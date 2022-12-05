With so much information being thrown at us on a daily basis, it’s easy to lose focus and drift into apathy. Who cares about so many things at once, anyway?

No wonder more and more people are drawn to this old-time form of systematized information accompanied by great visualization. We’re talking maps. And not just dusty maps from your attic, but the most fascinating pieces that present things we know (and the ones we don’t!) in a refreshing light.

This subreddit has already earned its name as the ultimate destination for fans of cartography, so below we prepared a new batch of the most intriguing examples. After you’re done, be sure to check out more features of maps we did before here, here, and here.

There Is A Lake In Finland, That Looks Like Finland

A World Map Drawn By Ottoman Sailor Ali Macar Reis In 1567 (Considered The Most Accurate In The Time Period)

Ivo H
Ivo H
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's shockingly precise, considering the year of production.

Concentration Of Castles In Europe

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's a lot of castles. I didnt realise there were that many.

Obesity Rates In The USA vs. Europe

Americans Were Asked To Point To Iran On A Map

Curly potato
Curly potato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that more than one person thought it was in the UK 😂😂😅

I Rode My Bicycle 11,877 Miles Across Europe

Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even underwater. That's impressive.

Countries Where "Conversion Therapy" Is Still Legal

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's alarming at very least

In The Film Rat Race (2001), The First Cow Seth Green Hits Whilst Hanging From A Hot Air Balloon, Has A Map Of The World As Its Spots

Topography Of Europe

Which Country Has The Most Attractive People According To Europe

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting that every country (except Switzerland and Turkey) chose a Latin country. Edit: Switzerland chose a Latin country, while Italy didn't.

Estimated Average Age Of Young People Leaving Their Parental Household, 2019

Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's cause the housing market is crazy, prices are sky high.

Map Of All The Countries Of The Contiguous United States Carved From Over 3 Thousand Wooden Blocks

Has Russia Been At War With European Countries?

World's Population

Most Polluted Cities In The World On November 5, 2022

What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is everybody walking away from Poland? Did Poland say anything controversial again?

UN Vote To End US Embargo Against Cuba

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is why there needs to be no veto powers in the UN.

Most Popular Sport In Each Country

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one who googled for "Australian football" and "Gaelic football"? :)))

Countries That Have Been Bombed By The US

Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest, i expected more :))))

School Uniform Policy By Country

Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how Finland is like "Perkele, absolutely no school uniforms in our place!"

The State Of Democracy

Basil Sas
Basil Sas
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The U.S. are mislabeled. Should be total authoritarian - at present. Change, however, is coming. Necessary and drastic change.

World’s Most Surveilled Cities

A Map Of Every American City

Foxinamug
Foxinamug
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know strip malls and strip clubs are VERY different things, but I still can't help reading them the same when I see them together...

Poverty In South America

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

interesting, so it is getting worse?

Position Of The North Magnetic Pole Since 1590

Map Of Greek Island Chains

Number Of Universities In The Top 1000 In The Ranking 2023

Curly potato
Curly potato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's no point in the UK having loads of top universities if it's too f***ing expensive and complicated for anyone to get into them!

Land Doesn't Vote, People Do

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do those colours represent Democrats and Republicans? Which vote? Which year? What am I missing? Is it my head?

Most Common Baby Names In London, 2021

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was reading the names In black and thought what the hell are they naming their children

How Much Land Does Ukraine Still Controls In Russian Occupied Oblasts?

Un Vote Calling For Investigation Into Women's Rights And Human Rights Situation In Iran

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is relatively easy to explain. BRICS (Brazil, China, India, South Africa) doesn't like america policing the world, and so, it in general opposes american motions just to annoy the americans. Obviously, the islamic-majority countries also think the rest of the world should let them persist with islamic law. So they're also red/yellow. Hence, Green is just a symbol of whoever is politically allied to america.

How Much Trouble Lions Are Really In

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is somewhat misleading... the blue is game reserves. There would be near-zero lions left without game reserves.

A Map Of Every Chinese City

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Decorative highway interchange *snort*

Forests In Germany, 50 A.d. vs. Today

Where The Death Penalty Survives Around The World

Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm all for the death penalty for crimes against children.

1
Languages Spoken In China

Terrorist Attacks In Europe That Killed At Least One Person 1970-2015

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so, places where people want independence?

America

Nicholas Zaal
Nicholas Zaal
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you. I might be ignorant as a South African but I did not know the difference between these.

Chinese High-Speed Railway Map 2008 vs. 2020

Percentage Of iPhone Users In Europe

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

in other news, poorer countries can't afford overpriced phones. imagine that. /s ... Germany is surprising though. Maybe they just don't like americans for some reason.

Life Expectancy At Subnational Level

Lord Mysticlaw
Lord Mysticlaw
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a lot of purple... *Nervously laughs in South African*

2
Most Visited Tourist Attraction/Place In Every European Country

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do tourists really come to Norway to see Oslofjorden? There is nothing to see there, and it is in no way impressive. The fjords on the north-west coast on the other hand.....

The Countries In Blue Have A Smaller Population Than Uttar Pradesh (In Red, A State In India)

Where The World Wants To Move To

The Beginning Of National Anthems

Geolocation Of Anti-Muslim Tweets Around The World

Share Of People Who Trust Journalists In Their Country

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well at least the russians have some idea that their press is lying to them.

1
Countries That Have Us Military Bases

Jupiter Davis
Jupiter Davis
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Greenland is not a country. Denmark owns it.

My Dad's World Map Pencil Case From 1961

Homicide Rate In Europe

World Population Has Hit 8 Billion

Sheep Distribution In Europe (European Food Safety Authority)

Lord Mysticlaw
Lord Mysticlaw
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought this said sleep distribution 🤦🏻‍♀️

Number Of Prisoners Per 100000 People In Europe

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

poverty correlates with incarceration. Got it.

Map Of The US If It Had The Same Territorial/Population Concessions Demanded Of It As Ukraine: 15% Of Their Land Area And 25% Of Their Population

How Do You Say The Number 92

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone explain the Danish one to me? I'm Danish and have for the past fifty years or so, said 2 + 90, and now I'm worried I'm doing it wrong:)

Countries The United States Has Officially Declared War Against

juni
juni
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That in contrast to that other map that shows countries bombed by the USA is quite interesting. They bombed a lot of countries without a declaration of war. How does that look? What do you call such people?

People Who Think Forcing A Partner To Have Sex Should Not Be Illegal. Survey Around The EU

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, what? You frigging kidding me?

The Super Original And Not At All Boring Names Of The Portuguese Regions

Map Of The UN General Assembly Vote Results On The Territorial Integrity Of Ukraine From Russia

1918 American Map Of Hunger In Europe

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The USA did a hell of a job helping to raise the living standard in Europe. Tha