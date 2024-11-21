ADVERTISEMENT

I was lucky enough to be born in a time where I’ve never had to use physical maps to get places. And while I do find paper maps to be charming, I have to admit that I’m glad I can rely on Google and a robotic voice with questionable pronunciation to tell me where I need to go while driving. But if you're not behind the wheel, maps can be so much more than simply tools for navigation.

We took a trip to The World in Maps Instagram account and gathered some of their most informative and fascinating posts below. As you scroll through this list, we hope you’ll learn something new about our planet, as well as your own country. And remember to upvote all of your favorite images!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Interesting Fact

Interesting Fact

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
adam_81 avatar
Adz86
Adz86
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's right 99% of the world, you're getting Australia's sloppy seconds sunlight.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
You May Also Like:
#2

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup. You don't want to live here. It's all ice. In fact, we call it Ice Land. You want to go to Green land. Much nicer.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

So Accurate

So Accurate

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

What A Shame For Hungary

What A Shame For Hungary

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hungary should be ousted from the UE, stat. They are clearly siding with Putin's imperialistic plans, leech off EU subsidies (which are often "mishandled" or straight up appropriated by Fidesz's -the governing party- officers) without following their obligations, and openly campaign against the Union's equity, freedom and integration policies. Orban is an authoritarian despot who was kept in power through two very debatable and likely rigged elections. If they don't get their s**t together they have no place in a modern European society.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

All Were Once Part Of The Same Ancient Mountain Range, The Central Pangean Mountains

All Were Once Part Of The Same Ancient Mountain Range, The Central Pangean Mountains

This range formed over 300 million years ago during the Paleozoic Era when the supercontinent Pangaea was assembled. These mountains are now separated by vast distances due to the drifting of tectonic plates over millions of years.

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

35 Years After The Fall Of The Wall, Divide Between West And East Berlin Can Still Be Seen From Space Due To Different Lightbulbs Used On Each Side

35 Years After The Fall Of The Wall, Divide Between West And East Berlin Can Still Be Seen From Space Due To Different Lightbulbs Used On Each Side

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

A World Map Showing Only The Countries That Have Gained Independence From The UK

A World Map Showing Only The Countries That Have Gained Independence From The UK

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

This Map Showing The Most Valuable Italian Brands Starkly Highlights The Divide Between Italy’s North And South

This Map Showing The Most Valuable Italian Brands Starkly Highlights The Divide Between Italy’s North And South

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Several of those brands have a roots in the late XIX century, where the North was remarkably industrial and the south was mostly agricultural. Others are industrial companies that started in the early XX century, benefiting from the growing rail and road connections with Central Europe, while the South was lagging behind in infrastructure investment.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Which Countries Actually Speak English The Best As A Second Language?

Which Countries Actually Speak English The Best As A Second Language?

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I grew up at the border to the Netherlands and we received Dutch television. The one thing I remember vivdly was that the Dutch didn't dub English movies and TV shows but just had subtitles, which I think is a big advantage. Here in Germany everything gets dubbed and I absolutely hate it. In fact I stopped watching that s**t altogether.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

With A Stunning Victory, Spain Extends The Streak To 6 Consecutive Southern Euro Cup Winners!

With A Stunning Victory, Spain Extends The Streak To 6 Consecutive Southern Euro Cup Winners!

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

California Explained

California Explained

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is 100% not true for the northwest corner of the state. No upscale beach communities up there. Just lots of pot & meth

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

The Amount Of Sugar In Your Fanta Varies Widely Across Europe

The Amount Of Sugar In Your Fanta Varies Widely Across Europe

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So does the amount of actual ornage juice. Fanta in Spain is really good

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

A Female Falcon Was Equipped With A Satellite Tracking System In South Africa Before Migrating To Finland

A Female Falcon Was Equipped With A Satellite Tracking System In South Africa Before Migrating To Finland

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

The Columbian Exchange

The Columbian Exchange

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So weird that tomatoes and potatoes are so essential to many cuisines in Europe and a couple of hundred years ago they were unknown.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Map Shows The Percentage Of Population Able To Hold A Conversation In English In Each European Country

Map Shows The Percentage Of Population Able To Hold A Conversation In English In Each European Country

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
zxcvzxcvcxz avatar
PeTeH
PeTeH
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finland shows no data, because we don't hold conversations. At all.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Denmark?!

Denmark?!

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Civilization vs. Barbarism

Civilization vs. Barbarism

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

What If Canada And Mexico Split The United States Between Them?

What If Canada And Mexico Split The United States Between Them?

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

A Powerful And Prolonged Heatwave Is Affecting Eastern Europe And The Balkans

A Powerful And Prolonged Heatwave Is Affecting Eastern Europe And The Balkans

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And imagine how much worse it would be if global warming was real.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Dutch Women Are The Tallest Women In, Not Only Europe, But In The Whole World!

Dutch Women Are The Tallest Women In, Not Only Europe, But In The Whole World!

They are followed by Montenegrin and Danish women

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
fahdfattoumy_1 avatar
Fahd Fattoumy
Fahd Fattoumy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Serbia, Russia, Slovenia, Netherlands, Slovakia, France, Luxembourg, Croatia

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

What's Your Favorite One?

What's Your Favorite One?

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Did You Know That Turkey Borders 8 Countries With 7 Different Alphabets? This Map Shows How Turkey Is A Bridge Between Different Cultures And Civilizations

Did You Know That Turkey Borders 8 Countries With 7 Different Alphabets? This Map Shows How Turkey Is A Bridge Between Different Cultures And Civilizations

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And next week, Turkey will border mash potatoes, stuffing, and green bean casserole.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Map Shows What % Of South American Countries’ Population Resides In The Capital

Map Shows What % Of South American Countries’ Population Resides In The Capital

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For comparison, Paris is 3% of France, but metropolitan Paris is 18.9%. Washington is 0.2% of the United States, but metro DC is about 2.8%.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Iranian Diaspora ; Countries With The Highest Population

Iranian Diaspora ; Countries With The Highest Population

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

The “”blue Banana”” Is A Term Used To Describe Europe’s Most Densely Populated And Industrialized Belt

The “”blue Banana”” Is A Term Used To Describe Europe’s Most Densely Populated And Industrialized Belt

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Tiny Bangladesh Has More Population Than Russia

Tiny Bangladesh Has More Population Than Russia

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the Russian population will keep shrinking until the invasion of Ukraine is over with.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#32

Subway Line Comparision: Rio De Janeiro 🇧🇷 vs. Shanghai 🇨🇳

Subway Line Comparision: Rio De Janeiro 🇧🇷 vs. Shanghai 🇨🇳

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Kiribati Is The Only Country In The World To Straddle All Four Hemispheres

Kiribati Is The Only Country In The World To Straddle All Four Hemispheres

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

87% Of The World Lives In The Northern Hemisphere, And Only 13% Of The World Lives In The Southern Hemisphere

87% Of The World Lives In The Northern Hemisphere, And Only 13% Of The World Lives In The Southern Hemisphere

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's because the earth is flat, and all the Chinese fell off.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

50 Most Valuable Companies On The Continent. Visual By The European Correspondent

50 Most Valuable Companies On The Continent. Visual By The European Correspondent

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is WAY off. BMW has a €43B capitalization and should not make the list, Diageo has €52B, similar to Glaxo, and both should be at the very beginning, while Zurich has €80B and should be at the very center. In the list are missing all the Italian brands: Ferrari (€83B) , Enel (€77B), Intesa (€75B) and ENI (€67B), that should all be around the middle of the line.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#36

In Case You Were Wondering Why More Firms Are Setting Up Camp In Poland After Leaving Germany

In Case You Were Wondering Why More Firms Are Setting Up Camp In Poland After Leaving Germany

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I presume by "salary," OP means "wage." In the U.S., "salaries" are used chiefly in managerial and teaching roles and specifically mean that the recipient is not paid by the hour. Hourly pay is called "wage."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Millions Of Years Ago, Africa And South America Were Like Two Pieces Of A Giant Puzzle, Joined Together In A Supercontinent Called Pangaea

Millions Of Years Ago, Africa And South America Were Like Two Pieces Of A Giant Puzzle, Joined Together In A Supercontinent Called Pangaea

Over time, tectonic forces slowly pulled them apart, creating the Atlantic Ocean and shaping the continents we know today.

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can take a train to Roma in about 16 hours, that is only two ours longer than it allegedly takes to drive.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#40

Map Shows Which Countries Use Which Alphabet In Europe

Map Shows Which Countries Use Which Alphabet In Europe

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Europe Split Into 4 Regions

Europe Split Into 4 Regions

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

How The Next Three Solar Eclipses Will Be Seen From Spain

How The Next Three Solar Eclipses Will Be Seen From Spain

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Map Shows All Known Battles In Human History

Map Shows All Known Battles In Human History

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Several Countries Around The World Have No Rivers

Several Countries Around The World Have No Rivers

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
hakanfremin avatar
HF
HF
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That means they will be chasing waterfalls, since they can't stick to the rivers and the lakes that they're used to

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

The Land Between Iceland And Ireland

The Land Between Iceland And Ireland

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The Island Of Java In Indonesia 🇮🇩 Is More Populated Than Russia 🇷🇺

The Island Of Java In Indonesia 🇮🇩 Is More Populated Than Russia 🇷🇺

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#48

For The 32nd Year In A Row, The United Nations Votes Overwhelmingly To End The Us Embargo On Cuba

For The 32nd Year In A Row, The United Nations Votes Overwhelmingly To End The Us Embargo On Cuba

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Percentage Of Indigenous In The Americas By Country/Region

Percentage Of Indigenous In The Americas By Country/Region

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For comparison: The U.S. has 3.3 million (or 1% ) people who identify solely as American Indian (the term preferred by most American Indians) and 8.8 million who identify as mixed-race including American Indian. A much larger portion of white Americans have at least one American Indian ancestor.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Fun Fact: The Nile River Valley And Vietnam Have A Very Similar Shape

Fun Fact: The Nile River Valley And Vietnam Have A Very Similar Shape

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Irish Diaspora | Countries With The Highest Population

Irish Diaspora | Countries With The Highest Population

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Areas That Have Had Muslim Rulers Any Time In History

Areas That Have Had Muslim Rulers Any Time In History

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

USA not included. (Ducks and runs.) Fun fact: Seeking to be rid of Catholicism, King John of England inquired about converting his nation to Islam. The Muslims wouldn't have such a wretched king. So King John started paying for research to undermine Catholic theology instead.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Most Common Immigrant In Germany

Most Common Immigrant In Germany

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Propaganda Poster, “Portugal Is Not A Small Country,” Showing The Size Of Portugal And The Portuguese Colonial Possessions Compared To The U.S. (1951)

Propaganda Poster, “Portugal Is Not A Small Country,” Showing The Size Of Portugal And The Portuguese Colonial Possessions Compared To The U.S. (1951)

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

We Really Love These Size Comparisons. This Map Compares Pakistan With The East Coast Of USA

We Really Love These Size Comparisons. This Map Compares Pakistan With The East Coast Of USA

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

A Person Made By European Countries ✨

A Person Made By European Countries ✨

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Gran Colombia (1819-1830), A Short-Lived Republic Established By Simu00f3n Bolu00edvar In 1819

Gran Colombia (1819-1830), A Short-Lived Republic Established By Simu00f3n Bolu00edvar In 1819

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Map Shows The Areas The Ambitions Terrorist Organization Isis (Islamic State Of Iraq And Syria) Aspired To Control By 2020

Map Shows The Areas The Ambitions Terrorist Organization Isis (Islamic State Of Iraq And Syria) Aspired To Control By 2020

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what Al Qaeda sought, too. The 9/11 c**p about Iraq and Saudi Arabia was made for Western consumption; Bin Laden was more fixated on "Andalus."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#59

This Map Divides Europe Into Regions Of Equal Gdp - With The Exception Of Germany, Which Remains Largely Unchanged.

This Map Divides Europe Into Regions Of Equal Gdp - With The Exception Of Germany, Which Remains Largely Unchanged.

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Personal Income Tax Rate In Europe

Personal Income Tax Rate In Europe

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
dbzi5shm avatar
Secret Squirrel
Secret Squirrel
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't accurate tax rate depends on how much, and you only pay the highest band on the part of your income that's well over the average. This shows the tax rate on some of the earnings of the people rich enough to hit the tax bracket, but not rich enough to lobby governments or out their money off shore. This is not what average people pay.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

This Map Overlays Europe (Minus Russia) On Australia

This Map Overlays Europe (Minus Russia) On Australia

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Map Shows The Top 4 Longest National Borders: America 🇺🇸 - Canada 🇨🇦 Russia 🇷🇺 - Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 Chile 🇨🇱 - Argentina 🇦🇷 China 🇨🇳 - Mongolia 🇲🇳

Map Shows The Top 4 Longest National Borders: America 🇺🇸 - Canada 🇨🇦 Russia 🇷🇺 - Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 Chile 🇨🇱 - Argentina 🇦🇷 China 🇨🇳 - Mongolia 🇲🇳

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Which Countries Pollute The Most Ocean Plastic Waste?

Which Countries Pollute The Most Ocean Plastic Waste?

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

California: 2020 vs. 2024

California: 2020 vs. 2024

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

A Lovely Overview Of The Approximate Limits Of The World Known To The Romans, Around 150 Ad

A Lovely Overview Of The Approximate Limits Of The World Known To The Romans, Around 150 Ad

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Citizenship By Land vs. Blood

Citizenship By Land vs. Blood

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

This Is A Really Cool Ottoman Map Of Australia From The Year 1803

This Is A Really Cool Ottoman Map Of Australia From The Year 1803

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

The Lion, Once Widely Distributed Across Most Of Africa And Parts Of Europe And Asia, Is Now Confined To A Number Of Isolated Areas

The Lion, Once Widely Distributed Across Most Of Africa And Parts Of Europe And Asia, Is Now Confined To A Number Of Isolated Areas

Amounting to only about 20% of its historic range.nn#WorldLionDaynnvia wikipedia

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

🇮🇹 The Word For Italy In Various European Languages

🇮🇹 The Word For Italy In Various European Languages

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Map Shows The Largest Foreign Community In Each Country Across The Americas

Map Shows The Largest Foreign Community In Each Country Across The Americas

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Until This Heatwave... Sweden 🇸🇪 And Norway 🇳🇴 Had Never Hit > 30 °c

Until This Heatwave... Sweden 🇸🇪 And Norway 🇳🇴 Had Never Hit > 30 °c

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Map Shows The Roots Of The Death March Into The Syrian Desert. Approximately 1.5 Million Armenians Were Systematically Deported, Massacred, Or Marched To Their Deaths By The Ottoman Empire

Map Shows The Roots Of The Death March Into The Syrian Desert. Approximately 1.5 Million Armenians Were Systematically Deported, Massacred, Or Marched To Their Deaths By The Ottoman Empire

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

The Roman Empire Was A Multicultural, Multiracial And Multi-Linguistic Success

The Roman Empire Was A Multicultural, Multiracial And Multi-Linguistic Success

A bewilderingly diverse number of peoples, from primitive Britons to sophisticated Greeks and Egyptians, accepted a uniform and well-understood set of Roman values and belief systems. There had never been an empire like it, and there has not been one since

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What rubbish. There were constant wars. You don't have a war without underlying resentment. If you bought Roman citizenship you were accepted, everyone else was an underclass. Also Slavery.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#75

Children Deserve A Childhood Filled With Joy And Rest, Not Early Mornings That Force Them Out Of Bed

Children Deserve A Childhood Filled With Joy And Rest, Not Early Mornings That Force Them Out Of Bed

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Map Compares North American Climatic Zones To Eurasian Regions

Map Compares North American Climatic Zones To Eurasian Regions

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Iran Possesses The Largest And Most Diverse Missile Arsenal In The Middle East

Iran Possesses The Largest And Most Diverse Missile Arsenal In The Middle East

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

On January 1, 1999, The Euro Was Introduced As A Virtual Currency,it Officially Entered Circulation On January 1, 2002

On January 1, 1999, The Euro Was Introduced As A Virtual Currency,it Officially Entered Circulation On January 1, 2002

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

No Title

No Title

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Map Shows Which States Require Front And Rear License Plates vs. Those That Only Require Rear License Plates

Map Shows Which States Require Front And Rear License Plates vs. Those That Only Require Rear License Plates

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Where Do European Tourists Go?there Is A Clear Favourite Destination For Europeans: Spain

Where Do European Tourists Go?there Is A Clear Favourite Destination For Europeans: Spain

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Asia Is Divided Into Six Regions

Asia Is Divided Into Six Regions

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Write Your Opinion In Comments

Write Your Opinion In Comments

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

The Triple Frontier: The Tri-Border Region Where The Borders Of 3 Countries Meet: Argentina, Paraguay And Brazil

The Triple Frontier: The Tri-Border Region Where The Borders Of 3 Countries Meet: Argentina, Paraguay And Brazil

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

“Awesome Meme Dude” Map Through Western Europe

“Awesome Meme Dude” Map Through Western Europe

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

? EDIT: Nevermind, I get it: Au-Somme-Meme-Dudde.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#86

What’s The Nearest Country To Your Position In The Us?

What’s The Nearest Country To Your Position In The Us?

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Write Your Opinion In Comments

Write Your Opinion In Comments

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the majority threw out reason and voted for a convicted felon. I still can't understand that

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#89

Map Shows The Vegetation Or Biomeme Analogues Of Australia

Map Shows The Vegetation Or Biomeme Analogues Of Australia

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

United States Of America Partition Plan: Splitting America Into Two Nations, Based On Election Results Maps From The Past 12 Years, And Along County Lines

United States Of America Partition Plan: Splitting America Into Two Nations, Based On Election Results Maps From The Past 12 Years, And Along County Lines

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
183srf avatar
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

California, Oregon, and Washington, are going to form their own country. We will call it Calibunga.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#91

Map Above Shows Just How Successful Chengdu, China Has Been At Growing Their Metro System

Map Above Shows Just How Successful Chengdu, China Has Been At Growing Their Metro System

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

The Netherlands Is The 30th Most Densely Populated Country Or Territory In The World And The Densest Country In Europe

The Netherlands Is The 30th Most Densely Populated Country Or Territory In The World And The Densest Country In Europe

instagram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments