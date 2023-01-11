One of the greatest things about life is the unknown future that yet awaits to be uncovered. It moves, even when we stand still — it won’t stop, not even for a minute. As life throws a problem or two our way, finding humor in bad situations is the key to a good life. For this reason, situational humor is something of high value that few possess, but everyone should. Even if the problem is small, a good sense of humor will do more good than a dry one.

As problems pile up and start to soak into your everyday activities, it becomes harder to ignore them. For this reason, you need a great sense of humor that can act like a shield. Some react to a situation with a dry sense of humor. They see an uncomfortable situation and try to ignore it. But ignoring a problem only postpones it. To the rescue comes a dark sense of humor. The ability to turn a horrible situation into a joyful one isn’t the easiest one. But sometimes, when something is out of our control, remember the golden rule — it is what it is!

Laughter is the best medicine we have — a good old laugh will always be a solution to any problem. If you are in need of a good laugh, or want to cheer up a friend, you might want to take a look below at the bad situations people encountered and how relaxed they were about it. If a situation is relatable enough — be sure to upvote it. Also, comment down below if you would have reacted differently!

#1

Pulled Up The Carpets In Newly Purchased House To Find This

Pulled Up The Carpets In Newly Purchased House To Find This

AdamPowers22 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Previous owners were a nice, quiet, religious family.

#2

My Dog Chases Coyotes But Won't Go Pee In The Rain Unless I Cover Her With Plastic Bags

My Dog Chases Coyotes But Won't Go Pee In The Rain Unless I Cover Her With Plastic Bags

RphilRT Report

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We all have our fears. Spiders of any size=bad. Everything else=ok

#3

A Tree Fell On My Fence. Making The Best Of It While I Negotiate The Repair

A Tree Fell On My Fence. Making The Best Of It While I Negotiate The Repair

the_future_is_wild Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am imagining one of them "dogs" from Ghostbusters.

#4

But What About The Snakes?

But What About The Snakes?

Fuersties Report

Just Mer
Just Mer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is understandable in my opinion and I think my last 3 houses would agree :)

#5

We're Redoing Our Lawn. Recently We Began Killing Off All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign…

We're Redoing Our Lawn. Recently We Began Killing Off All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign…

csidlauskas Report

#6

I Had To Cut Down A Tree In My Yard And Now I Feel Bad

I Had To Cut Down A Tree In My Yard And Now I Feel Bad

wer190 Report

#7

My Friends Coworkers Make People Wear "The Box Of Shame" When They Tell Bad Jokes Or Ask Stupid Questions

My Friends Coworkers Make People Wear "The Box Of Shame" When They Tell Bad Jokes Or Ask Stupid Questions

kingofthekongo Report

Avery Reed
Avery Reed
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure thats just what one of my friends faces looks like

#8

My Dad Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horses Hair And Everyone's Pissed Off. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture From My Mother

My Dad Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horses Hair And Everyone's Pissed Off. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture From My Mother

btssmgss32412 Report

Milford Biggenson
Milford Biggenson
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see Sarah Jessica Parker went as Sia for Halloween.

#9

Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning

Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning

hot_controller Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should hang a goose at the bottom.

#10

I Came In To Find My Tortoise Like This

I Came In To Find My Tortoise Like This

Putting the clues together, it seems he pooped, got it stuck on his foot, ran in circles trying to get it off, and flipped over. Good job buddy.

Pigglepoo Report

Kat Friedrick
Kat Friedrick
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor lil guy, hope he is okay! They cannot turn back over without help.

#11

Barista Asked If She Could Make Me A “Surprise Coffee, Free Of Charge” And Comes Back With This

Barista Asked If She Could Make Me A “Surprise Coffee, Free Of Charge” And Comes Back With This

capt-nemo3 Report

#12

Someone In My Town Has Been Making The Best Out Of It Flooding

Someone In My Town Has Been Making The Best Out Of It Flooding

Reggie_Puddingsmith Report

Henry Russell
Henry Russell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when everythings going wrong around you but you dont care

#13

This Halloween I’m An Anti-Faxxer And There’s No Changing My Mind

This Halloween I’m An Anti-Faxxer And There’s No Changing My Mind

thatszamora Report

#14

The Vet Called And Asked If They Could Use A Pic Of Our Cat For Marketing Purposes While He Was In For Dental Surgery. I Said Sure! Then They Sent The Pic…

The Vet Called And Asked If They Could Use A Pic Of Our Cat For Marketing Purposes While He Was In For Dental Surgery. I Said Sure! Then They Sent The Pic…

PolyesterPantsuit Report

Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“I see things now, Sharon. I see the heat-death of the universe. I see the quantum foam that writhes at the base of all existence. I see… are those Greenies?!”

#15

My Dad Was The Only One At The Office Today, So He Made This Picture And Sent It To My Family

My Dad Was The Only One At The Office Today, So He Made This Picture And Sent It To My Family

an_intellectuaI Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Corporate Accounts Payable, Nina Speaking. JUST A Moment!" "I Was Told That I Could Listen To The Radio At A Reasonable Volume, From Nine To Eleven." "Uh Oh, Sounds Like Somebody’s Got A Case Of The Mondays!" “Oh, And Remember, Next Friday Is Hawaiian Shirt Day!" “I’m Going To Need Those TPS Reports ASAP. So, If You Could Do That, That’d Be Greaaaaat.”

#16

Corner Of My Thumb Got Cut Off By A Grinder. So Had To Make The Best Of A Bad Situation. I Give You Julius Thumb, Leader Of The Hand Empire!

Corner Of My Thumb Got Cut Off By A Grinder. So Had To Make The Best Of A Bad Situation. I Give You Julius Thumb, Leader Of The Hand Empire!

warman707 Report

#17

These 3 Businesses Go Together Like Peas In A Pod

These 3 Businesses Go Together Like Peas In A Pod

panthanator Report

CouchChihuahua
CouchChihuahua
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dam i was reading the posters on the shop when y’all were staring at the names

#18

Talk About Making The Best Of A Bad Situation (Charlestown, MA)

Talk About Making The Best Of A Bad Situation (Charlestown, MA)

h0meless_j0e Report

Milford Biggenson
Milford Biggenson
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What people think Canada is like in July

#19

My Kid Did This Portrait Of Me Over 10 Years Ago. I Still Look The Same

My Kid Did This Portrait Of Me Over 10 Years Ago. I Still Look The Same

10fletcher Report

#20

I Didn't Think I'd Actually Lose In A Hide A Seek Game With My Nephew... (Told Him To Pose For A Pic)

I Didn't Think I'd Actually Lose In A Hide A Seek Game With My Nephew... (Told Him To Pose For A Pic)

NOCHNOY_ Report

#21

Friend Of A Friend's Pooch Dragged The Sprinkler In Through The Doggy Door

Friend Of A Friend's Pooch Dragged The Sprinkler In Through The Doggy Door

Spinolio Report

Henry Russell
Henry Russell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

once my dog was stand on my brother because his window was open. my brother didnt like it because it hurt. so he thought that if he shut the window my dog will go. he shut the window but my dog then pressed on the button that opens the window and got back to standing on him

#22

My Cousins Have Alopecia Universalis And An Excellent Sense Of Humor

My Cousins Have Alopecia Universalis And An Excellent Sense Of Humor

xochequetsal Report

#23

I Came In My Kitchen To Find A Lizard Using A Sponge As A Raft In The Sink

I Came In My Kitchen To Find A Lizard Using A Sponge As A Raft In The Sink

bassmansrc Report

#24

It’s Not The Years, It’s The Mileage But These Positive People And Their Cars Have Lots Of Life Left

It’s Not The Years, It’s The Mileage But These Positive People And Their Cars Have Lots Of Life Left

CalWat Report

Bi Frog
Bi Frog
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait wait I need those but my car doesn't have any dents

#25

My Window Cracked So I Fixed It The Only Way I Know How

My Window Cracked So I Fixed It The Only Way I Know How

SmellyShmitzel Report

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

while it does look cool its not at all accurate

#26

As I Snapped The Selfie, I Told Samuel L. Jackson To Pose How He Really Felt About Doing These Kinds Of Things

As I Snapped The Selfie, I Told Samuel L. Jackson To Pose How He Really Felt About Doing These Kinds Of Things

mobyrich Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Get your selfie taking a*s out of my face you mother f****r! I've got some snakes to deal with."

#27

My Dad And His Morbid Sense Of Humor Make Their Way To The Family Reunion

My Dad And His Morbid Sense Of Humor Make Their Way To The Family Reunion

ohbear64 Report

Milford Biggenson
Milford Biggenson
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was true. Dad went out for cigarettes immediately after the photo and never came back.

#28

Guys Who Came To Fix My Car Are Watching A Tutorial.... To Fix The Car

Guys Who Came To Fix My Car Are Watching A Tutorial.... To Fix The Car

KILL_VELLA Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yea..... Nop, you don't Touch my car, if you need to watch a turorial 1st, sorry, that i can also do, and i don't because i don't trust myself not to f**k up, my mechanic's have to know what they are doing widout frikking " YouTube "

#29

Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary

Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary

Long_live_Broctune Report

Milford Biggenson
Milford Biggenson
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, isn’t our anniversary next year?

#30

My Brother Who Lives A Few States Away Sent Me A Letter Through The Mail

My Brother Who Lives A Few States Away Sent Me A Letter Through The Mail

mylesk21 Report

Bi Frog
Bi Frog
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is pure brotherly affection right there

#31

Local Wendy’s Meets Its End

Local Wendy’s Meets Its End

anotherguy252 Report

#32

What Was The Most Passive Aggressive Email You Received From A Professor?

What Was The Most Passive Aggressive Email You Received From A Professor?

davidhalston Report

Milford Biggenson
Milford Biggenson
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

David finally received his PhD in Sarcasm. Or wait, did he?

#33

Someone At A Festival Offered Me A Little Bag Of Coke

Someone At A Festival Offered Me A Little Bag Of Coke

BGFlyingToaster Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Yo man, hit me up with a little of that coke”

#34

My Dad Makes My Step Mom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record Breaking Low Temperatures

My Dad Makes My Step Mom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record Breaking Low Temperatures

PM_ME_YOUR_BEARDD Report

Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really want one of his Very Hot, Hot Tacos.

#35

The Effect Of Tinder On Roommate Relations

The Effect Of Tinder On Roommate Relations

palegeo Report

Spunky Girl
Spunky Girl
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Modern problems require modern solutions!

#36

The Most Scariest Ghost Of Them All

The Most Scariest Ghost Of Them All

nyl2k8 Report

Just Mer
Just Mer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

now imagine if read receives are on.

#37

When My Daughter's Rat, "Wasabi Bobby", Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort

When My Daughter's Rat, "Wasabi Bobby", Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort

atodaso Report

#38

Thought You Might Enjoy This. This Is The Norwegian Word For 'Speed Bumps'

Thought You Might Enjoy This. This Is The Norwegian Word For 'Speed Bumps'

huttifnutti Report

#39

What A Confusing Sign

What A Confusing Sign

vagabond0977 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to injure an elderly child, is that okay?

#40

Didn't Have Time To Read It I Guess

Didn't Have Time To Read It I Guess

PhoneDojo Report

#41

There's No Bad Weather, Just Bad Attitude

There's No Bad Weather, Just Bad Attitude

redchindi Report

#42

"Why Won't The Doors Unlock?"

"Why Won't The Doors Unlock?"

Lightningc0d Report

Spunky Girl
Spunky Girl
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least they said sorry....

#43

The Fourth Largest City Of Sweden, Uppsala, Is Currently Flooded. The Swedes Aren’t That Concerned

The Fourth Largest City Of Sweden, Uppsala, Is Currently Flooded. The Swedes Aren’t That Concerned

PpelTaren Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well...it isnt that currently. Had to check as it is winter here and most impressive had people bathed. Flooding was in july 2018, but the did indeed enjoy it!

#44

Renovating The House, Decided To Put This In The Wall Before Its Boarded Up So I Can Give The Next Person Who Renovates The House A Heart Attack

Renovating The House, Decided To Put This In The Wall Before Its Boarded Up So I Can Give The Next Person Who Renovates The House A Heart Attack

BugsyShort Report

#45

The Struggle Of Being A Southeast Asian In The Netherlands

The Struggle Of Being A Southeast Asian In The Netherlands

shyness10 Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol reminds me a movie..... Oh yes " Jack the Giant Slayer " lol

#46

Replaced My Little Sisters Graduation Photo With One Of The Supreme Leader 3 Weeks Ago. Dad Still Hasn’t Noticed

Replaced My Little Sisters Graduation Photo With One Of The Supreme Leader 3 Weeks Ago. Dad Still Hasn’t Noticed

PM_ME_UR_TAINTT Report

Beautys solace
Beautys solace
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

did this at work, a month passed before I gave up and changed it back. then someone asked if someone was moving the pictuers about

#47

Optimistic Goose

Optimistic Goose

nomdeweb Report

Henry Russell
Henry Russell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we should learn a thing or too from that goose

#48

I Too Enjoy Grammar Jokes. Too Bad We Had To Take It Down

I Too Enjoy Grammar Jokes. Too Bad We Had To Take It Down

mrvonfluffykins Report

LH25
LH25
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I saw that sign.

#49

My Nephew Said "I Think The Milk's Gone Bad."

My Nephew Said "I Think The Milk's Gone Bad."

xXenemyunknownXx Report

#50

Military Veteran Buddy Of Ours Has A Great Sense Of Humor

Military Veteran Buddy Of Ours Has A Great Sense Of Humor

d0m1ng4 Report

#51

Spotted At My Local McDonald's. I Feel Uhhhh... Mocked

Spotted At My Local McDonald's. I Feel Uhhhh... Mocked

SergantSukul Report

#52

This Is How You Capitalize On A Bad Situation

This Is How You Capitalize On A Bad Situation

Harmanizer Report

#53

Humor In The Times Of Corona

Humor In The Times Of Corona

nuthin_to_it Report

#54

German Paramedics Being Funny

German Paramedics Being Funny

morris_maaa Report

#55

Celebrating My First Divorceversary And The Office Girls Bought Me A Cake

Celebrating My First Divorceversary And The Office Girls Bought Me A Cake

Versaton Report

#56

Gotta Make The Best Out Of The Worst Situations

Gotta Make The Best Out Of The Worst Situations

virgin_thx_2_reddit Report

#57

Making The Best Out Of A Bad Situation

Making The Best Out Of A Bad Situation

Whoshabooboo Report

Yourname942
Yourname942
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It almost looks like a horse's head facing east

#58

A Heater Melted A Hole In My Trashcan So I Got Creative

A Heater Melted A Hole In My Trashcan So I Got Creative

panjadotme Report

#59

This Hotel Has Clear Instructions For An Emergency Situation

This Hotel Has Clear Instructions For An Emergency Situation

Pirate_Redbeard Report

#60

My Friend's Red-Haired Daughter Has A Self-Deprecating Sense Of Humor, She Put This In The Fridge

My Friend's Red-Haired Daughter Has A Self-Deprecating Sense Of Humor, She Put This In The Fridge