Laughter Is The Best Medicine And These 98 Bad Situations Prove It
One of the greatest things about life is the unknown future that yet awaits to be uncovered. It moves, even when we stand still — it won’t stop, not even for a minute. As life throws a problem or two our way, finding humor in bad situations is the key to a good life. For this reason, situational humor is something of high value that few possess, but everyone should. Even if the problem is small, a good sense of humor will do more good than a dry one.
As problems pile up and start to soak into your everyday activities, it becomes harder to ignore them. For this reason, you need a great sense of humor that can act like a shield. Some react to a situation with a dry sense of humor. They see an uncomfortable situation and try to ignore it. But ignoring a problem only postpones it. To the rescue comes a dark sense of humor. The ability to turn a horrible situation into a joyful one isn’t the easiest one. But sometimes, when something is out of our control, remember the golden rule — it is what it is!
Laughter is the best medicine we have — a good old laugh will always be a solution to any problem. If you are in need of a good laugh, or want to cheer up a friend, you might want to take a look below at the bad situations people encountered and how relaxed they were about it. If a situation is relatable enough — be sure to upvote it. Also, comment down below if you would have reacted differently!
Pulled Up The Carpets In Newly Purchased House To Find This
My Dog Chases Coyotes But Won't Go Pee In The Rain Unless I Cover Her With Plastic Bags
A Tree Fell On My Fence. Making The Best Of It While I Negotiate The Repair
But What About The Snakes?
We're Redoing Our Lawn. Recently We Began Killing Off All Our Grass. I Didn’t Want Our Neighbors To Think We Were Neglectful Homeowners, So I Made A Sign…
I Had To Cut Down A Tree In My Yard And Now I Feel Bad
My Friends Coworkers Make People Wear "The Box Of Shame" When They Tell Bad Jokes Or Ask Stupid Questions
My Dad Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horses Hair And Everyone's Pissed Off. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture From My Mother
Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning
I Came In To Find My Tortoise Like This
Putting the clues together, it seems he pooped, got it stuck on his foot, ran in circles trying to get it off, and flipped over. Good job buddy.
Poor lil guy, hope he is okay! They cannot turn back over without help.
Barista Asked If She Could Make Me A “Surprise Coffee, Free Of Charge” And Comes Back With This
Someone In My Town Has Been Making The Best Out Of It Flooding
This Halloween I’m An Anti-Faxxer And There’s No Changing My Mind
The Vet Called And Asked If They Could Use A Pic Of Our Cat For Marketing Purposes While He Was In For Dental Surgery. I Said Sure! Then They Sent The Pic…
My Dad Was The Only One At The Office Today, So He Made This Picture And Sent It To My Family
Corner Of My Thumb Got Cut Off By A Grinder. So Had To Make The Best Of A Bad Situation. I Give You Julius Thumb, Leader Of The Hand Empire!
These 3 Businesses Go Together Like Peas In A Pod
Talk About Making The Best Of A Bad Situation (Charlestown, MA)
My Kid Did This Portrait Of Me Over 10 Years Ago. I Still Look The Same
I Didn't Think I'd Actually Lose In A Hide A Seek Game With My Nephew... (Told Him To Pose For A Pic)
Friend Of A Friend's Pooch Dragged The Sprinkler In Through The Doggy Door
My Cousins Have Alopecia Universalis And An Excellent Sense Of Humor
I Came In My Kitchen To Find A Lizard Using A Sponge As A Raft In The Sink
It’s Not The Years, It’s The Mileage But These Positive People And Their Cars Have Lots Of Life Left
My Window Cracked So I Fixed It The Only Way I Know How
As I Snapped The Selfie, I Told Samuel L. Jackson To Pose How He Really Felt About Doing These Kinds Of Things
My Dad And His Morbid Sense Of Humor Make Their Way To The Family Reunion
Guys Who Came To Fix My Car Are Watching A Tutorial.... To Fix The Car
Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary
My Brother Who Lives A Few States Away Sent Me A Letter Through The Mail
Local Wendy’s Meets Its End
What Was The Most Passive Aggressive Email You Received From A Professor?
Someone At A Festival Offered Me A Little Bag Of Coke
My Dad Makes My Step Mom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record Breaking Low Temperatures
The Effect Of Tinder On Roommate Relations
The Most Scariest Ghost Of Them All
When My Daughter's Rat, "Wasabi Bobby", Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort
Thought You Might Enjoy This. This Is The Norwegian Word For 'Speed Bumps'
What A Confusing Sign
There's No Bad Weather, Just Bad Attitude
"Why Won't The Doors Unlock?"
The Fourth Largest City Of Sweden, Uppsala, Is Currently Flooded. The Swedes Aren’t That Concerned
Renovating The House, Decided To Put This In The Wall Before Its Boarded Up So I Can Give The Next Person Who Renovates The House A Heart Attack
The Struggle Of Being A Southeast Asian In The Netherlands
Replaced My Little Sisters Graduation Photo With One Of The Supreme Leader 3 Weeks Ago. Dad Still Hasn’t Noticed
