The worlds of fashion and film are closely entwined and often influence one another. Film costume designers frequently draw ideas from fashion designers to translate iconic runway looks to the big screen, while clothes worn in movies affect what is deemed fashionable at the time of the film's release. When it comes to judging the most stylish movie characters or fashion in movies in general, the assessment may be very much subjective. Yet, many iconic outfits from movies gained their title by establishing what is deemed 'classic' fashion looks even by today's standards.

The most stylish movies, the fashion trendsetters of the time, rose with the earliest Hollywood films. Numerous classic films are to blame (and thank) for the timeless fashion fads still 'hot' today. Arguably some of the most stylish movies of all time were released during the golden age of Hollywood. Marlon Brando's black leather jacket over a white tee look in The Wild One (1953), Audrey Hepburn's little black Givenchy dress in Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961), or Marilyn Monroe's iconic white dress in The Seven Year Itch (1955) are just some of the famous movie outfits that grew to become some of the most iconic movie costumes.

Below, we've assembled, in our opinion, the most stylish movies, ranging from old Hollywood classics to modern-day blockbusters. Make sure to upvote the films you would like to see higher up on the list and rearrange the rankings to your liking! Also, did any iconic character outfits from the movies below stick out to you? Did we leave out any other films deserving a spot on the list? Let us know!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Quadrophenia

Quadrophenia

Quadrophenia fashion endured even after its premiere more than 40 years ago. Mod fashion is still prevalent on high streets today as the preferred attire of the fashionable elite, whether it be nostalgic Mods or younger generations influenced by this cult masterpiece. Yet, Mod style wasn't about labels; it was about having "the look" and identifying with the Mod way of living. As part of its stylistic aesthetic, the movie features traditional Italian-cut suits, penny loafers, desert boots, and fishtail parkas.

amazon.com Report

20points
Buy Now
POST
#2

Wall Street

Wall Street

In addition to its intriguing storyline, the 1987 movie Wall Street is also well renowned for its eccentric garments. In general, menswear in the 1980s had a slight reorientation. This may be seen in the substitution of the organic patterns of the 1970s in shirts for bold solids and stripes, in the simple lines and broader cuts of suits, and in the overall slimness of the late 1960s and early 1970s for more volume. When designing the costumes for the movie, Alan Flusser utilized current fashion trends and exaggerated them to the hilt. Interestingly, when the movie gained popularity, more men started donning fashion looks portrayed in the film. Thus, we can consider that the movie defined the Wall Street appearance more than it showed how it actually appeared in the 1980s.

amazon.com Report

19points
Buy Now
POST
#3

Reservoir Dogs

Reservoir Dogs

Over the years, Quentin Tarantino has been called many things, but "fashionista" was never one of them. Yet, the remarkable director Tarantino is also praised for popularizing the fitted black suit, white shirt, and skinny black tie ensemble made famous in his 1992 film. Large pleated pants were a feature from the 1980s, yet the classic suits from the 1990s were even more oversized. Reservoir Dogs was arguably the first time men appeared in suits really fitted to them on screen. What Tarantino called his "black suits of armor" significantly influenced later film and fashion trends.

amazon.com Report

18points
Buy Now
POST
#4

Kids

Kids

Multicolored hair ties and little buns? Check. Bandanas, ringer tees, backward hats, baggy jeans, checkered shirts, and hoop earrings? Also, check. Larry Clark wanted the movie to have an authentic, documentary-style appearance. Thus, the actors, young girls and boys, wore what was appropriate at the time: cuffed Converse, low-slung denim, back-to-front baseball caps, and branded skater tees. Kids provided a different perspective during the same year teen movies like Clueless enthralled young viewers with their depictions of LA riches and high fashion. The style and mindset were unforced, true to themselves, and at ease enough to allow the kids to move about their lives carefreely.

amazon.com Report

17points
Buy Now
POST
#5

Trainspotting

Trainspotting

Without its distinctive look, Trainspotting would not have been what it was, and Rachael Fleming, who created the costumes, was to thank. Even without the often-parodied "choose life" monologue overlay, the image of a teenage Ewan McGregor running down the street in skinny jeans, a bomber jacket, and a vintage T-shirt is quite iconic. Then, there's Kelly McDonald in the club scene. Any adolescent girl in the 1990s would have recognized her from that sequin slip dress, red coat, and strappy sandals.

amazon.com Report

16points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this movie, honestly for me its better than " Requiem for a Dream " ( same subject matter different aproach )

0
0points
reply
#6

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name

The realm of striped, light blue fabrics, collared shirts, comfy shorts, and airy materials. Costume designer Giulia Piersanti is to blame for Call Me By Your Name’s flawless aesthetic. Apparently, Piersanti was quite reluctant to design clothing for the movie because the 1980s, when the story takes place, felt like an overly restrictive period. Thus, she chose vintage items that generated a sense of intimacy and timelessness, referencing old photo albums as her source of inspiration. The end result was a well-put-together selection of attire that nobly depicts the style of 1983 Lombardy.

amazon.com Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
#7

North By Northwest

North By Northwest

Alfred Hitchcock recognized the importance of clothing, a significant component of several of his masterpieces. The blue/gray glen check suit with three buttons, no vents, and inward pleats and cuffs that Cary Grant wore in the suspenseful Alfred Hitchcock film is perhaps the most well-known suit in movie history. Eva Marie Saint, quoted in the book Cary Grant: A Celebration of Way, said, “Hitchcock made everybody in the picture dress in a classic style… He didn’t want the picture to date because of the clothes.” 

amazon.com Report

14points
Buy Now
POST
#8

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Wes Anderson’s Oscar-winning film has maintained Anderson’s signature aesthetic of beautiful pastel colors, intricately detailed sets, and characters on the verge of insanity. But what really catches the eyes are the costumes. Italian costume designer who worked on the film, Milena Canonero, picked the style and cut of the hotel uniforms that are true to the 1930s. Color-wise, The Grand Budapest Hotel is a very aesthetically pleasing cinema production.

amazon.com Report

13points
Buy Now
POST
#9

Clueless

Clueless

The outfits Cher wore in the film, including her notorious yellow plaid suit and strappy red slip dress, epitomized peak ’90s fashion. After its premiere in 1995, Clueless bred a fashion legacy that influenced trends for many years. In fact, the ensembles worn in the movie, designed by Mona May, went beyond the bounds of 1990s fashion and continue to impact trends of today.

amazon.com Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#10

La Haine

La Haine

Rather than the aesthetic appeal of Paris, the black-and-white movie La Haine emphasized the underclass of society. The protagonists are a racially varied bunch of young people stuck in the Parisian economic and social underclass. You'll notice all the major labels, like Nike, Carhartt, Everlast, Reebok, Lacoste, and plenty of sportswear, as they are all infatuated with American hip-hop culture.

amazon.com Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Singin' In The Rain

Singin' In The Rain

Although Singin' In The Rain is about the introduction of "Talkies" in Twenties Hollywood, the movie was made in the Fifties, yet the fashions reflect both. This makes it one of the most typically masculine ensembles ever seen on screen. Wide-legged wool trousers, cropped knits, thick-lapelled jackets, and great trilby hats are just a few examples of the many ‘20s allusions present in the film. Nevertheless, they are all infused with Technicolor from the 1950s.

amazon.com Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#12

On The Waterfront

On The Waterfront

If you searched the dictionary for "Cool Guy," you may come across a photo of Marlon Brando from the 1950s. Okay, you won’t, but you get what we are trying to say. The man was so cool that he essentially made the white T-shirt popular. And that says a lot. To rock that "Marlon Brando look," you only needed to put on a white T-shirt and a black jacket and pull your hair back slightly. The key takeaway is that Brando made simple, effortless, and minimal appear great.

amazon.com Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Guys And Dolls

Guys And Dolls

In the film adaptation of this Broadway musical, Marlon Brando's singing may not have been up to par with that of his co-star Frank Sinatra, but his suiting was unmatched. A film about a mobster in the 1950s might be expected to contain a lot of pinstripes, padded shoulders, and black shirts worn with thin, light-colored ties. Sky's, played by Brando, eccentric choice of shirt and tie is what sets him apart from other fashion icons. He always went for dark, silky shirts in colors that matched his suit. We highly doubt he even owned a white shirt.

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#14

Funny Face

Funny Face

Funny Face officialized Hepburn's partnership with French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy. The actress initially got in touch with the designer to create outfits for her role in Sabrina (1954), but too pressured for time, he let her choose from his collections instead. After Sabrina won the Oscar for Best Costume Design, Hepburn asked that Givenchy make all of her screen appearances from then on, starting with Funny Face. The result was a wardrobe that, almost 70 years later, is still a reference point for fashion today.

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#15

Breathless

Breathless

It's safe to assume that the young director had no idea how his movie would affect the clothing choices of countless young Americans leaving for a semester abroad in Paris. Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg look effortlessly and naturally at ease in their outfits, as if they simply wore whatever they brought to work each day. Actually, there is no mention of a costume designer in the credits. Thus, given the creative leeway Godard was well-known for granting his actors, it's possible that they were able to choose many of their outfits on their own.

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Rocco And His Brothers

Rocco And His Brothers

While it's nearly impossible to picture Alain Delon looking anything but handsome in whatever director Luchino Visconti had chosen to dress him, this masterpiece of post-war Italian cinema showcased the many men's staples still present in today's fashion. In the famous scene set on the roof of the Duomo in Milan, Annie Girardot, as Nadia, was wearing a camel trench coat with a fur collar, a long-sleeved sweater, and a pencil skirt, something a modern woman would still rock today.

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Purple Noon

Purple Noon

Alain Delon plays the title character in Purple Noon, a film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. Ultimately, this part launched him to fame. However, costume designer Bella Clément is the movie's true star for her selection of Delon's apparel. In his debut appearance as Ripley, Delon comes across as effortlessly sophisticated, wearing a light-blue button-down shirt, cream slacks, and a pair of brown leather Gucci shoes.

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#18

La Dolce Vita

La Dolce Vita

While Anita Ekberg's portrayal of Sylvia in that long black dress at the Trevi Fountain may be the film's most recognizable scene, it was Marcello Mastroianni's outfits that we feel earned the film the 1961 Academy Award for Best Costumes. Arguably no other character in any other movie contributed to popularizing the traditional Italian look for men — slim-fit suits, double-cuffed shirts, and big, bold cufflinks — more than Mastroianni.

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#19

Bullitt

Bullitt

Starring Steve McQueen as Lieutenant Frank Bullitt, the 1968 Peter Yates film is a timeless example of a good cop against bad mob boss story. In addition to having one of the most famous car chase scenes, the film is notable for its sleek yet effortless costume designs. It's a fashion show of excellent knitwear from beginning to end, whether it's his presidential-blue rollneck worn with a grey herringbone tweed blazer, the black rollneck combined with a stone-colored driving coat, or the burgundy shawl-collar jumper and Oxford shirt combination.

amazon.com Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#20

Les Choristes

Les Choristes

Costumes in Les Choristes appear very authentic. Considering that the story was set in a reformatory for troubled kids, the children were dressed very ordinarily, without the juvenile fashion that was popular at the time: button-up shirts, sweaters, jackets, and shorts with knee socks tucked under their sandals or boots. The boys don't seem to care what they are wearing, which is the image one gets from the movie. This attitude was certainly more common back then than it is now.

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#21

My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady

In My Fair Lady, Audrey Hepburn is transformed from the mousey shop worker in a bookshop she played in Funny Face to a supermodel in Paris. Unsurprisingly, the garments are the focal point in a movie about the fashion magazine business. Cecil Beaton's costume designs greatly enhanced the success of Lerner and Lowe's musical under the same name in New York and London. Beaton reflected on his boyhood by using the setting of 1914 to include clothing he remembered from relatives, family friends, and the gorgeous picture postcards he collected. However, the dress he created for Eliza to wear to the Embassy ball is timeless. Both the 1960s and pre-1914 can be seen in the gowns' simplicity and unadorned style.

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#22

The Leopard Man

The Leopard Man

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#23

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#24

The Go-Between’s

The Go-Between’s

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#25

Goodfellas

Goodfellas

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#26

The Godfather

The Godfather

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#27

The Towering Inferno

The Towering Inferno

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#28

The Great Gatsby (1974)

The Great Gatsby (1974)

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#29

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Man With The Golden Gun

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#30

Barry Lyndon

Barry Lyndon

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#31

Jaws

Jaws

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#32

New York, New York

New York, New York

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#33

Grease

Grease

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#34

Alien

Alien

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#35

American Gigolo

American Gigolo

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#36

Scarface

Scarface

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#37

The Professional

The Professional

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#38

Casino

Casino

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#39

Swingers

Swingers

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Romeo + Juliet

Romeo + Juliet

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#41

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#42

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Talented Mr. Ripley

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#43

Fight Club

Fight Club

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#44

American Psycho

American Psycho

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#45

A Single Man

A Single Man

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#46

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Crazy, Stupid, Love

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#47

Drive

Drive

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#48

Her

Her

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#49

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kingsman: The Secret Service

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#51

Dunkirk

Dunkirk

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#52

Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#53

Bonnie And Clyde

Bonnie And Clyde

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#54

Pretty In Pink

Pretty In Pink

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#55

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Royal Tenenbaums

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#56

Marie Antoinette

Marie Antoinette

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#57

Annie Hall

Annie Hall

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#58

Black Panther

Black Panther

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#59

In The Mood For Love

In The Mood For Love

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

The Philadelphia Story

The Philadelphia Story

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#61

Blow-Up

Blow-Up

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#62

Carol

Carol

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#63

A Bigger Splash

A Bigger Splash

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#64

The Danish Girl

The Danish Girl

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#65

Breakfast At Tiffany's

Breakfast At Tiffany's

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#66

Paris, Texas

Paris, Texas

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#67

Phantom Thread

Phantom Thread

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#68

Rear Window

Rear Window

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#69

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Cruella

Cruella

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#71

Coco Before Chanel

Coco Before Chanel

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#72

Zoolander

Zoolander

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#73

Sex And The City

Sex And The City

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#74

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#75

Mayerling

Mayerling

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!