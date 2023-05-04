‘Geography Facts’: 95 Maps That May Teach You About Various Differences Around The World
Geography is an ever-changing and fascinating subject, encompassing a range of physical, social, and environmental sciences. By comparing collected geographic data we can find insights into the diversity of cultures, as well as learn how big or small some countries used to be.
However, due to the field's complexity, going in-depth and analyzing different facts is time-consuming. But luckily for us, there are many geography fans who just love finding new and interesting information and sharing it with the lazier population. One such example is the Instagram page geography._.facts, which offers various comparative and eye-opening maps.
So, Pandas, whether you are a geography aficionado or simply curious, we invite you to explore our list because we are sure you will find something intriguing that you are yet to learn.
Yes, we don't have to worry about any high tech threat from North Korea. They're the ones at risk.
Americans will be so confused at this one... (just kidding american people)
This is one of the very few thins I'm a shamed of as a Finn
Hold on, so Poland has a reason for attacking Ukraine?
The age at which a person's, typically a girl's, consent to sexual intercourse is valid in law
So... if no-one's claiming the south-west part... maybe I should? Dibs!!
Caspian sea is a lake with water level 29 m below the sea level
~260 sqkm connected by only 2,4 km
Dagen H (H day), today usually called "Högertrafikomläggningen" ("The right-hand traffic diversion"), was the day on 3 September 1967, in which the traffic in Sweden switched from driving on the left-hand side of the road to the right. The "H" stands for "Högertrafik", the Swedish word for "right traffic". It was by far the largest logistical event in Sweden's history.
There were various arguments for the change:
All of Sweden's neighbours drive on the right, including Norway and Finland, with which Sweden has land borders, and five million vehicles cross those borders annually.
Approximately 90 percent of Swedes drove left-hand drive vehicles, and this led to many head-on collisions when passing on narrow two-lane highways. City buses were among the very few vehicles that conformed to the normal opposite-steering wheel rule, being right-hand drive (RHD).
However, the change was unpopular; in a 1955 referendum, 83 percent voted to keep driving on the left. Nevertheless, the Swedish Parliament approved Prime Minister Tage Erlander's proposal on 10 May 1963 of right hand traffic beginning in 1967, as the number of cars on the road tripled from 500,000 to 1.5 million and was expected to reach 2.8 million by 1975. The Statens Högertrafikkommission (HTK) ("the state right-hand traffic commission") was established to oversee the change. It also began implementing a four-year education programme on the advice of psychologists.
As Dagen H neared, every intersection was equipped with an extra set of poles and traffic signals wrapped in black plastic. Workers roamed the streets early in the morning on Dagen H to remove the plastic. A parallel set of lines was painted on the roads with white paint, then covered with black tape. Before Dagen H, Swedish roads had used yellow lines.[citation needed] Approximately 350,000 signs had to be removed or replaced, 20,000 in Stockholm alone
I would imagine most Swedes now think that it was the correct decision in spite of the earlier referendum indicating otherwise.
This is very deceptive. Eg. Spain's population was declining for many decades before this recent increase.
Its a great system. You get money back from each bottle and some people just go around collecting bottles around the streets
Learning english as german and vice versa is quite easy when it comes to pronounciation actually. The only problem could be the CH for english speakers
Food, animal food, living animals, print media, Public transportation, tickets for cultural establishments and eating in a restaurant only have a tax of 7% here in Germany
TOP 5 Highest female to male ratio:
Djibouti - 83:100, Hong Kong, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia - 86:100
TOP 5 Lowest female to male ratio:
Qatar - 339:100, UAE - 256:100, Bahrain - 153:100, Kuwait - 138:100, Saudi Arabia - 130:100
I have argued against this before but Sweden has A LOT of media censorship in regards to crime. Whether the media self censors or their is legislation, I can never find a good answer
People in Mississippi voted in the referendum for a flag change. This is going to be a new flag of Mississippi state
Coffee is actually the most popular beverage here in Germany aside from plain water
Half of the vater in Balkhash lake is fresh and half is salty.
The lake is divided into two parts by a narrow strip. So the water in both parts is not able to mix. The first (by flow) part is supplied by rivers - so it's fresh. The second part doesn't have any outflow - so the water just evaporates and the water is slaty
One for Scotland and the second one for the rest of the UK. The Ulster Banner is used to represent the Northern Ireland, hopefully it won't offend anyone
Vatican City and Switzerland the only countries with square flag
This place is located on Sicily islands in Italy
Paris is actually really small (this refers to the city of Paris not the metropolitan area)
The term "Third World" arose during the Cold War to define countries that remained non-aligned with either NATO or the Warsaw Pact. The United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Western European nations and their allies represented the First World, while the Soviet Union, China, Cuba, and their allies represented the Second World. This terminology provided a way of broadly categorizing the nations of the Earth into three groups based on political and economic divisions. Since the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War, the term Third World has decreased in use. It is being replaced with terms such as developing countries, least developed countries or the Global South. The concept itself has become outdated as it no longer represents the current political or economic state of the world.
Am i missing something?? Living with parents to what age?