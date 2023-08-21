The Internet Is Devastated After ‘Doge’ Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

As if the world has not lost enough legends over the last couple of months, the internet-famous Shiba Inu, better known as Cheems the viral ‘Doge’ dog, tragically passed away on Friday evening after undergoing surgery.

The news was confirmed by his owner through an emotional post on Instagram.

“Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8… He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery,” they wrote. They further revealed that multiple surgeries had been performed over the past six months leading up to this unfortunate event.

“Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now.”

Last Friday, it was reported that Cheems passed away at the age of 12 following a battle with cancer

Image credits: balltze

One of the memeiest pooches in history died after undergoing surgery

This bestest boy by the name of Balltze – not to be mistaken with the face of the original Doge meme – rose to fame in 2017 due to his unique expressions and apparent fondness for cheeseburgers, often humorously referred to as ‘cheemsburgers’ in memes.

The owner of Balltze urged fans not to be saddened but instead remember all the joy that 12-year-old Balltze brought into their lives.

“Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world.” They expressed hope that he would continue bringing happiness even after his departure from this world.

The outpouring of love following this announcement has been immense with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of how Cheems’ antics brightened up their days.

In a 2020 interview with Know Your Meme, Kathy, one of the owners of the dog, said that Balltze wanted his legacy to be “Memes fade, Doge is eternal. Remember me as ‘Balltze,’ not ‘Cheems’ or ‘cheemsburger,’ I’m just a Balltze.”

Meme-lovers paid their heartfelt tributes to Balltze