45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook
It's crazy to think people once believed the earth was flat. One step too far and you'd be sent tumbling into the depths of the abyss of who knows what or where. Thanks to the explorers who came before us and those who put their all into studying geography, we know a lot more about the world and its workings.
Geography isn't just about maps, countries and capitals. It's a fascinating melting pot of facts about the planet, the hidden connections between landscapes, climates, cultures and more. And because it's ever-changing, there's always something new to learn. A lot of which isn't found between the covers of a textbook.
There's an Instagram account that shares really cool and interesting maps and facts about the earth. Geo Facts is a wall of info for anyone from the die-hard traveler to the class geek to the average Joe or Jane who just wants to brush up on their trivia ahead of the next pub quiz.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through while you marvel at the sunrise, sunset and changing tides. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.
This post may include affiliate links.
Geography literally translates into writing about the earth. Google's dictionary defines it as "the study of the physical features of the earth and its atmosphere, and of human activity as it affects and is affected by these, including the distribution of populations and resources and political and economic activities."
Even if you found geography class boring at school, it's likely you're intrigued by some of the images on this list. Many aren't found between the covers of a textbook.
That's around 7 billion more than nature intended...up to around 1900 the world's population was a steady 1 billion with a natural birth and death rate maintaining the status quo. As we have improved medicine and introduced antibiotics we have sidestepped natural selection and increased numbers beyond what is sustainable for the planet. We no longer have the checks and balances evolution put in place. That combined with the Abrahamic philosophy that 'All life is sacred' has fücked us royally.
There was a dip in the number of people choosing to study geography at university just over a decade ago. But the subject is undergoing somewhat of a renaissance.
According to discover-the-world.com, in recent years there's been been a surge in the number of GCSE and A Level students studying geography, with over 100,000 more entries in the last 10 years alongside an increase in students going on to complete a geography degree.
You can drink tap water in at least 3 more Balkan countries.
"Geography is the only subject to provide a broad view of the world and how it functions," notes the site. "This is important because it allows us to build a deeper understanding of the world we live in, the natural environment and human landscapes and all the connections between them."
In an age where climate change is wreaking havoc on earth and its inhabitants, this understanding is critical.
Another benefit of studying geography is that you'll become better at problem solving. Students are just taught about issues, but are provide with opportunities to consider the solutions as well.
"For example, if students are studying coastal floods, they will evaluate data about the flood risks before assessing potential solutions," explains discover-the-world.com. "This process forces them to weigh up different options before making an informed decision."
France has a lot of overseas territories, and French Guina borders with Brazil
I don’t agree with this at all. The people in Minnesota are the nicest people I ever met.
US Bases in Europe are a direct consequence of the second world war, where economic help with the Marshal Plan, was connected by having more influence on defense (at the time, more focused against facism, instead of communism)