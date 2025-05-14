ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that different people prefer different types of comedy. So while some respond better to lighthearted anecdotes or dad jokes, others might prefer dark humor or something borderline offensive.

If you’re a fan of the latter kind, you’re in luck, as today we have a bunch of memes that ought to make you wonder, “Is It Funny Or Offensive?”. Shared by a Facebook page titled exactly that, they have already amassed more than 2.4 M followers. So scroll down to find them on the list below and see for yourself if this type of humor is really something you enjoy.

#1

Meme showing a superhero looking annoyed with a caption about astronauts stuck watching a music video, vegan meme humor.

    #2

    Signboard meme featuring Jeff Bezos and Katy Perry with text on taxes, illustrating memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #3

    Tweet humor about Head & Shoulders lacking Knees and Toes body wash, shared in vegan memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes And eyes and ears and mouth and nose Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Office door sign for Dr. B. Gee, humorously captioned about helping people stay alive, related to vegan memes.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Four men dressed fashionably in tight pants and fitted shirts, paired with a humorous meme about vegan culture.

    #6

    Humorous meme with pyramids in Egypt and a joke about their size relating to vegan memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #7

    Tweet text humorously highlights rising costs over years, reflecting on affordability struggles, featuring memes about vegan lifestyle and finances.

    #8

    Social media comments showing a humorous debate about atheism featured in vegan memes balancing on offensive humor.

    #9

    Three clergymen stand in front of a red curtain above a meme about the Impossible I’m Vegan topic.

    #10

    Tweet by Mark Lewis showing a four-star rating with caption about not knowing how to earn the fifth star, vegan meme humor.

    #11

    Marketing meme featuring a Bic lighter ad with a woman lighting a candle and Snoop Dogg holding a lighter.

    #12

    Billionaires flying in a massive futuristic airplane meme about climate change and vegan memes balancing on the brink.

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The most offensive thing here is how this is blatant AI generated garbage.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Couple having a playful conversation about their wedding date, illustrating humor in vegan memes context.

    #14

    Puzzle box showing cartoon pig with 500 pieces replaced by raw meat pieces in a meme about veganism humor.

    #15

    Skeletor shares introvert tips in a meme balancing on the brink of being offensive with vegan humor.

    #16

    Three cloaked figures performing a ritual in a forest, caption referencing satire and current events meme humor.

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Impossible. They will be forced to report the actual news for the next four years

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Man lying on couch watching beauty pageant, comedic meme illustrating casual critique, related to vegan memes and humor.

    #18

    Tweet from Daniel Munro humorously describing middle aged happiness as folding 8 bath towels instead of many small clothes, vegan meme context.

    #19

    Humorous sign about weekend immune system, reflecting memes balancing on the brink of being offensive about vegan topics.

    #20

    Ant on a green leaf with a humorous comment joking about married ants, related to vegan memes balancing offense.

    #21

    Mountain landscape showing lush greenery on one side and barren rock on the other, with vegan memes theme about environmental impact.

    #22

    Muscular torso showing ideal V shape contrasted with a man's receding hairline shaped like a V in a humorous meme about veganism.

    #23

    Couple smiling outdoors with a horse photo bombing behind them, highlighting humorous vegan memes and photo moments.

    #24

    Meme showing a humorous comment about eating 413 chicken nuggets, highlighting vegan meme themes.

    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The headline says local *man*... Is dog wondering if he can push the limit because he's not a local man?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Man milking a giant almond with text about almond milk in a humorous vegan meme balancing on the brink of being offensive

    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have to sing Enya while you milk the almonds. It relaxes them.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Three men with man bun hairstyles and three tied-up trash bags, illustrating vegan meme humor balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #27

    Side-by-side skeleton images humorously comparing posture of normal people versus people at gym, vegan meme concept.

    #28

    Handwritten resignation note on a paper napkin symbolizing frustration, relating to vegan memes balancing offense and humor.

    #29

    Humorous vegan meme about not wasting food, showing two covered Tupperware containers with leftovers inside.

    #30

    Text meme ranking ways to contact someone, highlighting humor in communication preferences, related to vegan memes and edgy humor.

    jenniferfitch avatar
    Vesuvius
    Vesuvius
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is exactly what my list looks like. Please do not call me!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Man wearing fishnet stockings on one leg sitting outside, caption about suntan and balancing on the brink of being offensive vegan memes.

    #32

    Text meme about self-forgiveness and avoiding controversial mistakes, related to vegan memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #33

    Woman wearing gloves at a sample table with toilet paper rolls in a store, humorously questioning the sampling method – vegan memes.

    #34

    Text meme about mullet hairstyles and jean jackets, relevant to vegan memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #35

    Ocean waves under a cloudy sky with text about getting through challenges, related to vegan memes balancing on offense.

    #36

    Man wearing a green t-shirt with Che Guevara image, meme text about capitalism and irony, vegan memes balancing on the brink of offense.

    #37

    Woman caring for chickens outdoors with caption about people who take care of chickens being chicken tenders, vegan memes theme.

    #38

    Close-up of human teeth next to ancient skull teeth comparing modern and prehistoric dental structure vegan memes.

    #39

    Social media meme conversation about paying rent, highlighting humor in sharing expenses and affordability in vegan memes.

    #40

    Tweet showing Katy Perry in a space suit with Twitter replies creating memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #41

    Text meme with a joke about children unplugging life support to charge their phone, related to vegan memes.

    #42

    Two medical professionals discussing a patient swallowing coins in a humorous vegan meme format.

    #43

    Humorous meme about pros and cons of being an adult, featured in vegan memes balancing on the brink of offense.

    #44

    Group of people reading a note with caption related to memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just saw this "Even on Gilligan's Island, they listened to the Professor and not the Millionaire.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    Text meme about drinking at home being better than the bar, related to vegan memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #46

    Man with a confused and shocked expression reacting to an unexpected situation, meme about social interactions and humor

    #47

    Person dressed as Joker wearing a gray Nike jacket, symbolizing the struggle in vegan memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #48

    Humorous meme showing hotdog water being frozen into ice cubes, related to offensive vegan meme content.

    #49

    Historical painting style meme showing woman confessing to priest, with vegan memes balancing on the brink of being offensive theme.

    #50

    Police officer handcuffing a man who responds with impossible I'm vegan, a meme balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #51

    Eye doctor speaking to a patient in exam room with meme text about results, related to vegan memes balancing offensiveness.

    #52

    Man leaning over table labeled cashier knowing code for exotic fruit, with others behind labeled normal cashier, vegan meme concept.

    #53

    Elderly man smiling at laptop with mug, meme about paying taxes and expecting road repairs, vegan meme humor.

    #54

    Meme text humorously discussing dealing with co-workers as kickboxing, related to vegan memes balancing offense.

    #55

    Text meme on a black background humorously reflecting on the shock of hearing a talking parrot, related to vegan memes.

    #56

    Text meme on black background about how saying enjoy the next 24 hours sounds vaguely threatening, related to vegan memes.

    #57

    Police officer writing a speeding ticket while a driver asks, with text reflecting humor common in vegan memes.

    #58

    Woman in handcuffs being escorted by police officer, meme about relationships in vegan memes context.

    #59

    Sign humorously praising the marketing genius who added an S to fastfood, related to vegan and Impossible meme culture.

    #60

    Couple holding hands on a couch with text meme about exhaustion featuring themes from vegan memes balancing offense.

    #61

    Close-up of a person with eyelashes removed and placed above the lip as a fake mustache in a humorous meme about relationships.

    #62

    Text meme showing a humorous exchange about alcoholism, related to edgy vegan memes balancing on the brink of offense.

    #63

    Funny vegan meme about taking wife to a restaurant making food in front of you, sparking a fight.

    #64

    Skeletor meme reacting to emotional movies, representing edgy vegan memes balancing on the brink of being offensive.

    #65

    Meme featuring Shrek looking skeptical with text about a short friend saying when they were little, vegan humor theme.

    #66

    Person in a bomb disposal suit walking on dirt, humorously captioned about approaching a tense conversation, vegan memes theme.

    #67

    Woman smirking with text meme about Katy Perry standing in a puddle, related to vegan memes balancing on the brink of offense.

    #68

    Man with shocked expression in dim light, caption about a genie reacting to a wish, vegan memes and humor concept.

    #69

    Text meme with a light blue background saying life coach just told me I didn’t make the team, related to vegan memes.

    #70

    Text meme with a sarcastic HR conversation referencing handmade gifts, fitting the theme of vegan memes balancing on offense.

    #71

    Text meme with white font on black background stating the worst student should give a graduation speech, fitting vegan memes theme.

    #72

    Twitter meme about being kissed in your sleep, shared with comments, humorous vegan meme from social media post.

    #73

    Clock for retired people showing days of the week instead of hours, humorous meme about vegan lifestyle and retirement time.

    #74

    Couple having a serious conversation about relationship problems in a casual home setting, vegan meme context implied.

    #75

    Elderly man driving slowly in a car with text about retiring and making others late, vegan memes theme.

    #76

    Woman standing on a chair in a medical setting, leaning to look over a man's shoulder, vegan meme humor in a hospital.

    #77

    Meme humor about veganism showing contrast between tasting car fluids and avoiding tomatoes on burgers with laughing emojis.

    #78

    A woman looking upset while a man holds her hand, with a meme about ovaries and wordplay, related to vegan memes.

    #79

    Dollar General store sign damaged and lit at night, meme caption questioning authenticity of store in town.

    #80

    Person wearing a large, stylish tinfoil hat with text about the hat growing bigger in a vegan meme context.

    #81

    Zebra in hospital bed surrounded by lions, illustrating vegan meme about how animals die in the wild.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!