When most of us think about the word “data'' our eyes glaze over as a million Excel cells appear in our minds, putting us to sleep. So clever folks out there rolled up their sleeves and got to work, making visual depictions of data that help us better understand the world.

This online group shares various cool and interesting maps that help put all sorts of facts and figures into context. So get comfortable, prepare to brush up on some geography, and get to scrolling. Be sure to upvote your favorite posts and share your thoughts and observations in the comments section below. 

#1

Time Needed To Earn 1€ Million Earning On Average Wage

Time Needed To Earn 1€ Million Earning On Average Wage

karinasnooodles_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
2 hours ago

Well Iceland would look like a good place to move to, but wait, there's a downside, Volcanoes

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Percentage Of Population (25-64yrs) In Europe That Cant Speak Any Foreign Language

Percentage Of Population (25-64yrs) In Europe That Cant Speak Any Foreign Language

MardukSyria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
32 minutes ago

English is mandatory here in Germany, additionally there are usually choices for french and spanish on top

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

U.S. States That Have Banned The Most Books (In Autumn 2022)

U.S. States That Have Banned The Most Books (In Autumn 2022)

GaffersB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

At least it started backfiring in Utah, banning the bible from schools. For content of murder, violence, sexual things etc.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you have ever taken a casual look at an average map of the world, you have no doubt been struck by the sheer size of Russia and, to a lesser extent, Canada. This does make sense, as these are the largest countries on the planet, however, did you know that a little feature of mapmaking called Mercator projection makes them look significantly larger than they really are?

This comes from the Flemish geographer and cartographer Gerardus Mercator, who created a “cylindrical” map to represent the world in 1569. After all, unless you are looking at a globe, most maps are drawn, painted, or printed on a rectangular surface. Imagine the tube-like maps pirates are always dragging around and you have a pretty good depiction of an early Mercator map. 
#4

What’s The Most Popular Sport In Each Country?

What's The Most Popular Sport In Each Country?

geographyfacts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

Correct usage of football ⚽️ /s ☺️ not that I care about sports, just find the wordusage peculiar..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

How Many % Of People Would Not Want To Live Next Door To Lgbt People?

How Many % Of People Would Not Want To Live Next Door To Lgbt People?

theworldmaps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_nagel avatar
Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Again nothing from Ireland, Belgium and the Vatican... And Luxemburg!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Roman Coin Hoards, From The 'Coinage In The Roman Empire' Project — 'Hoards Containing Coinage In Use In The Roman Empire Between 30 B.c. And A.d. 400.'

Roman Coin Hoards, From The 'Coinage In The Roman Empire' Project — 'Hoards Containing Coinage In Use In The Roman Empire Between 30 B.c. And A.d. 400.'

idonotknowtodo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
2 hours ago

Those Romans were very careless with their loose change on their travels

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

After all, the real landmasses on the planet, which are spherical, don’t translate 1-to-1 on a rectangular map. Certain sections end up stretched and, as a result, appear to be a lot larger than they actually are. Mercator chose to “focus” the map on the northern hemisphere, where locations closer to the “top” of the map would end up seeming larger. Hence Russia and Canada being absolutely gigantic on so many maps. 
#7

Endings Of Places In Poland

Endings Of Places In Poland

DaveBensonPhilips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Average Money Spent On Weddings In Us States

Average Money Spent On Weddings In Us States

Starry_Night0123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

The Most Consumed Type Of Meat By Country Including Fish & Seafood

The Most Consumed Type Of Meat By Country Including Fish & Seafood

giuliomagnifico Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nope, according to 'The Swedish Board of Agriculture', it's poultry meat (when not including sausages, ham and kassler). When you include them (and assuming they are 100% pork meat, pork is #1 by approximately 3,5x compared to fish.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

In fact, at the time, these maps were specifically created to aid in marine navigation. While it’s quite irrelevant to us, early seafarers could use a Mercator map to get a “straight” bearing when sailing to a new location. On a map that doesn’t use Mercator projection, the bearing would be a curve, representing the curve of the globe.
#10

The Literal Meaning Of Every Country's Name In Africa

The Literal Meaning Of Every Country's Name In Africa

Homesanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Belief In Life After Death In Europe

Belief In Life After Death In Europe

cloudtdaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Europe’s National Animals

Europe's National Animals

cloudtdaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

This sort of map has simply stuck around for hundreds of years, leading many people to draw somewhat incorrect conclusions about the real size of things. We are lucky that Russia and Canada really are the two largest countries, so the distortions don’t seem as bad. Other examples of distortion are the similarity between the UK and Madagascar, despite the latter being nearly twice as large.
#13

Most Wasteful Countries In The World

Most Wasteful Countries In The World

flyingcatwithhorns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
2 hours ago

Again USA don't disappoint as being one of the worst, again

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Most Common Baby Names In London

Most Common Baby Names In London

jionki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Projection Of Water Stress Level By Country In 2040

Projection Of Water Stress Level By Country In 2040

giuliomagnifico Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Even more comically, due to its northerly position, Alaska appears to be roughly the size of Australia, despite the fact that the land down under is almost five times larger. You can find an excellent gif depicting the presented and real size of various nations here
#16

Asia's Counting System. How Do You Say The Number 57

Asia's Counting System. How Do You Say The Number 57

Mokkasakka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Blue and yellow are reasonable, the rest seems overly complicated

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

The Countries With The Most Island

The Countries With The Most Island

robertjan88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited)

I'm sure the Philippines has more islands than Australia. I'll see if I can count the Australian Islands 1, 2, 3, ... I'll get back to you. Hold on, are you counting the islands in Australian Antarctic Territory or not? If you're counting Antarctic Territory then Chile, Argentina and UK would be high up the list.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

The Most And Least Happy Countries In The World

The Most And Least Happy Countries In The World

Intelligent_Store0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rl_2 avatar
R L
R L
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think Israel's view may have changed somewhat in the past weeks.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Bizarre Proposal From 1920 To Create New Single, Peaceful European Union With 24 Artificially Created States ( P.a. Maas, Vienna)

Bizarre Proposal From 1920 To Create New Single, Peaceful European Union With 24 Artificially Created States ( P.a. Maas, Vienna)

StarklyCatenate342 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Average Color Of Us State Based On Satellite Imaging

Average Color Of Us State Based On Satellite Imaging

SnooMacarons8038 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

What Percent Of Visitor Visa Applications Per Country Did The USA Reject In 2022

What Percent Of Visitor Visa Applications Per Country Did The USA Reject In 2022

john_doe_89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Population Change In Europe And Arab World

Population Change In Europe And Arab World

Money_Astronaut9789 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Spain has an exceptionally low birthrate. Lowest in Europe. So all of that is immigration? That doesn't seem right.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Sex Ratio

Sex Ratio

Hockputer09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Us States By Violent Crime Rate

Us States By Violent Crime Rate

Specific_Ad_685 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Percentage Of Light vs. Brown Hair In European Countries

Percentage Of Light vs. Brown Hair In European Countries

Specific_Ad_097 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Highest Temperature Recorded In Europe Countries

Highest Temperature Recorded In Europe Countries

Redstream28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Each European Country’s Highest Peak

Each European Country's Highest Peak

alexsimi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago

Italy considers that the border to France is on top of the Monte Bianco/ Montblanc, but France disagrees

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Population Change By Continent From 2000 To 2018

Population Change By Continent From 2000 To 2018

special_tea23215 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

If Europe's Wealth Distributed Equally How Many Times Wealthier The Countries Would Be?

If Europe's Wealth Distributed Equally How Many Times Wealthier The Countries Would Be?

aaronhastaken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
maria_richter23 avatar
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
1 hour ago

poor choice of color scheme...especially because "1.0" has different colors e.g. in Spain and Czech Republic. Would be easier to interpret if 1.0 was the center of a diverging color scheme

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

95% Of Plastic Polluting The World's Oceans Comes From These 10 Rivers

95% Of Plastic Polluting The World's Oceans Comes From These 10 Rivers

wes7946 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
simon-s94 avatar
Monstarr the Divisive
Monstarr the Divisive
Community Member
1 hour ago

And the N***r is blurred again.... It's a river... Don't ban the poor river, ban the infantile users that go "huehuehue, what do you get with another g? Hue hue hue?"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Most Popular Us Female Baby Names 2022

Most Popular Us Female Baby Names 2022

Jakyland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

The Most Common Surname In Each Department Of Mainland France

The Most Common Surname In Each Department Of Mainland France

SilasMarner77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Fabre, Favre, Lefevre, Lefebvre and Faivre are all descended from the same root, the latin word "faber", which meant " craftsman" ... or ...Smith -))) Moreau means " little More" and was used for dark-haired people suspected ( rightly or wrongly) to be of Arab origins ( they did invade in the 9th century). Mostly, for long, common people didn't have a last name, and to tell apart people with the same first name, one used their occupation, physical particularities, or location (Dupuy means " from the hill", same as Delpech). I'm just à bir puzzled with " Wintersheim" , in , I think, Indre. ???

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

When Is Weekend

When Is Weekend

two_plus_two_is_zero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
2 hours ago

sSo, no place where it's Monday-Friday? That's a pity

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

The Most Common Blood Type Around The World

The Most Common Blood Type Around The World

Downingst Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
zanoni608 avatar
talliloo
talliloo
Community Member
1 hour ago

not surprising. my blood type is not common. after the blood bank realized i was coming in regularly they would often call me every 53 days to ask if i would be dropping by. due to meds i can't donate anymore but would encourage everyone to do so.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Population Density In China

Population Density In China

Ambitious_Aioli6954 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Dog Owning States vs. Cat Owning States

Dog Owning States vs. Cat Owning States

Thequietasober Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

What To Say To Someone Who Leaves The Door Open After Coming In? (Includes Informal Expressions)

What To Say To Someone Who Leaves The Door Open After Coming In? (Includes Informal Expressions)

languageseu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Most Spoken Languages In The Us Beside English/Spanish

Most Spoken Languages In The Us Beside English/Spanish

kvnbtl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Percentage Of People That Were Unable To Keep Home Adequately Warm In Europe In 2022

Percentage Of People That Were Unable To Keep Home Adequately Warm In Europe In 2022

giuliomagnifico Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Is this because of economics, or lack of necessary heating equipment? Me also not knowing how cold it is in some of the southern countries here?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Air Polution In Europe

Air Polution In Europe

therealcup_1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
simon-s94 avatar
Monstarr the Divisive
Monstarr the Divisive
Community Member
1 hour ago

Whoa... What's happening in nort Italy, Poland and around the Balkans? Why is it so bad there?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Male Body Hair Distribution Of Indigenous Human Populations Around The World

Male Body Hair Distribution Of Indigenous Human Populations Around The World

Homesanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
eleanor-ahmed786 avatar
Tuesday
Tuesday
Community Member
57 minutes ago

South Indians are hairy, didn't need a graph to tell me that, just a mirror... sigh. I'm a woman and I'm hairier than my North Indian father

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Good Political Maps Of Oceania Are Hard To Come By

Good Political Maps Of Oceania Are Hard To Come By

RecordingFancy8515 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kiwis breathe a sigh of relief that they are not being overlooked for a change

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#43

The Evolution Of The Seven Islands Of Mumbai

The Evolution Of The Seven Islands Of Mumbai

Live_Wallaby9683 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Argentina As Depicted On The Back Of The Argentine Passport

Argentina As Depicted On The Back Of The Argentine Passport

Kooker321 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Countries That Had People Displayed At Zoos

Countries That Had People Displayed At Zoos Shares stats

cloudtdaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Unemployment Rates In Italian Provinces

Unemployment Rates In Italian Provinces Shares stats

JoeFalchetto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Cumulative Population Growth Of Each Us State From 1950-2016

Cumulative Population Growth Of Each Us State From 1950-2016 Shares stats

PattonsDestroyer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Food Price Inflation For July Month

Food Price Inflation For July Month Shares stats

Smart-Combination-59 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Olive Oil vs. Butter Usage In Europe

Olive Oil vs. Butter Usage In Europe Shares stats

island_wide7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Map Showing Brazilian State Names Translated Literally Into English

Map Showing Brazilian State Names Translated Literally Into English Shares stats

Jazzlike-Power-7959 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thick Bushes, Thick Bushes of the South - Sorry, that made me giggle

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#51

Biggest Sources Of Power In Every European Country

Biggest Sources Of Power In Every European Country Shares stats

Miserable-Move-7956 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks to the decisions of "The Greens" (a party with enviromental protection as theme) we had to reactivate a few coal plants here in Germany in addition to buying energy from french nuclear plants and polish coal plants

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#52

Symbols Of Armed Forces In Europe

Symbols Of Armed Forces In Europe Shares stats

Redstream28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

France shows only the Army, because there is no symbol for all forces combined

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Cultural Regions Of Europe (Across Borders)

Cultural Regions Of Europe (Across Borders) Shares stats

PygmalionTheVI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
natalie-cilla avatar
Flamingo Croquet
Flamingo Croquet
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe an ignorant question but how are "cultural regions" defined? In Switzerland, the Italian/German/French speaking parts sometimes seem more aligned with their closest neighbours - language-wise, culinarily, politically, etc. ... so how does one determine the "cultural region"? 🧐

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#54

World Map According To China In 1799

World Map According To China In 1799 Shares stats

Redstream28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Asked Midjourney To Imagine The Most Stereotypical Face For Each Country

Asked Midjourney To Imagine The Most Stereotypical Face For Each Country Shares stats

anvaka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like 4 women? The rest men..? 🙈 https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fasked-midjourney-to-imagine-the-most-stereotypical-face-for-v0-5zrewdwk0rbb1.jpg%3Fs%3D7901a12e245f6b00a6e147ff0f806422445e1097

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

A Map Of Superheroes In NYC & The Areas They Protect

A Map Of Superheroes In NYC & The Areas They Protect Shares stats

Hockputer09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#57

European Nations Favourite Holiday Destination

European Nations Favourite Holiday Destination Shares stats

SilasMarner77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

The Most Watched Anime In The Europe

The Most Watched Anime In The Europe Shares stats

valaney_mapper_1997 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

