So let's revisit this subreddit for a new dose of cartography — it hits just as strong as the previous ones.

Maps teach us not only about the size and shapes of countries but also show many more interesting things, like earthquake locations and wealth distribution. The local status of gay marriage or car reliance. Pretty much everything we have data on!

Who doesn't love a good map? I'd even say we'd get lost without one. They enrich our understanding of the world in a simple, visual way.

#1 Lithuania Has Made A Map Of Magnets In Which Each Magnet Can Only Be Found In A Specific Area, To Boost Tourism, Specifically Local Tourism. (Credit To Demilked)

#2 Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900(Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates(Bottom One)

#3 Here Is A 1988 Map Of Berlin (Produced In The Ddr)

#4 A Population Density Map Of Illinois

#5 Outline Of The World By Mapping All Lighthouses (Osm Data, Oc)

#6 Percentage Of Europeans Whose Wealth Is Under $10,000

#7 Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe

#8 Relief Map Of San Marino

#9 Countries Where It Is Illegal To Spank/Smack Children (700x700)

#10 Places That "Don't Exist" According To Internet Memes (Many Based On The Original "Bielefeld Conspiracy")

#11 The World In 250 Million Years

#12 Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia - Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One

#13 Estimated Migration Of Early Homo Sapiens Out Of Africa To The Rest Of The World, In Thousands Of Years Ago (Kya)

#14 What Year Is It Right Now?

#15 Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage

#16 Where Does The World's Population Of 8 Billion Live?

#17 1920 Australian Map Of Sheep

#18 Number Of Ukrainian Refugees Displaced In Europe In February 2023

#19 How Much Territory Russia And Ukraine Hold At One Year Of War

#20 Robbery Rates In European Countries

#21 The First World Map By Anaximander Of Miletus (610bc-546bc), Greece Mathematician And Geographist. Original Map Was Not Saved!

#22 Do You Agree With This Map Of Proposed Time Zones For Europe?

#23 The Size Of Australia vs. Other Countries

#24 The Swedish Empire At It’s Height

#25 The Best And The Worst For Lgbtq+ Travelers

#26 Switching Europe Around: The Population Of The Most Populous Country Goes To The Country With The Biggest Area, The Population Of The 2nd Most Populous Country Goes To The One With The 2nd Biggest Area, And So On

#27 Distribution Of The Roman Legions In Second Century Ce

#28 America's Car Reliance: Getting To Work Across 48 States Mapped

#29 When Were Southamerica's Capitals Founded?

#30 Can One Of You Euros Explain To Me What An Autonomous Region Is? Is It Like States And Provinces? Does It Make A Difference Between Federated And Unitary States? Why Is Spain So F'd Up?

#31 Foreign Military Bases In Africa

#32 Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country

#33 Kingdom Of Prussia In 1800 And Today's Germany Borders

#34 The Largest Towns In 1050 In Europe, North Africa And West Asia (Population Over 40 Thousand)

#35 Cultural Regions Map Of The Contiguous 48 American States. V.5 ( Opinionated, Not Factual, Made With Communal Input)

#36 How Many Times More Likely Are Black Individuals To Be Imprisoned Compared To White Individuals In The Us?

#37 San Andreas

#38 The Atlantic Wall

#39 Biggest Source Of Electricity In The States And Provinces

#40 Most Common Country Of Birth For Residents Of Foreign Origin, Excluding Mexico

#41 All Shootings vs. Shootings With Officer Involved In Chicago (2014-2022)

#42 Turkey, Bordering 7 Different Countries With 7 Different Alphabets

#43 Israel's Segregated Road System

#44 How Big Brazil Actually Is!

#45 Linguistic Map Of Spain

#46 The United States As James K. Polk Wanted It [964 X 740]

#47 England, Right To Roam Map

#48 Number Of Prisoners Per 100,000 People Across The World

#49 The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index

#50 The Euler Diagram-Map Of The British Isles./-

#51 The 10 Countries With The Largest Populations That Didnt Make It Into The World Cup This Year

#52 Fecal Bacteria Contamination In New York Waters, 1985 vs. 2020

#53 Map Of Uncontacted Peoples Of The World

#54 1984 Us Presidential Election

#55 Countries In Europe Where Escaping From Prison Isn’t A Crime

#56 Italian And German Surnames In South America [oc]

#57 With Just Two 300 M Tracks, Vatican City Has The World's Shortest Railway Network

#58 Countries By Self-Perceived Democracy

#59 Map Of The Percentage Of Population Able To Speak French In The Eu By Country

#60 In Red, The Territory Comprising The Initial Purchase Offer Given By Us Diplomat James Gadsden To Santa Anna In 1853

#61 Percentage Of Vegetarians In Every State Of India

#62 Legality Of Prostitution

#63 The U.S. Map Redrawn As 50 States With Equal Population

#64 Russia’s New Border With Nato Now That Finland Is Finally In Nato!

#65 Eu Countries Pushing To Label Nuclear Power As Green Energy

#66 Public Transport Network Density