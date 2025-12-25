ADVERTISEMENT

A map can take you on a journey, transporting you across continents and cultures all with a single glance.

What started as a simple map drawing on a clay tablet centuries ago in Babylon has slowly evolved alongside us. For the longest time, maps were purely used for navigation — even when we moved them online through GPS.

But today, they do so much more. Modern maps are helping us navigate human behavior, global trends and everyday habits that shape our lives.

For example, did you know how many racoons have taken over Germany? Or how many people lock their doors across America?

Some cartographers are blending art, math, and technology to uncover these very patterns in raw data, and then sharing their findings online.

Many of these maps have been shared on Reddit, where a growing community with around 1.8 million weekly visitors posts and discusses thousands of maps every day. From there, we have narrowed down a list of some of the most interesting ones worth a closer look.