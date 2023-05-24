The internet has long expanded beyond any single human’s comprehension. As full of wonders as it is, there’s no way anyone could possibly know every single useful website out there. Fortunately, there are guides like SetupSpawn to help shine a light and find a path online.

It’s not the help I was looking for, but it is the help I needed. On his SetupSpawn TikTok page, “Matty McTech” creates bite-sized videos explaining what certain useful sites can help us do and shows us how they work. Usually, the sites are simple one-page online tools that perform really useful tasks for a specific need.

His selection of topics is as vast as the internet is, so it’s hard to put a finger on the types of interests his videos cover. However, that also means you’re practically guaranteed to find something useful for you, so check him out!

Meet SetupSpawn, your guide to the best sites on the internet

Image credits: setupspawn

With over 200 videos, there's a good chance he's reviewed a tool you need

@setupspawn Perfect for students in school! #studyhacks #homework #chegg ♬ original sound - Matty McTech

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

You can pick two movies with your significant other. I'm gonna pick John Wick and my imaginary girlfriend will pick The Notebook. And it'll give you a list of movie recommendations to satisfy both of you.

setupspawn , www.datenightmovies.com Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#2

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

This is a good one for anyone trying to get in shape. Go to that website, pick your settings and body weight. And then what muscle you wanna work out. Gotta get that booty! And it'll give you all the workouts you can do for that muscle.

setupspawn , www.musclewiki.com Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#3

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you ever accidentally spill something and need to remove a stain, just go to this website and search for the type of stain you have. Then find what you spilled it on, and it'll tell you all the things that you need and all the steps you need to do to clean it.

setupspawn , web.extension.illinois.edu Report

13points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are tattoos hereditary?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you're trying to go on a diet, go to this website. Then you can click on the type of food you're trying to eat. We'll go vegan. Type in how many calories and meals you want to eat per day. Then hit generate. Then it'll give you a meal plan that fits your calorie restrictions.

If you don't like one of the foods or meals, just hit the refresh button and it'll give you a new one.

setupspawn , www.eatthismuch.com Report

12points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they gonna get the food and go through the diet for me?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website and then choose an MP3 to upload, I'm gonna pick AFRICA by Toto, it'll separate the music and the vocals from the track.

setupspawn , www.vocalremover.org Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well now I have 20 tabs full of websites that I'm going to spend a while going through

7
7points
reply
#6

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Have you ever ate something at a restaurant that you want to recreate at home? Just go to this website, then you can search for a recipe or restaurant. I'm gonna search for Red Lobster and we gotta get them biscuits. And it'll give you the home recipe and instructions on how to make it.

setupspawn , www.copykat.com Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been using this website for a few years now, really great recipes.

2
2points
reply
#7

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to this website and type in the name of a city you want to visit, I'm gonna go with London, England, it'll give you a map of all the cool hidden places to eat and visit that not a lot of tourists know about. Like Platform Nine and Three Quarters and the Churchill War Rooms.

setupspawn , www.atlasobscura.com Report

12points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t think they are secret places to visit, and the amount of people queuing to either get in at Kings Cross to the Harry Potter shop or have their photo at the 9 3/4 sign suggests otherwise!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#8

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to this website, you can get help creating a resume by adding any of this content? I'm gonna add my education first, and when you type your information, it'll add it on the screen and when you're done, you can start designing or just pick a template. And now, I'm ready to go apply at Google.

setupspawn , www.flowcv.io Report

12points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dont think google will be that impressed though

0
0points
reply
#9

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you are at a restaurant or store without internet, just go to this website, find the place that you're at on the map, click it, and it'll give you the wifi password for their network.

setupspawn , www.wifispc.com Report

11points
POST
Michael H
Michael H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If you don't have internet, go to this website" is like "If you run out of gas, drive to this Chevron."

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website, you can type your road trip information. We're gonna do LA to Seatle and it'll show you the route that you can take and fun places that you can stop along the way. And there's the Pixie Woods. Definitely stop in there.

setupspawn , www.makemydrivefun.com Report

9points
POST
Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly scam ridden and very bad at UK stuff

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

You can design your own clothing. I'm gonna do a dress. Add your body measurements. I'm gonna add some sleeves to it. Every dress needs some pockets, and when you're done, it'll actually give you the exact pattern you need to make it yourself.

setupspawn , www.tailornova.com Report

8points
POST
Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ignores 49% of the population

-3
-3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to this website and type in a random prompt, I'm gonna do a 'courtroom sketch of Yoda versus Chewbacca trial,' the AI will generate random pictures of your prompt.

setupspawn , www.craiyon.com Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

You can type in an Excel formula you need help creating. 'I wanna remove all the letters from a string of characters' and I need it for Google Sheets and click 'generate', and the AI will create a formula that you can use. All you need to do is copy it and paste it in your sheet, and it looks like it worked.

setupspawn , www.gptexcel.uk Report

6points
POST
#14

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

You can search for one of your school textbooks in the search bar. Then you can pick a chapter that you're on and a problem from that chapter you need to solve, and it'll give you the step-by-step solution to solve that problem.

setupspawn , www.litsolutions.org Report

6points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have a feeling ima be using this a lot

0
0points
reply
#15

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Have you ever been watching your favorite TV show and wonder where they got their outfits from? Just go to this website. Then you can type in the TV show or the character. Then you can pick the exact episode or click a character. Just click on them and there's Penny's outfit from that scene.

setupspawn , www.wornontv.net Report

6points
POST
The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It works! I got Biancas Rave’n dress!

2
2points
reply
#16

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you're ever at an airport without internet, go to Google and search for this. Then click on the first link. Then you can find the airport that you're at on the map. Click on it and it'll give you all the wifi passwords in that airport.

setupspawn , Google Airport WiFi Report

5points
POST
Maisha Mir
Maisha Mir
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"if you're ever at an airport without Internet, go to Google and search... " 🤨

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website, you can type a game you're wanting to buy in the search bar. I'm gonna go Red Dead Redemption 2. Click on it and it'll give you a list of websites to have the best deals for that game.

setupspawn , www.isthereanydeal.com Report

5points
POST
#18

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Are you tired of stores calling the same piece of furniture a different name and charging way more for it? Just go to this website, then you can find the product that you're trying to buy. I'm just gonna go with this one and it'll show you what the original was and the other stores that had that same product under a different name.

It's almost $500 cheaper.

setupspawn , www.spoken.io Report

5points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how tf did I not have this before

1
1point
reply
#19

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you wanna watch old shows from the '90s for free, go to this website and select what genres you want. I want cartoons and comedy. Hit the power button and enjoy. You can change the channels and change the years.

setupspawn , www.my90stv.com Report

5points
POST
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I haven't tested this, but I'm sure I read somewhere that as well as "my90stv" there's "my 80stv" and "my70stv". So many shows to watch, you'll never leave the house again!

0
0points
reply
#20

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to this website, you can use its plagiarism checker and this tool? Then, from here, you can copy an article or an essay and paste it in the website and hit Rewrite, and it'll rewrite your entire article for you.

setupspawn , www.prepostseo.com Report

5points
POST
#21

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to this website, you can find a list of Netflix secret category codes. Just watch. I'm gonna do superhero and comic books. If you search for the code on Netflix, it'll display all the shows and movies related to that code.

setupspawn , www.netflix-codes.com Report

5points
POST
#22

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website, you can paste an article or some text that you have, I'm gonna do this email I need to send, then choose the tone that you want. I'm gonna go with formal and hit rewrite. It'll automatically rewrite your text to make it sound way better.

setupspawn , www.word-spinner.com Report

5points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which is great to get good grades. Until you enter the real world and find you can't string two words together because you never had to practice.

1
1point
reply
#23

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to Google and search for this and click the first link, you can use these controls to randomly generate a map for D&D or Writing? Here's a map I created and if you actually zoom in on a city and click on it, you'll be able to edit that city and look at the map of it.

setupspawn , Azgaar Report

4points
POST
#24

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website and pick any of these work categories, I'm gonna go with tasks and services, it'll give you tons of different platforms that you can make money on. Just click on one and it'll tell you the equipment that you need and the average pay.

setupspawn , www.sidehustlestack.co Report

4points
POST
#25

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website, you can listen to music from tons of countries in these decades.

setupspawn , www.radiooooo.com Report

4points
POST
#26

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website, you can use these filters to pick different things. Let's go with food and a main entry. It'll give you a list of tons of free things that you can find when it's your birthday. Oh, it's my favorite restaurant. 10 free wings.

setupspawn , heyitsfree.net Report

4points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hooters is your favorite restaurant? For the food? Hm...

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Pick any of these categories. I'm gonna go with musicians. Yeah, let's go with pop music, then you can pick a voice you want to use. We're gonna go with The Weeknd, then type what you want 'em to say in here and hit speak.

setupspawn , www.ffakeyou.com Report

3points
POST
#28

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you're ever out in public with no internet, just go to this website, then type in the city that you're at. It'll give you a list of public Wi-Fi's that you can connect to, and if you click on one, you can even get the app to show the password.

setupspawn , www.wifimap.io Report

3points
POST
#29

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website, you can actually copy an essay that you wrote, and then you can paste it on the website and it'll tell you how readable your essay is and everything that's wrong with it, so you can make it better.

setupspawn , www.hemingwayapp.com Report

3points
POST
#30

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

So everyone knows about amazon.com, but if you go to amazon.com/outlet, you can find thousands of Amazon Overstock items that have great deals. There's 20 to 50% off deals all over the place.

setupspawn , www.amazon.com Report

3points
POST
#31

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Do you wanna find out what creepy stuff happened in your neighborhood? Just go to this website. If you sign up, you can look at the map, find your neighborhood on the map, and hit Update Map. Click on one of the markers and on the left, it'll give you an article about the creepy thing that happened there.

setupspawn , www.housecreep.com Report

3points
POST
#32

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to this website and then click on any of these restaurants, I'm gonna go with McDonalds, it'll give you a list of secret menu items they don't want you to know about, and when you click on one, it'll give you a description and where you can find it.

setupspawn , www.hackthemenu.com Report

3points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my experience, those secret menu items didn't really exist. You can probably ask them to make it for you but idk if they'll just know what you mean

1
1point
reply
#33

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you have a bunch of liquor and mixers but don't know what to make as a drink, go to this website, add all the ingredients that you have and hit 'make me a cocktail' and it'll give you all the drinks you can make with those ingredients. Ooh, Mustache Ride.

setupspawn , makemeacocktail.com Report

3points
POST
#34

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website, you can upload a PDF that you have. I'm gonna do this Tesla Impact report. And you'll be able to ask the AI any question you have about the PDF. I'm gonna ask it to give me a summary first. And there we go. And you can even highlight data inside the PDF and ask questions about that specific data.

setupspawn , www.chatdoc.com Report

3points
POST
#35

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website, you can upload a picture of a room or any part of your house. I'm gonna go with this boring backyard, and then you can ask the AI to make any of these changes to your picture. Let's add a resort style pool and we'll make it have black tile and it'll generate new ideas for your room based on your prompts.

setupspawn , www.reimaginehome.ai Report

3points
POST
#36

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website and then type in a company's name, I'm gonna do Lululemon, it'll actually give you a list of all their suppliers and shipments and some more information about their shipments, including a map of where it's coming from.

setupspawn , www.importyeti.com Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to this website and enter in your mini craft seed number, it'll generate the entire map for you. You can even select which features you want to see and it'll update the map for you. Let's go find this guy right here.

setupspawn , www.chunkbase.com Report

2points
POST
#38

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to this website, you can find all these cool games and generators for D&D and Writing. You have this mansion generator. A dungeon generator, but I wanna make my own fantasy city. There's my city, and you can use these tools to make different changes to it. Let's add some farms and make it larger. Boom.

setupspawn , www.watabou.itch.io Report

2points
POST
#39

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

Did you know if you go to this website, you can type in a job you're trying to find? We'll go with marketing and it'll display tons of remote jobs that you can do working from home.

setupspawn , www.remoteok.com Report

2points
POST
#40

Powerful-Websites-People-Should-Know-Setupspawn

If you go to this website and upload a picture of someone's face, I'm gonna do this one of me with a wig on, it will search all of social media and find other pictures and videos of you. 

setupspawn , www.facecheck.id Report

2points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't worrying at all. StalkersRus.com

0
0points
reply

And it looks like 4.7 million followers (and counting) have found his tips helpful

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!