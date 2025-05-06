80 Curious Maps To Expand Your Knowledge Of The World (New Pics)Interview With Expert
If you were born in the last 30 years, there’s a good chance you’ve never actually had to rely on a paper map. You might have seen them at amusement parks or folded up in the glove compartment of your dad’s car. But you probably weren’t using them to navigate from the passenger seat while on a road trip with your best friend.
Despite the fact that the majority of the world now uses apps to provide us with directions, there will always be a place for maps. And if you disagree, I hope that the Amazing Maps Instagram page will help change your mind. This account has amassed nearly 75K followers for sharing fascinating maps of the world, along with fun facts and interesting statistics. Below, you’ll find some of their most intriguing posts, so be sure to upvote all of your favorites. And keep reading to find a conversation with map expert Ivos Gajdorus from Mapotic!
Regional Giraffe Patterns
In 1992, Around 29,000 Rubber Ducks Fell Off A Cargo Ship In The Pacific Ocean. This Is Where They Made Landfall
Kiribati Is The Only Country In The World That Is In All Four Hemispheres
To learn more about maps from an expert, we got in touch with Ivos Gajdorus from Mapotic. Mapotic is a startup driving geospatial innovation since 2018. Originally launched as an interactive map builder for creators and communities, it has evolved into a platform delivering custom B2B mapping solutions.
By fusing satellite, IoT, location, and metadata from various sources, Mapotic creates powerful, user-friendly web and mobile applications. And today, it serves sectors including wildlife tracking, travel and tourism, logistics, and civic projects.
Passenger Trains In The United States vs. Europe
Each Section Has 10% Of The World's Population
The First World Map By Anaximander Of Miletus (610bc-546bc), Greek Philosopher
The "world" was a lot smaller then if you define "world" as what people knew about.
First, we wanted to hear why Ivos believes maps are so important. “The question of ‘where’ is deeply embedded in most human activities,” he shared. “Maps are a powerful form of visual interpretation that help us make sense of locations — especially those we are not familiar with. They turn complex spatial information into something understandable and usable.”
We also asked the expert if he happens to have a favorite map. “One of the most impactful maps powered by the Mapotic platform is the Ocearch Shark Tracker, which helps the global community better understand changes in our oceans by tracking the movement and behavior of sharks. They reveal patterns and shifts we would otherwise miss.”
The Red And Orange Areas Have Equal Population
This is why PEOPLE VOTE and not land. Everytime I see a nationwide election map I want to scream. The entire state of Wyoming has less people in it than the metro area I live in that is barely 50 miles wide. But those country bumpkins get two Senators and we don't even get one.
Historical And Current Grizzly Bear Range In North America
The Distance From Perth To Sydney Is Greater Than The Distance From Paris To Moscow
If you’re interested in making your own maps, Ivos shared some advice. “Before creating a map, think carefully about the information structure,” he shared. “Maps are just one way to interpret data, and thoughtful categorization and classification are key for building complex maps that are easy to navigate and understand.”
A Portuguese Propaganda Poster Showing The Size Of Portuguese Colonial Possessions Compared To Europe
Empty land with no people is meaningless. Also F-U-C-K colonialism.
Xinjiang, China. The Farthest Place On Earth From Any Ocean
Railways In China, 2008 vs. 2020
Finally, Ivos shared a fun fact about ancient maps. “According to many sources, the oldest known map dates back around 25,000 years. It was carved into a mammoth tusk and discovered in Pavlov, Czech Republic — proof that even prehistoric people didn’t like getting lost.”
Homicide Rates In Different Regions Of The World
Obesity In North America (2021)
The Spilhaus Projection. In 1942, Athelstan Spilhaus Produced A World Map With A Unique Perspective, Presenting The World's Oceans As One Body Of Water
As for why maps are so important, Mike Duggan, author of All Mapped Out, wrote a piece for The Conversation noting that they don’t just tell us where we are, but also who we are. Duggan explains that most of us are constantly tracking where we are, just by carrying our cell phones around with us. But that data can reveal lots of information about our cultures, habits and lifestyles. Do you spend hours every week sitting in your local library? Or do you track all of your runs and bike rides on your phone? Your GPS history might even help someone predict exactly where you'll be on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Virgin Forest Cover 1620 vs. Today
Comparing The Urban Areas Of European Capitals
Countries Where Cheek Kissing Is A Common Greeting
“With my book, I hope to inspire another look at maps, first through the lens of navigation, perhaps the activity mostly strongly associated with maps, then through movement and how maps shape our perception of it,” Duggan writes.
He explains that, contrary to what many people believe, maps aren’t inherently neutral. They’re often created with certain biases or objectives in mind. So we should consider how they shape our opinions and movements when we look at them.
A Map Comparing Actual Distances To Their Representation On The Mercator Projection
https://thetruesize.com a good place to see actual size of countries!
Cycle Paths Of Europe
A Map Of The World Constructed From Time Zones
And if you’ve ever assumed that the world has enough maps already, think again. Duggan writes that, as the world continues to evolve, we need to update our maps as well. “My hope is to create a conversation – one that so far is only being had in a small corner of map studies – encouraging people to think beyond the assumptions society has about maps and how we use them.”
How A Coastline 100 Million Years Ago Influences Modern Election Results In Alabama
Dividing British Columbia Into Three Regions With Equal Population
Location Of Every City Founded By The Roman Empire, Outside Of Italy
Melbourne Is Closer To Antarctica Than It Is To Darwin
I did that from Dubbo and it took a while 😂 6-7 days driving. But I pulled over a lot as I had a duck with me who needed swims and walks
The Roundest Countries
All Roads Lead To Rome
Popular/Best Selling Artists By English County Of Origin
The 25 Largest Lakes In The World, Side By Side
A Map Of Europe’s Most Common Surnames
The Largest White Ancestry In Every US County
Always so irritating to me to people deny refugees access to EU because they "just want to have a better life (for their kids)". Like, when Europe was poor millions emigrated to the US.
Translations Of The Idiom 'It's Greek To Me' In Different Languages
A Euler Diagram-Map Of The British Isles
China's Population Density
The Highest Grossing Singer/Musical Artist/Band From Each US State
Visualizing Europe If Sea Levels Fell By 1,000m
There's More Water In Loch Ness Than In All Of England And Wales' Lakes, Rivers, And Reservoirs Combined
How A Germanic Word For Soap Made Its Way To Aboriginal Australian Languages
Map Of Italy In 1796
How Old Are Americans When They Get Married?
Map Of Languages Spoken In China
Year would be helpful. I'm afraid Uygur and Tibetan (e.g.) are much on the decline. In the case of Uygur, the threat of being arrested and brought to a labor camp makes the language unattractive. Suppression works, unfortunately.
United States Gdp, Split In Half
Oh this is a good one. Also a d**n good reason people need to get their head out their asses and realize that urban cities pay for country roads. Also powerlines, and modern plumbing and sewage management. The big cities MAGA rails against are paying so you don't have to sh!t in an outhouse while reading a Victoria Secret catalogue by candlelight.
What The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Looks Like Layered Over The USA
100 kg of plastic per square km is 0.1 grams per square meter. So much be really difficult to pick things up here! Like the 'Ocean cleanup project' started with. But seen them starting to collect at the largest plastic-polluted rivers also.
A Map Of Geography Terms. Any You Didn't Know?
I had a textbook with this exact same illustration in teh 1980s.
A Map Of Paris But It's Actually A John Wick Poster
Maximum Size Of A Pdf, Version 7. 381km X 381km
Route E45. The Longest North–south European Route At 5,190km
Mapping Australia By The Nearest City With A Population Of 100,000 Or More
Highway 1 In Australia. The Longest National Highway In The World At Around 14,500km
Map Of The 1910 Tour De France Route
Comparing UK Regions To U.S. States With Similar Population
The Roman Empire At Its Peak, Superimposed On Modern Borders
Greater Tokyo vs. Greater London
Comparing North American Climatic Zones To Eurasian Regions
Some of these countries have more than one climate zone. Like China.
You Could Fit Poland In Texas And Still Have Room To Drive Around It
Every US State Shown As A Country With Similar GDP
North America 92 Million Years Ago
Forest Coverage By State
The Most Common Foreign Nationals In Each Japanese Prefecture
Top Export Trading Partner For Each U.S. State
if the current administration continues the map will soon be empty
The Difference Between Constantinople, City Of Istanbul, And Istanbul
Rivers In The Continental United States Drawn In Proportion To Flow Rate
Mapping Virginia's Territorial Claims Over Time
Churchill’s Plan To Divide Germany, Austria, And Hungary After World War II
Before 1871,there were discussion about which areas to include, especially Austria.
These Two Areas Of Africa Have Roughly Equal Populations
How Circle With A Radius Of 5,000km, Centred On Paris, Looks According The The Mercator Projection
Has anybody ever told Trump Mercator is not to scale when it comes to Greenland? Plus, big areas of Greenland aren't actually green...?
Countries With Starbucks Coffee Shops
Los Angeles County Has A Greater Population Than 42 U.S. States And Territories
Most Spoken Language In Each Neighborhood Of New York City
A singular Russian area? Anyone know why? Was there a big emigration of Russians to this area?
Acquisitions Of American Territories By President
Major North American Cities Replaced By Cities Across The Atlantic At The Same Latitude
The Growth Of The United States (1776 – 1853)
The Word For 'Italy' Across European Languages
Ireland And South Korea Are Very Similar In Shape
How London’s Population Compares To U.S. Cities
US Counties With More Inhabitants Than The State Of Wyoming
Air Traffic Control Zones In The USA
The Thirteen United States Of America On July 4th 1776
So you can live in a founding state but on territory that is not original US territory (as of at the time of founding).