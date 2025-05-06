ADVERTISEMENT

If you were born in the last 30 years, there’s a good chance you’ve never actually had to rely on a paper map. You might have seen them at amusement parks or folded up in the glove compartment of your dad’s car. But you probably weren’t using them to navigate from the passenger seat while on a road trip with your best friend.

Despite the fact that the majority of the world now uses apps to provide us with directions, there will always be a place for maps. And if you disagree, I hope that the Amazing Maps Instagram page will help change your mind. This account has amassed nearly 75K followers for sharing fascinating maps of the world, along with fun facts and interesting statistics. Below, you’ll find some of their most intriguing posts, so be sure to upvote all of your favorites. And keep reading to find a conversation with map expert Ivos Gajdorus from Mapotic!

