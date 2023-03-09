Let's agree that "Island Paradise" was the best expansion pack that The Sims 3 ever brought out. Or the "Pets" one. Torn between the two. Either way, unlike the lone town of Isla Paradiso, where our sims could stay, we are lucky to have a much wider selection of the most beautiful islands in the world to book a stay at. Hawaii, the Caribbean, Tahiti, and Fiji, some of the most beautiful islands in the world, all draw tourists like nobody's business all year round. There's obviously a reason (in fact, many) why some of our planet's most beautiful islands are popular travel destinations and make it to almost every other travel bucket list.

You've probably heard that Iceland is one of the happiest countries in the world. Sure, the Icelanders can't brag about the tropical weather, but they can surely brag about some of the most spectacular landscapes and incredible scenery. And really, sometimes the stunning vistas with heavenly landscapes, a fair amount of vitamin D, white sandy beaches, fresh air, cool ocean breeze, the mesmerizing sight of the mountains, and a slower pace of life on the island are all it really takes to raise your happiness levels. Even if it's for a short while, to run away from the stress of big city life. Also, we often experience a strong sense of belonging and togetherness when visiting island countries, making island travel oh-so-welcoming. Residents' sense of community influences how they welcome and embrace visitors. Hence, the sun isn't the only thing to thank for the warmth you experience on the island; the amiability there is very much genuine.

Below, we've compiled a list of the most beautiful islands in the world that you will likely never regret visiting. And (if not to settle at) will be longing to return to. It's true that vacationers often opt for tropical islands for their travel destinations; hence many of the beautiful islands to visit in our list have soft, warm climates all year round. Still, it's worth mentioning that islands in colder climates are just as stunning. Hence, if you would like to learn more about the aforementioned Iceland, check out our list featuring life-changing trips! What's the most beautiful island that you've been to or would like to visit? Let us know in the comments!