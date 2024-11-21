We took a trip to The World in Maps Instagram account and gathered some of their most informative and fascinating posts below. As you scroll through this list, we hope you’ll learn something new about our planet , as well as your own country. And remember to upvote all of your favorite images!

I was lucky enough to be born in a time where I’ve never had to use physical maps to get places. And while I do find paper maps to be charming, I have to admit that I’m glad I can rely on Google and a robotic voice with questionable pronunciation to tell me where I need to go while driving. But if you're not behind the wheel, maps can be so much more than simply tools for navigation.

#1 Interesting Fact

#3 So Accurate

#4 What A Shame For Hungary

#5 All Were Once Part Of The Same Ancient Mountain Range, The Central Pangean Mountains
This range formed over 300 million years ago during the Paleozoic Era when the supercontinent Pangaea was assembled. These mountains are now separated by vast distances due to the drifting of tectonic plates over millions of years.



#8 35 Years After The Fall Of The Wall, Divide Between West And East Berlin Can Still Be Seen From Space Due To Different Lightbulbs Used On Each Side

#9 A World Map Showing Only The Countries That Have Gained Independence From The UK

#10 This Map Showing The Most Valuable Italian Brands Starkly Highlights The Divide Between Italy's North And South

#11 Which Countries Actually Speak English The Best As A Second Language?

#13 With A Stunning Victory, Spain Extends The Streak To 6 Consecutive Southern Euro Cup Winners!

#14 California Explained

#15 The Amount Of Sugar In Your Fanta Varies Widely Across Europe

#17 A Female Falcon Was Equipped With A Satellite Tracking System In South Africa Before Migrating To Finland

#18 The Columbian Exchange

#19 Map Shows The Percentage Of Population Able To Hold A Conversation In English In Each European Country

#21 Civilization vs. Barbarism

#22 What If Canada And Mexico Split The United States Between Them?

#23 A Powerful And Prolonged Heatwave Is Affecting Eastern Europe And The Balkans

#24 Dutch Women Are The Tallest Women In, Not Only Europe, But In The Whole World!
They are followed by Montenegrin and Danish women



#26 What's Your Favorite One?

#27 Did You Know That Turkey Borders 8 Countries With 7 Different Alphabets? This Map Shows How Turkey Is A Bridge Between Different Cultures And Civilizations

#28 Map Shows What % Of South American Countries' Population Resides In The Capital

#29 Iranian Diaspora ; Countries With The Highest Population

#30 The ""blue Banana"" Is A Term Used To Describe Europe's Most Densely Populated And Industrialized Belt

#31 Tiny Bangladesh Has More Population Than Russia

#32 Subway Line Comparision: Rio De Janeiro 🇧🇷 vs. Shanghai 🇨🇳

#33 Kiribati Is The Only Country In The World To Straddle All Four Hemispheres

#34 87% Of The World Lives In The Northern Hemisphere, And Only 13% Of The World Lives In The Southern Hemisphere

#35 50 Most Valuable Companies On The Continent. Visual By The European Correspondent

#36 In Case You Were Wondering Why More Firms Are Setting Up Camp In Poland After Leaving Germany

#38 Millions Of Years Ago, Africa And South America Were Like Two Pieces Of A Giant Puzzle, Joined Together In A Supercontinent Called Pangaea
Over time, tectonic forces slowly pulled them apart, creating the Atlantic Ocean and shaping the continents we know today.



#40 Map Shows Which Countries Use Which Alphabet In Europe

#41 Europe Split Into 4 Regions

#43 How The Next Three Solar Eclipses Will Be Seen From Spain

#44 Map Shows All Known Battles In Human History

#45 Several Countries Around The World Have No Rivers

#46 The Land Between Iceland And Ireland

#47 The Island Of Java In Indonesia 🇮🇩 Is More Populated Than Russia 🇷🇺

#48 For The 32nd Year In A Row, The United Nations Votes Overwhelmingly To End The Us Embargo On Cuba

#49 Percentage Of Indigenous In The Americas By Country/Region

#50 Fun Fact: The Nile River Valley And Vietnam Have A Very Similar Shape

#51 Irish Diaspora | Countries With The Highest Population

#52 Areas That Have Had Muslim Rulers Any Time In History

#53 Most Common Immigrant In Germany

#54 Propaganda Poster, "Portugal Is Not A Small Country," Showing The Size Of Portugal And The Portuguese Colonial Possessions Compared To The U.S. (1951)

#55 We Really Love These Size Comparisons. This Map Compares Pakistan With The East Coast Of USA

#56 A Person Made By European Countries ✨

#57 Gran Colombia (1819-1830), A Short-Lived Republic Established By Simu00f3n Bolu00edvar In 1819

#58 Map Shows The Areas The Ambitions Terrorist Organization Isis (Islamic State Of Iraq And Syria) Aspired To Control By 2020

#59 This Map Divides Europe Into Regions Of Equal Gdp - With The Exception Of Germany, Which Remains Largely Unchanged.

#60 Personal Income Tax Rate In Europe

#61 This Map Overlays Europe (Minus Russia) On Australia

#62 Map Shows The Top 4 Longest National Borders: America 🇺🇸 - Canada 🇨🇦 Russia 🇷🇺 - Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 Chile 🇨🇱 - Argentina 🇦🇷 China 🇨🇳 - Mongolia 🇲🇳

#63 Which Countries Pollute The Most Ocean Plastic Waste?

#64 California: 2020 vs. 2024

#65 A Lovely Overview Of The Approximate Limits Of The World Known To The Romans, Around 150 Ad

#66 Citizenship By Land vs. Blood

#68 This Is A Really Cool Ottoman Map Of Australia From The Year 1803

#69 The Lion, Once Widely Distributed Across Most Of Africa And Parts Of Europe And Asia, Is Now Confined To A Number Of Isolated Areas
Amounting to only about 20% of its historic range.

#WorldLionDay

via wikipedia



#70 🇮🇹 The Word For Italy In Various European Languages

#71 Map Shows The Largest Foreign Community In Each Country Across The Americas

#72 Until This Heatwave... Sweden 🇸🇪 And Norway 🇳🇴 Had Never Hit > 30 °c

#73 Map Shows The Roots Of The Death March Into The Syrian Desert. Approximately 1.5 Million Armenians Were Systematically Deported, Massacred, Or Marched To Their Deaths By The Ottoman Empire
Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day



#74 The Roman Empire Was A Multicultural, Multiracial And Multi-Linguistic Success
A bewilderingly diverse number of peoples, from primitive Britons to sophisticated Greeks and Egyptians, accepted a uniform and well-understood set of Roman values and belief systems. There had never been an empire like it, and there has not been one since



#75 Children Deserve A Childhood Filled With Joy And Rest, Not Early Mornings That Force Them Out Of Bed

#76 Map Compares North American Climatic Zones To Eurasian Regions

#77 Iran Possesses The Largest And Most Diverse Missile Arsenal In The Middle East

#78 On January 1, 1999, The Euro Was Introduced As A Virtual Currency,it Officially Entered Circulation On January 1, 2002

#79 No Title

#80 Map Shows Which States Require Front And Rear License Plates vs. Those That Only Require Rear License Plates

#81 Where Do European Tourists Go?there Is A Clear Favourite Destination For Europeans: Spain

#82 Asia Is Divided Into Six Regions

#83 Write Your Opinion In Comments Share icon

#84 The Triple Frontier: The Tri-Border Region Where The Borders Of 3 Countries Meet: Argentina, Paraguay And Brazil

#85 "Awesome Meme Dude" Map Through Western Europe

#86 What's The Nearest Country To Your Position In The Us?

#87 Write Your Opinion In Comments Share icon

#89 Map Shows The Vegetation Or Biomeme Analogues Of Australia

#90 United States Of America Partition Plan: Splitting America Into Two Nations, Based On Election Results Maps From The Past 12 Years, And Along County Lines

#91 Map Above Shows Just How Successful Chengdu, China Has Been At Growing Their Metro System