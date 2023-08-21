 The Internet Is Devastated After ‘Doge’ Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Internet Is Devastated After ‘Doge’ Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery
21points
Animals, Dogs

The Internet Is Devastated After ‘Doge’ Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

Ignas Vieversys and
Mantas Kačerauskas

As if the world has not lost enough legends over the last couple of months, the internet-famous Shiba Inu, better known as Cheems the viral ‘Doge’ dog, tragically passed away on Friday evening after undergoing surgery.

The news was confirmed by his owner through an emotional post on Instagram.

“Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8… He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery,” they wrote. They further revealed that multiple surgeries had been performed over the past six months leading up to this unfortunate event.

“Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now.”

Last Friday, it was reported that Cheems passed away at the age of 12 following a battle with cancer

The Internet Is Devastated After 'Doge' Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

Image credits: balltze

The Internet Is Devastated After 'Doge' Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

Image credits: balltze

One of the memeiest pooches in history died after undergoing surgery

The Internet Is Devastated After 'Doge' Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

Image credits: balltze

This bestest boy by the name of Balltze – not to be mistaken with the face of the original Doge meme – rose to fame in 2017 due to his unique expressions and apparent fondness for cheeseburgers, often humorously referred to as ‘cheemsburgers’ in memes.

The owner of Balltze urged fans not to be saddened but instead remember all the joy that 12-year-old Balltze brought into their lives.

“Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world.” They expressed hope that he would continue bringing happiness even after his departure from this world.

The Internet Is Devastated After 'Doge' Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

Image credits: balltze

The outpouring of love following this announcement has been immense with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of how Cheems’ antics brightened up their days.

In a 2020 interview with Know Your Meme, Kathy, one of the owners of the dog, said that Balltze wanted his legacy to be “Memes fade, Doge is eternal. Remember me as ‘Balltze,’ not ‘Cheems’ or ‘cheemsburger,’ I’m just a Balltze.”

Meme-lovers paid their heartfelt tributes to Balltze

The Internet Is Devastated After 'Doge' Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

The Internet Is Devastated After 'Doge' Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

The Internet Is Devastated After 'Doge' Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

The Internet Is Devastated After 'Doge' Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

The Internet Is Devastated After 'Doge' Meme Star, Cheems, Passes Away After Undergoing Surgery

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Little Johnny
Little Johnny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We will see you on the other side of the RAINBOW bridge!😥💔

3
3points
reply
POST
Little Johnny
Little Johnny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We will see you on the other side of the RAINBOW bridge!😥💔

3
3points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda