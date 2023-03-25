82 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Change Your Perspective On The World (New Pics)
One way to make internet users really happy is to combine great aesthetics and good design with interesting and fresh information. People genuinely enjoy learning new things about the world while being entertained, and one of our favorite corners of the internet for that is this fantastic subreddit for map lovers around the globe.
The cartography, geography, and travel-loving members of the online community share the best maps they’ve seen while others go as far as to flex their skills and create their own. We’ve collected some of their most interesting and unusual maps to give you a brand new perspective on life on Planet Earth (and maybe even help you learn something new along the way). Scroll down to enjoy them and don’t forget to give the upvote button a gentle boop next to every map that you liked. Got your safari hats on? Onwards!
Africa's Population Density
Sun Tanning vs. Skin Whitening Google Search
Which Country Has The Most Naturally Armored Area On Earth? I Think It's China!
This May, the subreddit will be celebrating a whopping 12 years of educating and entertaining the internet. Created all the way back in 2011, the community has grown to over 2.2 million redditors in just over a decade.
If you happen to love cartography, statistics, or just plain good design, then odds are that you’ve stumbled upon the sub’s content at some point in time. Even if it was by accident. That’s how well-known the online group is.
Private Jets Departing Arizona After The Super Bowl
As Of 2020, Half Of The Us Lives In The Black Counties, Half Live In The Orange
European Countries With A Higher Social Progress Index Than The Us
The mastermind behind the awesome community is its founder, land surveyor Patrick McGranaghan—a big fan of traveling and creating maps. Over the past few years, we’ve spoken to Patrick a number of times and he shed some light on the community, map-making, and having an adventurous spirit.
"There are many different reasons one chooses to make a map. Sometimes for navigation, sometimes for showing statistical phenomena, and sometimes for fantasy. While artistic skill helps, it is not absolutely necessary,” he told Bored Panda earlier.
Places Of Worship, North America
Norad Has Been Tracking The Spy Ballon Since Its Launched From China
Land Reclamation In The Netherlands
“The important thing is to make it easy for users to glean useful information. Most maps should have a thesis or a story it is going to tell and this needs to be told through the map," the founder of the subreddit, Patrick, told us during an interview earlier.
Standard Paper Sizes
Legality Of Islamic Dresses For Woman
Countries That Have Sent Or Offered Help To Turkey And Syria In Regards To The Devastating Earthquake On February 6th, 2023
The founder works on a lot of maps in his spare time. "Lately, I've been learning Blender. It is more of a 3-D animation program used by video game developers, but I believe that there are ways to use it to display maps," he told us in late 2021 how he’s been trying out new tools.
"Blender has a great ability to show light and shadow patterns that are almost photo-realistic. I think there are ways to use this program beyond showing maps with realistic terrain. I'm still a novice now, but I'd like to explore other ways this program can visualize maps," he said at the time.
Equal Wealth Distribution Globally And Locally
Languages Spoken By European/North American Leaders
Countries That Provide Military Aid To Ukraine (January 2023)
“I've noticed, especially as I've gotten older, that you only have so much time on this planet and every day that is wasted is a day that you'll never get back. If you want to get out and explore the world you just have to do it,” Patrick shared earlier.
Places That "Don't Exist" According To Internet Memes (Many Based On The Original "Bielefeld Conspiracy")
How To Say Number "92" In European Countries
Which Country Has The Most Attractive Men According To Europe
“Some adventures will cost time and resources, but the real question I ask myself is can I afford not to do some goal I have my heart set on. There are so many opportunities in this world that it may be hard to choose, but if you wait too long those opportunities will be gone forever," he said.
Areas Isis Wanted To Capture By 2020
U.S. Senate Vote On The 1964 Civil Rights Act
A Map From Life Magazine, February 10, 1916. It Shows Readers The Possible Consequences Of The Us Refusal To Help The Entente Countries In The War Against Germany
"I think a great way to learn about an exotic place is to make a map of it and really give some hours and care into making the map look as good as possible. You really get a connection for a place as you're putting labels on and making decisions about what to include and where to lay everything out.”
Stadiums In The Next World Cup
Areas Effected By The Massive 7,8 Earthquake In Kahramanmaraş, Turkey
Distribution Of Grey And Red Squirrels In The UK
Meanwhile, there will always be a need for new maps. “The world is constantly changing and accurate spatial data is a fleeting thing. Google Maps certainly gives the impression that everything is mapped, but there is selection and generalization in their data.” He added: “In a way, reliance on Google Maps has made us dumber. We let the navigation app do all the work for us and don't engage with making the decisions.”
% Of People Who Think Their Culture Is Superior To Others (Europe)
Americans' Opinion On Europe
A Map Of Where Traffic Accidents Occurred Between 2016 And 2019, In 48 States
A Population Density Map Of Illinois
Border Between China And Kazakhstan In Xinjiang Region
England, Right To Roam Map
If it makes you feel any better, we stand at 0% in the US! There are some areas with existing trails that cross private property, but very, very, very few. However, our national/state/county parks help make up for it.
The United States As James K. Polk Wanted It
Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country
1920 Australian Map Of Sheep
Most Common Country Of Birth For Residents Of Foreign Origin, Excluding Mexico
Percentage Of Vegetarians In Every State Of India
Map Of The Percentage Of Population Able To Speak French In The Eu By Country
Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900 (Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates (Bottom One)
Countries In Europe Where Escaping From Prison Isn’t A Crime
Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe
Switching Europe Around: The Population Of The Most Populous Country Goes To The Country With The Biggest Area, The Population Of The 2nd Most Populous Country Goes To The One With The 2nd Biggest Area, And So On
'it Is A Duty Towards Society To Have Children' % That Agree
Percentage Of Population That Feel Their Country Has Benefited From Eu Membership
Estimated Black Population In Europe By Country
I Made Gingerbread Cookies In The Shape Of Congressional Districts!
Most Common Foreign Nationalities In Prisons Of European Countries
Language Map Of Belgium
8 Ways To Divide The Netherlands
Today Joseph And Mary Would Have To Pass Through 15 Checkpoints To Get From Nazareth To Bethlehem. - Map
Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia - Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One
The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index
Taliban Government Has Inaugurated World Globe With Distorted Indian Map In Kabul
Map Of The Schengen Area As Of January 1st, 2023. Light Blue Countries Are De Facto Participating, And The Yellow Countries Are Committed To Joining In The Future. The Source Is Wikipedia
The State Of World Press Freedom
Map Of Counties Of Illinois Which Will And Will Not Be Enforcing Illinois's New Assault Weapon Ban
We can't fix the gun problem if we don't work together! As an Illinois resident, this angers me. A lot.