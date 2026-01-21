ADVERTISEMENT

Sarcastic remarks may not land well in a serious conversation. At best, you will receive dirty looks in return. The worst-case scenario? That could be a free-for-all, depending on the person’s mood or state of mind. 

It’s an entirely different scenario if you contextualize said remarks as jokes. You may get a laugh and even gain a new friend if you have the same sense of humor. If this is your brand of comedy, you will likely get a kick out of these posts from the Memenist Instagram page

We’ve collected some of the memes from the account that are likely to draw laughter while raising some eyebrows. 

#1

The Right Kind Of Predator Mentality 💀

Screenshot of a humorous social media post about finding a vengeful married woman willing to sell her husband's tools cheap.

betterthanfeminists Report

    #2

    Know Your Customer !

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about rebranding food to make a toddler eat it, funny screenshots distraction theme.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #3

    That’s The Aim

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing personal views on work-life balance and lifestyle from funny screenshots collection.

    omgsidewalks Report

    Experts have already established the connection between intelligence and humor. Many argue that processing humor, especially dark and spicy humor, requires cognitive and emotional abilities.
    #4

    Life Lesson

    Screenshot of a funny tweet joking about relationships, shared as part of 100 funny screenshots to distract you.

    Ambar_SIFF_MRA Report

    #5

    2026 Got Me Like

    Funny screenshot of a Twitter conversation humorously discussing iPhones and paying rent to distract from responsibilities.

    quesadaaa_ Report

    #6

    You Go Girl !

    Young woman smiling in a colorful classroom, capturing a funny screenshot to distract from responsibilities.

    Dri_Wit Report

    But how exactly does the brain process a joke, for example? According to researchers, it involves a three-stage theory. In order for a person to comprehend a joke, they must: 

    1. Mentally represent the joke's setup.
    2. Detect a dissonance in multiple interpretations.
    3. Resolve that dissonance by appreciating the funny interpretations while also inhibiting the unfunny, literal ones. 
    #7

    My Idea Of Being Rich

    Tweet screenshot discussing the real meaning of a rich life in a humorous and relatable way for funny screenshots.

    bluewmist Report

    #8

    Stay Humbled, Little One

    Screenshot of a funny social media post showing a clever revenge story to distract you from your responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #9

    Unconventional Flirting

    Funny screenshot of a text conversation with a pirate treasure pun and a dark twist to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    Many of the memes you will see on this list lean toward the darker kind, mostly with hints of sarcasm. Experts describe this as aggressive humor, a style incorporated by insult comedians like the great Don Rickles. 

    According to University of Western Ontario psychology professor Dr. Julie Schermer, people with an aggressive humor style are less likely to feel lonely because they rely on group dynamics to roast others. 
    #10

    I Thought Highly Of Myself

    Funny screenshot of a tweet humorously suggesting grocery stores should add baskets in the middle for overestimating carrying capacity.

    BigBearF1 Report

    #11

    Me Irl

    Two men chatting outside near a dog named Steve, sharing a funny screenshot about confusing dog and owner names.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #12

    Why Not

    Funny screenshot of a boyfriend washing dishes while jokingly asking work-related questions to a glass underwater.

    amarakaran Report

    On the opposite end of the spectrum from aggressive humor is self-enhancing humor. As the name suggests, it’s about being able to laugh at yourself and the absurdities around you. 

    According to Dr. Schermer, people who embrace this type of humor are less likely to show signs of depression and loneliness and have better relationships with others.
    #13

    Fun Police !!

    Funny screenshot of a tweet humorously describing a late-night neighbor ringing the doorbell while playing the drums.

    mariana057 Report

    #14

    That's A Bait Question To Get You To Volunteer Information

    Social media screenshot showing a funny conversation about being pulled over and questioning car use humor.

    surehyper Report

    #15

    Answer The Door And Let Them Know, Maybe ?

    Couple arguing angrily outside a house with a funny screenshot about a neighbor pouring water on a cat.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    If self-enhancing humor is what you want to develop for yourself, Dr. Schermer has one tip: learn to love yourself. 

    "The individual needs to be aware of and avoid concentrating on putting themselves down in the situation that they are recalling," she stated.
    #16

    Sometimes I Wonder If Cats And Dogs That Are Born In July Just Think That The World Will Continually Get Darker And Colder Forever Until They Find Out About Spring

    Funny screenshot showing a tweet about a dog confused by a whole fir tree inside, highlighting humor and distractions.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #17

    Yearn For The Urn

    Elderly woman with glasses holding a plant pot, paired with a funny screenshot about a police warrant and ashes.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #18

    It Would Seem The Chosen One Has Not Been Flossing

    Tweet screenshot showing a funny story of someone nicknamed The Chosen One at the dentist, a funny screenshot example.

    DanWilbur Report

    #19

    That’s Why I Came To You Guys !

    Screenshot of a funny social media post humorously commenting on banks and loan repayment struggles.

    mariana057 Report

    #20

    Proud !

    Tweet screenshot from Mxim humorously saying they created opportunities to waste money, a funny screenshot to distract you.

    sugeezy Report

    #21

    Always !

    Funny screenshot of a humorous tweet about two types of people on vacation, perfect for distraction and entertainment.

    DalRotiForLife Report

    #22

    That’d Be Me 😭

    Funny screenshot of a father having an emotional meltdown over donating his daughter's Legos, with kids comforting him.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #23

    Group chat with multiple Joshes planning a humorous name fight, a funny screenshot to distract from responsibilities.

    memenist.official Report

    #24

    Andrew Tate The Great Conqueror 🤡

    Twitter exchange showing a funny screenshot with a humorous reply to distract you from your responsibilities.

    mikemajlak Report

    #25

    A $25 Dollar Pizza Gotta Taste Like The Best Pizza In The World

    Funny screenshot of a Twitter exchange between Domino’s Pizza UK and No Context Brits about pizza cost and a joke prompt.

    NoContextBrits Report

    #26

    You Can Do It, Girl!

    Large snake on toilet seat in bathroom with funny screenshot about gender equality and household roles.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #27

    Venezuela’s President Got Bamboozled

    Man wide awake in bed with a shocked expression, a funny screenshot to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #28

    The Only Billionaire Who Paid Their Tax

    Woman holding oversized lottery check for 492 million in funny screenshots to distract you from responsibilities

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #29

    The Hero We Thought We Didn’t Need

    Screenshot of a humorous tech support tweet shared to distract from responsibilities with funny screenshots.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #30

    Hurts ;_;

    Reddit thread screenshot showing a funny comment about childhood lies, part of funny screenshots to distract users.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, she wasn't lying persae...

    #31

    Gotta Be Rich To Have Kids These Days

    Funny screenshot from social media about plants, pets, and kids sparking humorous online conversation and reactions.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #32

    I Have Found A Customer 😭

    Funny screenshot of an email from a laptop thief apologizing and returning a research proposal to distract from responsibilities.

    Zweli_Thixo Report

    #33

    This Level Of Petty!

    Funny screenshot of a Reddit post about cutting parents off Netflix to avoid responsibility and family drama.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #34

    Boss Move

    Woman in pink suit holding a sparkler celebrating with confetti and a funny screenshot about office humor and salaries.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #35

    Funny screenshot of a humorous tweet about introverts hoping for love to teleport into their living room.

    suchnerve Report

    #36

    Humorous screenshot featuring a parody quote about job application efforts, illustrating funny screenshots to distract users.

    memenist.official Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a funny tweet questioning if anyone has felt alive since the fake 2012 world ending prediction.

    memenist.official Report

    #38

    Funny screenshot of a text conversation where one person calls another weirdo and they jokingly reply back.

    memenist.official Report

    #39

    Peak Sibling Behaviour

    Funny screenshot of a birthday poll with options nothing, absolutely nothing, and my sister is my gift, causing distraction.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #40

    *without Tipping

    Brown paper bag, foil-wrapped burger, cup of fries, and drink on a table illustrating 100 funny screenshots distraction.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #41

    When You Add One Banana And Suddenly Every Other Fruit Becomes A Background Character

    Comment humorously describing a banana as an aggressive fruit that dominates smoothie blends, funny screenshots.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #42

    Yes That Too, Jeremy 😭

    Funny screenshot of a Twitter conversation about dating challenges, showing humorous and sarcastic replies to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #43

    Aura++

    Pilot with sunglasses standing by jet and a funny social media screenshot about pilots' aura and confidence at airport.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #44

    Fair Enough

    Young man smirking while holding a funny screenshot joke, showcasing humor to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #45

    Men Too Can Be Pampered

    A man smiling behind a bouquet of flowers with a funny screenshot about romantic ideas and men.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #46

    Owner Got No Chill

    Group of men laughing while viewing a funny screenshot of a one-star review and witty owner response.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #47

    Hurts ;_;

    Couple under umbrella with a funny screenshot about dating and struggling guy to distract you from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #48

    The Consequences

    Man in a gray suit sitting at a restaurant table with a funny social media post about restaurants and washing dishes.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #49

    Me Trying To Help Others

    Man wearing headphones on airplane helping woman with in-flight screen, showing funny screenshots to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #50

    That’s Brutal !

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about fake positive Glassdoor reviews causing hiring issues.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #51

    Well Played…

    Funny screenshot of a bank teller story where an old lady cleverly handles a cash withdrawal request in a humorous way.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #52

    Reminds Me Of Double Income, No Kids

    Funny screenshot of a Twitter exchange about parenting challenges, highlighting humor in daily responsibilities and distractions.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #53

    Amen

    Couple toasting with champagne at a restaurant paired with a funny screenshot about marriage and reading menus.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #54

    I Mean, It’s Subjective

    Actor smoking with a humorous screenshot about Karens on delayed flights and $200 vouchers for funny screenshots.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #55

    Workplace Etiquette

    Two men reacting with frustration behind a funny screenshot about rich people’s changing expressions and thrift shopping, a humorous distraction.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #56

    I Forgot My Work Password Last Christmas

    Funny screenshot showing a tweet about holiday days and "The Void" confusing people after Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #57

    Bro’s Not Coming Home 😭

    Plate with a plain cooked meat, corn, shredded cheese, and cauliflower, a funny screenshot about home cooked dinner.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #58

    I Bet Uncle’s Got Something To Tell Too

    Two women laughing and chatting over coffee outdoors with a funny screenshot of a viral tweet about anxiety and divorce.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #59

    Yup, I Can Vouch For That

    Funny screenshot of a social media exchange joking about the meaning of GPT with playful and distracting comments.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #60

    Man in two scenes humorously captioned about having a Masters in electrical engineering then working at Baskin-Robbins, funny screenshots.

    memenist.official Report

    #61

    Screenshot of Squidward from SpongeBob looking annoyed with caption about customers arriving early, a funny screenshot to distract you.

    memenist.official Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from Internet Explorer claiming to be faster, fitting funny screenshots theme.

    memenist.official Report

    #63

    Glowing outline of a human figure leaving a solid body, illustrating funny screenshots about distraction and responsibilities.

    memenist.official Report

    #64

    Teenager complaining about lack of sleep while secretly staying up late on phone, a funny distraction meme screenshot.

    memenist.official Report

    #65

    Funny screenshot of a text exchange where someone jokes about DM’ing Beyoncé, highlighting humor to distract from responsibilities.

    memenist.official Report

    #66

    Man in suit looking nervous next to a noose, funny screenshot illustrating autocorrect fail for SEO keyword funny screenshots.

    memenist.official Report

    #67

    Such Luxurious Life

    Minimalist room with mattress and computer setup, funny screenshot highlighting peak male living experience humor.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #68

    Role Model

    Older man holding box looking thoughtful beside a funny screenshot about a coworker quietly retiring from work.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #69

    Curse Of The Carrots

    Stressed man surrounded by piles of carrots with a humorous tweet about a carrot delivery mix-up, funny screenshots.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #70

    Grandparents Are A Blessing ♥️

    Elderly man winking at a child with a heartfelt story about candy and happiness, funny screenshots for distraction.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #71

    Bayleaf Doing Bayleaf Things🍃

    Woman adding a bay leaf to a pot of soup with humorous text about funny screenshots distracting from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #72

    And I Sleep Through The Weekends

    Person looking sad on couch with a humorous social media caption, a funny screenshot to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #73

    Having Sudoku Knowledge In 2025 Is Elite

    A funny screenshot of a tweet about solving a sudoku puzzle quickly, perfect for distraction and humor.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #74

    Is His What Girl Moms Do !? 😭

    Toddler girl sitting in a toy car, accompanied by a funny screenshot about a child's pretend driver’s license.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #75

    That’s A Classic

    Young woman with clown makeup smiling next to a funny screenshot about an unexpected holiday dinner invite.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #76

    Wait Until You Hear About Kermit The Frog

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post comparing John The Baptist and Winnie The Pooh, funny screenshots distraction.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #77

    Elon Musk Threatens To Buy Ryanair 💀

    Funny screenshot of a Twitter exchange between Ryanair and Elon Musk about Wi-Fi and service outages.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #78

    Please Chill While I Rash Drive

    Couple smiling in car with funny driving-related social media screenshots showing humorous relationship moments.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #79

    Nice Save Bro

    Close-up of a person's face with a funny screenshot of a chat about girls and plans, illustrating humorous distractions.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #80

    Please 👍🏻

    Man crying with a funny screenshot text about Netflix access after a breakup, amusing content from funny screenshots collection.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #81

    Top Notch Dad Joke 🔥

    Man laughing heartily at a funny screenshot from Dad Jokes on social media, highlighting funny screenshots humor.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #82

    You Gotta Do What You Gotta Do

    Funny screenshot of a Twitter post about a changing Spotify playlist, perfect for distraction from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #83

    Need To Check Norway’s Immigration Policy

    Funny screenshot about Norwegians' unusual habits including Pepsi max, tacos, coffee, and comic books consumption.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #84

    Hacker

    Young man smiling and relaxing in bed with a funny screenshot about waking up early alarm to distract.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #85

    Mom Pls ;_;

    Man holding a large plant with a funny screenshot showing a cruel comment about carrying a plant to replace wasted oxygen.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #86

    Bro, Stfu

    Funny screenshot of a LinkedIn post showing a sarcastic success story to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #87

    Worth A Try

    Funny screenshot of a confused child meme reacting to a detailed PC specs request in a humorous conversation.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #88

    My Plans For 2026

    Man with curly hair and glasses smiling while holding a phone, with a funny social media screenshot on privacy.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #89

    Funny screenshots showing overweight actors edited as superheroes humorously imagining US versions of popular characters.

    memenist.official Report

    #90

    Man presenting funny whiteboard joke about relationships in an office setting, a funny screenshot to distract from responsibilities.

    memenist.official Report

    #91

    Screenshot of a social media post about fake friends exposing insecurities in a humorous but serious message.

    memenist.official Report

    #92

    Never Give Up The Seat You Paid For 🗣️

    Woman on plane refusing to give up window seat shares funny screenshot to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #93

    Sad State Of Affairs

    Man crying with a humorous tweet about tacos and food trucks, highlighting funny screenshots to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #94

    That’s It, I’m Out

    Tweet about not wanting technology to advance further, shown with futuristic robots, a funny screenshot for distraction.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #95

    Classic Hr

    Smiling woman wearing a Santa hat with a humorous tweet about logging off early on Christmas Eve to spend time with family.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Oh, thank you, Mr. Scrooge, sir!"

    #96

    A Dream

    Group of professionals in a meeting with a laptop showing a funny screenshot about tax refund as a free loan to the government.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #97

    I’ll Let Myself Out

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about being kicked out of a Vietnamese restaurant, part of funny screenshots collection.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #98

    I’m A Man And I’d Do It Too😭

    Funny screenshots of cookies, mugs, and a humorous tweet about gossip used to distract from responsibilities.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #99

    Choting Is Unacceptable

    Funny screenshot of a chat conversation with a humorous typo distracting from responsibilities and tasks.

    betterthanfeminists Report

    #100

    Chat conversation with funny screenshots showing a misunderstanding with emoji and sarcastic messages to distract you.

    memenist.official Report

