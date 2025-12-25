ADVERTISEMENT

A map can take you on a journey, transporting you across continents and cultures all with a single glance.

What started as a simple map drawing on a clay tablet centuries ago in Babylon has slowly evolved alongside us. For the longest time, maps were purely used for navigation — even when we moved them online through GPS.

But today, they do so much more. Modern maps are helping us navigate human behavior, global trends and everyday habits that shape our lives.

For example, did you know how many racoons have taken over Germany? Or how many people lock their doors across America?

Some cartographers are blending art, math, and technology to uncover these very patterns in raw data, and then sharing their findings online.

Many of these maps have been shared on Reddit, where a growing community with around 1.8 million weekly visitors posts and discusses thousands of maps every day. From there, we have narrowed down a list of some of the most interesting ones worth a closer look.

Tesla’s Decline In Europe

Map data showing curiosity interesting map data on Tesla’s decline in European registrations from January 2024 to January 2025.

quindiassomigli Report

Thankfully, here in the UK and EU we will never have to experience the Cyber truck on our roads.

I'm just disappointed that the UK is only down 18%, come on UK we can do better than that!

Somebody at work has a Tesla. I really really want to ask "who's the arsêhole that bought THAT thing?", but it'll be one of the higher level managers, because *we* sure as hell couldn't afford one...

One co-worker has a bumper sticker on his Tesla. “I bought this before I knew Elon was crazy”

Normal people can't afford to buy Tesla, and even if they could they wouldn't want to because they're ugly cars.

We can afford them, but who would want to by a car from a company from the US, these days a lot of people in Europe avoid any thing US american.

    #2

    Raccoon Invasion Of Germany In The Past 30 Years

    Map data showing the curiosity-interesting map data of raccoon invasion spreading across Germany from 1990 to 2020.

    BrownRepresent Report

    May you have better luck in your battles than the Australians did with the emus... 👍

    This is disturbingly specific....

    Easier to do when every square inch of woodland is planted and engineered by man. German foresters systems are massively complex machines, because that's what Germans used to do best....that and cut down every single tree to make charcoal.

    D**n it, I told my sister not to hide that raccoon in her luggage when she went to visit our relatives…

    If you're wondering, the N*zis imported them in for fur farming and they got set loose after the end of WWII.

    2020 looks like a one eyed Santa bear.

    We had the chance to speak with Danny Dorling, a renowned geographer and cartographer, about his work and his passion for maps.

    He believes cartography is a way to see the world differently. “It’s about seeing the world. And choosing how to depict it - and other people!”

    A professor of Geography at the University of Oxford, Dorling says maps are a way to make sense of complex information visually. “I was very bad at reading as a child and even worse at writing. I liked maths, pictures and graphs - hence maps,” he says on the importance of maps to him.

    #3

    Share Of People In Europe That Want The Rich To Get Taxed More

    Map data showing percentage of people in European countries agreeing to tax the rich more, highlighting curiosity and interesting insights.

    Alarmed_Wish3294 Report

    When someone says 'tax the rich more', they mean anyone richer than they are. This applies at nearly all income levels.

    Does "the rich" mean anyone richer than them? Because there's a lot of 'rich' people in Europe by a few standards.

    More than what? More than they currently are? More than the poor?

    So basically the majority *everywhere*

    Yeah, I wonder why the investments into the economy here in Germany get lower every year

    #4

    Second Most Spoken Language In Us States

    US map showing primary spoken languages by state with curiosity-interesting-map-data highlighting Spanish, French, and Tagalog regions.

    Few_Introduction9919 Report

    #5

    Europe's Population Forecast To 2100

    Map showing Europe's population forecast to 2100 with curiosity on interesting map data and country changes in millions.

    QuartzXOX Report

    Based on the immigration numbers they probably messed up the math for Germany

    So it looks like this is mostly right. I looked at the numbers from Statista and Eurostat, and they mostly agree. There are of course multiple projections based on different levels of migration. With net migration remaining the same, and net births remaining the same the German population will drop by an estimated 7-13 million. For the German population to stabilize, there will either need to be an increase in the birth rate, or an increase in migration.

    Why is Sweden gaining so many while the other Nordic countries are all losing?

    We're getting 40k in small boats a year, that's 30 million by 2100.

    Before every pub quiz, the first thing I do is go online and hunt for maps — maps of countries and cities, but also maps highlighting lesser-known global trends and data that I would never have found interesting if it was presented as a part of a graph or a table. It also helps me remember the data long after I’ve shut off my screen.

    This lasting impression is a powerful advantage of using maps.

    That is why every time there is an election season, political parties make sure to fully utilize this tool since they know that maps can easily influence and attract public views.
    #6

    Countries Where Majority Of Population Is Born In 21st Century As Of February 2025 Based On Median Age

    World map highlighting African countries with curiosity interesting map data for geographic analysis.

    OppositeRock4217 Report

    A good part of Africa 's troubles come from a the tendency to a very young population.

    Push out tons of p***y fruit n die early.

    #7

    Number Of Cars Per 1000 People In Europe

    Europe map showing number of cars per thousand inhabitants with curiosity-interesting-map-data highlighted by color coding.

    quindiassomigli Report

    Surprised Italy is so high!

    Given how much public transport s***s outside of big cities here in Germany I'm surprised that it isn't higher

    Reality not lining up with your opinions, eh?

    As Penn State researcher Anthony Robinson found in his research, maps can quickly go viral online, start conversations and shape opinions in general.

    He believes that such kind of maps — whether about a serious issue or even satirical — tap into human emotion and make information simpler. These ideas are also easily shareable, which is another reason that they are so widely used by parties and the media.

    Whatever the reason may be, it is no surprise that maps capture attention in a way that plain text or numbers often cannot.
    #8

    How To Say "How" In Different Languages

    Map showing curiosity-interesting map data on how to say how in different European languages.

    montecristolord Report

    missed a censor..

    #9

    Countries Whose Citizens Have Flown In Space (As Of 2024)

    World map highlighting countries whose citizens have flown in space, showing curiosity and interesting map data.

    quindiassomigli Report

    2,5 swedes have been up there /jk (Meir had one swed parent :)

    Alexander Gerst is the only german celebrity under the age of 60 that I can honestly respect

    By flown in space I hope they don't mean up and down on Jeff Bezos' pеnіlе compensation.

    Dorling explains that creating a map that tells the full story is not always easy. One of the biggest challenges is convincing people why it is necessary to transform the data in the first place. “Then explaining to them how it works,” he adds.

    He compares the challenges of making maps to that of making graphs.

    “A cartogram transformation, usually to population, is just as dramatic a change to the underlying projection. It usually completely alters what is needed despite the data being identical.”

    What it means is that even though the actual data does not change, the way you present it can change how people understand the exact same thing. The same numbers, but a different perspective.
    #10

    State-Wise Railway Electrification In India

    State-wise railway electrification map of India showing percentages with curiosity-interesting-map-data insights.

    chipkali_lover Report

    Curious why it's so much lower in the eastern areas? Economics, geography, or something else?

    It is underdeveloped due to isolation (look how little connects to the rest of India), complicated historical legacy, and topology. Note that lurking in the lower white gap is Bangladesh, and much of the Arunachal border is marked (at least in Google maps with dashed lines) as "disputed" with China.

    #11

    A Town In Norway Is In Shadow For Six Months A Year

    Map data showing changes around Rjukan from September to February with curiosity-interesting-map-data visual comparison.

    Vitboi Report

    They installed huge mirrors on the northern mountain range to reflect sunlight onto the town square IIRC

    Turley, New Mexico goes 5 months, they went with a winery and cellars.

    So when you say stick it where the sun doesn't shine, this is where you mean

    #12

    Gdp Per Capita In Europe

    Map data showing GDP per capita across Europe with curiosity-interesting-map-data highlighting economic differences.

    Middle-Stuff1355 Report

    Ireland really doesn't seem right from everything I've seen there and know about it. I'm guessing large software companies and music bands who get lucrative tax breaks are skewing the figures.

    Something like that; certainly Luxembourg is so high because of all the companies registered there. Miriam's comment is false logic.

    I'd be interested to see this compared to cost of living in those countries.

    I live in Switzerland, the joint second-highest on that map, and while it's true that some things are more expensive here than neighbouring France it's nothing like twice as expensive, and in fact over the years, while exchange rate fluctuations have largely kept pace with Euro-zone inflation right now I'm noticing much higher prices in France for many things. (I do much of my shopping there, the nearest decent-sized supermarket being over the border).

    Maps also have a way of starting controversies. The classic world map that most of us grew up with — the Mercator projection — recently started trending online as people realised that it severely misrepresents the size and shape of continents. For example, Greenland looks the same size as Africa, even though Africa is actually about 14 times larger in reality.

    Once the discussion started, a revised world map made by a college student quickly went viral on Reddit, and was shared by several news websites. It gave everyone a fresh perspective, highlighting where people actually live instead of just how much land each country takes up.

    In an interview with Business Insider, the student said: “I just have a passion for maps and thought I could help educate people with this one. I think viewing the world in this way is helpful in geo-politics because it's a true representation of the part of the world that's most interesting to us: the people on it!”

    #13

    Europe Live Births Outside Marriage

    Map of Europe showing share of live births outside marriage with curiosity-interesting-map-data on child birth percentages.

    Junior_Insurance7773 Report

    Why specify "live births"? Seems the word "live" is superfluous. Either way, loads of people at work are in civil partnerships and have children but have never married - largely because it's a thing that is 99% ceremonial and is HIDEOUSLY expensive. One couple celebrated their getting-together by going on holiday to America (in between the Trumps) and they told me that whole thing (hotels, flights, doing stuff) cost about a quarter of what one day of wedding bells would have. So they were planning to go back, but, well... picked Mauritius instead.

    French people really don’t care. I wonder if they include people with a PACS in the married or the non-married category.

    Many of those countries with higher rates have tax regimes which make it disadvantageous for couple with children to marry, so a lot of people remain unmarried to pay less tax.

    Technically my nephew would fall under that category since my sister wasn't married for another year at the time of his birth. Interesting statistic but not considering such factors

    "Cases"? The f**k do you think this map is about?

    #14

    No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator

    Heatmap visualization of hurricane paths on a global map showing curiosity and interesting map data patterns.

    spyalien Report

    Duh! It's all about the wimd direction.

    Based on the coriolis force - Cyclones on the northern hemisphere turn counter clockwise while in the south it's the opposite

    I find it amusing that Ireland gets more tropical cyclones than South America.

    That's because most of the continents are in the northern hemisphere.

    Hardly a surprise, given their very nature, but much more interesting to see the overall frequency around the world.

    The larger the expanse of water, the more likely to build up. I'm a bit dubious about the south pacific, however. I think many might not b3 categorised, even today.

    #15

    Years Women Got Voting Rights In Middle Eastern Countries

    Map showing key years of women's suffrage milestones in the Middle East, highlighting curiosity and interesting map data trends.

    throwaway4457877 Report

    But,do they get to freely exercise that right? By that, I mean,do they get to vote without harassment or being told who to vote for?

    Be interesting to see how different is the same map for men voting

    Israel had voting right for women right from the start it seems

    Experts believe that cartographers have always used storytelling when designing maps. Many ancient maps were aligned with traditions or cultural narratives, which is why they worked — they helped people make sense of the world in a way numbers alone could not.

    But in today’s world of endless scrolling and short attention spans, what kinds of maps actually grab our attention?

    Research says that the way a map is designed including the colors, the size of things, even how it is presented can actually make us feel something. Maps carry all kinds of emotions — they show how we experience and connect with places.

    Simple yet colorful maps can make people pause for a moment, and try to understand the stories behind the data. It may even make them do a further deep dive into an interesting topic, making maps more memorable and engaging.
    #16

    Non-European Country With Largest Diaspora Of Each European Nationality

    Map showing non-European countries with the largest diaspora for each European nationality using colorful data visualization.

    ExcitingNeck8226 Report

    Okay, to clarify: It shows the nations to which the people of this countries emmigrated to the most - The french went to Canada the most, the italians to Brazil, etc. - The wording is backwards to what the map shows so to say

    Umm, the wording isn't actually backwards. The largest diaspora from Iceland is in...Canada. The largest diaspora from Ukraine is in...Canada. Et cetera.

    huh, what?

    I think it means that "Frenchies went to Canada", "Spaniards went to Argentina", and "loads went to America". I wonder what's the story with North Macedonia?

    #17

    Has Your Nation's Population Increased Or Decreased Since 2000

    Map showing curiosity-interesting-map-data on population changes in Europe since 2000 with countries colored by increase or decrease.

    ExcitingNeck8226 Report

    Eastern Europeans moved to Western Europe...

    This had nothing to do with the fall of communism at all.

    Some countries obviously need more asylum seekers....

    #18

    Brexit Vote Results

    UK map showing EU referendum results by area with data highlighting leave and remain votes for curiosity interesting map data.

    Objective-Resident-7 Report

    As promised, at least the NHS has been well funded since Brexit, right? [/s, just in case]

    how did it work out?

    So much ignorance fueled people's decision to leave. I cut off so many people in my life that year because of their vote to exit.

    I get the sense that many 'opt outers' voted to make a point, not to win.

    #19

    Each U.S. State's Biggest Export Trading Partner

    Map data showing the biggest export trading partner for each US state highlighting curiosity-interesting trends.

    MansterSoft Report

    And Connecticut and Germany...?

    Um, as someone who lives in Connecticut, I can say that's wrong. From Google: Connecticut exported $17.4 billion of goods in 2024, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and Canada is the state's largest export partner.

    From reports I see that Mexico and Canada are switching more to each other and the EU and Asia

    Canada and Mexico make sense but can someone explain the trading link between Utah and the UK?

    Mostly unwrought (raw) gold, but lots of other stuff, mostly electronics. In 2019,Utah exported $8.8 billion worth of goods and $770 million worth of services. It was news to me,too.

    Well, they were until Prezident TACO took over. Now everybody avoids us.

    #20

    Countries With Unitary And Federal Governing System

    World map showing unitary states in blue and federal states in green with curiosity interesting map data visualization.

    ellatino230 Report

    I have no idea what this means.

    #21

    How Google Maps Labels The Gulf Of Mexico (Gulf Of America) In The Us, UK & Mexico

    Maps showing the Gulf of Mexico with curiosity interesting map data on varied country labeling differences.

    beavershaw Report

    Ugh I can’t believe they really changed it. I grew up on the Gulf of Mexico, in America. I will never call it the gulf of America. So stupid

    Real citizens of the United States don't call it the Guld of America either. Only MAGA a******s and Reichwingers do.

    Shame on Google maps in the UK for pandering to that cúnt.

    *We* didn't change it. The Orange🤡TACO did. To the rest of us, it's still the Gulf of Mexico + will be again when TACO's gone.

    Change UK to EU - it's the same here in France, so I'm just going to guess it's probably split up as "America", "Mexico", "everywhere else".

    Don't worry, "Gulf of America" will stick about the same as "Cape Kennedy" stuck to "Cape Canaveral". Most of us still call it the Gulf of Mexico, and we always will.

