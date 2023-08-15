If you're looking for a cool hobby, studying maps might be it. They are like time-traveling storytellers, murmuring stories from hidden corners of countries, the ebb and flow of populations, and the shifting borders across time in history. They're engaging and can easily captivate your attention for hours, much like the 2.6 million members of one special Reddit community.

We invite you to enter a cartographer's dreamland, where lines and colors come together. You might find yourself captivated by the various marks, boundaries, and notes, joining the ranks of map enthusiasts. Give your best-liked maps an upvote and share in the comments the ones that made you want to take up this hobby.