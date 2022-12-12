119 Times Google Street View Pics Captured Hilarious Moments
Prank videos and hidden camera shows have long revealed the crazy things people do when they think no one is looking. Few types of content have more viral potential than seeing someone get caught in a hilariously compromising position or doing something utterly weird. Authenticity is key here.
If you’ve ever wondered what life is like on the other side of the world or how people act when they don’t know they’re being watched, then Google Street View is your best bet. It’s a treasure trove of hilarious moments captured by Google’s camera cars as they drive through cities worldwide.
Google Street View started in 2007 as the absurd idea to create a 360-degree map of the world using cars equipped with cameras. The tech giant has since captured a significant portion of the Earth’s surface. It’s an incredible tool for visually exploring the world, but it works even better as a gold mine of random moments — and yeah, we’re saying that because we love laughing at other people’s silliness!
While on the clock, Street View drivers have recorded countless people doing the funniest things in public. From random glitches to bizarre stunts, Street View has given us plenty of fodder for a good laugh. Here are some of our favorite funny Google Street View pics, including people who got creative with their wardrobe choices and candid footage of people getting caught off guard.
This Hare Caught On Google Street
The Stig
Coastal Split
Penguin And Penny Farthing
Kidnapping Found In Sweden!
Look Who's There
Interesting Place For Parking!
Batman Is Coming To Save The World
Glad This One Wasn't Blurred
He's Not Having A Good Day
This Cyclist Dabbing For The Camera
Spiderman On A Roof Found In Japan!
What Happened To Spiderman?
Interesting Witch Accident Found In Argentina!
SUV In A Dumpster
POV- you’re a spoilt brat whose cruel parents didn’t buy the SUV in your favourite color
That's Something I Don't See Every Day
He Looks Like He'd Have A Thick European Accent
I Saw A Google Street View Car In My Neighborhood And Took Swift Action. 8 Years Later And My Brother Just Informed Me That It Worked
Was Exploring Google Street View In Japan When Suddenly
Scarecrow Field
Sea Creature
Mannequin Party
There Is A Glitch In The Matrix
Somewhere In Alaska
Found While Searching An Address For Work. Made My Day
When You Park Your Car Just Right
Scary Bicyclist Found In Azul, Argentina!
A Russian Man Trying To Put Out A Fire In His Mazda Rx8
Well lol my old coworker had a similar problem with his aftermarket car sound system lmao, the thing shorted out, and his first reaction was opening the zipper and pulling his little " fire hose " out ( no Im not kidding ) luckily our other coworker had a fire extinguisher in his car, put out the smoke ( there was no fire ) and the little " fire hose " was never used, xand thank God to that because i would Ride on his car sometimes.
Silly Kitty, Doors Are For People
Lunch Time
Ello Ello Ello What’s Going On Ere Then
Just Relaxing
Spider Cat, Spider Cat , Does Whatever A Spider Cat Does
Squid Game
Bird’s Eye View
Al Fresco Lunch
Skiing On Grass
Horse Eating A Banana
A Young Kid Jousts While Another Watches From The Stands In Denmark
Shooting Practice! Well, Kind Of…
Looks Comfortable
Someone Just Hacked The Planet
4 People In 4 Coloured Hazmat Suits In Russia. The Further On Street View You Travel The Stranger Their Actions Get, From Staring Into Walls To Checking Random Letterboxes
Alternative Parking Spot
Scary Person Found In Mexico!
OMG I Found Spiderman
Sheeeep
Simpsons Everywhere
Youngsters
Look Closely
Browsing Google Street View Today
He has such a long d**k that it needs to wear clothes as well