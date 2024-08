Members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ subreddit recently discussed signs that show that a person was raised right. From cleaning up after themselves to being polite to service workers, and beyond, their actions usually speak for themselves, so if you’re curious what people perceive as signs of good upbringing, scroll down to find their thoughts on the list below.

Many say actions speak louder than words, which is why telling people you can do something is not equal to actually doing it. That’s also why sometimes, when an individual does something, said action can speak a thousand words on their character or upbringing, either good or bad .

#1 One time, I drunk dialed my ex and I called the wrong number. It was this sweet old guy and we talked for an hour about how I shouldn’t call my ex and that I deserve better and how I just need to go to sleep and rest. I have no clue who this man is but I think about him often. He was a great human!

#2 I'm a high school teacher. When it comes to getting kids into pairs of groups there's always a bit of awkward tension. There's always a few kids who don't have any friends and then I have to put them in a group and risk a negative reaction which makes everyone uncomfortable. When students notice, without me saying anything, who the kids are without friends and immediately go over and ask to be their partner or invite to join their group.

#3 Throwing away their fast food rubbish at a shopping center food court. I have distanced myself from someone because they said "that's the cleaner's job" no. The cleaner's job is to wipe the tables down, it's not a sit in restaurant, throw your damn rubbish out.

#4 They are polite to minimum wage workers.

#5 They admit when they're wrong.

#6 They’re respectful to those with language barriers.

#7 How they treat animals and people who are vulnerable.

#8 Keeping trash in their pockets until they get to a trash can.

#9 How people treat other people who:

* Cannot possibly give them anything

* Are serving them



Also what they do when no one is looking, or when it would be unlikely they saw any consequences. (i.e. on anonymous forums on the Internet) 😂.

#10 Nothing on their phone is ever played out loud in a public space.

#11 When they’re at your house for dinner and they offer to help with the dishes.

#12 They don’t expect something in return.

#13 When they don’t talk badly about someone’s physical appearance.

#14 I was working at a grocery store gas station in Arizona during the height of the pandemic. One summer night, a customer came in and pointed out an elderly man sitting in a wheelchair near the back of the building.



Long story short, it is obvious that he was dumped there. He was far away from the assisted living facility where he was staying, had no idea where he was, and given the fact that it was 110 degrees, it was lucky that he was alive.



That lady who alerted us to him? She stayed the entire time, helped figure out where he was from (he didn't speak much English), and even called her kids to say "mom's not gonna be home for awhile." She finally left after he'd been loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital almost 2 hours later.



Whomever had dropped him off? Worst of humanity. This woman? She was raised right.

#15 When they wait for you to get in the house/building before they leave.

#16 I'll brag. My son was a waiter at a popular spot. A tourist paid with cash, left no tip. My son noticed the bill was stuck with another of the same value (like when they come out of the ATM) so it was obviously not a tip. He went out and ran after the man to give him the money back. His coworkers asked why he didn't keep it. He said simply "it wasn't mine". Love that kid.

#17 Offering to help with tasks as a guest at someone's house. A friend of my wife consistently offers to help prepare food and clean after I cook dinner. Fabulous dude with excellent parents.

#18 Knowing when to be kind and knowing when to be firm.

#19 Nothing. Sometimes the best people are good people not because their parents raised them that way, but because they used their parents as an example of how NOT to act.

#20 When a person you don't know willingly comes up to you when you're crying and tells you that everything will be okay and lets you talk.

#21 They give respect to people they both know and don't know rather demanding everyone earn that common decency from them.

#22 They stand up to shake hands.

#23 (Especially a dude) who can cook. It erases at least four red flags.

#24 If they wait to keep the door open so other people can pass! (Restaurants, Gas Stations, Stores)



Let me tell you that in my city the majority of the people don't do this or even say thank you 💀.

#25 They don't talk during the show at the movies or at plays.

#26 If they give you a ride somewhere and when dropping you off…watch to make sure you get in the door ok…they were raised right.

#27 Fill the tank when they borrow a car.

#28 I’m in my 30s and moved my dad up to where I live a few years ago. I came home from work one day and it was pouring rain. My dad had been waiting on the porch with an umbrella to walk me from my car so I would not get wet.

#29 I was back in my hometown riding the city bus, two middle school boys got on the bus and sat in the priority seating. After a little while the bus started filling, at one stop an elderly lady got on with a walker and a shopping bag. The two boys popped up to give her the seat and helped her with her things.

It may seem like a common thing, but I can guarantee it won't happen in my current city.

#30 The ability to show empathy, respect, and kindness towards others, regardless of their background or circumstances. They are often polite, considerate, and willing to lend a helping hand when needed. They also exhibit strong moral values and integrity in their actions and decisions.

#31 They are ok with giving someone else the spotlight.

#32 When they can win a game and lose a game both without turning into a f*****g a*****e.

#33 In a meeting, some of my kid’s (middle school) teachers told me that he thanks them as he exits class each day. That made me proud even though I’m not the one who directly taught him that.

#34 Specifically in men: someone who acts like the designated dad of every situation, making sure everyone’s alright and settled. Makes things less stressful and more enjoyable so no one else has to worry but him.



Either means they were raised very right, or that they were raised by very flighty parents and they had to raise themselves….

#35 They make their kids clean up all the toys they get out when they come to my house!

#36 My senior year in high school (96), my church youth group (which was run by probably the greatest history teacher ever) took a trip to DC. Man did we have a good time. Anyway, we were taking the Metro and I was sitting in a seat. At a stop people got on. One was a lady probably in her mid 50's. I stood up and offered her my seat. She thanked me and sat down. She look at me and said "You aren't from around here, are you?" I looked at Mr. Thompson and said, "No ma'am. We are from Alabama." I don't think I had ever seen him look that proud about anything. I bet I heard him tell that story 3 times while we were on that trip. I've never felt so good about doing the right thing. Here in Alabama, that is just something we are taught. I know, tooting my own horn, but I think that qualifies. Him being so proud of me is one of my all-time fondest memories.

#37 The ones that pay attention to the overlooked people in a group and include them in the conversation too instead of treating them like a background character.

#38 I bartend and worked in restaurants forever. When the ONE person in a group/party can help sort out tabs when everyone is lit, offer to help pay whatever is left, communicate appetizers properly, be kind in the midst of the chaos. Absolute gems.

#39 How someone handles making amends if they’ve caused harm. A lot of people wallow in shame when they’ve found out their actions caused pain. People who were raised right can sit in that discomfort, make the apology, and then hold themselves accountable.

#40 I was at the DMV getting my license renewed and this elderly man was talking to an agent about how he needed an uber. I guess someone called him a uber to get to the DMV but he had no idea how to do it himself. I don't use uber but my understanding is you have to have the app to get a ride. A very pretty lady next to me overheard this and offered to give the man a ride home after she finished up at the DMV. The man asked her where she lived and when she replied he said thats the opposite direction a good 20 mins out of your way.. The pretty lady simply said that's ok I just want you to make it home..



The elderly man also had a strong odor of poop. Like he may have had an accident. I simply looked at the pretty lady and said damn you are nice.. WAYYY nicer then me..



This was years ago and I still think about how pretty that lady is and how pretty her soul is.

#41 They fold the blankets or make the bed after sleeping over. Respectful of boundaries.

#42 A year after my mom died, in a moment of despair, I texted her a long message about how much I missed her and how sorry I was that we struggled to see eye to eye in her last months. I was distraught and wasn’t thinking clearly; it didn’t occur to me that her number may have been recycled. The new “owner” of her phone number texted me back and said something like, “Hey, you’ve got the wrong number, but I’m so sorry you’ve lost your mom. I’m sure she loved you and is watching over you”. I lost it. Good humans exist.

#43 Men that are mindful of women’s fear when alone and keep a respectful distance if they are in a situation where there are not many bystanders around.

#44 When in a social setting, they don't punch down when trying to be funny. Also, self deprecating humor can tell you a lot about a person.

#45 When you bring up a boundary of yours, and they genuinely listen. They don’t argue or try to push back, even after the conversation is over.

#46 Walking tiptoe on a wet floor when they pass the person mopping it. being respectful and nice to servers.