A Norwegian Town That Banned Death, Plus 23 More Laws That Are Just As Bizarre

Ever heard of a place where it’s illegal to die, or where you can get fined for wearing camouflage or chewing gum? These are just a few of the strange and sometimes still-enforced rules hiding in legal codes across the globe.

Out of the 100 weird laws around the world, we’ve handpicked 24 that blur the line between regulation and absurdity.

Laws That Regulate Clothing and Appearance

Some countries take appearance rules to surprising lengths, serious enough to write them into law. Behind the ridiculousness, these regulations often reveal deeper tensions around culture, control, and what’s considered “acceptable.”

High Heels Are Banned at the Acropolis

It may sound like a joke, but in Greece, wearing high heels at ancient sites like the Acropolis is actually illegal.

According to the Greek City Times, violators can face fines up to €900. Officials believe stilettos can damage centuries-old stone structures.

The Greek Ministry of Culture introduced the law in 2009 to prevent damage to historical landmarks.

The Director of Greek Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities, Eleni Korka, explained, “female visitors must wear shoes that do not wound the monuments” (via Daily Mail).

South Korea’s “Overexposure Law”

South Korea made global headlines after passing one of the weirdest laws 2013. As reported by CNN, the so-called “overexposure law” could technically get you fined for wearing skirts considered too short in public.

Since no one really knew what “too short” meant, the Constitutional Court ruled the term “overexposure” unconstitutional in 2016 due to its lack of clarity.

The current law, under the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act, prohibits acts of indecency that cause embarrassment to others, such as exposing nudity in public.

Barbados Banned Camouflage Clothing for Civilians

You read that right — it’s not just a fashion faux pas. In Barbados, wearing camouflage is illegal unless you’re in the Defence Force.

Under Section 188 of the Defence Act, civilians caught wearing clothing that resembles military patterns could face legal consequences.

Tourists have reportedly had items confiscated at customs, as camouflage clothing can lead to a fine of $2,000 or up to one year of imprisonment.

Barbados Today notes that even legal professionals find the 40-year-old camouflage law confusing and support its removal or reform.

Food and Beverage Restrictions That Defy Logic

Some of the unusual laws on food and beverages border on the absurd. From banning snacks to mixing cocktails behind curtains, let’s take a look at food and drink regulations that leave logic behind.

Chewing Gum is Illegal In Singapore

Chewing gum is illegal in Singapore. Yes, according to the National Library Board, the government has banned sales and imports since 1992. Only therapeutic or nicotine varieties are available by prescription.

The law came after gum stuck in train doors caused delays. It sounds hard to believe, but it’s true. In the name of public cleanliness, Singapore banned it entirely. Selling or importing gum can result in a hefty fine of up to $20,000 and possible jail time.

No Eating or Drinking in Historic Squares of Venice

No matter how breathtaking Venice may be, those canal-lined views aren’t meant for snacks. Since 2017, Venice City Council Municipal Police has enforced a ban on eating and drinking in St. Mark’s Square and other tourist hotspots.

The rule exists to protect precious marble from sauce stains, fight off litter, and keep hungry tourists from enjoying a sandwich with a view. Even violators just sipping water could be fined up to €100 to €200.

Utah’s “Zion Curtain” for Cocktails

Utah once required restaurants to prepare alcoholic drinks behind a solid partition, nicknamed the “Zion Curtain.” As if seeing a drink poured were more dangerous than drinking it, the barrier blocked patrons from watching their cocktails being made.

The law aimed to separate alcohol from the general dining experience. As reported by National Public Radio, the ordinance was widely mocked for its theatrical absurdity and was partially repealed in 2017.

Today, it still restricts drink preparation near minors.

Public Behavior Bans That Seem Made-Up

A few of the 100 weird laws worldwide stand out as exceptionally bizarre. From pausing for selfies to kissing goodbyes, these rules may be real or rumored, but they all show how far societies go to possess control over public behavior.

Flushing the Toilet After 10PM in Switzerland

There’s a widespread claim that flushing the toilet after 10 PM in Switzerland is illegal, supposedly to avoid disturbing neighbors at night. As funny as this sounds, it’s not actually true.

The Local debunked the myth in 2019, calling it an urban legend. While many Swiss apartment buildings impose quiet hours from 1PM to 6AM, there is no national or local law banning toilet use during that time.

Making Out at French Train Stations Might Be a Crime

It may sound unreal today, but in 1910, France supposedly banned public kissing on train platforms at Gare du Nord and other busy stations. Believe it or not, couples saying goodbye were delaying trains.

As indicated by The Connexion, the rule is said to still exist on the books, though the law is rarely enforced. No documented case of punishment makes this historically curious rule more urban legend than litigious policy.

Stop for Selfies in Vegas and You Could Get Fined

In early 2024, Clark County passed a law to keep foot traffic moving on the Las Vegas Strip’s pedestrian bridges. Tourists can still snap quick selfies, but standing too long, even just to admire the view, is discouraged.

Being found guilty could result in a fine of $1,000 or up to six months in jail.

According to the Washington Post, officials say it’s not the photos they’re banning, it’s the lingering. Still, the idea that you can’t pause on one of the most iconic viewpoints in Vegas feels like a law straight out of satire.

Strange Pet and Animal Regulations

Some of the weirdest rules on the planet don’t target animals. Rooted in culture, cleanliness, or compassion, these regulations show just how oddly specific some laws can be.

Feeding Pigeons in Singapore Can Cost You S$10,000

Famous for its obsession with cleanliness and quirky rules, Singapore is one of the few places where it’s illegal to feed pigeons. Under the Animals and Birds (Pigeon) Rules, anyone caught feeding these urban birds can be fined up to S$10,000, which is about $7,400.

The sum may sound extreme, but authorities claim it’s about public hygiene. Feeding pigeons not only fuels their rapid population growth but also attracts pests.

So if you’re visiting, admire the birds from afar and keep those snacks to yourself.

Using Baby Elephants for Work in Sri Lanka Can Lead to Imprisonment

Elephants hold a special place in Sri Lanka, where Buddhist traditions have helped turn symbolic reverence into real-life welfare laws. In 2016, an update to the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance banned the use of young elephants for logging, physical labor, or participation in parades.

If that wasn’t enough, elephant handlers must also provide daily baths, walk at least five kilometers, and ensure humane treatment.

Those who break the law risk losing their licenses or could spend up to three years in prison upon conviction.

You Can’t Own Just One Guinea Pig in Switzerland

One of the oddest and cutest pet laws shows that even tiny furry friendships are taken seriously in Switzerland. Loving your guinea pig isn’t enough because you are required to keep at least two.

This isn’t folklore. An official law under Article 13 of the Animal Protection Ordinance requires that social species such as guinea pigs, mice, gerbils, rats, degus, and parrots be kept in groups of at least two to prevent loneliness and psychological suffering.

Outdated Tech and Transportation Laws

Some laws age like fine wine. Others cling to outdated logic long after the world has moved on. Forgotten gadgets and decades-old driving rules show just how hard it can be for legal systems to keep up with common sense.

Germany Fines Drivers for Running Out of Gas

A law in Germany prevents drivers from stopping unnecessarily on Germany’s autobahn. If you run out of gas, the law treats it as avoidable and considers it negligence. The rule comes from Section 18 of the Road Traffic Regulations (StVO), which dates back to the post-war era and was last updated in 2003.

The law was originally introduced to prevent breakdowns in unreliable early cars, and it still applies today. So even with all our smart car features, you’re still expected to plan ahead just like drivers were in the 1950s.

New Jersey Once Banned Teens From Carrying Pagers

In 2025, New Jersey law still makes it a criminal offense for students to carry a pager at school without written permission. The rule was introduced in 1989 to curb drug-related communication. Even though pagers have long vanished from teen life, it has never been repealed.

According to state statute Section 2C:33-19, the ban remains active, showing how outdated tech laws can linger decades past their prime.

Today, the idea of punishing teens for owning a beeper feels more like a punchline than a policy.

Russia Once Banned Driving a Dirty Car

Even if your license plate was crystal clear, driving a dirty car could get you fined in parts of Russia. First enforced in cities like Moscow and Chelyabinsk in the early 2000s, the rule aimed to keep plates readable but quickly turned into a bizarre cleanliness test for your entire vehicle.

Police could fine drivers purely on the subjective judgment of “clean enough.” As reported by The Moscow Times in 2006, some officers were trying to pressure drivers into paying 1,000-ruble fines for having dirty cars.

It’s a perfect example of outdated enforcement colliding with today’s modern frustration.

Surreal Laws About Death and the Afterlife

Laws about death aren’t always about peace and closure. From managing reincarnation to regulating what you can wear in sacred places, it appears that some rules can still govern the afterlife.

Illegal to Die in Longyearbyen, Norway

In the Arctic town of Longyearbyen (Svalbard), it’s illegal to die. The law effectively bans burials, since bodies don’t decompose in the permafrost and could release ancient diseases.

As reported by Business Day, new residents must pass health checks before moving in, and anyone who becomes seriously or terminally ill must leave for treatment elsewhere.

So if you ever visit Longyearbyen, don’t forget you’ll need an exit plan if you plan to die.

China Requires Government Approval for Buddhist Reincarnations

In China, even reincarnation is subject to state control. Since 2007, Tibetan Buddhist leaders must receive official approval from Beijing to be recognized. That includes the future Dalai Lama. Without government consent, any reincarnation is considered illegal and invalid.

Recently, the current Dalai Lama resisted this interference, stating that his successor must be chosen based on past tradition (via Reuters).

He warned that if China chooses two successors and one by Tibetan custom, nobody will trust or respect the government-backed choice.

It’s a surreal legal standoff where reincarnation is more political than spiritual.

Sri Lanka Bans Buddha Tattoos or Carrying Buddha Images

In Sri Lanka, misusing Buddhist images is a serious and legal offense. The country’s blasphemy laws prohibit displaying Buddha tattoos or T-shirts in non-religious contexts, and tourists are also advised not to take photos posing with Buddha statues.

There have been multiple cases where tourists were detained or deported for wearing visible Buddha tattoos. One example is British tourist Naomi Coleman, who was arrested in 2014, according to the BBC.

The law still treats this as a violation of religious respect, keeping spiritual symbols under legal protection.

Religion, Superstition, and the Law

Some rules are made to protect society. Others feel like they were written to protect belief itself.

Alabama Outlaws Impersonating Religious Figures

Even in the US, some regulations seem too strange to be real. The law states that impersonating a religious figure in a public place is a misdemeanor in Alabama. Under Section 13A‑14‑4 of the Alabama Code, enacted in 1965, this includes priests, ministers, rabbis, or nuns.

Lawbreakers can be fined up to $500 or jailed for up to one year. The law remains on the books despite being rarely enforced, making it one of the odder intersections of religion and criminal law still active in the US.

India’s Maharashtra Bans “Black Magic” Practices

When a law bans walking on fire or psychic surgery, you know it’s dealing with the truly bizarre.

In 2013, the State Government of Maharashtra passed the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act to outlaw superstitious rituals.

Prohibited acts include exorcisms, piercing the body in public rituals, or claiming to possess supernatural healing powers. Offenders can face non-bailable jail terms ranging from six months to seven years and fines of ₹5,000 to ₹50,000.

Fortune-Telling Is Illegal in Trinidad and Tobago

In Trinidad and Tobago, pretending to tell fortunes using tarot cards, palm reading, or crystal balls can label someone as an “idle and disorderly” person under Section 45 of the Summary Offences Act, as detailed in a legal document published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Offenders may face a fine of TT$200 or up to one month in prison. It’s a serious stance on superstition that turns harmless hocus pocus into a gesture of public offense.

Geography-Specific Weirdness

Some of the 100 weird laws around the world are so rooted in local customs or politics, they only make sense on a map. Whatever they aim to protect, these place-specific rules show how geography can shape some truly unexpected laws.

Thailand Forbids Stepping on Thai Currency

Thailand’s laws protect not just people, but national symbols too. Thai currency is regulated under the Currency Act, which affirms its official status.

Since banknotes and coins bear the image of the king, trampling them is considered disrespectful to the monarchy.

According to The Guardian, this act can violate Thailand’s lèse-majesté laws, which carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison.

UAE Swearing Online Can Get You Deported

In the United Arab Emirates, even your private chats aren’t safe from the law. Since 2012, the country’s Cybercrime Law has made it illegal to swear online.

Using profanity on platforms like WhatsApp or Instagram isn’t just frowned upon; it can lead to fines of up to AED 250,000.

And if you’re a foreigner, things get even more serious. Gulf News reported on a case in which a man was fined and deported after sending insulting messages over WhatsApp. That’s a reminder that even emojis can carry legal weight in the UAE.

Turkmenistan’s Taboo Rules: Beards, Ballet, and More

In a country known for its sweeping authoritarian policies, even facial hair isn’t spared.

In 2004, Turkmenistan President Saparmurat Niyazov passed a decree banning men under 40 from growing beards (via BBC News).

This rule is just one of many bizarre crackdowns and doesn’t even rank among the country’s top crazy laws. The government also banned long hair, opera, ballet, and other “non-traditional” behavior.

It’s a reminder that even grooming can become a tool for enforcing values, culture, and control.

