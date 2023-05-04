Geography is an ever-changing and fascinating subject, encompassing a range of physical, social, and environmental sciences. By comparing collected geographic data we can find insights into the diversity of cultures, as well as learn how big or small some countries used to be.

However, due to the field's complexity, going in-depth and analyzing different facts is time-consuming. But luckily for us, there are many geography fans who just love finding new and interesting information and sharing it with the lazier population. One such example is the Instagram page geography._.facts, which offers various comparative and eye-opening maps.

So, Pandas, whether you are a geography aficionado or simply curious, we invite you to explore our list because we are sure you will find something intriguing that you are yet to learn.