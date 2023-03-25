One way to make internet users really happy is to combine great aesthetics and good design with interesting and fresh information. People genuinely enjoy learning new things about the world while being entertained, and one of our favorite corners of the internet for that is this fantastic subreddit for map lovers around the globe.

The cartography, geography, and travel-loving members of the online community share the best maps they’ve seen while others go as far as to flex their skills and create their own. We’ve collected some of their most interesting and unusual maps to give you a brand new perspective on life on Planet Earth (and maybe even help you learn something new along the way). Scroll down to enjoy them and don’t forget to give the upvote button a gentle boop next to every map that you liked. Got your safari hats on? Onwards!

#1

Africa's Population Density

Africa's Population Density

AbhiExplains

Brian Meadows
Brian Meadows
Community Member
17 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Something something political correct pandering about how America is bad or something.

#2

Sun Tanning vs. Skin Whitening Google Search

Sun Tanning vs. Skin Whitening Google Search

iamjakehill9

#3

Which Country Has The Most Naturally Armored Area On Earth? I Think It's China!

Which Country Has The Most Naturally Armored Area On Earth? I Think It's China!

reddit.com

This May, the subreddit will be celebrating a whopping 12 years of educating and entertaining the internet. Created all the way back in 2011, the community has grown to over 2.2 million redditors in just over a decade.

If you happen to love cartography, statistics, or just plain good design, then odds are that you’ve stumbled upon the sub’s content at some point in time. Even if it was by accident. That’s how well-known the online group is.
#4

Private Jets Departing Arizona After The Super Bowl

Private Jets Departing Arizona After The Super Bowl

Logical_Scientist221

#5

As Of 2020, Half Of The Us Lives In The Black Counties, Half Live In The Orange

As Of 2020, Half Of The Us Lives In The Black Counties, Half Live In The Orange

CarthagoDelendaEst92

Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wonder what those counties are

#6

European Countries With A Higher Social Progress Index Than The Us

European Countries With A Higher Social Progress Index Than The Us

reddit.com

Brian Meadows
Brian Meadows
Community Member
1 minute ago

People who think that men can get pregnant will vote this comment down.

The mastermind behind the awesome community is its founder, land surveyor Patrick McGranaghan—a big fan of traveling and creating maps. Over the past few years, we’ve spoken to Patrick a number of times and he shed some light on the community, map-making, and having an adventurous spirit.

"There are many different reasons one chooses to make a map. Sometimes for navigation, sometimes for showing statistical phenomena, and sometimes for fantasy. While artistic skill helps, it is not absolutely necessary,” he told Bored Panda earlier.
#7

Places Of Worship, North America

Places Of Worship, North America

feeeeshie

#8

Norad Has Been Tracking The Spy Ballon Since Its Launched From China

Norad Has Been Tracking The Spy Ballon Since Its Launched From China

OregonMyHeaven

#9

Land Reclamation In The Netherlands

Land Reclamation In The Netherlands

ElPolloPayaso

“The important thing is to make it easy for users to glean useful information. Most maps should have a thesis or a story it is going to tell and this needs to be told through the map," the founder of the subreddit, Patrick, told us during an interview earlier.
#10

Standard Paper Sizes

Standard Paper Sizes

PepperBlues

#11

Legality Of Islamic Dresses For Woman

Legality Of Islamic Dresses For Woman

cactus_sunshine

Brian Meadows
Brian Meadows
Community Member
10 minutes ago

And this will be the one picture that all the woketards on this site do NOT* comment on even though it shows actual* oppression of women because they might get called racist, which is much worse.

#12

Countries That Have Sent Or Offered Help To Turkey And Syria In Regards To The Devastating Earthquake On February 6th, 2023

Countries That Have Sent Or Offered Help To Turkey And Syria In Regards To The Devastating Earthquake On February 6th, 2023

Glavurdan

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Why isn't Australia blue, we've sent aid and volunteers.

The founder works on a lot of maps in his spare time. "Lately, I've been learning Blender. It is more of a 3-D animation program used by video game developers, but I believe that there are ways to use it to display maps," he told us in late 2021 how he’s been trying out new tools.

"Blender has a great ability to show light and shadow patterns that are almost photo-realistic. I think there are ways to use this program beyond showing maps with realistic terrain. I'm still a novice now, but I'd like to explore other ways this program can visualize maps," he said at the time.
#13

Equal Wealth Distribution Globally And Locally

Equal Wealth Distribution Globally And Locally

summersunsun

#14

Languages Spoken By European/North American Leaders

Languages Spoken By European/North American Leaders

geo_global

guhh
guhh
Community Member
32 minutes ago

pope francis needs to chill

#15

Countries That Provide Military Aid To Ukraine (January 2023)

Countries That Provide Military Aid To Ukraine (January 2023)

KungUnderBerget

“I've noticed, especially as I've gotten older, that you only have so much time on this planet and every day that is wasted is a day that you'll never get back. If you want to get out and explore the world you just have to do it,” Patrick shared earlier.
#16

Places That "Don't Exist" According To Internet Memes (Many Based On The Original "Bielefeld Conspiracy")

Places That "Don't Exist" According To Internet Memes (Many Based On The Original "Bielefeld Conspiracy")

DanArv1316

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 minute ago

All us Aussies are paid actors pretending to be Australian, our land mass dosn't exist and all the convicts were dumped in the ocean, Australia was created to cover it up. People actually believe this.

#17

How To Say Number "92" In European Countries

How To Say Number "92" In European Countries

Redstream28

#18

Which Country Has The Most Attractive Men According To Europe

Which Country Has The Most Attractive Men According To Europe

reddit.com

“Some adventures will cost time and resources, but the real question I ask myself is can I afford not to do some goal I have my heart set on. There are so many opportunities in this world that it may be hard to choose, but if you wait too long those opportunities will be gone forever," he said.
#19

Areas Isis Wanted To Capture By 2020

Areas Isis Wanted To Capture By 2020

tonofo9668

#20

U.S. Senate Vote On The 1964 Civil Rights Act

U.S. Senate Vote On The 1964 Civil Rights Act

BLAZENIOSZ

Brian Meadows
Brian Meadows
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Cool. I beat all of the woke commenters to it: "the Civil Rights act was good. States that opposed it were bad". Everyone give me likes now.

#21

A Map From Life Magazine, February 10, 1916. It Shows Readers The Possible Consequences Of The Us Refusal To Help The Entente Countries In The War Against Germany

A Map From Life Magazine, February 10, 1916. It Shows Readers The Possible Consequences Of The Us Refusal To Help The Entente Countries In The War Against Germany

chimchooree

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I live in historical Japonica :p

"I think a great way to learn about an exotic place is to make a map of it and really give some hours and care into making the map look as good as possible. You really get a connection for a place as you're putting labels on and making decisions about what to include and where to lay everything out.”
#22

Stadiums In The Next World Cup

Stadiums In The Next World Cup

beefstewforyou

#23

Areas Effected By The Massive 7,8 Earthquake In Kahramanmaraş, Turkey

Areas Effected By The Massive 7,8 Earthquake In Kahramanmaraş, Turkey

Patlichan

#24

Distribution Of Grey And Red Squirrels In The UK

Distribution Of Grey And Red Squirrels In The UK

Money_Astronaut9789

Meanwhile, there will always be a need for new maps. “The world is constantly changing and accurate spatial data is a fleeting thing. Google Maps certainly gives the impression that everything is mapped, but there is selection and generalization in their data.” He added: “In a way, reliance on Google Maps has made us dumber. We let the navigation app do all the work for us and don't engage with making the decisions.”
#25

% Of People Who Think Their Culture Is Superior To Others (Europe)

% Of People Who Think Their Culture Is Superior To Others (Europe)

UpeopleRamazing

#26

Americans' Opinion On Europe

Americans' Opinion On Europe

reddit.com

#27

A Map Of Where Traffic Accidents Occurred Between 2016 And 2019, In 48 States

A Map Of Where Traffic Accidents Occurred Between 2016 And 2019, In 48 States

feeeeshie

We’re pretty big fans of the subreddit and maps in general, so we know which ones are our faves. But we’d love to know which ones you enjoyed looking at, too! Drop by the comments and let us know. Meanwhile, for some more utterly amazing maps from the sub, check out Bored Panda’s previous features here, here, here, as well as here and here.
#28

A Population Density Map Of Illinois

A Population Density Map Of Illinois

Pecners

#29

Border Between China And Kazakhstan In Xinjiang Region

Border Between China And Kazakhstan In Xinjiang Region

eivarXlithuania

#30

England, Right To Roam Map

England, Right To Roam Map

B2RW

Apathetic Bovine
Apathetic Bovine
Community Member
22 minutes ago

If it makes you feel any better, we stand at 0% in the US! There are some areas with existing trails that cross private property, but very, very, very few. However, our national/state/county parks help make up for it.

#31

The United States As James K. Polk Wanted It

The United States As James K. Polk Wanted It

i3w2iv4l11

Brian Meadows
Brian Meadows
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Something something America is/was evil…the patriarchy and white peoples are bad or something. Give me likes. I'm so woke.

#32

Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country

Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country

CeceLovezz

#33

1920 Australian Map Of Sheep

1920 Australian Map Of Sheep

Evilaars

#34

Most Common Country Of Birth For Residents Of Foreign Origin, Excluding Mexico

Most Common Country Of Birth For Residents Of Foreign Origin, Excluding Mexico

red_ivory

#35

Percentage Of Vegetarians In Every State Of India

Percentage Of Vegetarians In Every State Of India

khooni-darinda69

#36

Map Of The Percentage Of Population Able To Speak French In The Eu By Country

Map Of The Percentage Of Population Able To Speak French In The Eu By Country

MardukSyria

#37

Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900 (Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates (Bottom One)

Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900 (Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates (Bottom One)

Lntc26

#38

Countries In Europe Where Escaping From Prison Isn’t A Crime

Countries In Europe Where Escaping From Prison Isn't A Crime

ElPolloPayaso

#39

Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe

Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe

Reasonable_

#40

Switching Europe Around: The Population Of The Most Populous Country Goes To The Country With The Biggest Area, The Population Of The 2nd Most Populous Country Goes To The One With The 2nd Biggest Area, And So On

Switching Europe Around: The Population Of The Most Populous Country Goes To The Country With The Biggest Area, The Population Of The 2nd Most Populous Country Goes To The One With The 2nd Biggest Area, And So On

JoeFalchetto Report

#41

'it Is A Duty Towards Society To Have Children' % That Agree

'it Is A Duty Towards Society To Have Children' % That Agree

drinaciggz Report

#42

Percentage Of Population That Feel Their Country Has Benefited From Eu Membership

Percentage Of Population That Feel Their Country Has Benefited From Eu Membership

Logical_Scientist221 Report

#43

Estimated Black Population In Europe By Country

Estimated Black Population In Europe By Country

Voicemail977 Report

#44

I Made Gingerbread Cookies In The Shape Of Congressional Districts!

I Made Gingerbread Cookies In The Shape Of Congressional Districts!

etymologynerd Report

#45

Most Common Foreign Nationalities In Prisons Of European Countries

Most Common Foreign Nationalities In Prisons Of European Countries

ThoughtElectronic975 Report

#46

Language Map Of Belgium

Language Map Of Belgium

Few_Introduction9919 Report

#47

8 Ways To Divide The Netherlands

8 Ways To Divide The Netherlands

reserveduitser Report

#48

Today Joseph And Mary Would Have To Pass Through 15 Checkpoints To Get From Nazareth To Bethlehem. - Map

Today Joseph And Mary Would Have To Pass Through 15 Checkpoints To Get From Nazareth To Bethlehem. - Map

MardukSyria Report

#49

Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia - Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One

Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia - Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One

SteelDeliverance Report

#50

The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index

The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index

6_zeros Report

#51

Taliban Government Has Inaugurated World Globe With Distorted Indian Map In Kabul

Taliban Government Has Inaugurated World Globe With Distorted Indian Map In Kabul

TheBlackDiamond222 Report

#52

Map Of The Schengen Area As Of January 1st, 2023. Light Blue Countries Are De Facto Participating, And The Yellow Countries Are Committed To Joining In The Future. The Source Is Wikipedia

Map Of The Schengen Area As Of January 1st, 2023. Light Blue Countries Are De Facto Participating, And The Yellow Countries Are Committed To Joining In The Future. The Source Is Wikipedia

WillTook Report

#53

The State Of World Press Freedom

The State Of World Press Freedom

madneon_ Report

#54

Map Of Counties Of Illinois Which Will And Will Not Be Enforcing Illinois's New Assault Weapon Ban

Map Of Counties Of Illinois Which Will And Will Not Be Enforcing Illinois's New Assault Weapon Ban

ArchaicDodo1994 Report

Apathetic Bovine
Apathetic Bovine
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We can't fix the gun problem if we don't work together! As an Illinois resident, this angers me. A lot.

#55

Percentage Of People Who Feel Safe Walking Outside At Night

Percentage Of People Who Feel Safe Walking Outside At Night

No_Adhesiveness_5489 Report

#56

Do You Agree With This Map Of Proposed Time Zones For Europe?

Do You Agree With This Map Of Proposed Time Zones For Europe?

HurryDifficult9115 Report

#57

Percentage Of Population Able To Hold A Conservation In German

Percentage Of Population Able To Hold A Conservation In German

Savin_N Report

#58

The World In 250 Million Years

The World In 250 Million Years

Tacama Report

#59

Eu Countries Pushing To Label Nuclear Power As Green Energy

Eu Countries Pushing To Label Nuclear Power As Green Energy

ElPolloPayaso Report

#60

Status Of Democracy In Europe According To The Eiu Democracy Index 2022

Status Of Democracy In Europe According To The Eiu Democracy Index 2022

Connor_The_Iguana Report

#61

Greatest Extent Of The Russian Empire

Greatest Extent Of The Russian Empire

SelimAydmr7 Report

#62

Biggest Source Of Electricity In The States And Provinces

Biggest Source Of Electricity In The States And Provinces

Pirate_Secure Report

#63

Percentage Of Europeans Whose Wealth Is Under $10,000

Percentage Of Europeans Whose Wealth Is Under $10,000

Big-Way-9556 Report

#64

Thoughts On This Map: Percentage Of Europeans Who Would Defend Their Countries

Thoughts On This Map: Percentage Of Europeans Who Would Defend Their Countries

TheRightOfVahagn Report

#65

The Word For "Tea" In Languages Of Europe

The Word For "Tea" In Languages Of Europe

_Aspagurr_ Report

#66

When You Can't Afford A Trip To The United States

When You Can't Afford A Trip To The United States

hockey_stick Report

#67

Number Of Guns Per 100 Inhabitants In Europe

Number Of Guns Per 100 Inhabitants In Europe

MrADOXCZ1 Report

#68

Fifa World Cup 2026 — Host Cities

Fifa World Cup 2026 — Host Cities

Homesanto Report

#69

Old Zealand

Old Zealand

infynitsaddnes Report

#70

Linguistic Map Of Spain

Linguistic Map Of Spain

No_Significance_8874 Report

#71

Countries By Self-Perceived Democracy

Countries By Self-Perceived Democracy

real_LNSS Report

#72

America's Car Reliance: Getting To Work Across 48 States Mapped

America's Car Reliance: Getting To Work Across 48 States Mapped

feeeeshie Report

#73

Earth's 12 Largest Subdivisions

Earth's 12 Largest Subdivisions

darwinpatrick Report

#74

The Most Popular Languages Learnen On Duolingo Per Country

The Most Popular Languages Learnen On Duolingo Per Country

cutSnail Report

#75

What Happened To Isis Territory In Syria?

What Happened To Isis Territory In Syria?

The_Mathematician_UK Report

#76

Male Suicides To Female Suicides Ratio

Male Suicides To Female Suicides Ratio