or a dog in a rug? Or an albino crocodile..not sure about that last one tho.

Look Who's There

smeyn

DP
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Broke Batman? Batman while his suit is at he dry cleaners? R****d Batman? Homeless Batman? Common burglar Batman?

Interesting Place For Parking!

streetviewfails

Batman Is Coming To Save The World

streetviewfails

Nathaniel
Batman lose his driving licence? Also I like how they have blurred his mask, so you cannot identify Batman. In his Batmask.

Glad This One Wasn't Blurred

Strong-Fly-8842

DP
Nicolas Cage!! Can you do another ghostrider movie? Pls for your boi DP?

He's Not Having A Good Day

Jon Rafman

Minding Their Own Business

Report

DP
Vrooom vroom..RUN.

Nothing To See Here

google.com/maps

DP
I like that very spooopy

This Cyclist Dabbing For The Camera

google.com/maps

King K.Rool
He is immortalised in the gallery of 2016

Spiderman On A Roof Found In Japan!

streetviewfails

Nathaniel
Again with the blurring of a mans face in a mask....

What Happened To Spiderman?

streetviewfails

Stardust she/her
Above pic= before This pic= after

Interesting Witch Accident Found In Argentina!

streetviewfails

SUV In A Dumpster

WaddlesJP13

Stardust she/her
POV- you’re a spoilt brat whose cruel parents didn’t buy the SUV in your favourite color

That's Something I Don't See Every Day

Din_Gurevich

Nathaniel
Just when you thought it was safe to back into the attic.

He Looks Like He'd Have A Thick European Accent

Report

SheilaWeila
He looks like he's about to sneeze.

I Saw A Google Street View Car In My Neighborhood And Took Swift Action. 8 Years Later And My Brother Just Informed Me That It Worked

austinamnija

Stardust she/her
Looks like one of my OC’s with hands

Was Exploring Google Street View In Japan When Suddenly

wtighe02

DP
He’s no clipping out of reality! Someone call the Backrooms!

Scarecrow Field

google.com/maps

King K.Rool
Could just be a large gathering

Sea Creature

google.com/maps

Mannequin Party

google.ca/maps

There Is A Glitch In The Matrix

samyall

Nathaniel
Doppeldoppeldoppelganger.

Somewhere In Alaska

theUterusLicious

Found While Searching An Address For Work. Made My Day

Darth_Quaider

Dang. He Got Us Good…

Tidalwave8

When You Park Your Car Just Right

xlicer

Scary Bicyclist Found In Azul, Argentina!

streetviewfails

DP
So…I think we should run..or take a picture…HMMM

A Russian Man Trying To Put Out A Fire In His Mazda Rx8

mr-dogshit

Paulo Freitas
Well lol my old coworker had a similar problem with his aftermarket car sound system lmao, the thing shorted out, and his first reaction was opening the zipper and pulling his little " fire hose " out ( no Im not kidding ) luckily our other coworker had a fire extinguisher in his car, put out the smoke ( there was no fire ) and the little " fire hose " was never used, xand thank God to that because i would Ride on his car sometimes.

Silly Kitty, Doors Are For People

stevenette

Lunch Time

Jon Rafman

Ello Ello Ello What’s Going On Ere Then

Report

Dmitri
I see gravity falls reference I upvote

Just Relaxing

Report

Spider Cat, Spider Cat , Does Whatever A Spider Cat Does

Report

Squid Game

google.fr/maps

DP
Bruh look at the right leg on the guy on the left…it looks broken beyond repair!

Bird’s Eye View

google.com/maps

Stardust she/her
What kind of wierd cult is this?

Al Fresco Lunch

google.com/maps

Skiing On Grass

google.se/maps

DP
“Snow doesn’t come till next year but I can still get use out of these!”

Horse Eating A Banana

google.com/maps

DP
Just a regular old horse eating a regular old banana, next to a lawn flamingo.

A Young Kid Jousts While Another Watches From The Stands In Denmark

google.com/maps

King K.Rool
The medieval feudal system is back!!!

Shooting Practice! Well, Kind Of…

google.com/maps

DP
“911 what’s your emergency?” “ Umm..a dude is bleeding out on a front lawn for getting shot in the head with an arrow…”

Looks Comfortable

purzel_99

Giant Pepsi In The Woods

sccmmasochist

DP
Oooh didn’t see it at first.

Someone Just Hacked The Planet

HollywoodAndTerds

4 People In 4 Coloured Hazmat Suits In Russia. The Further On Street View You Travel The Stranger Their Actions Get, From Staring Into Walls To Checking Random Letterboxes

oliver_rocks , google.com/maps Report

ADepressedPanda
Teletubbies is that you?!

Alternative Parking Spot

streetviewfails , google.com/maps Report

Scary Person Found In Mexico!

streetviewfails , google.com/maps Report

OMG I Found Spiderman

Individual-Trouble35 , google.com.mx/maps Report

DP
Guys! It’s Cowboy Spooderman!

Sheeeep

Jon Rafman Report

Basic White B1tch
lmao the dude running across the street

Simpsons Everywhere

CLucasSmith Report

Youngsters

google_street_views Report

Look Closely

google.com/maps Report

DP
Are those the jabbawockeez? Or people with goat masks? Or a cult? It’s a cult right? Creeeeeepy.

Browsing Google Street View Today

streetviewfails , google.com/maps Report

Stardust she/her
He has such a long d**k that it needs to wear clothes as well

Highland Flung

google.com/maps Report

Dentistry On The Move

google.com/maps Report

This Cockatoo And Its Human

google.com/maps Report

This House On Fire

google.com/maps Report

DP
🎶 I hope you die in the fire 🎶

Feet That Just Kept Walking

google.com/maps Report

It's Speedo Season Near Narva, Estonia. These Two Guys Are Working It

google.com/maps/ Report

Mad Scientists

google.com/maps Report

Was He Splinched?

Was He Splinched?