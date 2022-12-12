Prank videos and hidden camera shows have long revealed the crazy things people do when they think no one is looking. Few types of content have more viral potential than seeing someone get caught in a hilariously compromising position or doing something utterly weird. Authenticity is key here.

If you’ve ever wondered what life is like on the other side of the world or how people act when they don’t know they’re being watched, then Google Street View is your best bet. It’s a treasure trove of hilarious moments captured by Google’s camera cars as they drive through cities worldwide.

Google Street View started in 2007 as the absurd idea to create a 360-degree map of the world using cars equipped with cameras. The tech giant has since captured a significant portion of the Earth’s surface. It’s an incredible tool for visually exploring the world, but it works even better as a gold mine of random moments — and yeah, we’re saying that because we love laughing at other people’s silliness!

While on the clock, Street View drivers have recorded countless people doing the funniest things in public. From random glitches to bizarre stunts, Street View has given us plenty of fodder for a good laugh. Here are some of our favorite funny Google Street View pics, including people who got creative with their wardrobe choices and candid footage of people getting caught off guard.