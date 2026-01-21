100 Funny Screenshots To Distract You From Your Responsibilities
Sarcastic remarks may not land well in a serious conversation. At best, you will receive dirty looks in return. The worst-case scenario? That could be a free-for-all, depending on the person’s mood or state of mind.
It’s an entirely different scenario if you contextualize said remarks as jokes. You may get a laugh and even gain a new friend if you have the same sense of humor. If this is your brand of comedy, you will likely get a kick out of these posts from the Memenist Instagram page.
We’ve collected some of the memes from the account that are likely to draw laughter while raising some eyebrows.
The Right Kind Of Predator Mentality 💀
Know Your Customer !
Experts have already established the connection between intelligence and humor. Many argue that processing humor, especially dark and spicy humor, requires cognitive and emotional abilities.
Life Lesson
2026 Got Me Like
You Go Girl !
But how exactly does the brain process a joke, for example? According to researchers, it involves a three-stage theory. In order for a person to comprehend a joke, they must:
- Mentally represent the joke's setup.
- Detect a dissonance in multiple interpretations.
- Resolve that dissonance by appreciating the funny interpretations while also inhibiting the unfunny, literal ones.
My Idea Of Being Rich
Stay Humbled, Little One
Unconventional Flirting
Many of the memes you will see on this list lean toward the darker kind, mostly with hints of sarcasm. Experts describe this as aggressive humor, a style incorporated by insult comedians like the great Don Rickles.
According to University of Western Ontario psychology professor Dr. Julie Schermer, people with an aggressive humor style are less likely to feel lonely because they rely on group dynamics to roast others.
I Thought Highly Of Myself
Me Irl
Why Not
On the opposite end of the spectrum from aggressive humor is self-enhancing humor. As the name suggests, it’s about being able to laugh at yourself and the absurdities around you.
According to Dr. Schermer, people who embrace this type of humor are less likely to show signs of depression and loneliness and have better relationships with others.
Fun Police !!
That's A Bait Question To Get You To Volunteer Information
Answer The Door And Let Them Know, Maybe ?
If self-enhancing humor is what you want to develop for yourself, Dr. Schermer has one tip: learn to love yourself.
"The individual needs to be aware of and avoid concentrating on putting themselves down in the situation that they are recalling," she stated.