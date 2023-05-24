40 Powerful Websites That Unlock The Internet’s True Potential, As Shared By This TikToker Interview
The internet has long expanded beyond any single human’s comprehension. As full of wonders as it is, there’s no way anyone could possibly know every single useful website out there. Fortunately, there are guides like SetupSpawn to help shine a light and find a path online.
It’s not the help I was looking for, but it is the help I needed. On his SetupSpawn TikTok page, “Matty McTech” creates bite-sized videos explaining what certain useful sites can help us do and shows us how they work. Usually, the sites are simple one-page online tools that perform really useful tasks for a specific need.
His selection of topics is as vast as the internet is, so it’s hard to put a finger on the types of interests his videos cover. However, that also means you’re practically guaranteed to find something useful for you, so check him out!
Meet SetupSpawn, your guide to the best sites on the internet
With over 200 videos, there's a good chance he's reviewed a tool you need
You can pick two movies with your significant other. I'm gonna pick John Wick and my imaginary girlfriend will pick The Notebook. And it'll give you a list of movie recommendations to satisfy both of you.
This is a good one for anyone trying to get in shape. Go to that website, pick your settings and body weight. And then what muscle you wanna work out. Gotta get that booty! And it'll give you all the workouts you can do for that muscle.
If you ever accidentally spill something and need to remove a stain, just go to this website and search for the type of stain you have. Then find what you spilled it on, and it'll tell you all the things that you need and all the steps you need to do to clean it.
If you're trying to go on a diet, go to this website. Then you can click on the type of food you're trying to eat. We'll go vegan. Type in how many calories and meals you want to eat per day. Then hit generate. Then it'll give you a meal plan that fits your calorie restrictions.
If you don't like one of the foods or meals, just hit the refresh button and it'll give you a new one.
Are they gonna get the food and go through the diet for me?
If you go to this website and then choose an MP3 to upload, I'm gonna pick AFRICA by Toto, it'll separate the music and the vocals from the track.
Have you ever ate something at a restaurant that you want to recreate at home? Just go to this website, then you can search for a recipe or restaurant. I'm gonna search for Red Lobster and we gotta get them biscuits. And it'll give you the home recipe and instructions on how to make it.
Did you know if you go to this website and type in the name of a city you want to visit, I'm gonna go with London, England, it'll give you a map of all the cool hidden places to eat and visit that not a lot of tourists know about. Like Platform Nine and Three Quarters and the Churchill War Rooms.
Did you know if you go to this website, you can get help creating a resume by adding any of this content? I'm gonna add my education first, and when you type your information, it'll add it on the screen and when you're done, you can start designing or just pick a template. And now, I'm ready to go apply at Google.
If you are at a restaurant or store without internet, just go to this website, find the place that you're at on the map, click it, and it'll give you the wifi password for their network.
If you go to this website, you can type your road trip information. We're gonna do LA to Seatle and it'll show you the route that you can take and fun places that you can stop along the way. And there's the Pixie Woods. Definitely stop in there.
You can design your own clothing. I'm gonna do a dress. Add your body measurements. I'm gonna add some sleeves to it. Every dress needs some pockets, and when you're done, it'll actually give you the exact pattern you need to make it yourself.
Did you know if you go to this website and type in a random prompt, I'm gonna do a 'courtroom sketch of Yoda versus Chewbacca trial,' the AI will generate random pictures of your prompt.
You can type in an Excel formula you need help creating. 'I wanna remove all the letters from a string of characters' and I need it for Google Sheets and click 'generate', and the AI will create a formula that you can use. All you need to do is copy it and paste it in your sheet, and it looks like it worked.
You can search for one of your school textbooks in the search bar. Then you can pick a chapter that you're on and a problem from that chapter you need to solve, and it'll give you the step-by-step solution to solve that problem.
Have you ever been watching your favorite TV show and wonder where they got their outfits from? Just go to this website. Then you can type in the TV show or the character. Then you can pick the exact episode or click a character. Just click on them and there's Penny's outfit from that scene.
If you're ever at an airport without internet, go to Google and search for this. Then click on the first link. Then you can find the airport that you're at on the map. Click on it and it'll give you all the wifi passwords in that airport.
If you go to this website, you can type a game you're wanting to buy in the search bar. I'm gonna go Red Dead Redemption 2. Click on it and it'll give you a list of websites to have the best deals for that game.
Are you tired of stores calling the same piece of furniture a different name and charging way more for it? Just go to this website, then you can find the product that you're trying to buy. I'm just gonna go with this one and it'll show you what the original was and the other stores that had that same product under a different name.
It's almost $500 cheaper.
If you wanna watch old shows from the '90s for free, go to this website and select what genres you want. I want cartoons and comedy. Hit the power button and enjoy. You can change the channels and change the years.
Did you know if you go to this website, you can use its plagiarism checker and this tool? Then, from here, you can copy an article or an essay and paste it in the website and hit Rewrite, and it'll rewrite your entire article for you.
Did you know if you go to this website, you can find a list of Netflix secret category codes. Just watch. I'm gonna do superhero and comic books. If you search for the code on Netflix, it'll display all the shows and movies related to that code.
If you go to this website, you can paste an article or some text that you have, I'm gonna do this email I need to send, then choose the tone that you want. I'm gonna go with formal and hit rewrite. It'll automatically rewrite your text to make it sound way better.
Did you know if you go to Google and search for this and click the first link, you can use these controls to randomly generate a map for D&D or Writing? Here's a map I created and if you actually zoom in on a city and click on it, you'll be able to edit that city and look at the map of it.
If you go to this website and pick any of these work categories, I'm gonna go with tasks and services, it'll give you tons of different platforms that you can make money on. Just click on one and it'll tell you the equipment that you need and the average pay.
If you go to this website, you can listen to music from tons of countries in these decades.
If you go to this website, you can use these filters to pick different things. Let's go with food and a main entry. It'll give you a list of tons of free things that you can find when it's your birthday. Oh, it's my favorite restaurant. 10 free wings.
Pick any of these categories. I'm gonna go with musicians. Yeah, let's go with pop music, then you can pick a voice you want to use. We're gonna go with The Weeknd, then type what you want 'em to say in here and hit speak.
If you're ever out in public with no internet, just go to this website, then type in the city that you're at. It'll give you a list of public Wi-Fi's that you can connect to, and if you click on one, you can even get the app to show the password.
If you go to this website, you can actually copy an essay that you wrote, and then you can paste it on the website and it'll tell you how readable your essay is and everything that's wrong with it, so you can make it better.
So everyone knows about amazon.com, but if you go to amazon.com/outlet, you can find thousands of Amazon Overstock items that have great deals. There's 20 to 50% off deals all over the place.
Do you wanna find out what creepy stuff happened in your neighborhood? Just go to this website. If you sign up, you can look at the map, find your neighborhood on the map, and hit Update Map. Click on one of the markers and on the left, it'll give you an article about the creepy thing that happened there.
Did you know if you go to this website and then click on any of these restaurants, I'm gonna go with McDonalds, it'll give you a list of secret menu items they don't want you to know about, and when you click on one, it'll give you a description and where you can find it.
If you have a bunch of liquor and mixers but don't know what to make as a drink, go to this website, add all the ingredients that you have and hit 'make me a cocktail' and it'll give you all the drinks you can make with those ingredients. Ooh, Mustache Ride.
If you go to this website, you can upload a PDF that you have. I'm gonna do this Tesla Impact report. And you'll be able to ask the AI any question you have about the PDF. I'm gonna ask it to give me a summary first. And there we go. And you can even highlight data inside the PDF and ask questions about that specific data.
If you go to this website, you can upload a picture of a room or any part of your house. I'm gonna go with this boring backyard, and then you can ask the AI to make any of these changes to your picture. Let's add a resort style pool and we'll make it have black tile and it'll generate new ideas for your room based on your prompts.
If you go to this website and then type in a company's name, I'm gonna do Lululemon, it'll actually give you a list of all their suppliers and shipments and some more information about their shipments, including a map of where it's coming from.
Did you know if you go to this website and enter in your mini craft seed number, it'll generate the entire map for you. You can even select which features you want to see and it'll update the map for you. Let's go find this guy right here.
Did you know if you go to this website, you can find all these cool games and generators for D&D and Writing. You have this mansion generator. A dungeon generator, but I wanna make my own fantasy city. There's my city, and you can use these tools to make different changes to it. Let's add some farms and make it larger. Boom.
Did you know if you go to this website, you can type in a job you're trying to find? We'll go with marketing and it'll display tons of remote jobs that you can do working from home.
If you go to this website and upload a picture of someone's face, I'm gonna do this one of me with a wig on, it will search all of social media and find other pictures and videos of you.