If you're looking for a cool hobby, studying maps might be it. They are like time-traveling storytellers, murmuring stories from hidden corners of countries, the ebb and flow of populations, and the shifting borders across time in history. They're engaging and can easily captivate your attention for hours, much like the 2.6 million members of one special Reddit community.

We invite you to enter a cartographer's dreamland, where lines and colors come together. You might find yourself captivated by the various marks, boundaries, and notes, joining the ranks of map enthusiasts. Give your best-liked maps an upvote and share in the comments the ones that made you want to take up this hobby.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator

No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator

Hockputer09 Report

21points
POST
Alec
Alec
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, duh! Of course no hurricane has ever crossed the Equator. They can´t because hurricanes in the northern an southern hemisphere rotate in opposite directions, so they would basically fall apart because their winds can´t just switch directions

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Maps capture our attention by blending art, science, history, and exploration into one visual picture that informs and inspires, creating an endlessly captivating and distinct part of human culture and knowledge.
#2

Average Number Of Cigarettes Smoked Per Year Per Adult Smoker

Average Number Of Cigarettes Smoked Per Year Per Adult Smoker

theworldmaps Report

15points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would have never guessed, that the number is higher here in Germany than in France! And lower than in Denmark. Quite surprising! Looking at the overall damages cigarettes are causing, those things are still way too cheap

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Population Distribution

Population Distribution

Vaguelymortify40 Report

13points
POST
FlamingoPanda
FlamingoPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the one of South Africa is wrong. While Gauteng is very densely populated, as is Kwa-Zulu Natal we have a major city in the Western Cape that should also be in blue, especially given how many people are moving to Cape Town recently.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Maps are important because they guide us through the world and offer crucial geographical insights. They act like history books, tracking how places and societies have changed over time, and also work as tools for scientists to study patterns and natural occurrences. Maps help during emergencies, city planning, and protecting the environment. They also support learning, preserving cultures, and connecting people worldwide, even if they speak different languages or come from different places.
#4

Leading Countries For Wine Production In Europe (2021)

Leading Countries For Wine Production In Europe (2021)

quindiassomigli Report

13points
POST
#5

1529 Map Of The Americas By Diego Ribero [5701 X 7674]

1529 Map Of The Americas By Diego Ribero [5701 X 7674]

girusatuku Report

13points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't even begin to understand how this was possible to create in the 16th century!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Percentage Of Urban Tree Cover In The European Capitals

Percentage Of Urban Tree Cover In The European Capitals

quindiassomigli Report

12points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our local government annoys me about this, beautiful wide road and they started to remove trees claiming they were damaged etc, didn't replace a single one, the houses etc are far away too from them

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Map symbols are crucial as they stand in for real-world objects in a simplified way, making maps meaningful. These symbols can take the form of shapes or colors. For example, a small brown circle might mean a recreational spot, red could indicate services, and green might signal a rest area. Colors, too, play a role in representing larger features: green could mean forests and blue could represent water on a map. To ensure proper map reading, a Map Legend acts as a dictionary, explaining the symbols used on the map and their meanings.
#7

Spain Is Gonna Change Its Name To Mordor! Surface Temperature Map

Spain Is Gonna Change Its Name To Mordor! Surface Temperature Map

Shevek99 Report

12points
POST
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Srsly. But wouldn't that make France Minas Tirith?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

An Interesting Map I Found Of World Cloud Coverage

An Interesting Map I Found Of World Cloud Coverage

coolperson-6408 Report

12points
POST
Porribix
Porribix
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm shocked you can see England lol

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Do You Address Your Own Child As "Mother"?

Do You Address Your Own Child As "Mother"?

languageseu Report

11points
POST
Lord Voldedork
Lord Voldedork
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is also the case in Arabic countries

4
4points
reply
View more comments

The earliest recorded map is the 'Imago Mundi', also known as the Babylonian Map of the World. Considered the world's oldest surviving map, it currently graces the British Museum in London. Dating back to 700-500 BC and discovered in Iraq's Sippar, this carved relic centers on Babylon, surrounded by areas like Assyria and Elam, all encircled by a "Salt Sea." Eight islands or regions lie beyond this border, etched into the tablet. The map is accompanied by cuneiform text describing Babylonian mythology linked to these regions depicted on the stone.
#10

The Real Massachusetts

The Real Massachusetts

MoreGull Report

11points
POST
Bols
Bols
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see dragons, I upvote

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Map Of Africa Using Ethnically Drawn Borders

Map Of Africa Using Ethnically Drawn Borders

rustyyryan Report

11points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

maybe this would have been a better idea

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

In Which Countries Chatgpt Has Been Banned Or Is Unavailable

In Which Countries Chatgpt Has Been Banned Or Is Unavailable

Mackelowsky Report

10points
POST
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not nearly enough red on that map.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

In today's Digital Age, maps are readily accessible—a simple tap on your smartphone and you're on your way to the nearest Starbucks for a quick coffee break. Apps like Google Maps and Citymapper are making things easier, says researcher Mike Duggan from Royal Holloway. He's found that these new technologies are simplifying the complex systems we navigate every day, especially in cities.
#13

All Red Line. A Map Of Submarine Cables Connecting British Empire In 1902

All Red Line. A Map Of Submarine Cables Connecting British Empire In 1902

Sensei2008 Report

10points
POST
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a book by Robert Louis Stevenson called Fleeming Jenkins about the laying of one of these cables.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Today I Bring To You Large Zeland

Today I Bring To You Large Zeland

Stormfather21 Report

10points
POST
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's nice to see New Zealand on a map at last. But what is "Australia " doing there? Everyone knows it's not real.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

A Dissected Globe Made In 1866

A Dissected Globe Made In 1866

Lepke2011 Report

9points
POST

Having a map in your pocket is a new thing. In the past, people were okay just knowing their local area. As maps got cheaper, they helped make sense of growing cities. Small maps for pockets were a big change.
#16

Nuclear Power Plants In Europe As Of 21.02.2023

Nuclear Power Plants In Europe As Of 21.02.2023

takenawaybolt Report

9points
POST
#17

Relief Map Of San Marino

Relief Map Of San Marino

Kl--------k Report

9points
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When we visited it was super foggy.

0
0points
reply
#18

The Himalayan Weather Wall

The Himalayan Weather Wall

two_plus_two_is_zero Report

9points
POST
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this? Hottest day of the year?

0
0points
reply

Now that we've explored why maps are interesting and important, keep scrolling to gain further insights from these captivating maps. And if you're eager for more, be sure to explore our previous editions featuring intriguing maps—found here, here, here, here, and here.
#19

Potato Consumption Per Country In Europe

Potato Consumption Per Country In Europe

Money_Astronaut9789 Report

9points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting to see Belgium and Netherlands so much higher than their neighbours - I guess they really do like their fries!

0
0points
reply
#20

Percentage Of The Population With Depression

Percentage Of The Population With Depression

viscardvs Report

8points
POST
Verena
Verena
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At the same time, Scandinavian countries are on the top of the list with happy population. It is less contradicting than it sounds, the depression is mainly triggered by the long dark winters. For the Dutch: Too many people and opinions in a too small country, where everything has to be possible and everything has to be squeezed in. Only a very few can live with compromises or arrange their own freedom around the freedom of others.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

France 1848 Election By Dodi Maps

France 1848 Election By Dodi Maps

kyno1 Report

8points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was famous Napoleon's nephew and in 1851 he created a dictatorship and proclaimed himself Emperor. He was in fact the last monarch of France, up until 1870, when he led France into war with Germany. What an idiot

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

The Ten Busiest Port In Europe

The Ten Busiest Port In Europe

Quiet-Luck Report

8points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rotterdam port is huge.

0
0points
reply
#23

Countries Where It Is Illegal To Spank/Smack Children (700x700)

Countries Where It Is Illegal To Spank/Smack Children (700x700)

john_doe_89 Report

8points
POST
Matthew Lindeman
Matthew Lindeman
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should be illegal in every country.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Argentine Railway Network In 1990 vs. 2014 🥺

Argentine Railway Network In 1990 vs. 2014 🥺

vinoyporro Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#25

Ranges Of All Great Ape Species (Wikipedia

Ranges Of All Great Ape Species (Wikipedia

Yixagurpuldink Report

8points
POST
#26

The European Green Belt, Is A Wildlife Corridor Connecting Many National Parks, Built Somewhat By Mistake Over The Iron Curtain During The Cold War

The European Green Belt, Is A Wildlife Corridor Connecting Many National Parks, Built Somewhat By Mistake Over The Iron Curtain During The Cold War

tomydenger Report

8points
POST
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's great something good came of the Iron Curtain.

0
0points
reply
#27

Territories Which Were Never Occupied By Western Powers

Territories Which Were Never Occupied By Western Powers

Frost-Flower Report

8points
POST
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL. Turkey has US nuclear missiles on its soil. So I'd call it "occupied". The entire Arabian peninsula was depopulated in ancient times, 300 BC to 640 AD, probably because all the inhabitants were captured and sold off as slaves.

0
0points
reply
#28

The Bizarre Border Between Finland And Sweden On Märket Island

The Bizarre Border Between Finland And Sweden On Märket Island

patrickmcgranaghan Report

8points
POST
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finland built a lighthouse, not realising it was on the Swedish side. This new border was drawn up to allow the lighthouse to be Finnish, and the amount of land held be each country to remain the same.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Jus Soli Situation

Jus Soli Situation

quindiassomigli Report

7points
POST
Eric C.
Eric C.
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jus soli = "right of soil". This is the law/regulation that bestows citizenship to a person based on where they were physically born, regardless the citizenship of the parents

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#30

What People Believe Future Super States Will Be In 1920

What People Believe Future Super States Will Be In 1920

davidliu1007 Report

7points
POST
#31

How Many Firearms Per 100 People In Europe

How Many Firearms Per 100 People In Europe

Dazed_And_MoreBooze Report

7points
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those who wonder about the high numbers in Finland, Sweden and Norway (and maybe Iceland): Those are mostly hunting weapons. Legally owning a revolver or a pistol, for instance, is not impossible, but it is a long and arduous process to get one.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Situation On December 7th 1949, The Commonly Accepted 'End' Of The Chinese Civil War, When The Roc Capital Was Officially Relocated To Taipei After The Fall Of Chongqing The Week Prior. Despite This, Fighting Would Continue For Years, And The War Never Truly Ended

Situation On December 7th 1949, The Commonly Accepted 'End' Of The Chinese Civil War, When The Roc Capital Was Officially Relocated To Taipei After The Fall Of Chongqing The Week Prior. Despite This, Fighting Would Continue For Years, And The War Never Truly Ended

ThatOneKrazyKaptain Report

7points
POST
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't see that map every day.

0
0points
reply
#33

Country Names In Finnish🇫🇮

Country Names In Finnish🇫🇮

Trapziio Report

7points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's the shortened name for someone from the UK?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

The Roman Empire's Border Defenses In 150, By National Geographic

The Roman Empire's Border Defenses In 150, By National Geographic

kyno1 Report

7points
POST
#35

Evidence Of The Storegga Tsunami That Struck The UK And Norway 8000 Years Ago

Evidence Of The Storegga Tsunami That Struck The UK And Norway 8000 Years Ago

It is the deadliest natural disaster in British history and may have killed a quarter of the island's population

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#36

A Map Depicting The Changes In Costa Rica's Forest Coverage Over Time

A Map Depicting The Changes In Costa Rica's Forest Coverage Over Time

d-williams Report

7points
POST
mandy the capibara
mandy the capibara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes me happy! Let's hope it is diverse plantation though, and not monoculture production forest.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#37

Public Transport Network Density

Public Transport Network Density

YellowOnline Report

7points
POST
#38

Soil Quality In Europe

Soil Quality In Europe

SCVMBXG100 Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Us Aerial Bombing In Southeast Asia, 1965—1975

Us Aerial Bombing In Southeast Asia, 1965—1975

flyingcatwithhorns Report

7points
POST
#40

Android vs. iOS In Europe

Android vs. iOS In Europe

JoeFalchetto Report

7points
POST
#41

What Parts Of Europe Is Taller Than Møllehøj (Denmark's Highest Peak)?

What Parts Of Europe Is Taller Than Møllehøj (Denmark's Highest Peak)?

JoemamaGia1 Report

7points
POST
#42

What The Entire World Would Look Like If All The Ice Melted [6376x4840]

What The Entire World Would Look Like If All The Ice Melted [6376x4840]

Empyrealist Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#43

Over 20,000 Flights ‘In The Air Right Now’

Over 20,000 Flights ‘In The Air Right Now’

Roy4Pris Report

7points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that mindblowing? How much fuel is being burned at any given moment?

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

The Countries With The Most Island

The Countries With The Most Island

robertjan88 Report

7points
POST
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can check this. It doesn't look quite right. I think Philippines has more than Australia. And surprised that Finland has more than Canada, I thought it was less.

0
0points
reply
#45

Map Showing The Extent Of Earth’s Ice Cap During The Last Glacial Maximum 20,000 Years Ago

Map Showing The Extent Of Earth’s Ice Cap During The Last Glacial Maximum 20,000 Years Ago

Public_Basil_4416 Report

7points
POST
Badulesia
Badulesia
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There were also an ice cap in central France (Auvergne). I'm suspicious about the fact that most of Alaska and Siberia are displayed ice free.

0
0points
reply
#46

Current War Situation In Sudan

Current War Situation In Sudan

Redstream28 Report

6points
POST
#47

German Football Clubs Map

German Football Clubs Map

ThunderWolf Report

6points
POST
#48

Anger Map Of Europe

Anger Map Of Europe

Main_Presentation574 Report

6points
POST
Güldal Salman
Güldal Salman
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Believe even my country name is making me angry

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

A Population Density Map Of Hawaii

A Population Density Map Of Hawaii

hesiodu Report

6points
POST
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m amidst the little mound farthest right & somewhat south. Our district is 500 square miles or slightly smaller than the island of Kauai. Our population is in the mid-30,000s and (for better or worse) we’re the fastest growing district of Hawai’i. We’re where Tūtu Pele is creating new earth every day. - https://www.civilbeat.org/2023/05/puna-is-the-fastest-growing-place-in-hawaii-but-it-comes-with-a-catch/

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

Satellite Map Of Chad

Satellite Map Of Chad

AJgloe Report

6points
POST
#51

What Year Is It Right Now?

What Year Is It Right Now?

ledim35 Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

Robbery Rates In European Countries

Robbery Rates In European Countries

Useless_or_inept Report

6points
POST
#53

Castles Of The British And Irish Isles (Oc)

Castles Of The British And Irish Isles (Oc)

NeilParkinsonMakes Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Life Expectancy In America

Life Expectancy In America

Yiddishstalin Report

6points
POST
#55

1860's New York City, United States Of America

1860's New York City, United States Of America

MekhaDuk Report

6points
POST
#56

The Japanese Empire At Its Height

The Japanese Empire At Its Height

MUNKIESS Report

6points
POST
#57

Bottled Water Consumption Per Capita In 2019

Bottled Water Consumption Per Capita In 2019

quindiassomigli Report

6points
POST
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same as the map of wine production quantity?

0
0points
reply
#58

Wine Map Of France

Wine Map Of France

sam_3758 Report

6points
POST
#59

Map Showing Flooding Extent In Ukraine Since The Kakhova Dam Breach

Map Showing Flooding Extent In Ukraine Since The Kakhova Dam Breach

sdbernard Report

6points
POST
#60

Silicon Valley In 1982. How Many Of These Companies Survive In 2023?

Silicon Valley In 1982. How Many Of These Companies Survive In 2023?

Shevek99 Report

5points
POST
#61

Most Watched Movies In Zimbabwe In 2015 (By Province)

Most Watched Movies In Zimbabwe In 2015 (By Province)