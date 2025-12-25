35 Fun Maps That Provide Interesting Facts And Statistical DataInterview With Expert
A map can take you on a journey, transporting you across continents and cultures all with a single glance.
What started as a simple map drawing on a clay tablet centuries ago in Babylon has slowly evolved alongside us. For the longest time, maps were purely used for navigation — even when we moved them online through GPS.
But today, they do so much more. Modern maps are helping us navigate human behavior, global trends and everyday habits that shape our lives.
For example, did you know how many racoons have taken over Germany? Or how many people lock their doors across America?
Some cartographers are blending art, math, and technology to uncover these very patterns in raw data, and then sharing their findings online.
Many of these maps have been shared on Reddit, where a growing community with around 1.8 million weekly visitors posts and discusses thousands of maps every day. From there, we have narrowed down a list of some of the most interesting ones worth a closer look.
Tesla’s Decline In Europe
Thankfully, here in the UK and EU we will never have to experience the Cyber truck on our roads.
Somebody at work has a Tesla. I really really want to ask "who's the arsêhole that bought THAT thing?", but it'll be one of the higher level managers, because *we* sure as hell couldn't afford one...
We can afford them, but who would want to by a car from a company from the US, these days a lot of people in Europe avoid any thing US american.
Raccoon Invasion Of Germany In The Past 30 Years
May you have better luck in your battles than the Australians did with the emus...
Easier to do when every square inch of woodland is planted and engineered by man. German foresters systems are massively complex machines, because that's what Germans used to do best....that and cut down every single tree to make charcoal.
If you're wondering, the N*zis imported them in for fur farming and they got set loose after the end of WWII.
We had the chance to speak with Danny Dorling, a renowned geographer and cartographer, about his work and his passion for maps.
He believes cartography is a way to see the world differently. “It’s about seeing the world. And choosing how to depict it - and other people!”
A professor of Geography at the University of Oxford, Dorling says maps are a way to make sense of complex information visually. “I was very bad at reading as a child and even worse at writing. I liked maths, pictures and graphs - hence maps,” he says on the importance of maps to him.
Share Of People In Europe That Want The Rich To Get Taxed More
When someone says 'tax the rich more', they mean anyone richer than they are. This applies at nearly all income levels.
Does "the rich" mean anyone richer than them? Because there's a lot of 'rich' people in Europe by a few standards.
Yeah, I wonder why the investments into the economy here in Germany get lower every year
Second Most Spoken Language In Us States
Europe's Population Forecast To 2100
Based on the immigration numbers they probably messed up the math for Germany
So it looks like this is mostly right. I looked at the numbers from Statista and Eurostat, and they mostly agree. There are of course multiple projections based on different levels of migration. With net migration remaining the same, and net births remaining the same the German population will drop by an estimated 7-13 million. For the German population to stabilize, there will either need to be an increase in the birth rate, or an increase in migration.
Why is Sweden gaining so many while the other Nordic countries are all losing?
Before every pub quiz, the first thing I do is go online and hunt for maps — maps of countries and cities, but also maps highlighting lesser-known global trends and data that I would never have found interesting if it was presented as a part of a graph or a table. It also helps me remember the data long after I’ve shut off my screen.
This lasting impression is a powerful advantage of using maps.
That is why every time there is an election season, political parties make sure to fully utilize this tool since they know that maps can easily influence and attract public views.
Countries Where Majority Of Population Is Born In 21st Century As Of February 2025 Based On Median Age
A good part of Africa 's troubles come from a the tendency to a very young population.
Number Of Cars Per 1000 People In Europe
Given how much public transport s***s outside of big cities here in Germany I'm surprised that it isn't higher
Reality not lining up with your opinions, eh?
Heck, I live in Southern California and our public transportation súcks here too! (That's probably because we're so car-centric here, though, to be fair.)
As Penn State researcher Anthony Robinson found in his research, maps can quickly go viral online, start conversations and shape opinions in general.
He believes that such kind of maps — whether about a serious issue or even satirical — tap into human emotion and make information simpler. These ideas are also easily shareable, which is another reason that they are so widely used by parties and the media.
Whatever the reason may be, it is no surprise that maps capture attention in a way that plain text or numbers often cannot.
How To Say "How" In Different Languages
Countries Whose Citizens Have Flown In Space (As Of 2024)
2,5 swedes have been up there /jk (Meir had one swed parent :)
Alexander Gerst is the only german celebrity under the age of 60 that I can honestly respect
By flown in space I hope they don't mean up and down on Jeff Bezos' pеnіlе compensation.
Dorling explains that creating a map that tells the full story is not always easy. One of the biggest challenges is convincing people why it is necessary to transform the data in the first place. “Then explaining to them how it works,” he adds.
He compares the challenges of making maps to that of making graphs.
“A cartogram transformation, usually to population, is just as dramatic a change to the underlying projection. It usually completely alters what is needed despite the data being identical.”
What it means is that even though the actual data does not change, the way you present it can change how people understand the exact same thing. The same numbers, but a different perspective.
State-Wise Railway Electrification In India
Curious why it's so much lower in the eastern areas? Economics, geography, or something else?
It is underdeveloped due to isolation (look how little connects to the rest of India), complicated historical legacy, and topology. Note that lurking in the lower white gap is Bangladesh, and much of the Arunachal border is marked (at least in Google maps with dashed lines) as "disputed" with China.
A Town In Norway Is In Shadow For Six Months A Year
They installed huge mirrors on the northern mountain range to reflect sunlight onto the town square IIRC
Turley, New Mexico goes 5 months, they went with a winery and cellars.
So when you say stick it where the sun doesn't shine, this is where you mean
Gdp Per Capita In Europe
Ireland really doesn't seem right from everything I've seen there and know about it. I'm guessing large software companies and music bands who get lucrative tax breaks are skewing the figures.
Something like that; certainly Luxembourg is so high because of all the companies registered there. Miriam's comment is false logic.
Not necessarily. Ireland has a really low population, about 5.5m. So the average income would be higher than most places.
I'd be interested to see this compared to cost of living in those countries.
I live in Switzerland, the joint second-highest on that map, and while it's true that some things are more expensive here than neighbouring France it's nothing like twice as expensive, and in fact over the years, while exchange rate fluctuations have largely kept pace with Euro-zone inflation right now I'm noticing much higher prices in France for many things. (I do much of my shopping there, the nearest decent-sized supermarket being over the border).
Maps also have a way of starting controversies. The classic world map that most of us grew up with — the Mercator projection — recently started trending online as people realised that it severely misrepresents the size and shape of continents. For example, Greenland looks the same size as Africa, even though Africa is actually about 14 times larger in reality.
Once the discussion started, a revised world map made by a college student quickly went viral on Reddit, and was shared by several news websites. It gave everyone a fresh perspective, highlighting where people actually live instead of just how much land each country takes up.
In an interview with Business Insider, the student said: “I just have a passion for maps and thought I could help educate people with this one. I think viewing the world in this way is helpful in geo-politics because it's a true representation of the part of the world that's most interesting to us: the people on it!”
Europe Live Births Outside Marriage
Why specify "live births"? Seems the word "live" is superfluous. Either way, loads of people at work are in civil partnerships and have children but have never married - largely because it's a thing that is 99% ceremonial and is HIDEOUSLY expensive. One couple celebrated their getting-together by going on holiday to America (in between the Trumps) and they told me that whole thing (hotels, flights, doing stuff) cost about a quarter of what one day of wedding bells would have. So they were planning to go back, but, well... picked Mauritius instead.
Stillborn children are still physically "born".
French people really don't care. I wonder if they include people with a PACS in the married or the non-married category.
Many of those countries with higher rates have tax regimes which make it disadvantageous for couple with children to marry, so a lot of people remain unmarried to pay less tax.
The UK doesn't.
Source please. Denmark doesn't
Technically my nephew would fall under that category since my sister wasn't married for another year at the time of his birth. Interesting statistic but not considering such factors
No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator
Based on the coriolis force - Cyclones on the northern hemisphere turn counter clockwise while in the south it's the opposite
I find it amusing that Ireland gets more tropical cyclones than South America.
That's because most of the continents are in the northern hemisphere.
Hardly a surprise, given their very nature, but much more interesting to see the overall frequency around the world.
The larger the expanse of water, the more likely to build up. I'm a bit dubious about the south pacific, however. I think many might not b3 categorised, even today.
Years Women Got Voting Rights In Middle Eastern Countries
But,do they get to freely exercise that right? By that, I mean,do they get to vote without harassment or being told who to vote for?
Be interesting to see how different is the same map for men voting
Israel had voting right for women right from the start it seems
Experts believe that cartographers have always used storytelling when designing maps. Many ancient maps were aligned with traditions or cultural narratives, which is why they worked — they helped people make sense of the world in a way numbers alone could not.
But in today’s world of endless scrolling and short attention spans, what kinds of maps actually grab our attention?
Research says that the way a map is designed including the colors, the size of things, even how it is presented can actually make us feel something. Maps carry all kinds of emotions — they show how we experience and connect with places.
Simple yet colorful maps can make people pause for a moment, and try to understand the stories behind the data. It may even make them do a further deep dive into an interesting topic, making maps more memorable and engaging.
Non-European Country With Largest Diaspora Of Each European Nationality
Okay, to clarify: It shows the nations to which the people of this countries emmigrated to the most - The french went to Canada the most, the italians to Brazil, etc. - The wording is backwards to what the map shows so to say
Umm, the wording isn't actually backwards. The largest diaspora from Iceland is in...Canada. The largest diaspora from Ukraine is in...Canada. Et cetera.
I think it means that "Frenchies went to Canada", "Spaniards went to Argentina", and "loads went to America". I wonder what's the story with North Macedonia?
Has Your Nation's Population Increased Or Decreased Since 2000
Eastern Europeans moved to Western Europe...
This had nothing to do with the fall of communism at all.
Some countries obviously need more asylum seekers....
We've got a few to spare,if you're interested?
Our last three governments here in Germany couldn't get enough of all those "Gold pieces" we got gifted... Imagine if other countries would steal those from us! /s
Brexit Vote Results
As promised, at least the NHS has been well funded since Brexit, right? [/s, just in case]
how did it work out?
So much ignorance fueled people's decision to leave. I cut off so many people in my life that year because of their vote to exit.
I'm sure they were devastated.
Farage's UKIP, the Brexit Party and many Conservatives and lied to you.
I get the sense that many 'opt outers' voted to make a point, not to win.
Each U.S. State's Biggest Export Trading Partner
And Connecticut and Germany...?
Um, as someone who lives in Connecticut, I can say that's wrong. From Google: Connecticut exported $17.4 billion of goods in 2024, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and Canada is the state's largest export partner.
Probably has something to do with cigars. German brands favor the CT/PA/DE broad-leaf varietals of tobacco.
Not any more it's not...
From reports I see that Mexico and Canada are switching more to each other and the EU and Asia
Canada and Mexico make sense but can someone explain the trading link between Utah and the UK?
Mostly unwrought (raw) gold, but lots of other stuff, mostly electronics. In 2019,Utah exported $8.8 billion worth of goods and $770 million worth of services. It was news to me,too.
Gold.
Well, they were until Prezident TACO took over. Now everybody avoids us.
What on earth do Utah and the UK have in common that they're export partners?
Countries With Unitary And Federal Governing System
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unitary_state
I have no idea what this means.
Unitary state: The national government holds the overall power and gives states limited authority. / Federal state: Each state holds power over it's own with the national government as shared institution representing the whole
A unitary state centralizes power in one national government (like the UK, France, Japan), while a federal state divides power between central and regional governments (like the US, Germany, Canada, Australia). The key difference is that in a unitary system, the central government can create or abolish local authorities and grant/revoke their powers, whereas in a federal system, powers are constitutionally shared, protecting subnational units' autonomy.
How Google Maps Labels The Gulf Of Mexico (Gulf Of America) In The Us, UK & Mexico
Ugh I can't believe they really changed it. I grew up on the Gulf of Mexico, in America. I will never call it the gulf of America. So stupid
Real citizens of the United States don't call it the Guld of America either. Only MAGA a******s and Reichwingers do.
Shame on Google maps in the UK for pandering to that cúnt.
*We* didn't change it. The Orange🤡TACO did. To the rest of us, it's still the Gulf of Mexico + will be again when TACO's gone.
I wish people would stop associating Trump with TACO, since it destroys my taste for a delicious treat. (Besides, Trump doesn't always chicken out. Sometime he goes through with what he said, with disaster soon following.) I propose an alternative based upon his primary personality trait - Donny Only Likes Flattery, or DOLF. The name has a certain ring that many of us already associate with him anyway.
It's so embarrassing.
Change UK to EU - it's the same here in France, so I'm just going to guess it's probably split up as "America", "Mexico", "everywhere else".
Don't worry, "Gulf of America" will stick about the same as "Cape Kennedy" stuck to "Cape Canaveral". Most of us still call it the Gulf of Mexico, and we always will.