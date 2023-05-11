People often believe that to dress well, they must keep up with current fashion trends, copy the latest runway looks, and always shop in the "new in" section. Not only does it foster consumerist culture, but it's also super expensive. Although the global fashion industry, valued at $1.7 trillion (as of 2022), is a huge money-maker, dressing stylishly shouldn't put a dent in your wallet. For ordinary folk whose life revolves around something other than catching and demonstrating the latest trends on Instagram, the best approach is to shop smart and stick with clothes that will never go out of style.

By shopping smart, we suggest investing in things that are timeless and have endured the many changes in fashion. Trend forecasters, celebrities, and media influencers might decide what's hot now, but timeless fashion pieces will always have you looking well put together with little effort. When fashion fads cease being relevant, they lose their initial appeal, but timeless fashion trends have undeviating quality. 10 years from now, we can bet that Marlon Brando's black leather jacket and white tee in The Wild One (1953) or Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961), arguably some of the most stylish movies ever made, will be just as iconic, unwavering fashion classics as they are today or were over half a decade ago. Other than that, most timeless clothing pieces are wardrobe staples found at affordable prices in almost every clothing store. Ultimately, one can own the latest fashion bits yet look entirely out of place, not knowing how to style them properly. Timeless clothing and accessories avoid that confusion since most pieces go with pretty much everything and look good on the majority of people.

