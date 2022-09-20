In Italy, a saying goes, “The world is beautiful because it’s full of variety,” even when that variety is just… plain weird.

Specifically, laws can be downright crazy. They’re meant to be a set of rules we all agree on because they just make sense, but sometimes things clearly get out of control. And we’re not just talking about weird laws in the US — despite them making up the majority of our list. You’ll soon realize that making random things illegal is a worldwide habit. Like, who came up with a law forbidding people to ride a cow while drunk in Scotland? Or who’s that party pooper who made playing dominoes in Sevilla illegal? And these are just the tip of the “funny laws” iceberg you’re gonna uncover today.

We’re about to take a look at some of the weirdest laws from around the world that were actually passed by lawmakers. A lot of them are just plain funny, but others are so strange that we can’t even imagine how they came about. And while some of these laws may have been long forgotten over time, they still stand as a testament to the fact that weirdness is alive and well in the world’s legal system — and that sometimes, it’s not even close to being dead.

You must walk your dog daily in Rome.

That's actually a good law though!

It's illegal to ride a cow while drunk in Scotland.

But not in England. My Grandfather set a legal precedent in 1968 - never arrest a magistrate...

In Samoa, it’s illegal to forget your wife’s birthday.

I wonder what the penalty is hmm.

No driving while wearing flip-flops in Spain.

Flip-flops are also illegal in the UK but only if they prevent you from operating the controls correctly. https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/advice/road-safety/driving-without-shoes-is-it-illegal/

You must walk your dog 3 times daily in Turin, Italy.

Sounds nice, especially for folks who enjoy walking. :)

If a child burps during a church service, his or her parents may be arrested in Nebraska.

what the actual f**k

Canadian radio stations must play Canadian artists' music as a certain percentage of the total playtime.

Doesn't that eliminate most music?

It's illegal to handle salmon suspiciously in the U.K.

Making international calls is a crime in North Korea.

not at all surprising

It's illegal to reincarnate without permission in China.

Just try to enforce that one

It's illegal to eat cats and dogs in South Australia.

But it's fine in Northern Australia?

Sharing your Netflix password is an offense in Tennessee, U.S.A.

Anyone from Tennessee want to share their password? Just to see if SWAT invade your house.

It is against the law to tickle women in Virginia.

what if its all in the bedroom and consensual

It's illegal naming your baby something weird in Denmark.

SumFing Wheeard is the name I shall give my first born.

You can't turn off your phone's camera sound in South Korea.

Good. Makes taking pervy photo's harder to get away with.

Flying a UFO over Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France is illegal.

But where would I get a UFO?

In Kentucky... a woman cannot marry the same man four times.

How would … never mind

Nordic bars need a license to allow dancing on their premises.

What I’m confused how would they check that

In New Jersey... bullet-proof vests are banned while committing a crime.

Omigosh. Bc whoevers commiting the crime will for sure listen to the laws…

Men cannot wear strapless gowns in Florida.

Is it cuz of the nip slips?

In Baltimore, Maryland, it’s illegal to bring a lion to the movies.

That makes it sound like it is perfectly legal everywhere else.

According to a law in Scotland, you must allow someone into your house if he knocks on your door and needs to use the bathroom.

Uhh... how about no.

No driving with a child on the hood of your car, Oregon.

What about a child on the roof of your car?

In Ohio... it's illegal to sell dyed chickens.

In Ohio it's against the law to kill a housefly within 160 feet of a church without a license. In Cleveland: It's illegal to catch mice without a hunting license. In Marion: You cannot eat a doughnut and walk backwards on a city street.

It's illegal to wear high heels to the Acropolis.

You would break a leg if you wore high heels to the Acropolis.

It’s against the law to have a sleeping donkey in your bathtub after 7 pm in Arizona, USA.

This is why I only let my donkey use the bathtub during his siesta.

It is illegal to bite off another person’s leg in Rhode Island.

There goes my weekend plans

Students may not hold hands while at school in Tennessee.

those cringy couples are finally put to a halt

It's illegal to be shirtless in Barcelona.

So they don't have to look at pasty British lads on a stag night

It's illegal to disrupt a wedding in South Australia.

That's like 90% of all romcoms.

In Arkansas... you can't honk your horn near a sandwich shop after 9 p.m.

What the dickens happened at that sandwich shop in Arkansas

It's illegal to run out of gas on the German Autobhan.

Running out of gas is not so much the problem here, in fact it's the not allowed act of stopping on the autobahn. Meaning this applies also to EVs w/ empty batteries etc.

It is illegal under the terms of the Prohibition and Inspections to cause a nuclear explosion, U.K.

I’ll have to remove that from the todo list for when I visit the UK.

Imported water is prohibited in Nigeria.

That one is interesting, I wonder why

It's illegal to wear a mask in public in Denmark.

What happened during the COVID pandemic?

You cannot die without a pre-purchased burial plot in part of France.

And if you do?

It's illegal to wear a suit of armor in British Parliament.

Now THIS could be a problem.

It's illegal to swear in the U.A.E.

Well, s**t.

It's illegal to wear lacy undies in Russia.

So that's what Putin has on Trump . . .

Carrying more than 50kg of potatoes in West Australia.

:l

Destroying currency is considered a criminal offense in Turkey.

It's illegal to deface bank notes in the UK: https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Geo5/18-19/13/section/12

It’s illegal to whistle in Petrolia, Ontario, Canada between 11 PM and 7 AM.

It's illegal to whistle in Petrolia, Ont., between 11 P and 7 AM, so keep your lips zipped. Apparently, this weird law is part of a anti-noise bylaw that prohibits "yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing" during the wee hours. https://www.slice.ca/35-weird-canadian-laws-you-didnt-know-existed-2/

In Oregon... it's illegal to go hunting in a cemetery.

What if you are a ghost hunter?

It's illegal to feed pigeons in Venice, Italy.

Someone please tell the tourists at St Mark's.

No selfies with Buddha in Sri Lanka.

Is it okay if someone else takes the picture though?

It's illegal for your chicken to cross the road in Georgia.

Guess someone didn't get the joke and got angry

In Delaware... you can't sell dog hair.

Sanitary issues also I believe wig industry?

It's illegal to wear camouflage in (much of) the Caribbean.

Registering as married at a hotel makes it so in North Carolina.

That's a cheap way to get married.

Throwing octopuses is illegal in Michigan.

I need to find the story behind this one

Carrying a plank of wood down the street in London, U.K.

Ever seen the documentary The Plank, 1967? That shows the trouble carrying a plank can cause.

Elephants are not allowed to be used to plow cotton fields in North Carolina.

there go my plans for the evening

In South Dakota... it's illegal to sleep in the cheese factory.

So I'm a criminal 😮

In Virginia... you can't go trick-or-treating if you're over 14 years old.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

No water pistols on New Year's in Cambodia.

khmertimeskh.com Report

18points
POST
Jynxiecat
Jynxiecat
Community Member
1 week ago (edited)

It's better to save the water pistols for the summer anyway

0
0points
reply
#56

No mooning in the hellenic republic, Greece.

dailymail.co.uk Report

18points
POST
Your Average Panda
Your Average Panda
Community Member
2 weeks ago

There goes the weekend!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#57

It is illegal to be drunk and in charge of cattle in England and Wales.

oxbridgehomelearning.uk Report

18points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

I need the story behind this. What in the world happened that one faithful day that required this law?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#58

Married women can only have one glass of wine in Bolivia.

cnbctv18.com Report

17points
POST
Jessica Ehle
Jessica Ehle
Community Member
2 weeks ago

That is a stupid rule, but the solution to it is to use a giant glass. I mean a HUGE glass.

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

It's illegal to wrestle a bear in South Africa.

vicoby.com Report

17points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 weeks ago

What if the bear starts it?

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#60

Legal prostitution and the earnings are taxable, The Netherlands.

cnbc.com Report

17points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Well if it's legal then it's taxable income; that's typically how jobs work

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#61

It's illegal to kiss at French train stations.

theculturetrip.com Report

17points
POST
Blitzø
Blitzø
Community Member
2 weeks ago

But what about french kissing?

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#62

In Louisiana... it's illegal to send a surprise pizza.

law.justia.com Report

17points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
2 weeks ago

What about if I send it from out of state?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#63

It's illegal to sell chewing gum in Singapore.

en.wikipedia.org Report

16points
POST
Javier loh
Javier loh
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Actually this is false. It's illegal to sell gum not chew gum.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#64

It's illegal to build a sandcastle in Spain.

Report

16points
POST
EvilNob
EvilNob
Community Member
2 weeks ago

What about other sand sculptures?

9
9points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

It's illegal to pay with too many coins in Canada.

ctvnews.ca Report

16points
POST
Mat Hall
Mat Hall
Community Member
2 weeks ago

It's not illegal in the UK per se, but when it comes to making a payment for something (a purchase, repaying a debt, etc.) you can refuse to accept more than 40 coins in a single transaction, and trying to do so doesn't count as an attempt to pay; it stops malicious compliance, for example someone salty about a speeding fine can't rock up with a huge sack of pennies.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#66

It's illegal to cut cactus, in Arizona.

eu.azcentral.com Report

16points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Preservation. Nothing wrong with that. Some cacti take decades to mature and grow

12
12points
reply
#67

It is illegal for a pub to serve alcohol to a person who is visibly intoxicated in Australia.

smh.com.au Report

16points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

We have that here in New York. If your drunk enough and cause a car accident, the bartender can get in some trouble for proving alcohol to an already intoxicated person.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#68

It's illegal to publicly displays affection in the United Arab Emirates.

thenationalnews.com Report

16points
POST
Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Someone told us this one when they went to work over there for 6 months. They were told in advance because they were going as a couple.

6
6points
reply
#69

It's illegal to kill Bigfoot in British Columbia, Canada.

courthouselibrary.ca Report

15points
POST
Julie
Julie
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Well, they do seem to be an endangered species.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#70

It's illegal to wear a fake mustache in an Alabama Church.

al.com Report

15points
POST
#71

No shirtless driving in Thailand.

businessinsider.in Report

15points
POST
#72

Ice cream in your back pocket is a no-no in Georgia.

gradynewsource.uga.edu Report

15points
POST
highwaycrossingfrog
highwaycrossingfrog
Community Member
2 weeks ago

This one actually has a reasonable origin. Horse thieves used to surreptitiously lure horses to follow them by putting ice cream cones in their back pocket

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#73

No walking cows down the street in daylight in London, U.K.

oxbridgehomelearning.uk Report

15points
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
2 weeks ago

But perfectly legal at night???

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#74

In Alabama... it's illegal to drive blindfolded.

codes.findlaw.com Report

15points
POST
Maiun
Maiun
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Well, that's a relief.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

It's illegal to fly a kite in Victoria, Australia.

seniorsdiscountclub.com.au Report

14points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 week ago

I guess I've broken the law a few times then. Never heard of this law....I just checked it out and "It is an offence in Victoria to fly a kite to 'the annoyance of any person' in a public place. Maximum penalty is a $777.30 fine". https://www.slatergordon.com.au/media/14-of-the-most-obscure-australian-laws-youve-never-heard-of....so maybe I haven't actually broken it, if no one wad annoyed.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#76

It's illegal to climb a tree in Oshawa, Canada.

canadianaffair.com Report

14points
POST
Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
2 weeks ago

A typical childhood pastime in the rest of Canada has been outlawed in Oshawa, Ont., where it's illegal to climb a tree. According to the local bylaw, "No person shall interfere with a tree or part of a tree located on municipal property, including but not limited to attaching, affixing or placing upon in any manner any object or thing to a tree or part of a tree, and climbing the tree." So hurry up and climb down before the cops arrive! https://www.slice.ca/35-weird-canadian-laws-you-didnt-know-existed-2/

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#77

Belly dancing is only for ladies, Egypt.

en.wikipedia.org Report

14points
POST
Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
2 weeks ago

We had one guy in our belly dancing course; he was preparing for a friend's wedding. He was Lebanese I think.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#78

In Milan, Italy, it is illegal for citizens to frown in public—unless they’re at a funeral or visiting someone in the hospital.

dailymail.co.uk Report

14points
POST
RoanTheMad
RoanTheMad
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Well, guess I'm never going to Milan then.. I have a bad case of RBF

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#79

In Mexico, it is illegal for bicyclists to lift their feet off the pedals while riding as this might cause them to lose control of the bike.

theculturetrip.com Report

14points
POST
#80

It is illegal to sing in a public place while wearing a swimsuit in Florida.

roothlawgroup.com Report

14points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
2 weeks ago

What if you were to… remove the swim suit… could you sing then?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#81

In Maryland... sleeveless shirts are banned in public parks.

patch.com Report

14points
POST
ace lesbian demigirl(she/they)
ace lesbian demigirl(she/they)
Community Member
1 week ago

Never heard this one and MD is my home state...

0
0points
reply
#82

In Wisconsin... butter substitutes are banned without permission.

eu.jsonline.com Report

14points
POST
Oleta Bubacz
Oleta Bubacz
Community Member
2 weeks ago

It is no longer enforced, but as a child we drove to the UP of Michigan to obtain margarine. We concealed it under cloth in a picnic basket when we came back, just in case.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#83

No selfies with Tiger in New York.

bbc.com Report

13points
POST
Patricia Kersting
Patricia Kersting
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Does this mean no selfies with Tiger Woods or no selfies with a tiger, any tiger?

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#84

It is illegal to pump your own gas in Oregon and New Jersey.

edition.cnn.com Report

13points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Safety and liability issues. Though almost all other states do self serve

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

In Iowa... you can't throw a glass bottle onto a highway.

legis.iowa.gov Report

13points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Ok but this makes sense. It's littering and a safety hazard

9
9points
reply
#86

You must provide for your elderly parents in China.

learningenglish.voanews.com Report

12points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

I think they have something like this in Japan too. So if you live in either and hate your parents, move out of the country

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#87

It's illegal to tell fortunes in Maryland.

aclu.org Report

12points
POST
Catto
Catto
Community Member
2 weeks ago

What if I write them

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#88

Finnish taxi drivers must pay royalty fees for songs they play in their cars.

news.slashdot.org Report

12points
POST
Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Why not just turn off the radio then?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#89

It's illegal to play Dominoes in public places in Sevilla, Spain.

20minutos.es Report

12points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Sounds like someone was a sore loser

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#90

You can't kiss on the street in Guanajuato, Mexico.

matadornetwork.com Report

12points
POST
Ron S
Ron S
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Unless the street says it's okay.

5
5points
reply
#91

It's illegal to drive a dirty car in Russia.

carwale.com Report

12points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
2 weeks ago

I don't think I ever saw a clean car in Russia!

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#92

Capri, Italy may bust your dog with DNA.

Report

11points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Wha...what???

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#93

Only compliments for the king in Thailand.

Report

11points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
2 weeks ago

The term is lese majeste.

2
2points
reply
#94

Wives must have their husband's OK to get false teeth in Vermont.

isba.org Report

11points
POST
Catto
Catto
Community Member
2 weeks ago

What if they’re not married

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#95

Moose viewing while airborne in Alaska is strictly forbidden.

Report

11points
POST
ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
2 weeks ago

So if you're in a plane and spot a moose ... I have to close my eyes?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#96

It is illegal to fire a cannon within 300 yards of a dwelling in London, U.K.

lawcom.gov.uk Report

11points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
2 weeks ago

And for the third time, nope. Only in London. The UK is bigger than London, folks.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#97

A person riding an elevator must talk to no one and must fold his hands while looking at the door in New York.

cbsnews.com Report

11points
POST
Jessica Ehle
Jessica Ehle
Community Member
2 weeks ago

That sounds like the best law it the universe. It is so awkward when there are strangers in the elevator and you are just staring at each other. I think I want to move to New York now.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#98

It’s illegal to sell one’s eye in Texas.

hg.org Report

11points
POST
the laughing koala
the laughing koala
Community Member
2 weeks ago

but you can sell your finger???????

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#99

Close the gate or you'll be fined in Nevada.

lvcriminaldefense.com Report

10points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Ok but what gate?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#100

Don't hang your dirty laundry in public in Trinidad and Tobago.

loopnews.com Report

10points
POST
NonbinaryOtherkin
NonbinaryOtherkin
Community Member
2 weeks ago (edited)

Most people only hang clean laundry anyways, right?

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#101

No testing your physical endurance while driving in Oregon.

oregon.public.law Report

10points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
2 weeks ago

A very specific no distracted driving law. What were they doing?

4
4points
reply
#102

You must honk when passing a car in New Jersey.

maggianolaw.com Report

9points
POST
JMil
JMil
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Well, apparently I'm a criminal now. Good things the cops didn't nab me on my recent vacation.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#103

It is illegal to order or permit any servant to stand on the sill of any window to clean or paint it, U.K.

cambridge-news.co.uk Report

9points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
2 weeks ago

Can't find a source for this but seems like basic health and safety

3
3points
reply
#104

In Minnesota... dirty tires are banned.

cnbc.com Report

9points
POST
Ron S
Ron S
Community Member
2 weeks ago

More like wheels caked with mud from off roading.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#105

It's illegal to interfere with a homing pigeon. You have to let them be, Australia.

xenlaw.com.au Report

7points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
2 weeks ago

No, totally the opposite. It's illegal to interfere with a homing pigeon. You HAVE to let them be.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!