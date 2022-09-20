We’re about to take a look at some of the weirdest laws from around the world that were actually passed by lawmakers. A lot of them are just plain funny, but others are so strange that we can’t even imagine how they came about. And while some of these laws may have been long forgotten over time, they still stand as a testament to the fact that weirdness is alive and well in the world’s legal system — and that sometimes, it’s not even close to being dead.

Specifically, laws can be downright crazy. They’re meant to be a set of rules we all agree on because they just make sense, but sometimes things clearly get out of control. And we’re not just talking about weird laws in the US — despite them making up the majority of our list. You’ll soon realize that making random things illegal is a worldwide habit. Like, who came up with a law forbidding people to ride a cow while drunk in Scotland? Or who’s that party pooper who made playing dominoes in Sevilla illegal? And these are just the tip of the “funny laws” iceberg you’re gonna uncover today.

In Italy, a saying goes, “The world is beautiful because it’s full of variety,” even when that variety is just… plain weird.

#1 You must walk your dog daily in Rome.

#2 It's illegal to ride a cow while drunk in Scotland.

#3 In Samoa, it’s illegal to forget your wife’s birthday.

#4 No driving while wearing flip-flops in Spain.

#5 You must walk your dog 3 times daily in Turin, Italy.

#6 If a child burps during a church service, his or her parents may be arrested in Nebraska.

#7 Canadian radio stations must play Canadian artists' music as a certain percentage of the total playtime.

#8 It's illegal to handle salmon suspiciously in the U.K.

#9 Making international calls is a crime in North Korea.

#10 It's illegal to reincarnate without permission in China.

#11 It's illegal to eat cats and dogs in South Australia.

#12 Sharing your Netflix password is an offense in Tennessee, U.S.A.

#13 It is against the law to tickle women in Virginia.

#14 It's illegal naming your baby something weird in Denmark.

#15 You can't turn off your phone's camera sound in South Korea.

#16 Flying a UFO over Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France is illegal.

#17 In Kentucky... a woman cannot marry the same man four times.

#18 Nordic bars need a license to allow dancing on their premises.

#19 In New Jersey... bullet-proof vests are banned while committing a crime.

#20 Men cannot wear strapless gowns in Florida.

#21 In Baltimore, Maryland, it’s illegal to bring a lion to the movies.

#22 According to a law in Scotland, you must allow someone into your house if he knocks on your door and needs to use the bathroom.

#23 No driving with a child on the hood of your car, Oregon.

#24 In Ohio... it's illegal to sell dyed chickens.

#25 It's illegal to wear high heels to the Acropolis.

#26 It’s against the law to have a sleeping donkey in your bathtub after 7 pm in Arizona, USA.

#27 It is illegal to bite off another person’s leg in Rhode Island.

#28 Students may not hold hands while at school in Tennessee.

#29 It's illegal to be shirtless in Barcelona.

#30 It's illegal to disrupt a wedding in South Australia.

#31 In Arkansas... you can't honk your horn near a sandwich shop after 9 p.m.

#32 It's illegal to run out of gas on the German Autobhan.

#33 It is illegal under the terms of the Prohibition and Inspections to cause a nuclear explosion, U.K.

#34 Imported water is prohibited in Nigeria.

#35 It's illegal to wear a mask in public in Denmark.

#36 You cannot die without a pre-purchased burial plot in part of France.

#37 It's illegal to wear a suit of armor in British Parliament.

#38 It's illegal to swear in the U.A.E.

#39 It's illegal to wear lacy undies in Russia.

#40 Carrying more than 50kg of potatoes in West Australia.

#41 Destroying currency is considered a criminal offense in Turkey.

#42 It’s illegal to whistle in Petrolia, Ontario, Canada between 11 PM and 7 AM.

#43 In Oregon... it's illegal to go hunting in a cemetery.

#44 It's illegal to feed pigeons in Venice, Italy.

#45 No selfies with Buddha in Sri Lanka.

#46 It's illegal for your chicken to cross the road in Georgia.

#47 In Delaware... you can't sell dog hair.

#48 It's illegal to wear camouflage in (much of) the Caribbean.

#49 Registering as married at a hotel makes it so in North Carolina.

#50 Throwing octopuses is illegal in Michigan.

#51 Carrying a plank of wood down the street in London, U.K.

#52 Elephants are not allowed to be used to plow cotton fields in North Carolina.

#53 In South Dakota... it's illegal to sleep in the cheese factory.

#54 In Virginia... you can't go trick-or-treating if you're over 14 years old.

#55 No water pistols on New Year's in Cambodia.

#56 No mooning in the hellenic republic, Greece.

#57 It is illegal to be drunk and in charge of cattle in England and Wales.

#58 Married women can only have one glass of wine in Bolivia.

#59 It's illegal to wrestle a bear in South Africa.

#60 Legal prostitution and the earnings are taxable, The Netherlands.

#61 It's illegal to kiss at French train stations.

#62 In Louisiana... it's illegal to send a surprise pizza.

#63 It's illegal to sell chewing gum in Singapore.

#64 It's illegal to build a sandcastle in Spain.

#65 It's illegal to pay with too many coins in Canada.

#66 It's illegal to cut cactus, in Arizona.

#67 It is illegal for a pub to serve alcohol to a person who is visibly intoxicated in Australia.

#68 It's illegal to publicly displays affection in the United Arab Emirates.

#69 It's illegal to kill Bigfoot in British Columbia, Canada.

#70 It's illegal to wear a fake mustache in an Alabama Church.

#71 No shirtless driving in Thailand.

#72 Ice cream in your back pocket is a no-no in Georgia.

#73 No walking cows down the street in daylight in London, U.K.

#74 In Alabama... it's illegal to drive blindfolded.

#75 It's illegal to fly a kite in Victoria, Australia.

#76 It's illegal to climb a tree in Oshawa, Canada.

#77 Belly dancing is only for ladies, Egypt.

#78 In Milan, Italy, it is illegal for citizens to frown in public—unless they’re at a funeral or visiting someone in the hospital.

#79 In Mexico, it is illegal for bicyclists to lift their feet off the pedals while riding as this might cause them to lose control of the bike.

#80 It is illegal to sing in a public place while wearing a swimsuit in Florida.

#81 In Maryland... sleeveless shirts are banned in public parks.

#82 In Wisconsin... butter substitutes are banned without permission.

#83 No selfies with Tiger in New York.

#84 It is illegal to pump your own gas in Oregon and New Jersey.

#85 In Iowa... you can't throw a glass bottle onto a highway.

#86 You must provide for your elderly parents in China.

#87 It's illegal to tell fortunes in Maryland.

#88 Finnish taxi drivers must pay royalty fees for songs they play in their cars.

#89 It's illegal to play Dominoes in public places in Sevilla, Spain.

#90 You can't kiss on the street in Guanajuato, Mexico.

#91 It's illegal to drive a dirty car in Russia.

#92 Capri, Italy may bust your dog with DNA.

#93 Only compliments for the king in Thailand.

#94 Wives must have their husband's OK to get false teeth in Vermont.

#95 Moose viewing while airborne in Alaska is strictly forbidden.

#96 It is illegal to fire a cannon within 300 yards of a dwelling in London, U.K.

#97 A person riding an elevator must talk to no one and must fold his hands while looking at the door in New York.

#98 It’s illegal to sell one’s eye in Texas.

#99 Close the gate or you'll be fined in Nevada.

#100 Don't hang your dirty laundry in public in Trinidad and Tobago.

#101 No testing your physical endurance while driving in Oregon.

#102 You must honk when passing a car in New Jersey.

#103 It is illegal to order or permit any servant to stand on the sill of any window to clean or paint it, U.K.

#104 In Minnesota... dirty tires are banned.