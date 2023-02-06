The internet, as a natural reflection of the offline world, is a constantly changing landscape where new trends emerge every day and old ones are forgotten just as quickly, caught up in the next big thing. From fashion and TV shows to songs and memes, they capture our attention for months or years before fading away. But what happens to these forgotten trends that were once so popular that they dominated our feeds, conversations, and pop culture? Do they disappear into the abyss of the web, a testament to the ever-changing nature of what’s popular and what’s not? 

Nope, not today, folks! We planned a first-class trip down memory lane for you. We’ll look back on the trends from our childhood and teenage years, the ones that were once so popular they filled up your entire closet and now feel like they belong to a bygone era. While it’s impossible to keep track of all of them, we were able to include the best once viral trends thanks to the wonders of the internet and its endless trove of information, aka Reddit! 

People shared the popular fads that most forgot about, from the early days of the internet when butterfly clips were the must-have 90s fashion accessory to the global obsession with the Harlem Shake and Pokémon Go — the whole package of iconic trends from the past decades! Whether you’re a 90s kid or grew up in the early 2000s, you’re sure to find something that brings back fond memories.

#1

"Pokémon Go"

"Pokémon Go"

"I’ll never forget the summer "Pokémon Go" came out. Everybody and their grandparents were playing it, all the parks were full of people just talking and meeting each other. I hate to sound boomer-y but it made me remember what life was like before smartphones, which is ironic I guess because an app made it happen. I wish more technology had the goal of getting people active and outside and interacting with others."

br34kf4s7 Report

11points
#2

"Waaaazzzaaaaap"

“Waaaazzzaaaaap”

amazon.com , beard_lover Report

11points
#3

"LMFAO"

"LMFAO"

"LMFAO may be a total trainwreck of a music group, but they were also everywhere in 2011-2013. You couldn't turn on the radio without hearing "I'm s**y and I know it!" played five times in the span of 30 minutes, and "Party rockers in the house tonight!" was a line scream-sung at any nightclub."

LMFAOVEVO , LittlestSlipper55 Report

11points
#4

"Rat Tails"

"Rat Tails"

Mopenstein , jpking010 Report

11points
#5

"Flappy Bird"

"Flappy Bird"

"I still have the original and my high score is 482."

flappybird.io , reddit.com Report

11points
#6

"Yo-Yos"

"Yo-Yos"

istilldontreddit Report

10points
#7

"Chat Roulette Or Omegle"

"Chat Roulette Or Omegle"

omegle.com , olliver_with_a_twist Report

10points
#8

"Those Shoes With The Wheels In Them... Heelys"

"Those Shoes With The Wheels In Them... Heelys"

ebay.com , PiratesLoveBoxes Report

10points
#9

"Gangnam Style!"

"Gangnam Style!"

officialpsy , reddit.com Report

10points
#10

"Cell Phones That Worked Like Walkie Talkies"

"Cell Phones That Worked Like Walkie Talkies"

"PTT on severe-duty hard-phones is still a thing on some mine sites and oil fields."

ThoughtIWasDale , IronGigant Report

10points
#11

"What Does The Fox Say?"

"What Does The Fox Say?"

discovery plus Norge , mpafighter Report

10points
#12

"Alvin And The Chipmunk Remixes"

"Alvin And The Chipmunk Remixes"

amazon.com , Alternative_Ad_9598 Report

10points
#13

"The Dress, The Black/Blue Or White/Gold Dress"

"The Dress, The Black/Blue Or White/Gold Dress"

"People claimed mental breakdowns over it, personality tests showed up out of nowhere for it. Turned out to be overexposure and terrible filters I think."

web.archive.org , HoagieBun12 Report

10points
#14

"Crazy Frog"

"Crazy Frog"

Crazy Frog , Gore_grind Report

10points
#15

"Macarena"

"Macarena"

redhotnickelball Report

10points
#16

"Tamagotchi"

"Tamagotchi"

BaconSesame Report

9points
#17

"Planking And Yolo"

"Planking And Yolo"

amazon.com , Cheetodude625 Report

9points
#18

"Beyblades"

"Beyblades"

ebay.com , zmaud Report

9points
#19

"Fidget Spinners"

"Fidget Spinners"

"Remember all those pop-up stalls in shopping centers selling fidget spinners? I sure hope they got their money back."

Nexurent , LittlestSlipper55 Report

9points
#20

"Pogs Or Crazy Bones"

"Pogs Or Crazy Bones"

"Were around so much in the 90s, early 2000s, but just disappeared into the nothingness"

ebay.com , reddit.com Report

9points
#21

Keep Calm And

Keep Calm And

"I know it makes lots of people cringe, and rightfully so, but boy does thinking of that period make me nostalgic for middle school. Simpler times."

thewickerstan Report

9points
#22

"Marbles"

"Marbles"

"We played marbles when I was young and I'm 40."

Caramellatteistasty Report

9points
#23

"Walking Around With A Stereo On Your Shoulder Making You The Coolest Cat Around"

"Walking Around With A Stereo On Your Shoulder Making You The Coolest Cat Around"

Pierre_Preston Report

9points
#24

"Bakugan"

"Bakugan"

ebay.com , reddit.com Report

9points
#25

"Finger Skate"

"Finger Skate"

amazon.com , bl_tulip Report

9points
#26

"Riding Your Skateboard While Drinking Cranberry Juice"

"Riding Your Skateboard While Drinking Cranberry Juice"

"With 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac in the background."

CharlieChile Report

9points
#27

"Ask Jeeves"

"Ask Jeeves"

XBrav , hinesktchp Report

8points
#28

"Jelly Shoes"

"Jelly Shoes"

"No one ever talks about little girls wearing jelly shoes in the ‘80s and early ‘90s. When I was a kid, every little girl’s “dress up” shoes were jellies and they all wore them to church, even though they hurt. Only one movie I’ve ever seen has included jelly shoes."

ebay.com , ItsMeTK Report

8points
POST
#29

"Butterfly Clips"

"Butterfly Clips"

etsy.com , reddit.com Report

8points
#30

"The Cinnamon Challenge Of 2010-11"

"The Cinnamon Challenge Of 2010-11"

reddit.com Report

8points
#31

"Epic Fail"

"Epic Fail"

thewickerstan Report

8points
#32

"Shuffling Dance"

"Shuffling Dance"

Pierre_Preston Report

8points
#33

"Pagers"

"Pagers"

Pierre_Preston , ebay.com Report

8points
#34

"Dubstep"

"Dubstep"

"2011-2014 was a wild time."

ManWithoutFearr Report

8points
#35

"Pen Pineapple Apple Pen"

"Pen Pineapple Apple Pen"

Ultra Records , reddit.com Report

8points
#36

"Club Penguin"

"Club Penguin"

newcp.net , prettysjwtbh Report

8points
#37

"The "Clear" Craze"

"The "Clear" Craze"

"We saw lots of clear drinks and products in the late '80s and into the '90s, including Crystal Pepsi, Tab Clear, and, of course, Zima."

kickstand Report

7points
#38

"Yik Yak"

"Yik Yak"

"Yik Yak was the s***. Everyone knew what was going on on campus within seconds. People within the same classes used it to shit-talk professors and cheat on tests. It’s too bad that people had to ruin it with death threats and such, which kind of forced Yik Yak to make it nonanonymous and killed the appeal it had in the first place. For me as a commuting student at the time, it was key to keeping up with the happenings and drama around campus."

gibbsge , Nikflame Report

7points
#39

"That One Weird Summer Of 2016 Where Clowns Randomly Appeared Out Of Nowhere And Creeped Us All Out"

"That One Weird Summer Of 2016 Where Clowns Randomly Appeared Out Of Nowhere And Creeped Us All Out"

reddit.com Report

7points
#40

"Furby"

"Furby"

amazon.com , BaconSesame Report

7points
#41

"Tebowing"

"Tebowing"

Saturday Night Live , chadwickett Report

7points
#42

"Rainbow Looms"

"Rainbow Looms"

"Those bracelets that you made with rubber bands on that loom thingy."

ebay.com , unethical_goose Report

7points
#43

"The Mannequin Challenge"

"The Mannequin Challenge"

reddit.com Report

7points
#44

"The Harlem Shake"

"The Harlem Shake"

reddit.com Report

7points
#45

"W.W.J.D. Bracelets"

"W.W.J.D. Bracelets"

"When I was a teen in the late mid-to-late 90s, the W.W.J.D. bracelets were everywhere. And I would see W.W.J.D. merch all over the place, even W.W.J.D. board games. People don't remember how huge maxim magazine was back in the day. Like from 1999 to 2002 it was universally loved by young men."

ebay.com , reddit.com Report

7points
#46

"Slap Bracelets"

"Slap Bracelets"

"Very popular in the early '90s."

etsy.com , wade_garrettt Report

7points
#47

"Swatch Watches"

"Swatch Watches"

"I remember being envious of the kids that had those back in the third grade."

ebay.com , knitreadrepeat Report

7points
#48

"Second Life"

"Second Life"

"The virtual reality 'game,' or whatever it was. There was a time when every self-respecting global company just had to have a place there. When people paid real money for its virtual real estate."

Second Life , Spidron Report

7points
#49

"Slime"

"Slime"

etsy.com , ImplementNational165 Report

7points
#50

"The Budweiser Frogs"

"The Budweiser Frogs"

"Everyone was going around saying, 'Bud.' Someone else would say, 'Wise.' And someone else would say, 'Er.' I even had a couple of different shirts with the sayings on them lol."

Mister Alcohol , 420keebler Report

7points
#51

"The Power Balance Bracelets"

"The Power Balance Bracelets"

ebay.com , reddit.com Report

7points
#52

"Rainbow Foods"

"Rainbow Foods"

"Like the rainbow grilled cheese, etc."

crxsentmoon Report

7points
#53

"The TV Series 'Lost.'"

"The TV Series 'Lost.'"

amazon.com , Keefer1970 Report

7points
#54

"Bottle Flipping"

"Bottle Flipping"

colton_421 , That's Amazing Report

7points
#55

"Silly Bands"

"Silly Bands"

u_asked_i_answered Report

6points
#56

"Trapper Keepers"

"Trapper Keepers"

ebay.com , bakuretsu Report

6points
#57

"Cup Stacking"

"Cup Stacking"

ebay.com , Emotional-Fruit Report

6points
#58

"Kony 2012"

"Kony 2012"

imdb.com , 9c9bs Report

6points
#59

"Hypercolor Clothing"

"Hypercolor Clothing"

"I was a huge nerd in elementary school, and I thought I was gonna be super cool when my mom bought me an off-brand Hypercolor shirt. I wore it to school, and one of the kids who bullied me realized that it would change colors if he spit on it. Then he showed lots of other people. It was the worst day of my elementary school life."

ebay.com , ElleCBrown Report

6points
#60

"Pet Rocks"

"Pet Rocks"

"I have been breeding them for years."

ebay.com , arachnidtree Report

6points
#61

"A Weird Obsession With Bacon"

"A Weird Obsession With Bacon"

thewickerstan Report

6points
#62

"A Weird Obsession With Mustaches"

"A Weird Obsession With Mustaches"

thewickerstan Report

6points
#63

"Flash Mobs"

"Flash Mobs"

"I miss the awkwardness of school teachers and office managers to entice others to join."

gozba Report

6points
#64

"Lisztomania"

"Lisztomania"

Lisztomania was marked by extreme fan frenzy, similar to the adoration of contemporary celebrity musicians, in a time when such musical fervor was uncommon.

TherapeuticMessage , en.m.wikipedia.org Report

6points
#65

"Drawing The Cool S"

"Drawing The Cool S"

HandLion Report

6points
#66

"Jacks Game"

"Jacks Game"

amazon.com , Abracadaver2000 Report

6points
#67

"Like A Boss"

"Like A Boss"

DarthShidious Report

6points
#68

"Neopets"

"Neopets"

ebay.com , reddit.com Report

5points
#69

"I Love B***ies!" Bands"

"I Love B***ies!" Bands"

keep-a-breast.org , Itachi96 Report

5points
#70

"Ty Beanie Babies"

"Ty Beanie Babies"

amazon.com , claybarnard Report

5points
#71

"Cabbage Patch Kids"

"Cabbage Patch Kids"

amazon.com , cartoonybear Report

5points
#72

"Webkinz"

"Webkinz"

webkinz.com , HaveARaveAtMyGrave Report

5points
