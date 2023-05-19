75 Of The Most Fascinating Maps Of The World That May End Up Shifting Your Perspective (New Pics)
Who doesn't love a good map? I'd even say we'd get lost without one. They enrich our understanding of the world in a simple, visual way.
Maps teach us not only about the size and shapes of countries but also show many more interesting things, like earthquake locations and wealth distribution. The local status of gay marriage or car reliance. Pretty much everything we have data on!
So let's revisit this subreddit for a new dose of cartography — it hits just as strong as the previous ones.
Lithuania Has Made A Map Of Magnets In Which Each Magnet Can Only Be Found In A Specific Area, To Boost Tourism, Specifically Local Tourism. (Credit To Demilked)
Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900(Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates(Bottom One)
Here Is A 1988 Map Of Berlin (Produced In The Ddr)
A Population Density Map Of Illinois
Outline Of The World By Mapping All Lighthouses (Osm Data, Oc)
Percentage Of Europeans Whose Wealth Is Under $10,000
Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe
Countries Where It Is Illegal To Spank/Smack Children (700x700)
Places That "Don't Exist" According To Internet Memes (Many Based On The Original "Bielefeld Conspiracy")
The World In 250 Million Years
Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia - Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One
Estimated Migration Of Early Homo Sapiens Out Of Africa To The Rest Of The World, In Thousands Of Years Ago (Kya)
What Year Is It Right Now?
Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage
Where Does The World's Population Of 8 Billion Live?
1920 Australian Map Of Sheep
Number Of Ukrainian Refugees Displaced In Europe In February 2023
How Much Territory Russia And Ukraine Hold At One Year Of War
Robbery Rates In European Countries
The First World Map By Anaximander Of Miletus (610bc-546bc), Greece Mathematician And Geographist. Original Map Was Not Saved!
Do You Agree With This Map Of Proposed Time Zones For Europe?
The Size Of Australia vs. Other Countries
The Swedish Empire At It’s Height
The Best And The Worst For Lgbtq+ Travelers
Switching Europe Around: The Population Of The Most Populous Country Goes To The Country With The Biggest Area, The Population Of The 2nd Most Populous Country Goes To The One With The 2nd Biggest Area, And So On
Distribution Of The Roman Legions In Second Century Ce
America's Car Reliance: Getting To Work Across 48 States Mapped
When Were Southamerica's Capitals Founded?
Can One Of You Euros Explain To Me What An Autonomous Region Is? Is It Like States And Provinces? Does It Make A Difference Between Federated And Unitary States? Why Is Spain So F'd Up?
An autonomous region is simply that, a region that has a certain degree of autonomy and freedom from external authorities. This roughly means they have a say in parallel to the main authorities. Sometimes this is based on historical evolution, like Northern Ireland, sometimes it's because of a minority wishing to be seen as a nationality. Unique languages and separate laws can be involved as well. Sometimes it's recognized worldwide, sometimes it isn't. It heavily depends on the area, so therefore I wouldn't say it's comparable to states and provinces.
Foreign Military Bases In Africa
Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country
Kingdom Of Prussia In 1800 And Today's Germany Borders
The Largest Towns In 1050 In Europe, North Africa And West Asia (Population Over 40 Thousand)
Cultural Regions Map Of The Contiguous 48 American States. V.5 ( Opinionated, Not Factual, Made With Communal Input)
How Many Times More Likely Are Black Individuals To Be Imprisoned Compared To White Individuals In The Us?
The Atlantic Wall
Biggest Source Of Electricity In The States And Provinces
Most Common Country Of Birth For Residents Of Foreign Origin, Excluding Mexico
All Shootings vs. Shootings With Officer Involved In Chicago (2014-2022)
Turkey, Bordering 7 Different Countries With 7 Different Alphabets
Israel's Segregated Road System
How Big Brazil Actually Is!
Linguistic Map Of Spain
The United States As James K. Polk Wanted It [964 X 740]
England, Right To Roam Map
Number Of Prisoners Per 100,000 People Across The World
The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index
The Euler Diagram-Map Of The British Isles./-
The 10 Countries With The Largest Populations That Didnt Make It Into The World Cup This Year
Fecal Bacteria Contamination In New York Waters, 1985 vs. 2020
Map Of Uncontacted Peoples Of The World
1984 Us Presidential Election
Countries In Europe Where Escaping From Prison Isn’t A Crime
Italian And German Surnames In South America [oc]
With Just Two 300 M Tracks, Vatican City Has The World's Shortest Railway Network
Countries By Self-Perceived Democracy
Map Of The Percentage Of Population Able To Speak French In The Eu By Country
In Red, The Territory Comprising The Initial Purchase Offer Given By Us Diplomat James Gadsden To Santa Anna In 1853
Percentage Of Vegetarians In Every State Of India
Legality Of Prostitution
The U.S. Map Redrawn As 50 States With Equal Population
Russia’s New Border With Nato Now That Finland Is Finally In Nato!
