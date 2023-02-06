It's said that traveling is the only thing we buy that makes us richer. Not in the sense that traveling adds extra zeros to our bank balance; quite the opposite, actually. But spontaneous or long-awaited escapades often become life-changing trips that very moment we realize how much they add to our lives once we return home and start unpacking. While we believe that any experience is a good experience (hence any destination is worth traveling to), our resources, both time- and money-wise, are often limited. Thus it's essential to identify what our hearts gravitate toward the most.

And while everyone's travel bucket list should be individual, certain top travel destinations make it almost to every other bucket list. Most commonly, it's the natural wonders, historical heritage sites, architectural landmarks, or geographical locations of historical or popular events. And while some of the popular travel destinations will probably be known to you, you will also likely discover something new as unique travel destinations span all seven continents (and oceans!)

Below, we've compiled a list of the best travel destinations and what many travelers agree to be trips that change your life. Have any popular tourist destinations listed below also made it to your travel bucket list? Let us know by giving them an upvote. Also, have you ever gone on a trip that has shifted your perspective and how you view things? Let us know in the comments!