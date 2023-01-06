2023 is here and staying for at least 300 more days. With this in mind, we have to try and fulfill the New Year’s resolutions we created in the previous year. It’s important to have one, no matter how ridiculous or unrealistic the end result is and it seems like Twitter has a New Year’s resolution of its own — to be funny this year (for the first time ever).

It’s only natural for a company and a person to seek something new every year, but these ambitions have to be based on reality. As 2022 came to an end, people went to Twitter to create and share some of the funniest tweets, preparing for the upcoming year. They marked the end of the year with a laugh and started another one with some ridiculous goals, which they shared through a lot of relatable tweets.

So, if your resolution for this year is to catch up on the trending tweets on Twitter, you are in luck. We have compiled some of the best tweets that make fun of the resolutions we make every year. Found one that seems too close to yours? Upvote it. Also, share your own resolution for 2023 in the comments below.