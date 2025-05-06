ADVERTISEMENT

If you were born in the last 30 years, there’s a good chance you’ve never actually had to rely on a paper map. You might have seen them at amusement parks or folded up in the glove compartment of your dad’s car. But you probably weren’t using them to navigate from the passenger seat while on a road trip with your best friend.

Despite the fact that the majority of the world now uses apps to provide us with directions, there will always be a place for maps. And if you disagree, I hope that the Amazing Maps Instagram page will help change your mind. This account has amassed nearly 75K followers for sharing fascinating maps of the world, along with fun facts and interesting statistics. Below, you’ll find some of their most intriguing posts, so be sure to upvote all of your favorites. And keep reading to find a conversation with map expert Ivos Gajdorus from Mapotic!  

#1

Regional Giraffe Patterns

Map of Africa showing distribution of giraffe subspecies with colored patterns in a curious maps style for world knowledge.

    #2

    In 1992, Around 29,000 Rubber Ducks Fell Off A Cargo Ship In The Pacific Ocean. This Is Where They Made Landfall

    World map showing maritime routes and timelines between Hong Kong, Tacoma, and Europe, highlighting curious map details.

    #3

    Kiribati Is The Only Country In The World That Is In All Four Hemispheres

    World map highlighting the equator and the location of Kiribati islands across the 180-degree meridian in curious maps.

    To learn more about maps from an expert, we got in touch with Ivos Gajdorus from Mapotic. Mapotic is a startup driving geospatial innovation since 2018. Originally launched as an interactive map builder for creators and communities, it has evolved into a platform delivering custom B2B mapping solutions. 

    By fusing satellite, IoT, location, and metadata from various sources, Mapotic creates powerful, user-friendly web and mobile applications. And today, it serves sectors including wildlife tracking, travel and tourism, logistics, and civic projects.

    #4

    Passenger Trains In The United States vs. Europe

    Maps of the United States and Europe highlighting major highways and cities in curious world geography maps.

    #5

    Each Section Has 10% Of The World's Population

    Colored world map displaying various geographic zones and time divisions to expand knowledge of the world through curious maps.

    #6

    The First World Map By Anaximander Of Miletus (610bc-546bc), Greek Philosopher

    Simplified world map showing Europe, Asia, Libya, major rivers, seas, and surrounding ocean in a circular layout.

    First, we wanted to hear why Ivos believes maps are so important. “The question of ‘where’ is deeply embedded in most human activities,” he shared. “Maps are a powerful form of visual interpretation that help us make sense of locations — especially those we are not familiar with. They turn complex spatial information into something understandable and usable.”

    We also asked the expert if he happens to have a favorite map. “One of the most impactful maps powered by the Mapotic platform is the Ocearch Shark Tracker, which helps the global community better understand changes in our oceans by tracking the movement and behavior of sharks. They reveal patterns and shifts we would otherwise miss.”
    #7

    The Red And Orange Areas Have Equal Population

    Map of the United States showing regions in red, gray, and orange highlighting curious maps to expand knowledge of the world

    #8

    Historical And Current Grizzly Bear Range In North America

    Map showing grizzly bear current and historic range across North America with highlighted areas for curious maps knowledge.

    #9

    The Distance From Perth To Sydney Is Greater Than The Distance From Paris To Moscow

    Map showing distances and routes between Paris to Moscow and Perth to Sydney highlighting curious maps and world knowledge.

    If you’re interested in making your own maps, Ivos shared some advice. “Before creating a map, think carefully about the information structure,” he shared. “Maps are just one way to interpret data, and thoughtful categorization and classification are key for building complex maps that are easy to navigate and understand.”
    #10

    A Portuguese Propaganda Poster Showing The Size Of Portuguese Colonial Possessions Compared To Europe

    Vintage map showing Portuguese colonial empire in Angola and Mozambique overlaid on Europe, illustrating curious maps to expand world knowledge.

    #11

    Xinjiang, China. The Farthest Place On Earth From Any Ocean

    Globe map showing a large circle centered in Asia with country borders highlighted in green and blue oceans.

    #12

    Railways In China, 2008 vs. 2020

    Map comparing China's high-speed rail network growth between 2008 and 2020 showing expanded lines and increased connectivity.

    Finally, Ivos shared a fun fact about ancient maps. “According to many sources, the oldest known map dates back around 25,000 years. It was carved into a mammoth tusk and discovered in Pavlov, Czech Republic — proof that even prehistoric people didn’t like getting lost.” 

    You can learn even more about the topic right here!
    #13

    Homicide Rates In Different Regions Of The World

    Maps showing homicide rates per 100,000 people across Europe, USA, India, Mexico, and Brazil with color-coded intensity.

    #14

    Obesity In North America (2021)

    Obesity rates across North America shown with color-coded states and provinces on a curious map of the world.

    #15

    The Spilhaus Projection. In 1942, Athelstan Spilhaus Produced A World Map With A Unique Perspective, Presenting The World's Oceans As One Body Of Water

    Inverted world map highlighting oceans and continents for curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    As for why maps are so important, Mike Duggan, author of All Mapped Out, wrote a piece for The Conversation noting that they don’t just tell us where we are, but also who we are. Duggan explains that most of us are constantly tracking where we are, just by carrying our cell phones around with us. But that data can reveal lots of information about our cultures, habits and lifestyles. Do you spend hours every week sitting in your local library? Or do you track all of your runs and bike rides on your phone? Your GPS history might even help someone predict exactly where you'll be on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. 
    #16

    Virgin Forest Cover 1620 vs. Today

    Comparison map showing the significant reduction of virgin forest areas in the United States from 1620 to today.

    #17

    Comparing The Urban Areas Of European Capitals

    Map of European capitals sized by urban population, illustrating curious maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    #18

    Countries Where Cheek Kissing Is A Common Greeting

    World map highlighting countries where cheek kissing is a common way of greeting people in curious maps.

    “With my book, I hope to inspire another look at maps, first through the lens of navigation, perhaps the activity mostly strongly associated with maps, then through movement and how maps shape our perception of it,” Duggan writes.

    He explains that, contrary to what many people believe, maps aren’t inherently neutral. They’re often created with certain biases or objectives in mind. So we should consider how they shape our opinions and movements when we look at them.
    #19

    A Map Comparing Actual Distances To Their Representation On The Mercator Projection

    World map showing distances in kilometers across Europe, Asia, and Africa with curious geographic data lines.

    #20

    Cycle Paths Of Europe

    Map showing dense networks of roads and routes in Europe, highlighting curious geographic patterns and knowledge expansion.

    #21

    A Map Of The World Constructed From Time Zones

    Abstract world map with green outlines and vertical sections, a curious map to expand knowledge of the world.

    And if you’ve ever assumed that the world has enough maps already, think again. Duggan writes that, as the world continues to evolve, we need to update our maps as well. “My hope is to create a conversation – one that so far is only being had in a small corner of map studies – encouraging people to think beyond the assumptions society has about maps and how we use them.”
    #22

    How A Coastline 100 Million Years Ago Influences Modern Election Results In Alabama

    Map series showing historical and modern data on Alabama’s coastline, soil, population, and election results.

    #23

    Dividing British Columbia Into Three Regions With Equal Population

    Map of British Columbia showing population density variations with curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    #24

    Location Of Every City Founded By The Roman Empire, Outside Of Italy

    Map highlighting Italy and locations across Europe, illustrating curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    We hope you’re enjoying this list of fascinating maps, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments down below what the most interesting map you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’d like to check out even more maps that will teach you something new about our world, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to read next right here
    #25

    Melbourne Is Closer To Antarctica Than It Is To Darwin

    Map showing distances from Darwin and Melbourne in Australia to Antarctica, illustrating curious maps to expand world knowledge.

    #26

    The Roundest Countries

    Chart ranking the roundest countries by shape with maps for curious maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    #27

    All Roads Lead To Rome

    Map of Europe showing intricate river networks and watersheds, a curious map to expand knowledge of the world.

    #28

    Popular/Best Selling Artists By English County Of Origin

    Map of England featuring curious music artist locations to expand your knowledge of the world through unique regional insights.

    #29

    The 25 Largest Lakes In The World, Side By Side

    Map showing the world's largest lakes, highlighting global geography in curious maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    #30

    A Map Of Europe’s Most Common Surnames

    Map of Europe highlighting common family names in each country, displaying curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    #31

    The Largest White Ancestry In Every US County

    Map showing largest white ancestry in US counties by German, Irish, English, and other groups from 2020 census for curious maps knowledge.

    #32

    Translations Of The Idiom 'It's Greek To Me' In Different Languages

    Map of Europe showing how different languages sound like Chinese, Greek, or other languages, a curious map to expand world knowledge.

    #33

    A Euler Diagram-Map Of The British Isles

    Venn diagram showing the geographical and political relationships of British Isles, UK, Great Britain, and Ireland related regions.

    #34

    China's Population Density

    Map showing population density in China with 94% living in eastern regions and 6% in western regions.

    #35

    The Highest Grossing Singer/Musical Artist/Band From Each US State

    Map of the United States labeled with popular musicians by state, a curious map to expand your knowledge of the world.

    #36

    Visualizing Europe If Sea Levels Fell By 1,000m

    Color-coded political map of Europe showing country borders and names to explore curious maps and expand world knowledge.

    #37

    There's More Water In Loch Ness Than In All Of England And Wales' Lakes, Rivers, And Reservoirs Combined

    Map of the UK highlighting England and Wales in red with Loch Ness marked in Scotland, curious maps expanding world knowledge.

    #38

    How A Germanic Word For Soap Made Its Way To Aboriginal Australian Languages

    Map showing the linguistic evolution of the word soap across regions to expand knowledge of the world.

    #39

    Map Of Italy In 1796

    Historical map of Italian states showing regions and cities to expand your knowledge of the world’s geography and history.

    #40

    How Old Are Americans When They Get Married?

    Color-coded map of the United States showing median age at first marriage by state for 2021 with curious maps data.

    #41

    Map Of Languages Spoken In China

    Colorful linguistic map of China showing various languages and dialects to expand your knowledge of the world.

    #42

    United States Gdp, Split In Half

    Map of United States economic activity showing GDP split in half with key cities highlighted in orange and blue.

    #43

    What The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Looks Like Layered Over The USA

    Map showing the Great Pacific Garbage Patch spanning 1.6 million square kilometers with garbage concentration levels.

    #44

    A Map Of Geography Terms. Any You Didn't Know?

    Illustrated geography terms map showing landforms and water features to expand knowledge of the world and its natural structures.

    #45

    A Map Of Paris But It's Actually A John Wick Poster

    Vintage Paris city map overlay highlighting curious maps to expand knowledge of the world with intricate street details.

    #46

    Maximum Size Of A Pdf, Version 7. 381km X 381km

    Map of Europe highlighting central countries, illustrating curious maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    #47

    Route E45. The Longest North–south European Route At 5,190km

    Map showing the route of E45 highway across Europe, highlighting geographical connections for curious maps to expand knowledge.

    #48

    Mapping Australia By The Nearest City With A Population Of 100,000 Or More

    Colorful map of Australia showing major cities and urban centers, a curious map to expand your knowledge of the world.

    #49

    Highway 1 In Australia. The Longest National Highway In The World At Around 14,500km

    Map of Australia highlighting major cities and transportation routes as part of curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    #50

    Map Of The 1910 Tour De France Route

    Vintage map showing the 1910 Tour de France route across France from a collection of curious maps.

    #51

    Comparing UK Regions To U.S. States With Similar Population

    Map of the UK labeled with US state names, illustrating curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    #52

    The Roman Empire At Its Peak, Superimposed On Modern Borders

    Map showing the extent of the Roman Empire around the Mediterranean, a curious map to expand world knowledge.

    #53

    Greater Tokyo vs. Greater London

    Map comparing the Greater Tokyo Area and Greater London, featured in curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    #54

    Comparing North American Climatic Zones To Eurasian Regions

    Map of North America with countries colored and labeled, illustrating curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    #55

    You Could Fit Poland In Texas And Still Have Room To Drive Around It

    Map showing Texas with a highlighted inner region compared to the entire state borders for curious maps knowledge.

    #56

    Every US State Shown As A Country With Similar GDP

    Map showing every US state as a country with similar GDP, illustrating curious maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    #57

    North America 92 Million Years Ago

    Map showing North America during the Late Cretaceous period with labeled regions Beringia, Laramidia, and Appalachia for curious maps.

    #58

    Forest Coverage By State

    Map of the United States illustrating varying percentages by state in a curious map to expand knowledge of the world.

    #59

    The Most Common Foreign Nationals In Each Japanese Prefecture

    Map of Japan with regions highlighted by different country flags showing curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    #60

    Top Export Trading Partner For Each U.S. State

    Map of the United States showing each state's most visited foreign country, a curious map to expand knowledge of the world.

    #61

    The Difference Between Constantinople, City Of Istanbul, And Istanbul

    Map highlighting historical Constantinople, Istanbul city, Istanbul region, and the rest of Turkey to expand world knowledge.

    #62

    Rivers In The Continental United States Drawn In Proportion To Flow Rate

    Map showing average annual flow of major rivers across the United States in cubic feet per second for curious maps.

    #63

    Mapping Virginia's Territorial Claims Over Time

    Map showing border lengths in kilometers between France and neighboring countries, featuring curious maps to expand world knowledge.

    #64

    Churchill’s Plan To Divide Germany, Austria, And Hungary After World War II

    Map of divided Germany during the Churchill Plan showing North Germany, South Germany, and West Germany regions.

    #65

    These Two Areas Of Africa Have Roughly Equal Populations

    Map showing the size comparison of regions in Africa, highlighting curious maps to expand your knowledge of the world.

    #66

    How Circle With A Radius Of 5,000km, Centred On Paris, Looks According The The Mercator Projection

    Curious map showing a 5,000 km radius covering parts of Europe, Africa, and surrounding areas on a world map.

    #67

    Countries With Starbucks Coffee Shops

    World map highlighting countries in green to showcase curious maps expanding knowledge of global geography and borders.

    #68

    Los Angeles County Has A Greater Population Than 42 U.S. States And Territories

    Map of US states showing population comparison based on Los Angeles County for curious maps expanding world knowledge.

    #69

    Most Spoken Language In Each Neighborhood Of New York City

    Map showing the most spoken languages in NYC neighborhoods with English, Spanish, and Russian highlighted in different colors.

    #70

    Acquisitions Of American Territories By President

    Map showing US territorial expansion under presidents Polk, Jefferson, Tyler, Monroe, and others with historical purchase and treaty dates.

    #71

    Major North American Cities Replaced By Cities Across The Atlantic At The Same Latitude

    Map showing major cities across North America labeled with names, highlighting curious maps to expand knowledge of the world.

    #72

    The Growth Of The United States (1776 – 1853)

    Historic map illustrating the growth of the United States from 1776 to 1853 with key territorial acquisitions highlighted.

    #73

    The Word For 'Italy' Across European Languages

    Map showing the word for Italy in various European languages, featured in curious maps to expand world knowledge.

    #74

    Ireland And South Korea Are Very Similar In Shape

    Map highlighting regions of South Korea with major cities to expand your knowledge of the world through curious maps.

    #75

    How London’s Population Compares To U.S. Cities

    Map of US cities showing curious regional boundaries and divisions to expand your knowledge of the world with colorful zones and labels.

    #76

    US Counties With More Inhabitants Than The State Of Wyoming

    Map showing US counties with populations greater than Wyoming, highlighting demographic data in curious maps to expand world knowledge.

    #77

    Air Traffic Control Zones In The USA

    Air traffic control zones across the United States shown on a detailed map for curious maps and world knowledge.

    #78

    The Thirteen United States Of America On July 4th 1776

    Map showing the thirteen original colonies of the United States in 1776, a curious map to expand geographical knowledge.

    #79

    Map Showing Which Country Is Closest When You Are In The USA

    Map showing parts of the United States divided into curious regions labeled as Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, Cuba, and Russia.

    #80

    Average Daily Long-Haul Truck Traffic On The National Highway System (2015)

    Map showing major freight truck flows across the United States with thick red lines representing high traffic routes.

