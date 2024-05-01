ADVERTISEMENT

With the rapid development of technology, people might easily assume that maps are gradually disappearing. However, they are still thriving in the digital age, only in a more refreshed and advanced form. Some are even transformed to keep us updated with population density or what the Earth will look like in millions of years. 

As a result, the World Wide Web is full of interesting and captivating maps that teach us something new and expand the way we see the world. Eager to share them with you, Bored Panda has collected the best ones that might make you see things from a different perspective. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

An Image Of GPS Tracking Of Multiple Wolves In Six Different Packs Around Voyageurs National Park Shows How Much The Wolf Packs Avoid Each Other's Range

An Image Of GPS Tracking Of Multiple Wolves In Six Different Packs Around Voyageurs National Park Shows How Much The Wolf Packs Avoid Each Other's Range

john3806 Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have observed humans long enough to know that, when groups cross over, disagreements and politics happen XD

#2

The Baltic Way. On 23 August 1989, Two Million People Joined Their Hands To Form A Human Chain Spanning 675.5 Km Across The Three Baltic States

The Baltic Way. On 23 August 1989, Two Million People Joined Their Hands To Form A Human Chain Spanning 675.5 Km Across The Three Baltic States

The protest was against the Soviet occupation, and to support the independence movements of the three States (2014).

SteO153 Report

#3

To Increase Local Tourism, Lithuania Has Made A Map With Magnets That You Can Only Find In Corresponding Cities

To Increase Local Tourism, Lithuania Has Made A Map With Magnets That You Can Only Find In Corresponding Cities

greycoconut Report

Nowadays, with the right tools, maps can be manipulated to present any information, which makes them that much more interesting and multifunctional. The majority of the maps we see on this list are cartograms that use some statistical data, such as population, survey results, or natural phenomena, and combine it with geographical location. 

While regular or topographical maps prioritize geographical accuracy in terms of shape, size, and location, cartograms rescale map regions to statistical data and try to maintain geographical features as far as possible. Besides, they are a powerful tool for presenting information effectively and raising awareness of important issues like substance abuse or world poverty.

#4

Tracking Of An Eagle Over A 20 Year Period

Tracking Of An Eagle Over A 20 Year Period

HDeo950 Report

jiggymajiggy avatar
African Dad
African Dad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I lived in Afghanistan for a year ~ probably the eagle trying to sound interesting at a party

#5

Hello! I Cross Stitch Earth Science Maps And Have Been Told They Belong Here. Great Lakes Bathymetry Is My Favorite So Far

Hello! I Cross Stitch Earth Science Maps And Have Been Told They Belong Here. Great Lakes Bathymetry Is My Favorite So Far

blondeboxshell Report

#6

No One Lives In The Green Part Of New Zealand,the Population Density There Is 0 People Per Km And That Is About 78% Of New Zealand Land

No One Lives In The Green Part Of New Zealand,the Population Density There Is 0 People Per Km And That Is About 78% Of New Zealand Land

Felixheifgwofbebrjwh Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would not mind going to NZ but I am wary of the Orc problem they had. Has it been sorted? I dislike any racism towards Hobbits.

Since they combine statistical and geographical information, they can also provide insight into patterns and trends in the world around us. Combining this with their aesthetic appeal makes them a great supplement for information in newspapers, magazines, and textbooks.
#7

Occupied Bald Eagle Nests In Wisconsin. 1974 vs. 2019. Growth Credited To The Clean Water Act

Occupied Bald Eagle Nests In Wisconsin. 1974 vs. 2019. Growth Credited To The Clean Water Act

zstahowiak Report

#8

When A Band Announces A World Tour

When A Band Announces A World Tour

esloubro Report

#9

The Earth Being Centered On Great Britain Is Arbitrary, So Here's A Map Centered On New Zealand

The Earth Being Centered On Great Britain Is Arbitrary, So Here's A Map Centered On New Zealand

ParadoxicalCabbage Report

This kind of visualization has been used for many years, with the first reference dating back to at least 1870. The earliest specimen of its kind was published in 1876 by French statistician and geographer Pierre Émile Levasseur, who created a series of maps representing European countries as squares. They were sized and arranged in order according to their area, population, and even national budget.

#10

US Watersheds

US Watersheds

MrAllOrNothing Report

#11

Japan, How Big It Is In Reality?

Japan, How Big It Is In Reality?

c0urso Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still not clear. Maybe show us some bananas for, you know, scale?

#12

This Is My Wedding Gift To My Wife

This Is My Wedding Gift To My Wife

We get married next Sunday. I used a woodburning kit to burn a map of all the states we have visited as a couple. We both love to travel and backpack do I want to to keep adding to it as we get older.

Doofinx Report

He created them as teaching aids, helping children realize the size of countries and their certain characteristics. However, his technique wasn’t able to catch on, and only a few similar maps appeared in many years.

The following notable development was made by Hermann Haack and Hugo Weichel, who presented election results for the German Reichstag in 1988. This time, creations alike soon emerged in the US, where they were introduced in the popular media after 1911. 
#13

Light Blue Is A Map As We Know It And Dark Blue Is The Actual Size Of Each Country

Light Blue Is A Map As We Know It And Dark Blue Is The Actual Size Of Each Country

aisbosseth Report

#14

The United States Of America: Alaskan Perspective

The United States Of America: Alaskan Perspective

Pariahdog119 Report

#15

After Tokyo 2020 This Map Remains The Same. All Men’s Water Polo Gold Medal Winners Since 2000 Were Born Inside This Circle

After Tokyo 2020 This Map Remains The Same. All Men’s Water Polo Gold Medal Winners Since 2000 Were Born Inside This Circle

ASR004 Report

The biggest challenge in producing them has always been drawing distorted shapes, which encouraged people to develop computer software to automate this process. Waldo R. Tobler invented one of the first algorithms in 1963 and since then a wide variety of them have emerged. Before his work cartograms were created by hand.
#16

A Map Of Finland's Bear Population, Made Up Of Bears

A Map Of Finland's Bear Population, Made Up Of Bears

Asmodeane Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The red bears, ready to defend the borders against Russia.

#17

Each Section Has 10% Of The World's Population

Each Section Has 10% Of The World's Population

AppleBiryani Report

#18

Where Penguins Are Found Naturally In The World

Where Penguins Are Found Naturally In The World

cheeseface35 Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not true. There are plenty of penguins in most corner shops and supermarkets here in the UK.

Today, they can be generated by a variety of algorithms, even though it’s still quite common to produce them manually.

By far the most popular one is an area cartogram, which distorts geographical location according to a chosen factor. Let’s take the total population, for example. In such a map, the size of a country is built using square grids, each representing 1 million people. The larger the total population of a place, the larger its area on the map.
#19

Map Of Regional Rug Patterns Of Iran

Map Of Regional Rug Patterns Of Iran

knownothingwiseguy Report

#20

My Great Grandpa Drew This Map Of Africa In The 1910’s. Thought You All Might Like It

My Great Grandpa Drew This Map Of Africa In The 1910’s. Thought You All Might Like It

zherper Report

#21

Rivers Of Italy

Rivers Of Italy

JoeFalchetto Report

The second type is a distance cartogram, which is used to display time and distance within a particular network. Such cartograms can usually be seen at subway or metro stations. Even though the distance between two stops might be much greater or far less than what’s shown on the cartogram, it still helps people move around.

#22

Tree Cover Map Of The Us

Tree Cover Map Of The Us

DrWendigo Report

#23

List Of Countries Mentioned Or Referred In The Bible

List Of Countries Mentioned Or Referred In The Bible

Erik_John09 Report

#24

The Longest Possible Train Travel In The World

The Longest Possible Train Travel In The World

matias90 Report

While a geographical map is helpful when you want to find your way around the world, a cartogram allows us to take a closer look at the inhabitants, natural phenomena, or language of a place—a side of it we might easily miss.

#25

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

orialairo Report

#26

Map Of Most Photographed Places In The World

Map Of Most Photographed Places In The World

the-70s-kid Report

#27

Existence Of Pangaea Proven With Evidence Of Similar Fossils Across Continents

Existence Of Pangaea Proven With Evidence Of Similar Fossils Across Continents

No_Woodpecker259 Report

Eager for more magnificent maps? Make sure to check out our previous publications featuring informative and unusual maps as well as maps that portray lesser-known facts about America
#28

There Is A Lake In Finland, That Looks Like Finland

There Is A Lake In Finland, That Looks Like Finland

Inutilmono Report

#29

Concentration Of Castles In Europe

Concentration Of Castles In Europe

MardukSyria Report

#30

The Most Efficient Route Between Every Springfield In The United States

The Most Efficient Route Between Every Springfield In The United States

GreenMobius Report

#31

Countries Which Offer Paid Maternity Leave And The Time They Provide For Expecting Mothers

Countries Which Offer Paid Maternity Leave And The Time They Provide For Expecting Mothers

No_Negotiation_7176 Report

#32

Europe Used To Look Like This, Before It United

Europe Used To Look Like This, Before It United

Over9000Holland Report

#33

Most Commonly Spoken Language In The Us After English And Spanish

Most Commonly Spoken Language In The Us After English And Spanish

AlpineEsel Report

#34

States With A Smaller Population Than Los Angeles County

States With A Smaller Population Than Los Angeles County

SwiftOryx Report

#35

Every State's Least Favorite State (According To My Instagram Followers)

Every State's Least Favorite State (According To My Instagram Followers)

matts41 Report

#36

Cheese Map Of Europe

Cheese Map Of Europe

dazzledvulture Report

grahamchapman avatar
Graham Chapman (He/He)
Graham Chapman (He/He)
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They missed out, Red Leicester, Double Gloucester, Oxford blue, Cornish Yarg, Wensleydale, Black Bomber, Blue Cheese, Cheshire Cheese, Shropshire blue, from the UK and many more!

#37

50 Percent Of Canadians Live South Of The Red Line

50 Percent Of Canadians Live South Of The Red Line

midlleeastcelts Report

#38

3D Render Topographic Map Of Europe

3D Render Topographic Map Of Europe

reddit.com Report

#39

To Combat The Threat Of Desertification Of The Sahel (The Region Immediately To The South Of The Sahara)

To Combat The Threat Of Desertification Of The Sahel (The Region Immediately To The South Of The Sahara)

The African Union is leading an initiative to plant the Great Green Wall, a 7,775 km (4,830 mi) belt of trees crossing the entire breadth of north Africa.

InkyScrolls Report

#40

Wolf Distribution In Italy From 1900 To 2020

Wolf Distribution In Italy From 1900 To 2020

Risingmagpie Report

waihi avatar
My O My
My O My
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whilst some think it's good many others dislike the comeback of the wolves not only to Italy but Austria and Germany too

#41

Closer To Paris Or To London?

Closer To Paris Or To London?

atlasova Report

#42

World Map Cantered On Antarctica

World Map Cantered On Antarctica

axeman_05 Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't be silly! Antarctica is a giant ice wall that surrounds our Flat Earth! Praise the Lizard overlords!

#43

United States Population Lines

United States Population Lines

AJgloe Report

#44

This Is Awesome

This Is Awesome

Physical-Order Report

#45

World Map Mural

World Map Mural

eveildancer Report

#46

United States Elevation Map

United States Elevation Map

blntdfam Report

#47

The Topography Of The Roman Empire, Ad 117

The Topography Of The Roman Empire, Ad 117

boytutoy Report

#48

Most Common Surname In The United States By State

Most Common Surname In The United States By State

some_dawid_guy Report

#49

More People Live Inside The Red Area Than The Grey Area

More People Live Inside The Red Area Than The Grey Area

lex52485 Report

#50

Size Comparison Between Australia And The United States

Size Comparison Between Australia And The United States

AJgloe Report

#51

Average Number Of Languages Spoken By The Eu Population

Average Number Of Languages Spoken By The Eu Population

JeannaLeavy Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1.6 for the UK? That is higher than I thought. A lot of us can barely manage English.

#52

Land Reclamation In The Netherlands

Land Reclamation In The Netherlands

Wrub229 Report

#53

D**g Overdose Deaths In The United States Per 100,000 Persons For 1999 And 2014

D**g Overdose Deaths In The United States Per 100,000 Persons For 1999 And 2014

redleaderryan Report

#54

Abstract World Map

Abstract World Map

CHWDP_2137 Report

#55

Private Jets Departing Arizona After The Super Bowl

Private Jets Departing Arizona After The Super Bowl

Logical_Scientist221 Report

