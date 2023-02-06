72 Viral Trends That We Almost Forgot Had Existed
The internet, as a natural reflection of the offline world, is a constantly changing landscape where new trends emerge every day and old ones are forgotten just as quickly, caught up in the next big thing. From fashion and TV shows to songs and memes, they capture our attention for months or years before fading away. But what happens to these forgotten trends that were once so popular that they dominated our feeds, conversations, and pop culture? Do they disappear into the abyss of the web, a testament to the ever-changing nature of what’s popular and what’s not?
Nope, not today, folks! We planned a first-class trip down memory lane for you. We’ll look back on the trends from our childhood and teenage years, the ones that were once so popular they filled up your entire closet and now feel like they belong to a bygone era. While it’s impossible to keep track of all of them, we were able to include the best once viral trends thanks to the wonders of the internet and its endless trove of information, aka Reddit!
People shared the popular fads that most forgot about, from the early days of the internet when butterfly clips were the must-have 90s fashion accessory to the global obsession with the Harlem Shake and Pokémon Go — the whole package of iconic trends from the past decades! Whether you’re a 90s kid or grew up in the early 2000s, you’re sure to find something that brings back fond memories.
"Pokémon Go"
"I’ll never forget the summer "Pokémon Go" came out. Everybody and their grandparents were playing it, all the parks were full of people just talking and meeting each other. I hate to sound boomer-y but it made me remember what life was like before smartphones, which is ironic I guess because an app made it happen. I wish more technology had the goal of getting people active and outside and interacting with others."
“Waaaazzzaaaaap”
"LMFAO"
"LMFAO may be a total trainwreck of a music group, but they were also everywhere in 2011-2013. You couldn't turn on the radio without hearing "I'm s**y and I know it!" played five times in the span of 30 minutes, and "Party rockers in the house tonight!" was a line scream-sung at any nightclub."
"Rat Tails"
"Flappy Bird"
"I still have the original and my high score is 482."
"Yo-Yos"
"Chat Roulette Or Omegle"
"Those Shoes With The Wheels In Them... Heelys"
"Gangnam Style!"
"Cell Phones That Worked Like Walkie Talkies"
"PTT on severe-duty hard-phones is still a thing on some mine sites and oil fields."
"What Does The Fox Say?"
"Alvin And The Chipmunk Remixes"
"The Dress, The Black/Blue Or White/Gold Dress"
"People claimed mental breakdowns over it, personality tests showed up out of nowhere for it. Turned out to be overexposure and terrible filters I think."
"Crazy Frog"
"Macarena"
"Tamagotchi"
"Planking And Yolo"
"Beyblades"
"Fidget Spinners"
"Remember all those pop-up stalls in shopping centers selling fidget spinners? I sure hope they got their money back."
"Pogs Or Crazy Bones"
"Were around so much in the 90s, early 2000s, but just disappeared into the nothingness"
Keep Calm And
"I know it makes lots of people cringe, and rightfully so, but boy does thinking of that period make me nostalgic for middle school. Simpler times."
"Marbles"
"We played marbles when I was young and I'm 40."
"Walking Around With A Stereo On Your Shoulder Making You The Coolest Cat Around"
"Bakugan"
"Finger Skate"
"Riding Your Skateboard While Drinking Cranberry Juice"
"With 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac in the background."
"Ask Jeeves"
"Jelly Shoes"
"No one ever talks about little girls wearing jelly shoes in the ‘80s and early ‘90s. When I was a kid, every little girl’s “dress up” shoes were jellies and they all wore them to church, even though they hurt. Only one movie I’ve ever seen has included jelly shoes."
The movie is still great, and you can still get jellies in adult sizes to let your inner Dude abide
"Butterfly Clips"
"The Cinnamon Challenge Of 2010-11"
"Epic Fail"
"Shuffling Dance"
"Pagers"
"Dubstep"
"2011-2014 was a wild time."
"Pen Pineapple Apple Pen"
"Club Penguin"
"The "Clear" Craze"
"We saw lots of clear drinks and products in the late '80s and into the '90s, including Crystal Pepsi, Tab Clear, and, of course, Zima."
"Yik Yak"
"Yik Yak was the s***. Everyone knew what was going on on campus within seconds. People within the same classes used it to shit-talk professors and cheat on tests. It’s too bad that people had to ruin it with death threats and such, which kind of forced Yik Yak to make it nonanonymous and killed the appeal it had in the first place. For me as a commuting student at the time, it was key to keeping up with the happenings and drama around campus."
"That One Weird Summer Of 2016 Where Clowns Randomly Appeared Out Of Nowhere And Creeped Us All Out"
"Furby"
"Tebowing"
"Rainbow Looms"
"Those bracelets that you made with rubber bands on that loom thingy."
"The Mannequin Challenge"
"The Harlem Shake"
"W.W.J.D. Bracelets"
"When I was a teen in the late mid-to-late 90s, the W.W.J.D. bracelets were everywhere. And I would see W.W.J.D. merch all over the place, even W.W.J.D. board games. People don't remember how huge maxim magazine was back in the day. Like from 1999 to 2002 it was universally loved by young men."
"Slap Bracelets"
"Very popular in the early '90s."
"Swatch Watches"
"I remember being envious of the kids that had those back in the third grade."
Swatch .beat "internet time" was a failed attempt at a fad. Regular Swatch watches are classic.
"Second Life"
"The virtual reality 'game,' or whatever it was. There was a time when every self-respecting global company just had to have a place there. When people paid real money for its virtual real estate."
"Slime"
"The Budweiser Frogs"
"Everyone was going around saying, 'Bud.' Someone else would say, 'Wise.' And someone else would say, 'Er.' I even had a couple of different shirts with the sayings on them lol."
"The Power Balance Bracelets"
"Rainbow Foods"
"Like the rainbow grilled cheese, etc."
"The TV Series 'Lost.'"
"Bottle Flipping"
"Silly Bands"
"Trapper Keepers"
"Cup Stacking"
"Kony 2012"
"Hypercolor Clothing"
"I was a huge nerd in elementary school, and I thought I was gonna be super cool when my mom bought me an off-brand Hypercolor shirt. I wore it to school, and one of the kids who bullied me realized that it would change colors if he spit on it. Then he showed lots of other people. It was the worst day of my elementary school life."
"Pet Rocks"
"I have been breeding them for years."
"A Weird Obsession With Bacon"
"A Weird Obsession With Mustaches"
"Flash Mobs"
"I miss the awkwardness of school teachers and office managers to entice others to join."
"Lisztomania"
Lisztomania was marked by extreme fan frenzy, similar to the adoration of contemporary celebrity musicians, in a time when such musical fervor was uncommon.