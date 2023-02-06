The internet, as a natural reflection of the offline world, is a constantly changing landscape where new trends emerge every day and old ones are forgotten just as quickly, caught up in the next big thing. From fashion and TV shows to songs and memes, they capture our attention for months or years before fading away. But what happens to these forgotten trends that were once so popular that they dominated our feeds, conversations, and pop culture? Do they disappear into the abyss of the web, a testament to the ever-changing nature of what’s popular and what’s not?

Nope, not today, folks! We planned a first-class trip down memory lane for you. We’ll look back on the trends from our childhood and teenage years, the ones that were once so popular they filled up your entire closet and now feel like they belong to a bygone era. While it’s impossible to keep track of all of them, we were able to include the best once viral trends thanks to the wonders of the internet and its endless trove of information, aka Reddit!

People shared the popular fads that most forgot about, from the early days of the internet when butterfly clips were the must-have 90s fashion accessory to the global obsession with the Harlem Shake and Pokémon Go — the whole package of iconic trends from the past decades! Whether you’re a 90s kid or grew up in the early 2000s, you’re sure to find something that brings back fond memories.