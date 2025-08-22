ADVERTISEMENT

It's crazy to think people once believed the earth was flat. One step too far and you'd be sent tumbling into the depths of the abyss of who knows what or where. Thanks to the explorers who came before us and those who put their all into studying geography, we know a lot more about the world and its workings.

Geography isn't just about maps, countries and capitals. It's a fascinating melting pot of facts about the planet, the hidden connections between landscapes, climates, cultures and more. And because it's ever-changing, there's always something new to learn. A lot of which isn't found between the covers of a textbook.

There's an Instagram account that shares really cool and interesting maps and facts about the earth. Geo Facts is a wall of info for anyone from the die-hard traveler to the class geek to the average Joe or Jane who just wants to brush up on their trivia ahead of the next pub quiz.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through while you marvel at the sunrise, sunset and changing tides. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.

#1

Maps highlighting the least religious and most peaceful countries around the world for geography facts and maps.

geo_fact_ Report

Geography literally translates into writing about the earth. Google's dictionary defines it as "the study of the physical features of the earth and its atmosphere, and of human activity as it affects and is affected by these, including the distribution of populations and resources and political and economic activities."

Even if you found geography class boring at school, it's likely you're intrigued by some of the images on this list. Many aren't found between the covers of a textbook.
    #2

    Flags and symbols illustrating cultural problem and solution stereotypes in geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Brit it's true a cuppa can make things seem not so bad

    #3

    Map showing the world divided into four equal parts by population, illustrating unique geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's around 7 billion more than nature intended...up to around 1900 the world's population was a steady 1 billion with a natural birth and death rate maintaining the status quo. As we have improved medicine and introduced antibiotics we have sidestepped natural selection and increased numbers beyond what is sustainable for the planet. We no longer have the checks and balances evolution put in place. That combined with the Abrahamic philosophy that 'All life is sacred' has fücked us royally.

    There was a dip in the number of people choosing to study geography at university just over a decade ago. But the subject is undergoing somewhat of a renaissance.

    According to discover-the-world.com, in recent years there's been been a surge in the number of GCSE and A Level students studying geography, with over 100,000 more entries in the last 10 years alongside an increase in students going on to complete a geography degree.
    #4

    Map of Europe showing the most common occupational related surnames highlighting unique geography facts and interesting surname distribution.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #5

    Map showing regions in Europe with higher or lower GDP per capita compared to Northern Italy in geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This map proves that moving from the UK to the Netherlands a few years was a good decision for me

    #6

    World maps showing geography facts with countries marked as unfriendly according to Russia and where tap water is safe to drink.

    geo_fact_ Report

    azra avatar
    Resting B.
    Resting B.
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can drink tap water in at least 3 more Balkan countries.

    "Geography is the only subject to provide a broad view of the world and how it functions," notes the site. "This is important because it allows us to build a deeper understanding of the world we live in, the natural environment and human landscapes and all the connections between them."

    In an age where climate change is wreaking havoc on earth and its inhabitants, this understanding is critical.
    #7

    Map of Europe showing natural borders between regions with different colors illustrating geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #8

    Venn diagram map of Europe showing regions associated with beer, wine, and vodka overlapping around Poland geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #9

    World map showing countries where TikTok is allowed, banned, or restricted on government devices as of January 2025.

    geo_fact_ Report

    Another benefit of studying geography is that you'll become better at problem solving. Students are just taught about issues, but are provide with opportunities to consider the solutions as well.

    "For example, if students are studying coastal floods, they will evaluate data about the flood risks before assessing potential solutions," explains discover-the-world.com. "This process forces them to weigh up different options before making an informed decision."
    #10

    Bar chart showing adult obesity rates in high-income countries with flags and percentages for most and least obese.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #11

    Ancient world map by Anaximander showing Europe, Asia, and Libya surrounded by ocean, a unique geography fact and map.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #12

    Map showing countries where cheek kissing is a common greeting, highlighting geography facts and interesting global customs.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #13

    Map showing population distribution in Northern Africa with half living in small red-highlighted areas and half across grey regions.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #14

    Map of Europe creatively drawn from computer memory RAM sticks illustrating interesting geography facts and maps concept.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #15

    Map of Italy showing mafia activity levels with color-coded index, illustrating interesting geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #16

    Map of Europe showing most consumed types of alcohol by country with beer, wine, and spirits in a geography facts and maps style.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #17

    World population distribution maps showing where 50%, 90%, and 99% of people live, highlighting geography facts.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #18

    Map of Europe showing each country filled with the flag of the nation they share the longest border with, geography facts and maps.

    TerribleMaps Report

    christophebeunens avatar
    Christophe Beunens
    Christophe Beunens
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    France has a lot of overseas territories, and French Guina borders with Brazil

    #19

    Map showing North Korea's proximity to Europe, highlighting the shortest route crossing one country to reach Finland.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #20

    Map of Europe showing cultural, geographical, and honorary Balkan regions in red, green, and blue for geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #21

    Map and cartoon showing Mongolia sharing borders with Russia and China in cool and interesting geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #22

    Illustration comparing Greeks and Turks denying shared DNA versus Greeks and Italians embracing shared DNA in geography facts.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #23

    Map and creative visual showing Mongol Empire, South Asia, and Himalayas illustrating cool geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That bottom picture is by Tatsuya Tanaka. His IG page (and exhibitions) are really great. You're welcome. https://www.instagram.com/p/By3pt3Bjv71/?hl=en

    #24

    Humorous comparison of Argentinian and Brazilian first and last names with cultural and fictional images in a geography facts style.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #25

    Map showing the world divided into two equal parts by population, highlighting unique geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #26

    World map showing countries where Brazil or Portugal is more googled, highlighting interesting geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #27

    US regional map showing different language patterns of "acts mean" and "is nice" highlighting interesting geography facts.

    geo_fact_ Report

    kimberlyalison avatar
    Kimberly Alison
    Kimberly Alison
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t agree with this at all. The people in Minnesota are the nicest people I ever met.

    #28

    World map showing countries with recorded temperature extremes above 48°C, under -48°C, or both in geography facts.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #29

    World map showing regional meanings of the term Yankee with color-coded geography facts and interesting cultural variations.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #30

    Comparison of Roman and Germanic sculpture styles illustrating interesting geography facts and cultural differences in ancient art.

    geo_fact_ Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A realistic styled Roman copy of a Greek statue of a dying Galatian man vs the highly stylised Mšecké Žehrovice Head, a Czech Celtic artwork. BS meme is BS.

    #31

    Map highlighting countries starting with the letter I aligned in a straight line as a cool geography fact.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #32

    Map of Asia showing Google autocomplete geography facts like big, poor, polluted, rich, and hot across countries.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #33

    Cartoon showing humorous speech bubbles with geography facts and maps related to Ukraine and Upper Silesia.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #34

    World maps showing global trends of murder rate and internet speed with 3D data visualization for geography facts.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #35

    Map of the United States showing counties with subways highlighted in red for interesting geography facts and maps.

    the_transit_guy Report

    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    subways, aka, underground rail. Many cities have above ground transit, incuding trains. Many areas dont have underground bc of a variety of reasons

    #36

    Map of US counties showing more English or German ancestry by region, highlighting interesting geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #37

    Chart showing languages that sound similar to Turkish with Arabic ranked highest, featuring a humorous geography facts meme.

    geo_fact_ Report

    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    why is there a neo-n**i caracture of a jew? In fact the most common one in Neo-N**i and alt-right circles here?

    #38

    Map of Europe showing data comparing Europeans who pee more versus those who poop more, highlighting interesting geography facts.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #39

    World population growth map in 2024 showing expected increases across continents with illustrated emojis.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #40

    Map showing locations of USA military bases in Europe and European military bases in the US, related to geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    christophebeunens avatar
    Christophe Beunens
    Christophe Beunens
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    US Bases in Europe are a direct consequence of the second world war, where economic help with the Marshal Plan, was connected by having more influence on defense (at the time, more focused against facism, instead of communism)

    #41

    World map showing an alternate history scenario, illustrating cool and interesting geography facts and maps.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #42

    Map of the United States showing most common origin countries of legal immigrants in 2023 with geography facts.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #43

    Hand-drawn world map with humorous geography facts and chaotic labels for an interesting geography facts and maps article.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #44

    Map of most wanted lands by European countries highlighting geopolitical geography facts and interesting maps in Europe.

    geo_fact_ Report

    #45

    Comparison of European and American city names using character illustrations representing geography facts and cultural stereotypes.

    geo_fact_ Report

