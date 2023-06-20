116 Funny Memes That Are All Too Relatable, As Shared By This Facebook Group
Sometimes words just don't cut it. Before the internet, artists used to make films or paintings to express what it's like to be ghosted or have a crush on someone. Luckily, all of that changed since the dawn of memes which help us translate universal feelings with a simple image.
However, since then, millions upon millions of uncurated memes have been bestowed upon us. Some of them great, some of them not so much. Which makes pages like "Relatable Memes" even more special, considering the effort it takes to be the connoisseur of memes, satisfying the needs of 1.4 million members. Below we have wrapped up the most relatable examples to brighten your day.
This post may include affiliate links.
I forgot to buy coffee and replaced it for black tea, so my day feels fake so far
I only have one wish and that is to witness my funeral as a ghost, you're all invited
me listening to me vent and realizing i am the problem
we can see you're surrounded by plastic, stop messing around
In these times of uncertainty, it is always best to go back to sleep.
I have a bff that I’ve known since preschool, we invite her an her brother to ALL of the family reunions and my dads company party’s. She’s family. No doubt about it