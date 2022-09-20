105 Funny Laws From All Over The World
In Italy, a saying goes, “The world is beautiful because it’s full of variety,” even when that variety is just… plain weird.
Specifically, laws can be downright crazy. They’re meant to be a set of rules we all agree on because they just make sense, but sometimes things clearly get out of control. And we’re not just talking about weird laws in the US — despite them making up the majority of our list. You’ll soon realize that making random things illegal is a worldwide habit. Like, who came up with a law forbidding people to ride a cow while drunk in Scotland? Or who’s that party pooper who made playing dominoes in Sevilla illegal? And these are just the tip of the “funny laws” iceberg you’re gonna uncover today.
We’re about to take a look at some of the weirdest laws from around the world that were actually passed by lawmakers. A lot of them are just plain funny, but others are so strange that we can’t even imagine how they came about. And while some of these laws may have been long forgotten over time, they still stand as a testament to the fact that weirdness is alive and well in the world’s legal system — and that sometimes, it’s not even close to being dead.
This post may include affiliate links.
You must walk your dog daily in Rome.
It's illegal to ride a cow while drunk in Scotland.
But not in England. My Grandfather set a legal precedent in 1968 - never arrest a magistrate...
In Samoa, it’s illegal to forget your wife’s birthday.
No driving while wearing flip-flops in Spain.
Flip-flops are also illegal in the UK but only if they prevent you from operating the controls correctly. https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/advice/road-safety/driving-without-shoes-is-it-illegal/
You must walk your dog 3 times daily in Turin, Italy.
If a child burps during a church service, his or her parents may be arrested in Nebraska.
Canadian radio stations must play Canadian artists' music as a certain percentage of the total playtime.
It's illegal to handle salmon suspiciously in the U.K.
Making international calls is a crime in North Korea.
It's illegal to reincarnate without permission in China.
It's illegal to eat cats and dogs in South Australia.
Sharing your Netflix password is an offense in Tennessee, U.S.A.
It is against the law to tickle women in Virginia.
It's illegal naming your baby something weird in Denmark.
You can't turn off your phone's camera sound in South Korea.
Flying a UFO over Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France is illegal.
In Kentucky... a woman cannot marry the same man four times.
Nordic bars need a license to allow dancing on their premises.
In New Jersey... bullet-proof vests are banned while committing a crime.
Omigosh. Bc whoevers commiting the crime will for sure listen to the laws…
Men cannot wear strapless gowns in Florida.
In Baltimore, Maryland, it’s illegal to bring a lion to the movies.
According to a law in Scotland, you must allow someone into your house if he knocks on your door and needs to use the bathroom.
No driving with a child on the hood of your car, Oregon.
In Ohio... it's illegal to sell dyed chickens.
In Ohio it's against the law to kill a housefly within 160 feet of a church without a license. In Cleveland: It's illegal to catch mice without a hunting license. In Marion: You cannot eat a doughnut and walk backwards on a city street.
It's illegal to wear high heels to the Acropolis.
It’s against the law to have a sleeping donkey in your bathtub after 7 pm in Arizona, USA.
It is illegal to bite off another person’s leg in Rhode Island.
Students may not hold hands while at school in Tennessee.
It's illegal to be shirtless in Barcelona.
It's illegal to disrupt a wedding in South Australia.
In Arkansas... you can't honk your horn near a sandwich shop after 9 p.m.
It's illegal to run out of gas on the German Autobhan.
It is illegal under the terms of the Prohibition and Inspections to cause a nuclear explosion, U.K.
Imported water is prohibited in Nigeria.
It's illegal to wear a mask in public in Denmark.
You cannot die without a pre-purchased burial plot in part of France.
It's illegal to wear a suit of armor in British Parliament.
It's illegal to swear in the U.A.E.
It's illegal to wear lacy undies in Russia.
Carrying more than 50kg of potatoes in West Australia.
Destroying currency is considered a criminal offense in Turkey.
It's illegal to deface bank notes in the UK: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Geo5/18-19/13/section/12
It’s illegal to whistle in Petrolia, Ontario, Canada between 11 PM and 7 AM.
It's illegal to whistle in Petrolia, Ont., between 11 P and 7 AM, so keep your lips zipped. Apparently, this weird law is part of a anti-noise bylaw that prohibits "yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing" during the wee hours. https://www.slice.ca/35-weird-canadian-laws-you-didnt-know-existed-2/
In Oregon... it's illegal to go hunting in a cemetery.
It's illegal to feed pigeons in Venice, Italy.
No selfies with Buddha in Sri Lanka.
It's illegal for your chicken to cross the road in Georgia.
In Delaware... you can't sell dog hair.
It's illegal to wear camouflage in (much of) the Caribbean.
Registering as married at a hotel makes it so in North Carolina.
Throwing octopuses is illegal in Michigan.
Carrying a plank of wood down the street in London, U.K.
Elephants are not allowed to be used to plow cotton fields in North Carolina.
In South Dakota... it's illegal to sleep in the cheese factory.
In Virginia... you can't go trick-or-treating if you're over 14 years old.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
No water pistols on New Year's in Cambodia.
No mooning in the hellenic republic, Greece.
It is illegal to be drunk and in charge of cattle in England and Wales.
I need the story behind this. What in the world happened that one faithful day that required this law?
Married women can only have one glass of wine in Bolivia.
That is a stupid rule, but the solution to it is to use a giant glass. I mean a HUGE glass.
It's illegal to wrestle a bear in South Africa.
Legal prostitution and the earnings are taxable, The Netherlands.
Well if it's legal then it's taxable income; that's typically how jobs work
It's illegal to kiss at French train stations.
In Louisiana... it's illegal to send a surprise pizza.
It's illegal to sell chewing gum in Singapore.
Actually this is false. It's illegal to sell gum not chew gum.
It's illegal to build a sandcastle in Spain.
It's illegal to pay with too many coins in Canada.
It's not illegal in the UK per se, but when it comes to making a payment for something (a purchase, repaying a debt, etc.) you can refuse to accept more than 40 coins in a single transaction, and trying to do so doesn't count as an attempt to pay; it stops malicious compliance, for example someone salty about a speeding fine can't rock up with a huge sack of pennies.
It's illegal to cut cactus, in Arizona.
Preservation. Nothing wrong with that. Some cacti take decades to mature and grow
It is illegal for a pub to serve alcohol to a person who is visibly intoxicated in Australia.
We have that here in New York. If your drunk enough and cause a car accident, the bartender can get in some trouble for proving alcohol to an already intoxicated person.
It's illegal to publicly displays affection in the United Arab Emirates.
It's illegal to kill Bigfoot in British Columbia, Canada.
It's illegal to wear a fake mustache in an Alabama Church.
No shirtless driving in Thailand.
Ice cream in your back pocket is a no-no in Georgia.
This one actually has a reasonable origin. Horse thieves used to surreptitiously lure horses to follow them by putting ice cream cones in their back pocket
No walking cows down the street in daylight in London, U.K.
In Alabama... it's illegal to drive blindfolded.
It's illegal to fly a kite in Victoria, Australia.
I guess I've broken the law a few times then. Never heard of this law....I just checked it out and "It is an offence in Victoria to fly a kite to 'the annoyance of any person' in a public place. Maximum penalty is a $777.30 fine". https://www.slatergordon.com.au/media/14-of-the-most-obscure-australian-laws-youve-never-heard-of....so maybe I haven't actually broken it, if no one wad annoyed.
It's illegal to climb a tree in Oshawa, Canada.
A typical childhood pastime in the rest of Canada has been outlawed in Oshawa, Ont., where it's illegal to climb a tree. According to the local bylaw, "No person shall interfere with a tree or part of a tree located on municipal property, including but not limited to attaching, affixing or placing upon in any manner any object or thing to a tree or part of a tree, and climbing the tree." So hurry up and climb down before the cops arrive! https://www.slice.ca/35-weird-canadian-laws-you-didnt-know-existed-2/
Belly dancing is only for ladies, Egypt.
In Milan, Italy, it is illegal for citizens to frown in public—unless they’re at a funeral or visiting someone in the hospital.
Well, guess I'm never going to Milan then.. I have a bad case of RBF
In Mexico, it is illegal for bicyclists to lift their feet off the pedals while riding as this might cause them to lose control of the bike.
It is illegal to sing in a public place while wearing a swimsuit in Florida.
In Maryland... sleeveless shirts are banned in public parks.
Never heard this one and MD is my home state...
In Wisconsin... butter substitutes are banned without permission.
It is no longer enforced, but as a child we drove to the UP of Michigan to obtain margarine. We concealed it under cloth in a picnic basket when we came back, just in case.
No selfies with Tiger in New York.
Does this mean no selfies with Tiger Woods or no selfies with a tiger, any tiger?
It is illegal to pump your own gas in Oregon and New Jersey.
Safety and liability issues. Though almost all other states do self serve
In Iowa... you can't throw a glass bottle onto a highway.
Ok but this makes sense. It's littering and a safety hazard
You must provide for your elderly parents in China.
I think they have something like this in Japan too. So if you live in either and hate your parents, move out of the country
It's illegal to tell fortunes in Maryland.
Finnish taxi drivers must pay royalty fees for songs they play in their cars.
It's illegal to play Dominoes in public places in Sevilla, Spain.
You can't kiss on the street in Guanajuato, Mexico.
It's illegal to drive a dirty car in Russia.
Capri, Italy may bust your dog with DNA.
Only compliments for the king in Thailand.
Wives must have their husband's OK to get false teeth in Vermont.
Moose viewing while airborne in Alaska is strictly forbidden.
So if you're in a plane and spot a moose ... I have to close my eyes?
It is illegal to fire a cannon within 300 yards of a dwelling in London, U.K.
And for the third time, nope. Only in London. The UK is bigger than London, folks.
A person riding an elevator must talk to no one and must fold his hands while looking at the door in New York.
That sounds like the best law it the universe. It is so awkward when there are strangers in the elevator and you are just staring at each other. I think I want to move to New York now.
It’s illegal to sell one’s eye in Texas.
Close the gate or you'll be fined in Nevada.
Don't hang your dirty laundry in public in Trinidad and Tobago.
Most people only hang clean laundry anyways, right?
No testing your physical endurance while driving in Oregon.
A very specific no distracted driving law. What were they doing?
You must honk when passing a car in New Jersey.
It is illegal to order or permit any servant to stand on the sill of any window to clean or paint it, U.K.
Can't find a source for this but seems like basic health and safety
In Minnesota... dirty tires are banned.
It's illegal to interfere with a homing pigeon. You have to let them be, Australia.
No, totally the opposite. It's illegal to interfere with a homing pigeon. You HAVE to let them be.
I expected more of North Korea looking at what of a country it is. Also most of those UK laws are old and were just left. I remember some guy breaking as much as he can of those stupid laws in one day
Canada: It's illegal to remove a band-aid in public. Canada has also banned elephant rides at all of its accredited facilities - this one is recent. Toronto bylaw that prohibits dragging a dead horse down Yonge Street on Sundays. Edit: Source: https://www.slice.ca/35-weird-canadian-laws-you-didnt-know-existed-2/
In the UK, it's illegal to beat a doormat in the street after 8 a.m. It's also illegal to carry a plank of wood down the street. And it's illegal to be drunk in a pub or bar
1) No, only in London; 2) No, only in London; 3) No, it's illegal for a pub or bar to serve someone who is drunk.
I expected more of North Korea looking at what of a country it is. Also most of those UK laws are old and were just left. I remember some guy breaking as much as he can of those stupid laws in one day
Canada: It's illegal to remove a band-aid in public. Canada has also banned elephant rides at all of its accredited facilities - this one is recent. Toronto bylaw that prohibits dragging a dead horse down Yonge Street on Sundays. Edit: Source: https://www.slice.ca/35-weird-canadian-laws-you-didnt-know-existed-2/
In the UK, it's illegal to beat a doormat in the street after 8 a.m. It's also illegal to carry a plank of wood down the street. And it's illegal to be drunk in a pub or bar
1) No, only in London; 2) No, only in London; 3) No, it's illegal for a pub or bar to serve someone who is drunk.