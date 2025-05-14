“Impossible. I’m Vegan”: 81 Memes Balancing On The Brink Of Being Offensive
It’s no secret that different people prefer different types of comedy. So while some respond better to lighthearted anecdotes or dad jokes, others might prefer dark humor or something borderline offensive.
If you’re a fan of the latter kind, you’re in luck, as today we have a bunch of memes that ought to make you wonder, “Is It Funny Or Offensive?”. Shared by a Facebook page titled exactly that, they have already amassed more than 2.4 M followers. So scroll down to find them on the list below and see for yourself if this type of humor is really something you enjoy.
This post may include affiliate links.
Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes And eyes and ears and mouth and nose Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes.
Gen-X and older Millennials have it rough AF RN.
The most offensive thing here is how this is blatant AI generated garbage.
Or pop it on air plane mode, oh no the call dropped!
Impossible. They will be forced to report the actual news for the next four years
The headline says local *man*... Is dog wondering if he can push the limit because he's not a local man?
You have to sing Enya while you milk the almonds. It relaxes them.
I just saw this "Even on Gilligan's Island, they listened to the Professor and not the Millionaire.
OH that's a new one. I will add this to my archive of evilness.