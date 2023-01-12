The worlds of fashion and film are closely entwined and often influence one another. Film costume designers frequently draw ideas from fashion designers to translate iconic runway looks to the big screen, while clothes worn in movies affect what is deemed fashionable at the time of the film's release. When it comes to judging the most stylish movie characters or fashion in movies in general, the assessment may be very much subjective. Yet, many iconic outfits from movies gained their title by establishing what is deemed 'classic' fashion looks even by today's standards.

The most stylish movies, the fashion trendsetters of the time, rose with the earliest Hollywood films. Numerous classic films are to blame (and thank) for the timeless fashion fads still 'hot' today. Arguably some of the most stylish movies of all time were released during the golden age of Hollywood. Marlon Brando's black leather jacket over a white tee look in The Wild One (1953), Audrey Hepburn's little black Givenchy dress in Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961), or Marilyn Monroe's iconic white dress in The Seven Year Itch (1955) are just some of the famous movie outfits that grew to become some of the most iconic movie costumes.

Below, we've assembled, in our opinion, the most stylish movies, ranging from old Hollywood classics to modern-day blockbusters. Make sure to upvote the films you would like to see higher up on the list and rearrange the rankings to your liking! Also, did any iconic character outfits from the movies below stick out to you? Did we leave out any other films deserving a spot on the list? Let us know!