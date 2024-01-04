ADVERTISEMENT

New Year’s resolutions have become tradition at this point. Even if you don’t partake in it, there will certainly be a contingent of people who crave change and the new year is a great symbolic moment for a fresh start.

It’s also a great time for the other contingent of folks to start taking jabs at it in the form of posts, memes, and reactions because we all know the gym is going to be empty roughly a month or two later.