The difference between great maps and subpar ones lies in the balance between function and form. Obviously, a proper map needs to provide some sort of relevant and practical information for the user. It needs to be detailed enough to be useful, but not overwhelmingly so to the point of confusion.

Visual clarity is massively important, from the fonts and symbols you use to the overall aesthetic. Deciding not to feature certain information can be just as important as what you do decide to showcase. Simplicity is key. Clutter is bad (unless it’s extremely aesthetic and intentional). The clearer and simpler a map is, the easier the information it features is understood, the better.