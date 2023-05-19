Who doesn't love a good map? I'd even say we'd get lost without one. They enrich our understanding of the world in a simple, visual way.

Maps teach us not only about the size and shapes of countries but also show many more interesting things, like earthquake locations and wealth distribution. The local status of gay marriage or car reliance. Pretty much everything we have data on!

So let's revisit this subreddit for a new dose of cartography — it hits just as strong as the previous ones.

#1

Lithuania Has Made A Map Of Magnets In Which Each Magnet Can Only Be Found In A Specific Area, To Boost Tourism, Specifically Local Tourism. (Credit To Demilked)

Lithuania Has Made A Map Of Magnets In Which Each Magnet Can Only Be Found In A Specific Area, To Boost Tourism, Specifically Local Tourism. (Credit To Demilked)

That's so cool! I really like the idea.

#2

Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900(Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates(Bottom One)

Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900(Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates(Bottom One)

Wow! Earthquakes happen along techtonic plates! Who knew?

#3

Here Is A 1988 Map Of Berlin (Produced In The Ddr)

Here Is A 1988 Map Of Berlin (Produced In The Ddr)

I lived, worked and wrote my diploma thesis in a blank area in 1.5 years, and somehow must have taken a huge load of hallucinogenes - it appeard populated and full of buildings, roads, railways, parks and all that.......

#4

A Population Density Map Of Illinois

A Population Density Map Of Illinois

This makes my brain feel good.

#5

Outline Of The World By Mapping All Lighthouses (Osm Data, Oc)

Outline Of The World By Mapping All Lighthouses (Osm Data, Oc)

Wow, the UK, Ireland and continental Europe are all exceptionally well defined in this map.

#6

Percentage Of Europeans Whose Wealth Is Under $10,000

Percentage Of Europeans Whose Wealth Is Under $10,000

Please BP, check before you post... According to your map Italy has more people with 10k to their name than Switzerland 🤣

#7

Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe

Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe

Western Europe is good at some things then.

#8

Relief Map Of San Marino

Relief Map Of San Marino

Well that's a relief.

#9

Countries Where It Is Illegal To Spank/Smack Children (700x700)

Countries Where It Is Illegal To Spank/Smack Children (700x700)

It's illegal and I wouldn't do that, but sometimes in life I felt like putting myself in the outlaw side...

#10

Places That "Don't Exist" According To Internet Memes (Many Based On The Original "Bielefeld Conspiracy")

Places That "Don't Exist" According To Internet Memes (Many Based On The Original "Bielefeld Conspiracy")

Fun fact: A few years ago, the city of Bielefeld promised €1 000 000 to the person who could prove beyond doubt that Bielefeld does not exist.

#11

The World In 250 Million Years

The World In 250 Million Years

Ooh! Cannot wait to see this happen! Hope I have a good seat!

#12

Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia - Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One

Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia - Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One

Why, Australia really did suffer some serious flooding!

#13

Estimated Migration Of Early Homo Sapiens Out Of Africa To The Rest Of The World, In Thousands Of Years Ago (Kya)

Estimated Migration Of Early Homo Sapiens Out Of Africa To The Rest Of The World, In Thousands Of Years Ago (Kya)

#14

What Year Is It Right Now?

What Year Is It Right Now?

I like the Hebrew’s thinking here. 2023 feels so random. Because some man with mental issues who might have been a real person or not supposedly was born 2023 years ago🤷🏻‍♂️

#15

Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage

Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage

Wow. Nordic countries & France seem not so concerned about getting married before children.

#16

Where Does The World's Population Of 8 Billion Live?

Where Does The World's Population Of 8 Billion Live?

Ugh world is grossly overpopulated with scummy humans destruction and evil

#17

1920 Australian Map Of Sheep

1920 Australian Map Of Sheep

#18

Number Of Ukrainian Refugees Displaced In Europe In February 2023

Number Of Ukrainian Refugees Displaced In Europe In February 2023

I wish they would flood any and every public ... thing the putin-friends of our furthest right of the relevant parties, the AfD, are conducting, and teach them some common sense. Ok, they're rightwingers leaning well into radical (not all members are radical, but you can't remain a member without at least finding the publicly known radicalism to be acceptable), so we cannot expect them to be of the brightest kind... But I don't see how it requires much thought or thinkability to understand that invading other countries, unprovoked and against every contract, promise and rights, is wrong by any and every means.

#19

How Much Territory Russia And Ukraine Hold At One Year Of War

How Much Territory Russia And Ukraine Hold At One Year Of War

Fück Putin! Fück Diktatorewitsch!

#20

Robbery Rates In European Countries

Robbery Rates In European Countries

I'd be willing to bet that the England rate is skewed massively by London.

#21

The First World Map By Anaximander Of Miletus (610bc-546bc), Greece Mathematician And Geographist. Original Map Was Not Saved!

The First World Map By Anaximander Of Miletus (610bc-546bc), Greece Mathematician And Geographist. Original Map Was Not Saved!

#22

Do You Agree With This Map Of Proposed Time Zones For Europe?

Do You Agree With This Map Of Proposed Time Zones For Europe?

Can someone provide a map of the current time zones?

#23

The Size Of Australia vs. Other Countries

The Size Of Australia vs. Other Countries

#24

The Swedish Empire At It’s Height

The Swedish Empire At It's Height

For grammar's sake: it's =it is, its: his/her/its

#25

The Best And The Worst For Lgbtq+ Travelers

The Best And The Worst For Lgbtq+ Travelers

Yay! UK at the highest level!

#26

Switching Europe Around: The Population Of The Most Populous Country Goes To The Country With The Biggest Area, The Population Of The 2nd Most Populous Country Goes To The One With The 2nd Biggest Area, And So On

Switching Europe Around: The Population Of The Most Populous Country Goes To The Country With The Biggest Area, The Population Of The 2nd Most Populous Country Goes To The One With The 2nd Biggest Area, And So On

#27

Distribution Of The Roman Legions In Second Century Ce

Distribution Of The Roman Legions In Second Century Ce

#28

America's Car Reliance: Getting To Work Across 48 States Mapped

America's Car Reliance: Getting To Work Across 48 States Mapped

Use colors better, people. Sheesh.

#29

When Were Southamerica's Capitals Founded?

When Were Southamerica's Capitals Founded?

#30

Can One Of You Euros Explain To Me What An Autonomous Region Is? Is It Like States And Provinces? Does It Make A Difference Between Federated And Unitary States? Why Is Spain So F'd Up?

Can One Of You Euros Explain To Me What An Autonomous Region Is? Is It Like States And Provinces? Does It Make A Difference Between Federated And Unitary States? Why Is Spain So F'd Up?

An autonomous region is simply that, a region that has a certain degree of autonomy and freedom from external authorities. This roughly means they have a say in parallel to the main authorities. Sometimes this is based on historical evolution, like Northern Ireland, sometimes it's because of a minority wishing to be seen as a nationality. Unique languages and separate laws can be involved as well. Sometimes it's recognized worldwide, sometimes it isn't. It heavily depends on the area, so therefore I wouldn't say it's comparable to states and provinces.

#31

Foreign Military Bases In Africa

Foreign Military Bases In Africa

#32

Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country

Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country

I see this a tad ... different. I'd not hesitate defend every european border that surrounds an area of humanism against any attack of less humanist invaders. I'd link it to ideas and values more than to country, because that's what really counts. But, if I'd be able to supply a service that's of value there, why not? If I were a Russian, given that I know and feel what I do now as a german, I would certainly NOT fight "for my country", but either get my a*s into safety, or get my a*s into Ukraine's service.

#33

Kingdom Of Prussia In 1800 And Today's Germany Borders

Kingdom Of Prussia In 1800 And Today's Germany Borders

#34

The Largest Towns In 1050 In Europe, North Africa And West Asia (Population Over 40 Thousand)

The Largest Towns In 1050 In Europe, North Africa And West Asia (Population Over 40 Thousand)

#35

Cultural Regions Map Of The Contiguous 48 American States. V.5 ( Opinionated, Not Factual, Made With Communal Input)

Cultural Regions Map Of The Contiguous 48 American States. V.5 ( Opinionated, Not Factual, Made With Communal Input)

#36

How Many Times More Likely Are Black Individuals To Be Imprisoned Compared To White Individuals In The Us?

How Many Times More Likely Are Black Individuals To Be Imprisoned Compared To White Individuals In The Us?

#37

San Andreas

San Andreas

Something tells me this is GTA related.

#38

The Atlantic Wall

The Atlantic Wall

#39

Biggest Source Of Electricity In The States And Provinces

Biggest Source Of Electricity In The States And Provinces

#40

Most Common Country Of Birth For Residents Of Foreign Origin, Excluding Mexico

Most Common Country Of Birth For Residents Of Foreign Origin, Excluding Mexico

India is soon going to take over the US. Mwahaha

#41

All Shootings vs. Shootings With Officer Involved In Chicago (2014-2022)

All Shootings vs. Shootings With Officer Involved In Chicago (2014-2022)

Maybe to lower this the US should make gun laws?!

#42

Turkey, Bordering 7 Different Countries With 7 Different Alphabets

Turkey, Bordering 7 Different Countries With 7 Different Alphabets

#43

Israel's Segregated Road System

Israel's Segregated Road System

#44

How Big Brazil Actually Is!

How Big Brazil Actually Is!

#45

Linguistic Map Of Spain

Linguistic Map Of Spain

#46

The United States As James K. Polk Wanted It [964 X 740]

The United States As James K. Polk Wanted It [964 X 740]

#47

England, Right To Roam Map

England, Right To Roam Map

#48

Number Of Prisoners Per 100,000 People Across The World

Number Of Prisoners Per 100,000 People Across The World

USA, Prisons for profit. The shareholders get more money the more people are kept behind bars. Prison's doing the exact opposite of what they should be doing.

#49

The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index

The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index

#50

The Euler Diagram-Map Of The British Isles./-

The Euler Diagram-Map Of The British Isles./-

#51

The 10 Countries With The Largest Populations That Didnt Make It Into The World Cup This Year

The 10 Countries With The Largest Populations That Didnt Make It Into The World Cup This Year

#52

Fecal Bacteria Contamination In New York Waters, 1985 vs. 2020

Fecal Bacteria Contamination In New York Waters, 1985 vs. 2020

#53

Map Of Uncontacted Peoples Of The World

Map Of Uncontacted Peoples Of The World

#54

1984 Us Presidential Election

1984 Us Presidential Election

And it's been all downhill since.

#55

Countries In Europe Where Escaping From Prison Isn’t A Crime

Countries In Europe Where Escaping From Prison Isn't A Crime

This is because the human need for freedom is too big to make it punishable by law. This does not mean that you won't be searched for and reincarcerated when found, though. It just means that you won't be also prosecuted for escaping from jail.

#56

Italian And German Surnames In South America [oc]

Italian And German Surnames In South America [oc]

#57

With Just Two 300 M Tracks, Vatican City Has The World's Shortest Railway Network

With Just Two 300 M Tracks, Vatican City Has The World's Shortest Railway Network

#58

Countries By Self-Perceived Democracy

Countries By Self-Perceived Democracy

This one is the funniest of all! China 🤣

#59

Map Of The Percentage Of Population Able To Speak French In The Eu By Country

Map Of The Percentage Of Population Able To Speak French In The Eu By Country

Interestingly, that 19% for the UK is the same as the percentage of Welsh people listed as being able to speak Welsh. Also, 1 in 5 brits recon they could maintain a conversation in French? That seems way too high.

#60

In Red, The Territory Comprising The Initial Purchase Offer Given By Us Diplomat James Gadsden To Santa Anna In 1853

In Red, The Territory Comprising The Initial Purchase Offer Given By Us

#61

Percentage Of Vegetarians In Every State Of India

Percentage Of Vegetarians In Every State Of India

#62

Legality Of Prostitution

Legality Of Prostitution

#63

The U.S. Map Redrawn As 50 States With Equal Population

The U.S. Map Redrawn As 50 States With Equal Population

#64

Russia’s New Border With Nato Now That Finland Is Finally In Nato!

Russia’s New Border With Nato Now That Finland Is Finally In Nato!

They had it coming. All the silly accusations of "NaTo Is ThReAtEnInG tHe PoOr DeAr VlAdi11" become more and more real, the more they react to them as if they already had been real. Well ... the three baltic states, former soviet republics, now see that their decision to join NATO was the rightest idea they ever could even have had - what else is it that makes Ukraine different to them?

#65

Eu Countries Pushing To Label Nuclear Power As Green Energy

Eu Countries Pushing To Label Nuclear Power As Green Energy

#66

Public Transport Network Density

Public Transport Network Density

#67

Us Travel Advisory Levels W/ Subdivisions

Us Travel Advisory Levels W/ Subdivisions