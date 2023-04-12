Many experience a strange, uneasy feeling walking out of the store empty-handed or stopping at a red light with a police car in an adjacent lane. You know you've done nothing wrong, yet feel like a criminal about to get caught red-handed. These are just some of the things that feel illegal but aren't. The irony is that on some occasions, you might actually do things that are illegal, yet be utterly unaware of it. This is when something considered mundane in your place of residence makes it to the list of things banned in other states or countries.

We are all aware of standard or normal things that are banned around the world (or in most places), such as stealing, kidnapping, crossing at a red light, driving over the speed limit, etc. We are aware that these things are punishable. However, what about the many weird laws and weird things banned around the world or parts of it that we literally have no clue about? Because how else would you know that flip-flops are prohibited on the island of Capri, in Italy, unless your travel itinerary warned you in advance? Or that you can't bring any shaving brushes made in or exported from Japan to St. Lucia? That's right, Japanese shaving brushes and flip-flops are just two of the odd banned things around the world. There's a big difference between being ignorant about the laws and being unaware of very peculiar, strange things that are banned in other countries. However, as they say, ignorance of the law is no excuse. Hence, if you are lucky, you might learn about the law with just a warning and no fine or, even worse, imprisonment.

