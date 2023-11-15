58 Of The Most Interesting Maps Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)
When most of us think about the word “data'' our eyes glaze over as a million Excel cells appear in our minds, putting us to sleep. So clever folks out there rolled up their sleeves and got to work, making visual depictions of data that help us better understand the world.
This online group shares various cool and interesting maps that help put all sorts of facts and figures into context. So get comfortable, prepare to brush up on some geography, and get to scrolling. Be sure to upvote your favorite posts and share your thoughts and observations in the comments section below.
Time Needed To Earn 1€ Million Earning On Average Wage
Percentage Of Population (25-64yrs) In Europe That Cant Speak Any Foreign Language
English is mandatory here in Germany, additionally there are usually choices for french and spanish on top
U.S. States That Have Banned The Most Books (In Autumn 2022)
At least it started backfiring in Utah, banning the bible from schools. For content of murder, violence, sexual things etc.
If you have ever taken a casual look at an average map of the world, you have no doubt been struck by the sheer size of Russia and, to a lesser extent, Canada. This does make sense, as these are the largest countries on the planet, however, did you know that a little feature of mapmaking called Mercator projection makes them look significantly larger than they really are?
This comes from the Flemish geographer and cartographer Gerardus Mercator, who created a “cylindrical” map to represent the world in 1569. After all, unless you are looking at a globe, most maps are drawn, painted, or printed on a rectangular surface. Imagine the tube-like maps pirates are always dragging around and you have a pretty good depiction of an early Mercator map.
What’s The Most Popular Sport In Each Country?
Correct usage of football ⚽️ /s ☺️ not that I care about sports, just find the wordusage peculiar..
How Many % Of People Would Not Want To Live Next Door To Lgbt People?
Again nothing from Ireland, Belgium and the Vatican... And Luxemburg!
Roman Coin Hoards, From The 'Coinage In The Roman Empire' Project — 'Hoards Containing Coinage In Use In The Roman Empire Between 30 B.c. And A.d. 400.'
After all, the real landmasses on the planet, which are spherical, don’t translate 1-to-1 on a rectangular map. Certain sections end up stretched and, as a result, appear to be a lot larger than they actually are. Mercator chose to “focus” the map on the northern hemisphere, where locations closer to the “top” of the map would end up seeming larger. Hence Russia and Canada being absolutely gigantic on so many maps.
Endings Of Places In Poland
Average Money Spent On Weddings In Us States
The Most Consumed Type Of Meat By Country Including Fish & Seafood
Nope, according to 'The Swedish Board of Agriculture', it's poultry meat (when not including sausages, ham and kassler). When you include them (and assuming they are 100% pork meat, pork is #1 by approximately 3,5x compared to fish.
In fact, at the time, these maps were specifically created to aid in marine navigation. While it’s quite irrelevant to us, early seafarers could use a Mercator map to get a “straight” bearing when sailing to a new location. On a map that doesn’t use Mercator projection, the bearing would be a curve, representing the curve of the globe.
The Literal Meaning Of Every Country's Name In Africa
Belief In Life After Death In Europe
Europe’s National Animals
This sort of map has simply stuck around for hundreds of years, leading many people to draw somewhat incorrect conclusions about the real size of things. We are lucky that Russia and Canada really are the two largest countries, so the distortions don’t seem as bad. Other examples of distortion are the similarity between the UK and Madagascar, despite the latter being nearly twice as large.
Most Wasteful Countries In The World
Most Common Baby Names In London
Projection Of Water Stress Level By Country In 2040
Even more comically, due to its northerly position, Alaska appears to be roughly the size of Australia, despite the fact that the land down under is almost five times larger. You can find an excellent gif depicting the presented and real size of various nations here.
Asia's Counting System. How Do You Say The Number 57
Blue and yellow are reasonable, the rest seems overly complicated
The Countries With The Most Island
I'm sure the Philippines has more islands than Australia. I'll see if I can count the Australian Islands 1, 2, 3, ... I'll get back to you. Hold on, are you counting the islands in Australian Antarctic Territory or not? If you're counting Antarctic Territory then Chile, Argentina and UK would be high up the list.
The Most And Least Happy Countries In The World
Bizarre Proposal From 1920 To Create New Single, Peaceful European Union With 24 Artificially Created States ( P.a. Maas, Vienna)
Average Color Of Us State Based On Satellite Imaging
What Percent Of Visitor Visa Applications Per Country Did The USA Reject In 2022
Population Change In Europe And Arab World
Spain has an exceptionally low birthrate. Lowest in Europe. So all of that is immigration? That doesn't seem right.
Sex Ratio
Going to change in most european countries towards blue
Us States By Violent Crime Rate
Would be interesting to know how this compares to other parts of the world too
Percentage Of Light vs. Brown Hair In European Countries
Highest Temperature Recorded In Europe Countries
Each European Country’s Highest Peak
Italy considers that the border to France is on top of the Monte Bianco/ Montblanc, but France disagrees
Population Change By Continent From 2000 To 2018
If Europe's Wealth Distributed Equally How Many Times Wealthier The Countries Would Be?
poor choice of color scheme...especially because "1.0" has different colors e.g. in Spain and Czech Republic. Would be easier to interpret if 1.0 was the center of a diverging color scheme
95% Of Plastic Polluting The World's Oceans Comes From These 10 Rivers
And the N***r is blurred again.... It's a river... Don't ban the poor river, ban the infantile users that go "huehuehue, what do you get with another g? Hue hue hue?"
Most Popular Us Female Baby Names 2022
The Most Common Surname In Each Department Of Mainland France
Fabre, Favre, Lefevre, Lefebvre and Faivre are all descended from the same root, the latin word "faber", which meant " craftsman" ... or ...Smith -))) Moreau means " little More" and was used for dark-haired people suspected ( rightly or wrongly) to be of Arab origins ( they did invade in the 9th century). Mostly, for long, common people didn't have a last name, and to tell apart people with the same first name, one used their occupation, physical particularities, or location (Dupuy means " from the hill", same as Delpech). I'm just à bir puzzled with " Wintersheim" , in , I think, Indre. ???
When Is Weekend
The Most Common Blood Type Around The World
Population Density In China
Dog Owning States vs. Cat Owning States
What To Say To Someone Who Leaves The Door Open After Coming In? (Includes Informal Expressions)
Most Spoken Languages In The Us Beside English/Spanish
Percentage Of People That Were Unable To Keep Home Adequately Warm In Europe In 2022
Is this because of economics, or lack of necessary heating equipment? Me also not knowing how cold it is in some of the southern countries here?
Air Polution In Europe
Whoa... What's happening in nort Italy, Poland and around the Balkans? Why is it so bad there?
Male Body Hair Distribution Of Indigenous Human Populations Around The World
Good Political Maps Of Oceania Are Hard To Come By
Kiwis breathe a sigh of relief that they are not being overlooked for a change
The Evolution Of The Seven Islands Of Mumbai
Argentina As Depicted On The Back Of The Argentine Passport
Countries That Had People Displayed At Zoos
Unemployment Rates In Italian Provinces
Cumulative Population Growth Of Each Us State From 1950-2016
Food Price Inflation For July Month
Olive Oil vs. Butter Usage In Europe
Map Showing Brazilian State Names Translated Literally Into English
Thick Bushes, Thick Bushes of the South - Sorry, that made me giggle
Biggest Sources Of Power In Every European Country
Thanks to the decisions of "The Greens" (a party with enviromental protection as theme) we had to reactivate a few coal plants here in Germany in addition to buying energy from french nuclear plants and polish coal plants
Symbols Of Armed Forces In Europe
France shows only the Army, because there is no symbol for all forces combined
Cultural Regions Of Europe (Across Borders)
Maybe an ignorant question but how are "cultural regions" defined? In Switzerland, the Italian/German/French speaking parts sometimes seem more aligned with their closest neighbours - language-wise, culinarily, politically, etc. ... so how does one determine the "cultural region"? 🧐
World Map According To China In 1799
Asked Midjourney To Imagine The Most Stereotypical Face For Each Country
Just like 4 women? The rest men..? 🙈 https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fasked-midjourney-to-imagine-the-most-stereotypical-face-for-v0-5zrewdwk0rbb1.jpg%3Fs%3D7901a12e245f6b00a6e147ff0f806422445e1097