126 Fascinating Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World (New Pics)
With so much information being thrown at us on a daily basis, it’s easy to lose focus and drift into apathy. Who cares about so many things at once, anyway?
No wonder more and more people are drawn to this old-time form of systematized information accompanied by great visualization. We’re talking maps. And not just dusty maps from your attic, but the most fascinating pieces that present things we know (and the ones we don’t!) in a refreshing light.
This subreddit has already earned its name as the ultimate destination for fans of cartography, so below we prepared a new batch of the most intriguing examples. After you’re done, be sure to check out more features of maps we did before here, here, and here.
There Is A Lake In Finland, That Looks Like Finland
A World Map Drawn By Ottoman Sailor Ali Macar Reis In 1567 (Considered The Most Accurate In The Time Period)
Concentration Of Castles In Europe
that's a lot of castles. I didnt realise there were that many.
Obesity Rates In The USA vs. Europe
Americans Were Asked To Point To Iran On A Map
The fact that more than one person thought it was in the UK 😂😂😅
I Rode My Bicycle 11,877 Miles Across Europe
Countries Where "Conversion Therapy" Is Still Legal
In The Film Rat Race (2001), The First Cow Seth Green Hits Whilst Hanging From A Hot Air Balloon, Has A Map Of The World As Its Spots
Topography Of Europe
Which Country Has The Most Attractive People According To Europe
Interesting that every country (except Switzerland and Turkey) chose a Latin country. Edit: Switzerland chose a Latin country, while Italy didn't.
Estimated Average Age Of Young People Leaving Their Parental Household, 2019
That's cause the housing market is crazy, prices are sky high.
Map Of All The Countries Of The Contiguous United States Carved From Over 3 Thousand Wooden Blocks
Has Russia Been At War With European Countries?
World's Population
Most Polluted Cities In The World On November 5, 2022
What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe
Why is everybody walking away from Poland? Did Poland say anything controversial again?
UN Vote To End US Embargo Against Cuba
Most Popular Sport In Each Country
Countries That Have Been Bombed By The US
School Uniform Policy By Country
I love how Finland is like "Perkele, absolutely no school uniforms in our place!"
The State Of Democracy
World’s Most Surveilled Cities
A Map Of Every American City
Poverty In South America
Position Of The North Magnetic Pole Since 1590
Map Of Greek Island Chains
Number Of Universities In The Top 1000 In The Ranking 2023
There's no point in the UK having loads of top universities if it's too f***ing expensive and complicated for anyone to get into them!
Land Doesn't Vote, People Do
Do those colours represent Democrats and Republicans? Which vote? Which year? What am I missing? Is it my head?
Most Common Baby Names In London, 2021
I was reading the names In black and thought what the hell are they naming their children
How Much Land Does Ukraine Still Controls In Russian Occupied Oblasts?
Un Vote Calling For Investigation Into Women's Rights And Human Rights Situation In Iran
This is relatively easy to explain. BRICS (Brazil, China, India, South Africa) doesn't like america policing the world, and so, it in general opposes american motions just to annoy the americans. Obviously, the islamic-majority countries also think the rest of the world should let them persist with islamic law. So they're also red/yellow. Hence, Green is just a symbol of whoever is politically allied to america.
How Much Trouble Lions Are Really In
this is somewhat misleading... the blue is game reserves. There would be near-zero lions left without game reserves.
A Map Of Every Chinese City
Forests In Germany, 50 A.d. vs. Today
Where The Death Penalty Survives Around The World
Languages Spoken In China
Terrorist Attacks In Europe That Killed At Least One Person 1970-2015
America
Thank you. I might be ignorant as a South African but I did not know the difference between these.
Chinese High-Speed Railway Map 2008 vs. 2020
Percentage Of iPhone Users In Europe
in other news, poorer countries can't afford overpriced phones. imagine that. /s ... Germany is surprising though. Maybe they just don't like americans for some reason.
Life Expectancy At Subnational Level
That's a lot of purple... *Nervously laughs in South African*
Most Visited Tourist Attraction/Place In Every European Country
Do tourists really come to Norway to see Oslofjorden? There is nothing to see there, and it is in no way impressive. The fjords on the north-west coast on the other hand.....
The Countries In Blue Have A Smaller Population Than Uttar Pradesh (In Red, A State In India)
Where The World Wants To Move To
The Beginning Of National Anthems
Geolocation Of Anti-Muslim Tweets Around The World
Share Of People Who Trust Journalists In Their Country
well at least the russians have some idea that their press is lying to them.
Countries That Have Us Military Bases
My Dad's World Map Pencil Case From 1961
Homicide Rate In Europe
World Population Has Hit 8 Billion
Sheep Distribution In Europe (European Food Safety Authority)
Number Of Prisoners Per 100000 People In Europe
Map Of The US If It Had The Same Territorial/Population Concessions Demanded Of It As Ukraine: 15% Of Their Land Area And 25% Of Their Population
How Do You Say The Number 92
Countries The United States Has Officially Declared War Against
People Who Think Forcing A Partner To Have Sex Should Not Be Illegal. Survey Around The EU
The Super Original And Not At All Boring Names Of The Portuguese Regions
Map Of The UN General Assembly Vote Results On The Territorial Integrity Of Ukraine From Russia
1918 American Map Of Hunger In Europe
The USA did a hell of a job helping to raise the living standard in Europe. Tha