72 Of The Most Interesting Maps To Expand Your Horizons (New Pics)
If you're looking for a cool hobby, studying maps might be it. They are like time-traveling storytellers, murmuring stories from hidden corners of countries, the ebb and flow of populations, and the shifting borders across time in history. They're engaging and can easily captivate your attention for hours, much like the 2.6 million members of one special Reddit community.
We invite you to enter a cartographer's dreamland, where lines and colors come together. You might find yourself captivated by the various marks, boundaries, and notes, joining the ranks of map enthusiasts. Give your best-liked maps an upvote and share in the comments the ones that made you want to take up this hobby.
No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator
Maps capture our attention by blending art, science, history, and exploration into one visual picture that informs and inspires, creating an endlessly captivating and distinct part of human culture and knowledge.
Average Number Of Cigarettes Smoked Per Year Per Adult Smoker
Would have never guessed, that the number is higher here in Germany than in France! And lower than in Denmark. Quite surprising! Looking at the overall damages cigarettes are causing, those things are still way too cheap
Population Distribution
I think the one of South Africa is wrong. While Gauteng is very densely populated, as is Kwa-Zulu Natal we have a major city in the Western Cape that should also be in blue, especially given how many people are moving to Cape Town recently.
Maps are important because they guide us through the world and offer crucial geographical insights. They act like history books, tracking how places and societies have changed over time, and also work as tools for scientists to study patterns and natural occurrences. Maps help during emergencies, city planning, and protecting the environment. They also support learning, preserving cultures, and connecting people worldwide, even if they speak different languages or come from different places.
Leading Countries For Wine Production In Europe (2021)
1529 Map Of The Americas By Diego Ribero [5701 X 7674]
I can't even begin to understand how this was possible to create in the 16th century!
Percentage Of Urban Tree Cover In The European Capitals
Our local government annoys me about this, beautiful wide road and they started to remove trees claiming they were damaged etc, didn't replace a single one, the houses etc are far away too from them
Map symbols are crucial as they stand in for real-world objects in a simplified way, making maps meaningful. These symbols can take the form of shapes or colors. For example, a small brown circle might mean a recreational spot, red could indicate services, and green might signal a rest area. Colors, too, play a role in representing larger features: green could mean forests and blue could represent water on a map. To ensure proper map reading, a Map Legend acts as a dictionary, explaining the symbols used on the map and their meanings.
Spain Is Gonna Change Its Name To Mordor! Surface Temperature Map
An Interesting Map I Found Of World Cloud Coverage
Do You Address Your Own Child As "Mother"?
The earliest recorded map is the 'Imago Mundi', also known as the Babylonian Map of the World. Considered the world's oldest surviving map, it currently graces the British Museum in London. Dating back to 700-500 BC and discovered in Iraq's Sippar, this carved relic centers on Babylon, surrounded by areas like Assyria and Elam, all encircled by a "Salt Sea." Eight islands or regions lie beyond this border, etched into the tablet. The map is accompanied by cuneiform text describing Babylonian mythology linked to these regions depicted on the stone.
The Real Massachusetts
Map Of Africa Using Ethnically Drawn Borders
In Which Countries Chatgpt Has Been Banned Or Is Unavailable
In today's Digital Age, maps are readily accessible—a simple tap on your smartphone and you're on your way to the nearest Starbucks for a quick coffee break. Apps like Google Maps and Citymapper are making things easier, says researcher Mike Duggan from Royal Holloway. He's found that these new technologies are simplifying the complex systems we navigate every day, especially in cities.
All Red Line. A Map Of Submarine Cables Connecting British Empire In 1902
There's a book by Robert Louis Stevenson called Fleeming Jenkins about the laying of one of these cables.
Today I Bring To You Large Zeland
It's nice to see New Zealand on a map at last. But what is "Australia " doing there? Everyone knows it's not real.
A Dissected Globe Made In 1866
Having a map in your pocket is a new thing. In the past, people were okay just knowing their local area. As maps got cheaper, they helped make sense of growing cities. Small maps for pockets were a big change.
Nuclear Power Plants In Europe As Of 21.02.2023
Relief Map Of San Marino
The Himalayan Weather Wall
Potato Consumption Per Country In Europe
Percentage Of The Population With Depression
At the same time, Scandinavian countries are on the top of the list with happy population. It is less contradicting than it sounds, the depression is mainly triggered by the long dark winters. For the Dutch: Too many people and opinions in a too small country, where everything has to be possible and everything has to be squeezed in. Only a very few can live with compromises or arrange their own freedom around the freedom of others.
France 1848 Election By Dodi Maps
He was famous Napoleon's nephew and in 1851 he created a dictatorship and proclaimed himself Emperor. He was in fact the last monarch of France, up until 1870, when he led France into war with Germany. What an idiot
The Ten Busiest Port In Europe
Countries Where It Is Illegal To Spank/Smack Children (700x700)
Argentine Railway Network In 1990 vs. 2014 🥺
Ranges Of All Great Ape Species (Wikipedia
The European Green Belt, Is A Wildlife Corridor Connecting Many National Parks, Built Somewhat By Mistake Over The Iron Curtain During The Cold War
Territories Which Were Never Occupied By Western Powers
LOL. Turkey has US nuclear missiles on its soil. So I'd call it "occupied". The entire Arabian peninsula was depopulated in ancient times, 300 BC to 640 AD, probably because all the inhabitants were captured and sold off as slaves.
The Bizarre Border Between Finland And Sweden On Märket Island
Jus Soli Situation
What People Believe Future Super States Will Be In 1920
How Many Firearms Per 100 People In Europe
For those who wonder about the high numbers in Finland, Sweden and Norway (and maybe Iceland): Those are mostly hunting weapons. Legally owning a revolver or a pistol, for instance, is not impossible, but it is a long and arduous process to get one.
Situation On December 7th 1949, The Commonly Accepted 'End' Of The Chinese Civil War, When The Roc Capital Was Officially Relocated To Taipei After The Fall Of Chongqing The Week Prior. Despite This, Fighting Would Continue For Years, And The War Never Truly Ended
Country Names In Finnish🇫🇮
The Roman Empire's Border Defenses In 150, By National Geographic
Evidence Of The Storegga Tsunami That Struck The UK And Norway 8000 Years Ago
It is the deadliest natural disaster in British history and may have killed a quarter of the island's population
A Map Depicting The Changes In Costa Rica's Forest Coverage Over Time
This makes me happy! Let's hope it is diverse plantation though, and not monoculture production forest.
Public Transport Network Density
Soil Quality In Europe
Us Aerial Bombing In Southeast Asia, 1965—1975
Android vs. iOS In Europe
What Parts Of Europe Is Taller Than Møllehøj (Denmark's Highest Peak)?
What The Entire World Would Look Like If All The Ice Melted [6376x4840]
Over 20,000 Flights ‘In The Air Right Now’
Isn't that mindblowing? How much fuel is being burned at any given moment?
The Countries With The Most Island
I can check this. It doesn't look quite right. I think Philippines has more than Australia. And surprised that Finland has more than Canada, I thought it was less.
Map Showing The Extent Of Earth’s Ice Cap During The Last Glacial Maximum 20,000 Years Ago
Current War Situation In Sudan
German Football Clubs Map
Anger Map Of Europe
A Population Density Map Of Hawaii
I’m amidst the little mound farthest right & somewhat south. Our district is 500 square miles or slightly smaller than the island of Kauai. Our population is in the mid-30,000s and (for better or worse) we’re the fastest growing district of Hawai’i. We’re where Tūtu Pele is creating new earth every day. - https://www.civilbeat.org/2023/05/puna-is-the-fastest-growing-place-in-hawaii-but-it-comes-with-a-catch/