When it comes to narrow-minded, rude, and selfish people, usually, it’s all pretty noticeable at first sight – however, circling back to the whole “hidden characteristics” malarkey, some do an outstanding job masking their jerky selves. So, wouldn’t it be great to know the subtle signs that can help you identify the type of people that shouldn’t be a part of your life?

Humans are complex creatures. Some are like an open book, but there are also those whose personalities you won’t crack for months, if not years.

#1 When they talk s**t behind everyone's back but have what I like to call a sticky sweet personality to their face. I know some people like that

#2 when they promote toxic positivity. like the people that go "what are you depressed for? you're alive, you get to see the earth with your eyes." when you actually need professional help. one of my exes used to be like this, he would dismiss me everytime i told him that i might need to visit a therapist. he would tell me how being born and getting to live is a reason enough to not be depressed. after our breakup, i heard he used to and still promotes that therapy is useless. f**k you, i'm way better now that i took my anti depressants

#3 Never saying sorry. We are people. We make mistakes. And even if we didn't mean to, our words and behavior can hurt other people's feeling. Just say sorry and move on, it's not a big deal. But if someone is refusing to do so, it is a red flag to me.

#4 The Waiter Test. The person who is nice to you but isn't nice to the waiter isn't nice person. This also applies to cashiers, counter help, hotel clerks, custodians, security guards and everyone else in similar positions.



HOWEVER, don't apply the waiter test the first time you meet someone. Wait until they've been around you a few times and are comfortable in their skin around you. The first few times they are on their best behavior.

#5 Only nice to hot women, not average or ugly ones

#6 “I’m sorry you feel that way”

#7 Commenting on someone’s eating habits or laughing even to yourself when someone says something serious

#8 Every time you interact with them, you feel worse than before.

#9 They are very concerned with making sure you know they're a good person.

#10 If they disrespect people's boundaries, no matter how small or simple they are.

#11 I live in Los Angeles so this happens a lot but basically whenever you talk to somebody, and it’s all about them all the time. You give your point of view or interject something about yourself and they immediately dismiss it and go back to them.

#12 I’m a man but anyone who pressures you to take a condom off sucks. They don’t respect you and are light weight creepy. Keep that s**t wrapped up boys and girls don’t let anyone tell you what is and isn’t comfortable. Yes it is way worse with a condom on but if thems the rules that’s the rules.

#13 They always expect something in return, no matter what.

#14 My Ex slowly lost all of her friends over-time. She'd make new ones and then somehow burn those bridges too.



She also used to gossip and talk s**t about everyone she knew, including me. At least one friend who I never met thought I was scum because of what she said about me

#15 When they make everything about them.



An ex best friend and I used to work together, and used to car pool. I got made redundant and was so upset. I rang her to tell her the news, looking for comfort, and she said: ‘How am I supposed to get into work now?’



Should have walked then…it would have saved a lot of stress.



Edit: Guys, she was not neurodivergent, just an a*****e. I am riddled head to toe with ADHD, so I understand that sometimes our brains react a little differently.



We were friends for 7 years and it took me a long time to realise that all she cared about was herself. She used to break into my phone and read my messages, she read my diary, she would ghost me for days but kick off when I wasn’t available to see her…she even slept with my ex bf. The saddest part is that the friendship only fell apart when I gained self-respect and set some boundaries. She was a narcissist.



I know you have great intentions, but stop adding imaginary context when I am telling you this person was an almighty a*****e.

#16 What their friends are also like and how they interact with others/other people

#17 They put other people down as a 'way to show their affection'. I loved a girl who did that, and she turned out to be a stone cold a*****e, and a narcissist

#18 Sitting in someone else’s seat before a flight hoping it’s empty and then trying to convince you switch seats with them. Lady I’m 6’5 and paid extra for this aisle seat I’m not sitting in the middle.

#19 Being constantly late for my activities but ready on time for theirs

#20 They don't understand the importance of Parity in a relationship. You can't always take and never give.

#21 They are dismissive of people who can do nothing for them

#22 Constant interruption of anything you say or do.

#23 When they’re always the victim in conflicts with friends, coworkers, etc.

#24 Lots of political bumper stickers on their car.

#25 When they regularly make negative comments and claim it's just a joke or criticism. Usually about the way you dress, talk, etc.

#26 If they constantly use their trauma as an excuse for everything bad they're doing. Also, using trauma for guilt triping when they want to get something.

#27 Assuming the worst in others, generally. Doubly so if they use that assumed dog eat dog mentality to justify s****y behaviors. It means deep down, they care about themselves over anyone and anything else, and will act on that in their day to day.

#28 Politics is their personality

#29 Anything you say to them can and will be used against you, but subtly.

#30 They tell small lies. The kind you might pick up on and not mention cause it’s not anything big but when added up they can completely change the context of a situation

#31 - They have something bad to say about everyone.

- They have to tell you how nice, honest, smart, hardworking, etc they are.

- The second they get upset with someone they’re on a mission to ruin to their life.



Edit: okay I guess the last one isn’t so subtle unless they’re doing in a way where you don’t know it’s them.

#32 They tell you things about their other ‘friends’ that they should keep between them, it also means they’re telling your business to someone else



Edit: no, I’m not talking about venting about your own experiences with a person. I mean telling other people personal and intimate details about someone’s life. Or possibly specifically talking s**t about their friends (not smaller complaints but saying awful things about them)

#33 If someone makes fun of someone smiles or laughter. My mom used to tell me how werid my smile was and say it was annoying when I laughed it's a s****y thing to do.



Edit: thanks everyone for the support and I'm sorry to hear some of your stories. I also want to mention that there's a difference between disliking someone's laughter and making fun of it, I've personally heard laughs that I've thought were a bit strange but that thought stays in my head were belongs were it can only effect me.

#34 They say you’re wrong for getting upset at their wrong behavior.

#35 You feel the need to be careful with how and what you say to them because they'll twist words to make you sound like the bad guy. Too many "misunderstandings" can make you extremely conscious of yourself and make you walk on eggshells

#36 When they apologize during a conflict, they get angry if that doesn't immediately end the conflict because they never truly felt sorry and their only goal was to escape repercussion. This will become evident when the behavior they had apologized for keeps happening and never improves.



signed, someone who has been on both sides of this equation

#37 They cut in line

#38 They call everyone else crazy/ portray themselves as never doing anything wrong.

#39 Talking about how all their friends left them or that they were kicked out of multiple friend groups. It keeps happening for a reason.

#40 As a (mostly) reformed bad person who was raised by non-reformed bad people…



- they say whatever you want to hear on most occasions

- they genuinely show very little concern for your well being - to the point where you feel your emotions are an after thought

- there’s a double standard in the relationship (they can do things you can’t)

- you’ve caught them doing something really s****y but only once or twice so you forgive them

- they genuinely don’t notice when they do something harmful

- you find you’re always doing what they want to do

- you get promises of changed behavior, like a lot, but rarely see any change

- you feel insecure around them, like you’re always vying for their approval

- they have a past (which hey we all do, but it can not be a great sign sometimes)

- they TELL YOU (I have told many folks hey, I’m a bad person, and they’re like oh no I don’t believe you…)

- people warn you about them

- people tell you to get away from them

- their apologies are very half hearted and designed to end the conflict, they don’t understand why you can’t let things go but they don’t have to

- they make you feel bad about some fundamental part of your identity or who you are - you’re always aware of how you could be different or better in their eyes

- they disappear and come back

- they’re really vague about things that could be unflattering, the way they tell you about their past highlights the good about them or how they were a victim

- they are inconsistent in relationships (moving really fast, then being gone, etc.)

- you catch them in multiple lies

- they talk a LOT of s**t (they 100% talk s**t about you)

- they over compliment (you’re my favorite, etc)

- they’re only around when they need you for something

- no changed behavior after apologies

-excuses instead of apologies

- trying to make you feel bad for them



EDIT Oh and some other ones since this is blowing up:



- generally reckless behavior

- frequently changing friend groups

- uninterested in your life unless it’s drama or something they can use against you

- you find yourself frequently questioning them or yourself (did that really happen? Did I imagine it?)

- your version of anything is rejected in favor of their version

- you feel uneasy around them, but allegedly have no reason to

- they push your boundaries



I can’t stress enough that if they’re bad to other people, they WILL do those things to you. You are not the exception.



One of my favorite quotes is along the lines of if you see a “crazy” ex or something that’s going to be you eventually.



I could go on for a really long time.



That being said, on behalf of all bad people, a lot of it comes from significant trauma. If you can cause people that much pain and not care, usually you couldn’t attach to your caregiver in a normal way so you never learned empathy (my case) or you were taught to fear other people (my case) or you have severe substance use problems (my case) or a personality disorder (me again!!) or severe mental illness (it’s me, it’s just about me). Not all folks who have these things are bad people.



Watch out for people who need to be rescued as well.



The final thing I will say is that if you’re someone who grew up in an abusive environment, you’re usually gonna have an extra hard time on picking up on abuse or you’re gonna be drawn to folks who are abusive because you aren’t used to normal boundaries and it will feel like love because it’s what you know. That can be healed.

#41 Halfway through the grocery store, in the middle of the rice aisle, or somewhere equally warm, they suddenly decide they don't need the frozen / refrigerated item in their cart after all, and rather than returning it to where they found it, they instead choose to just leave it on the shelf. There is nothing preventing them from putting it back in the cooler / freezer, but they're actively making the choice to allow fish, raw meat, milk / ice cream, or whatever else to sit in the open air, and spoil.

#42 Honestly, trust your gut. If the person makes you feel uncomfortable, makes you feel unsafe, makes you feel like you can't trust them, trust that instinct. That is a sign.



Edit: Yes, any advice taken in extremis becomes bad advice. If you're anxious, you need to temper your gut. If you're racist or sexist or homophobic, then that pattern is probably very apparent to you, and you're ignoring it.

But it is true of any "subtle sign" that it might be misinterpreted, because you may not know the whole story. You're reading it through your own lens of experience, and requires some critical thinking to be contextualized. Mostly these subtle signs coalesce into a larger picture.