Sometimes words just don't cut it. Before the internet, artists used to make films or paintings to express what it's like to be ghosted or have a crush on someone. Luckily, all of that changed since the dawn of memes which help us translate universal feelings with a simple image.

However, since then, millions upon millions of uncurated memes have been bestowed upon us. Some of them great, some of them not so much. Which makes pages like "Relatable Memes" even more special, considering the effort it takes to be the connoisseur of memes, satisfying the needs of 1.4 million members. Below we have wrapped up the most relatable examples to brighten your day.