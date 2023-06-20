Sometimes words just don't cut it. Before the internet, artists used to make films or paintings to express what it's like to be ghosted or have a crush on someone. Luckily, all of that changed since the dawn of memes which help us translate universal feelings with a simple image.

However, since then, millions upon millions of uncurated memes have been bestowed upon us. Some of them great, some of them not so much. Which makes pages like "Relatable Memes" even more special, considering the effort it takes to be the connoisseur of memes, satisfying the needs of 1.4 million members. Below we have wrapped up the most relatable examples to brighten your day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

16points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I forgot to buy coffee and replaced it for black tea, so my day feels fake so far

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

15points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I only have one wish and that is to witness my funeral as a ghost, you're all invited

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

15points
POST
#4

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

15points
POST
#5

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

14points
POST
STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude, change your underwear!!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

14points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

me listening to me vent and realizing i am the problem

1
1point
reply
#7

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

14points
POST
Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got 99 problems, but a cat ain't one.

2
2points
reply
#8

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

13points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we can see you're surrounded by plastic, stop messing around

0
0points
reply
#9

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

12points
POST
#10

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

11points
POST
#11

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

11points
POST
#12

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

11points
POST
#13

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

10points
POST
#14

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

10points
POST
#15

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

10points
POST
#16

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

10points
POST
#17

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

9points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

….. and we’ve all done that.

0
0points
reply
#18

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

9points
POST
#19

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

9points
POST
#20

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

8points
POST
#21

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

8points
POST
#22

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

8points
POST
#23

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

8points
POST
#24

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#25

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#26

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#27

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#28

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#29

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In these times of uncertainty, it is always best to go back to sleep.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#31

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#32

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#33

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#34

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#35

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#36

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#37

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#38

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#39

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

7points
POST
#40

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
Brooklyn Roffman
Brooklyn Roffman
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a bff that I’ve known since preschool, we invite her an her brother to ALL of the family reunions and my dads company party’s. She’s family. No doubt about it

1
1point
reply
#41

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#42

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#43

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#44

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#45

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#46

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#47

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#48

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#49

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#50

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#51

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#52

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#53

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
#54

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn. That dog's cooler than I'll ever be. 🧐

0
0points
reply
#55

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

6points
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ALL THE TIME THEY JUST NEVER DO IT RIGHT

0
0points
reply
#56

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#57

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#58

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no flash can obscure Jennie's beauty

0
0points
reply
#59

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#60

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#62

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#63

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#64

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#65

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#66

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#67

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#68

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#69

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#70

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#72

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#73

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes

Relatable Memes (RM) Report

5points
POST
#74

Relatable-Funny-Memes-Jokes