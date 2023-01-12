75 Most Stylish Movies Featuring Iconic And Timeless Fashion Looks
The worlds of fashion and film are closely entwined and often influence one another. Film costume designers frequently draw ideas from fashion designers to translate iconic runway looks to the big screen, while clothes worn in movies affect what is deemed fashionable at the time of the film's release. When it comes to judging the most stylish movie characters or fashion in movies in general, the assessment may be very much subjective. Yet, many iconic outfits from movies gained their title by establishing what is deemed 'classic' fashion looks even by today's standards.
The most stylish movies, the fashion trendsetters of the time, rose with the earliest Hollywood films. Numerous classic films are to blame (and thank) for the timeless fashion fads still 'hot' today. Arguably some of the most stylish movies of all time were released during the golden age of Hollywood. Marlon Brando's black leather jacket over a white tee look in The Wild One (1953), Audrey Hepburn's little black Givenchy dress in Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961), or Marilyn Monroe's iconic white dress in The Seven Year Itch (1955) are just some of the famous movie outfits that grew to become some of the most iconic movie costumes.
Below, we've assembled, in our opinion, the most stylish movies, ranging from old Hollywood classics to modern-day blockbusters. Make sure to upvote the films you would like to see higher up on the list and rearrange the rankings to your liking! Also, did any iconic character outfits from the movies below stick out to you? Did we leave out any other films deserving a spot on the list? Let us know!
This post may include affiliate links.
Quadrophenia
Quadrophenia fashion endured even after its premiere more than 40 years ago. Mod fashion is still prevalent on high streets today as the preferred attire of the fashionable elite, whether it be nostalgic Mods or younger generations influenced by this cult masterpiece. Yet, Mod style wasn't about labels; it was about having "the look" and identifying with the Mod way of living. As part of its stylistic aesthetic, the movie features traditional Italian-cut suits, penny loafers, desert boots, and fishtail parkas.
Wall Street
In addition to its intriguing storyline, the 1987 movie Wall Street is also well renowned for its eccentric garments. In general, menswear in the 1980s had a slight reorientation. This may be seen in the substitution of the organic patterns of the 1970s in shirts for bold solids and stripes, in the simple lines and broader cuts of suits, and in the overall slimness of the late 1960s and early 1970s for more volume. When designing the costumes for the movie, Alan Flusser utilized current fashion trends and exaggerated them to the hilt. Interestingly, when the movie gained popularity, more men started donning fashion looks portrayed in the film. Thus, we can consider that the movie defined the Wall Street appearance more than it showed how it actually appeared in the 1980s.
Reservoir Dogs
Over the years, Quentin Tarantino has been called many things, but "fashionista" was never one of them. Yet, the remarkable director Tarantino is also praised for popularizing the fitted black suit, white shirt, and skinny black tie ensemble made famous in his 1992 film. Large pleated pants were a feature from the 1980s, yet the classic suits from the 1990s were even more oversized. Reservoir Dogs was arguably the first time men appeared in suits really fitted to them on screen. What Tarantino called his "black suits of armor" significantly influenced later film and fashion trends.
Kids
Multicolored hair ties and little buns? Check. Bandanas, ringer tees, backward hats, baggy jeans, checkered shirts, and hoop earrings? Also, check. Larry Clark wanted the movie to have an authentic, documentary-style appearance. Thus, the actors, young girls and boys, wore what was appropriate at the time: cuffed Converse, low-slung denim, back-to-front baseball caps, and branded skater tees. Kids provided a different perspective during the same year teen movies like Clueless enthralled young viewers with their depictions of LA riches and high fashion. The style and mindset were unforced, true to themselves, and at ease enough to allow the kids to move about their lives carefreely.
Trainspotting
Without its distinctive look, Trainspotting would not have been what it was, and Rachael Fleming, who created the costumes, was to thank. Even without the often-parodied "choose life" monologue overlay, the image of a teenage Ewan McGregor running down the street in skinny jeans, a bomber jacket, and a vintage T-shirt is quite iconic. Then, there's Kelly McDonald in the club scene. Any adolescent girl in the 1990s would have recognized her from that sequin slip dress, red coat, and strappy sandals.
Love this movie, honestly for me its better than " Requiem for a Dream " ( same subject matter different aproach )
Call Me By Your Name
The realm of striped, light blue fabrics, collared shirts, comfy shorts, and airy materials. Costume designer Giulia Piersanti is to blame for Call Me By Your Name’s flawless aesthetic. Apparently, Piersanti was quite reluctant to design clothing for the movie because the 1980s, when the story takes place, felt like an overly restrictive period. Thus, she chose vintage items that generated a sense of intimacy and timelessness, referencing old photo albums as her source of inspiration. The end result was a well-put-together selection of attire that nobly depicts the style of 1983 Lombardy.
North By Northwest
Alfred Hitchcock recognized the importance of clothing, a significant component of several of his masterpieces. The blue/gray glen check suit with three buttons, no vents, and inward pleats and cuffs that Cary Grant wore in the suspenseful Alfred Hitchcock film is perhaps the most well-known suit in movie history. Eva Marie Saint, quoted in the book Cary Grant: A Celebration of Way, said, “Hitchcock made everybody in the picture dress in a classic style… He didn’t want the picture to date because of the clothes.”
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Wes Anderson’s Oscar-winning film has maintained Anderson’s signature aesthetic of beautiful pastel colors, intricately detailed sets, and characters on the verge of insanity. But what really catches the eyes are the costumes. Italian costume designer who worked on the film, Milena Canonero, picked the style and cut of the hotel uniforms that are true to the 1930s. Color-wise, The Grand Budapest Hotel is a very aesthetically pleasing cinema production.
Clueless
The outfits Cher wore in the film, including her notorious yellow plaid suit and strappy red slip dress, epitomized peak ’90s fashion. After its premiere in 1995, Clueless bred a fashion legacy that influenced trends for many years. In fact, the ensembles worn in the movie, designed by Mona May, went beyond the bounds of 1990s fashion and continue to impact trends of today.
La Haine
Rather than the aesthetic appeal of Paris, the black-and-white movie La Haine emphasized the underclass of society. The protagonists are a racially varied bunch of young people stuck in the Parisian economic and social underclass. You'll notice all the major labels, like Nike, Carhartt, Everlast, Reebok, Lacoste, and plenty of sportswear, as they are all infatuated with American hip-hop culture.
Singin' In The Rain
Although Singin' In The Rain is about the introduction of "Talkies" in Twenties Hollywood, the movie was made in the Fifties, yet the fashions reflect both. This makes it one of the most typically masculine ensembles ever seen on screen. Wide-legged wool trousers, cropped knits, thick-lapelled jackets, and great trilby hats are just a few examples of the many ‘20s allusions present in the film. Nevertheless, they are all infused with Technicolor from the 1950s.
On The Waterfront
If you searched the dictionary for "Cool Guy," you may come across a photo of Marlon Brando from the 1950s. Okay, you won’t, but you get what we are trying to say. The man was so cool that he essentially made the white T-shirt popular. And that says a lot. To rock that "Marlon Brando look," you only needed to put on a white T-shirt and a black jacket and pull your hair back slightly. The key takeaway is that Brando made simple, effortless, and minimal appear great.
Guys And Dolls
In the film adaptation of this Broadway musical, Marlon Brando's singing may not have been up to par with that of his co-star Frank Sinatra, but his suiting was unmatched. A film about a mobster in the 1950s might be expected to contain a lot of pinstripes, padded shoulders, and black shirts worn with thin, light-colored ties. Sky's, played by Brando, eccentric choice of shirt and tie is what sets him apart from other fashion icons. He always went for dark, silky shirts in colors that matched his suit. We highly doubt he even owned a white shirt.
Funny Face
Funny Face officialized Hepburn's partnership with French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy. The actress initially got in touch with the designer to create outfits for her role in Sabrina (1954), but too pressured for time, he let her choose from his collections instead. After Sabrina won the Oscar for Best Costume Design, Hepburn asked that Givenchy make all of her screen appearances from then on, starting with Funny Face. The result was a wardrobe that, almost 70 years later, is still a reference point for fashion today.
Breathless
It's safe to assume that the young director had no idea how his movie would affect the clothing choices of countless young Americans leaving for a semester abroad in Paris. Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg look effortlessly and naturally at ease in their outfits, as if they simply wore whatever they brought to work each day. Actually, there is no mention of a costume designer in the credits. Thus, given the creative leeway Godard was well-known for granting his actors, it's possible that they were able to choose many of their outfits on their own.
Rocco And His Brothers
While it's nearly impossible to picture Alain Delon looking anything but handsome in whatever director Luchino Visconti had chosen to dress him, this masterpiece of post-war Italian cinema showcased the many men's staples still present in today's fashion. In the famous scene set on the roof of the Duomo in Milan, Annie Girardot, as Nadia, was wearing a camel trench coat with a fur collar, a long-sleeved sweater, and a pencil skirt, something a modern woman would still rock today.
Purple Noon
Alain Delon plays the title character in Purple Noon, a film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. Ultimately, this part launched him to fame. However, costume designer Bella Clément is the movie's true star for her selection of Delon's apparel. In his debut appearance as Ripley, Delon comes across as effortlessly sophisticated, wearing a light-blue button-down shirt, cream slacks, and a pair of brown leather Gucci shoes.
La Dolce Vita
While Anita Ekberg's portrayal of Sylvia in that long black dress at the Trevi Fountain may be the film's most recognizable scene, it was Marcello Mastroianni's outfits that we feel earned the film the 1961 Academy Award for Best Costumes. Arguably no other character in any other movie contributed to popularizing the traditional Italian look for men — slim-fit suits, double-cuffed shirts, and big, bold cufflinks — more than Mastroianni.
Bullitt
Starring Steve McQueen as Lieutenant Frank Bullitt, the 1968 Peter Yates film is a timeless example of a good cop against bad mob boss story. In addition to having one of the most famous car chase scenes, the film is notable for its sleek yet effortless costume designs. It's a fashion show of excellent knitwear from beginning to end, whether it's his presidential-blue rollneck worn with a grey herringbone tweed blazer, the black rollneck combined with a stone-colored driving coat, or the burgundy shawl-collar jumper and Oxford shirt combination.
Les Choristes
Costumes in Les Choristes appear very authentic. Considering that the story was set in a reformatory for troubled kids, the children were dressed very ordinarily, without the juvenile fashion that was popular at the time: button-up shirts, sweaters, jackets, and shorts with knee socks tucked under their sandals or boots. The boys don't seem to care what they are wearing, which is the image one gets from the movie. This attitude was certainly more common back then than it is now.
My Fair Lady
In My Fair Lady, Audrey Hepburn is transformed from the mousey shop worker in a bookshop she played in Funny Face to a supermodel in Paris. Unsurprisingly, the garments are the focal point in a movie about the fashion magazine business. Cecil Beaton's costume designs greatly enhanced the success of Lerner and Lowe's musical under the same name in New York and London. Beaton reflected on his boyhood by using the setting of 1914 to include clothing he remembered from relatives, family friends, and the gorgeous picture postcards he collected. However, the dress he created for Eliza to wear to the Embassy ball is timeless. Both the 1960s and pre-1914 can be seen in the gowns' simplicity and unadorned style.
Im disapointed, how can you people forget the late Sean Connery outfit in " Zardoz " lol.....
Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> https://www.apprichs.com
Im disapointed, how can you people forget the late Sean Connery outfit in " Zardoz " lol.....
Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> https://www.apprichs.com