One of the greatest things about life is the unknown future that yet awaits to be uncovered. It moves, even when we stand still — it won’t stop, not even for a minute. As life throws a problem or two our way, finding humor in bad situations is the key to a good life. For this reason, situational humor is something of high value that few possess, but everyone should. Even if the problem is small, a good sense of humor will do more good than a dry one.

As problems pile up and start to soak into your everyday activities, it becomes harder to ignore them. For this reason, you need a great sense of humor that can act like a shield. Some react to a situation with a dry sense of humor. They see an uncomfortable situation and try to ignore it. But ignoring a problem only postpones it. To the rescue comes a dark sense of humor. The ability to turn a horrible situation into a joyful one isn’t the easiest one. But sometimes, when something is out of our control, remember the golden rule — it is what it is!

Laughter is the best medicine we have — a good old laugh will always be a solution to any problem. If you are in need of a good laugh, or want to cheer up a friend, you might want to take a look below at the bad situations people encountered and how relaxed they were about it. If a situation is relatable enough — be sure to upvote it. Also, comment down below if you would have reacted differently!