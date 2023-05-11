46 Timeless Fashion Pieces With An Evergreen Quality
People often believe that to dress well, they must keep up with current fashion trends, copy the latest runway looks, and always shop in the "new in" section. Not only does it foster consumerist culture, but it's also super expensive. Although the global fashion industry, valued at $1.7 trillion (as of 2022), is a huge money-maker, dressing stylishly shouldn't put a dent in your wallet. For ordinary folk whose life revolves around something other than catching and demonstrating the latest trends on Instagram, the best approach is to shop smart and stick with clothes that will never go out of style.
By shopping smart, we suggest investing in things that are timeless and have endured the many changes in fashion. Trend forecasters, celebrities, and media influencers might decide what's hot now, but timeless fashion pieces will always have you looking well put together with little effort. When fashion fads cease being relevant, they lose their initial appeal, but timeless fashion trends have undeviating quality. 10 years from now, we can bet that Marlon Brando's black leather jacket and white tee in The Wild One (1953) or Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961), arguably some of the most stylish movies ever made, will be just as iconic, unwavering fashion classics as they are today or were over half a decade ago. Other than that, most timeless clothing pieces are wardrobe staples found at affordable prices in almost every clothing store. Ultimately, one can own the latest fashion bits yet look entirely out of place, not knowing how to style them properly. Timeless clothing and accessories avoid that confusion since most pieces go with pretty much everything and look good on the majority of people.
Below, we've compiled a list of timeless fashion trends that were endorsed by our parents and grandparents and will probably be worn by our children and grandchildren. If you love and swear by any of these timeless style trends, give them an upvote. Also, are there any bits and bobs of timeless fashion that we haven't mentioned? If so, let us know in the comments!
Leather, Fur, And Suede (Or Faux Versions)
Animal-derived fabrics are often considered taboo in today's society. However, since many excellent faux versions are available, you may still wear leather coats, hoods with fur trim, and suede shoes. There are environmental concerns with all kinds of leather, suede, and fur, whether real or faux, but the imitation fabrics at least don't harm the animals.
Trench Coat
In Casablanca (1942), Humphrey Bogart looked crisp in a trench coat. The trench coat Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany's has become the most sought-after fashion piece. And in 1999's The Matrix, Keanu Reeves elevated the closet staple to new heights with a dazzling black trench coat. A timeless trench coat is an absolute must-have for every wardrobe.
Dr. Martens
The original rebellious spirit of Doc Martens still shines through today, adding a touch of edginess to every ensemble you match them with. Doc Martens are well-established in popular fashion and are here to stay. Even if they did lose popularity, they would regain it long before you exhausted your pair.
White T-Shirt
You most certainly own many T-shirts, from those that boldly show your favorite beer to those that feature the last dates of your favorite band's tour. However, it's the versatility of the plain white T-shirt that makes it a staple in every closet. Also, Marlon Brando's black leather jacket over a white tee look is iconic.
Blazer
Blazers always appear on the runways, no matter what season is in play. Also, everyone looks better in a blazer (at least when it's well-fitted). And who wouldn't want a trimmer, taller frame that tightens up the waist and broadens the shoulders? By this point, they are definitely a wardrobe must-have.
Cashmere Sweater
Cashmere has long been linked to luxury and elegance. While most luxury things, like Louboutin heels and dresses with a lot of structure, are not recognized for their comfort, cashmere apparel is known for being incredibly cozy, figure-flattering, and stylish on all body types. Even though this is a pricey item, there are now many accessible blends that may imitate the look and, more importantly, the feel of cashmere.
Turtlenecks
In terms of fashion, turtlenecks are really versatile. They may be worn casually, with a dress beneath it, with a jacket, or as part of a current high-fashion ensemble. Depending on how you style them, turtlenecks may give off a retro, 1990s supermodel, or even a modern vibe. As long as they are styled and accessorized, they will always be in style and be a wardrobe staple you can depend on.
Denim Jacket
It looks great worn over a dress and goes well with dark or light-colored pants. You may pick jackets with tiny embellishments or customize the denim yourself. No matter your age or fashion preference, this is one of the most affordable (especially if thrifted) everlasting fashion pieces.
Leggings
Although leggings haven’t been around as long as the dress shirt, we can guarantee that their adaptability and comfort will ensure their continued existence. Although patterns and bright colors may go in and out of style, the timeless black legging is a must-have in any woman’s wardrobe. Also, for men who like to keep themselves warm in the winter!
Black Skinny Jeans
Although skinny jeans have recently been considered outdated, they are still hip. Nothing compares to or can match the timeless, sophisticated aesthetic of a black pair of skinny jeans. Dark skinnies are great since they can be dressed up with a nice blouse and heels or down with a tee and sneakers.
Converse Chuck Taylors
Charles "Chuck" Taylor, an American basketball player, made a name for the shoes and popularized All-Stars in 1923. From then on, the sneaker became the go-to shoe for many professional and college basketball players and, soon after that, a wardrobe staple for ordinary folk.
Camel Topcoats
Since it goes with everything and looks good on everyone, the camel topcoat will probably remain a wardrobe staple for years to come. Interestingly, from around 1908 to the late 20th century, these used to be manufactured out of actual camel hair, hence the name. Now camel hair has been swapped to softer wool, cashmere, and mohair iterations.
Analog Watch
Whatever you may think of the booming wearables trend, nothing matches a traditional analog watch. Even if you blow your entire paycheck on a Rolex, possessing a nice watch is an investment. It's an investment in your future, the future of your children, and the future of their children.
Hats
Hat fashion may be in continual motion, ranging from the Cavalier seen in the British royal courts of the 1600s to the cloche hats worn by ladies in the 1920s to the bucket caps seen on the streets today and oversized straw fedora hat soon being the hit of summer 2023. Yet it's undeniable that hats have consistently been—and will always be—a mainstay for trendy people.
Little Black Dress
Many women like to have this essential in their closets to pull out whenever they need a reliable outfit for dates, meals, parties, and business occasions. Even though it may seem basic, because of its simplicity, affordability, and the rare quality of complementing every body type, LBD will never, ever go out of style.
High Heels
Every woman should have at least one pair of heels in her closet. Initially created for males to help keep their feet in horse stirrups, the shoes were later adopted by women who loved the feminine shape that heels gave their bodies and the powerful sensation they experienced from wearing them. Although the shape and appearance of heels vary depending on the trends, the concept of high heels will always stay in style.
Floral Prints
Although you might associate flowery motifs with summer blouses and spring skirts, floral prints can be found on various clothing pieces at any time of the year. Flowers look stunning on shirts, jackets, boots, and even baby clothing. Fashion-savvy dressers will always cherish a tasteful floral print.
White Button-Up
The white button-up is one item that can be found in any closet, whether that of men or women, young or elderly. Dress to the nines; wear it with jeans, sweatpants, or as a dress. The versatility of a white button-up is unmatched by any other piece of clothing. Thus, a white button-up is not going anywhere.
Three-Piece Suit
Three-piece suits were in fashion long before the debut of Peaky Blinders and will be long after the show is over. Suits have been in style virtually ever since men began donning them. And now, they are even more popular than ever since so many options are available, including Armani, Hugo Boss, Bonobos, and almost every other designer in the fashion directory.
Suspenders
While there is little doubt that suspenders were more common in the past, they are currently making a comeback. Nowadays, individuals wear this old-time accessory more for fashion than for function.
Striped Breton Top
Breton tops are ideal for country club members who enjoy spending the day at the pier or sailing around the lake. They also frequently appear on the runway in cutting-edge seasonal collections that appeal to anybody who values a classic preppy aesthetic.
Wilderness Wear
Safari excursions and woodland treks aren't the only occasions to sport your active outdoor apparel. If you like that vibe, try some fashion-approved outdoor pieces like a good pair of hiking boots or a parka to keep you toasty when exploring the great outdoors in the North or running errands in the wintertime.
Oxford Shoes
Oxfords are not only pleasing to the eye but also smart, comfy, and effortlessly elegant. When it comes to formal attire, oxfords are simply a must since they will offer you a sleek, polished look.
Ankle Boots
They have enduring appeal, are adaptable, and (mostly) are made for walking. Although ankle boots are a year-round wardrobe essential, they excel at finishing and even enhancing fall and winter looks. Whether they have a heel or not, you can never go wrong with a good pair of black ankle boots.
Black Dress Pants
A great pair of black dress pants can complete any wardrobe, even if you don't often have many occasions to wear them. This is a fantastic alternative when you don't feel like wearing a dress or want to seem more professional without putting in too much effort.
Stud Earrings
Even though trends in jewelry come and go, the stud earring is one style that will always stay in fashion. While the pearl denotes elegance, the diamond stud offers subtle glitz. Elegant stud earrings can be worn with any outfit on any day.
Levi's 501 Jeans
The first pair of Levi's 501s was made in 1873 to fulfill workers' need for a hardy, reliable pair of pants. Durable denim, the iconic straight fit, and the signature button fly are what make this particular pair of jeans so timeless.
Pinstripes
Pinstripes are always a stylish option when trying to convey a traditional, classy atmosphere. Although formal attires utilize pinstripes all year round, closer to the summer season, light and flowy pinstripe pants appear on the shelves of trendy retailers, too. Whether worn with a basic sweater or jacket, these vintage stripes give an unexpected casual vibe that is both modern and classic.
Shearling Jacket
Along with the belted trench and the camel wool coat, shearling coats should be included on the list of clothing items that will always stay in style. Shearling styles may seem edgier than other bona fide classics, but they're also made to last, so pick yours wisely, and you'll be wearing one for years to come.
A-Line Skirt
The A-line skirt debuted in 1955 as part of French couture designer Christian Dior's spring collection. The design, fitted at the waist and hips before becoming gradually wider at the bottom, can be styled and worn for business, formal occasions, and everyday activities.
Oversized Sunglasses
The easiest, most impactful accessory is a pair of oversized sunglasses. Put them on when you don't want to wear makeup or whenever you want to give your life a bit extra drama. And, well, obviously, to protect your eyes.
Wrap Dress
With the right jewelry and a snazzy pair of heels, the wrap dress may be dressed up or down. This dress is classic because it fits all body shapes nicely, is adaptable, and is easy to wear and style.
Basic V-Neck Tee Shirt
V-neck shirts in plain cotton, silk, or linen are excellent pieces to mix and match with other items in your wardrobe. It’s an essential clothing piece for any wardrobe that can be dressed up or down.
(Faux) Leather Belt
A classic (faux) leather belt can round off a look. You may wear your belt with jackets, coats, jeans, pants, and dresses. Brown or black are the best choices since they go with everything.
Flannel Shirt
Flannel shirts are a class-meets-modern wardrobe essential. They are not only practical but also come in various colors and styles, so there are several ways to wear them. Traditional flannel shirt styles may also be dressed up and down by incorporating different layering pieces and accessories.
All-White Sneakers
Classic white sneakers are now considered a wardrobe staple rather than just a street-style fad. A simple pair of classic white sneakers may be worn in almost innumerable ways. The white sneaker—in (faux) leather, suede, canvas, or even some high-tech knitted fabric—is a year-round classic because it's simple to style, incredibly versatile, and yet always looks chic.
A Statement Scarf
Scarves are a highly versatile accessory and have been popular for many centuries. It’s a timeless fashion accessory since there are countless ways to wear one. Whether you want something casual or dressy, there is undoubtedly a scarf for you.
Aviator Sunglasses
Aviators were initially created in 1936 by Bausch & Lomb to protect pilots’ eyesight from the glaring sun, hence the name. Eventually, Aviators evolved into Ray-Ban's hallmark style and are now a must-include accessory for a cop's Halloween costume.
Tweed
Tweed was a popular material even before it became an essential part of the Chanel fashion house. Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel, the founder of Chanel, is said to have fallen in love with the fabric when she started wearing the tweed coats of her lover, the Duke of Westminster, and noticed how strong and uniquely colored the material was.
Double-Breasted Jacket
However, you probably want to steer clear of the railroad baron vibes to make one work in today's society. Yours will seem more casual if you wear it with contrasting pants and shirts made of soft materials, like chambray.
Loafers
No, loafers are not simply a favorite of your grandpa's. For relaxed individuals who care about their appearance, the loafer is (and always has been) the footwear of choice for both men and women, especially in the warmer months.
Designer Bags
Some things only get better with time, much like good wine. A wisely-picked designer bag may last you a lifetime and even become a priceless heirloom after your passing (sorry, a bit morbid).
Nike And Adidas Running Shoes
The comfy running shoe is now worn for more than just exercise; today, it's a true wardrobe staple. Once confined to gyms and active errands, Adidas and Nike's running shoes have become the preferred choice for both runners and non-runners.
Tortoiseshell Glasses
Tortoiseshell glasses are suited for every occasion, whether you’re going to work or spending the weekend with friends. These are an excellent option if you are looking for new eyeglass frames since they look nice on both men and women and will never get outdated or look dull.
Animal Prints
Although animal prints occasionally lose their appeal to the general public, they always find their way back to our hearts and fashion trends. You may choose one pattern or combine multiple for the ultimate animalistic look, whether you prefer zebra, cheetah, cow, snakeskin, or tiger prints.
Riding Boots
You don't have to know how to ride a horse to wear riding boots. While certain styles are more appropriate for equestrians, those found at most shops are explicitly designed for streetwear. Whether plain black ones or with elaborate adornments, riding boots, in all their adaptability, will never go out of style.
Classic silk blouse in black or white.
