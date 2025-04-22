ADVERTISEMENT

Let's start with a disclaimer right away - it's damn impolite, inappropriate, and simply bad to insult others. And we don't want you to regard this post as a call to action. At the same time, let's just agree that there are situations when you need to defend yourself in a verbal skirmish - and then this selection of masterpieces of the 'noble art of insulting' would perhaps come in handy to you.

Well, and just reading stories, admiring the skill and wit of people completely unknown to us - this is also damn interesting and exciting. So, let's perceive the two dozen stories published below as just one big stand-up. After all, why not?

More info: Reddit

#1

Animated character sitting with long hair, wearing a purple dress, showcasing artistic skill in a wooden room. I have long hair and am a dude, of course there is all the unoriginal "girl haha" or "hippie/stoner" comments, but once in drama a kid walked up to me and said "hey Ashton how were the rapunzel tryouts?" And I f*****g lost it. 10/10 original and funny.

Crazyashton , Disney Report

    #2

    A comforting moment as one person consoles another, showcasing the aftermath of a masterfully delivered insult. My dad used to tell me:
    *You're not useless, son - you can always be used as a terrible example.*.

    anon , Kindel Media Report

    #3

    Statue of Ronald McDonald sitting on a bench, representing skillful branding and marketing in public spaces. I had puffy hair at the time and was wearing all black.my friend told me that I looked like emo Ronald McDonald.

    iplaydokkan69 , Eshak Angell Report

    Wtf is up with this particular Ronald McDonald?!

    Now that we have already mentally prepared you for what awaits you next - and perhaps you have already read a couple of witty stories - let's turn to the original source. As often happens, it was the AskReddit community, where the user u/MiniSamuroid once asked netizens: "What is the best insult someone has said to you?"

    Almost two thousand upvotes and over 1.1K various comments were the result of this question - and in these comments, in fact, there is a real treasure trove of lively people's wit. So now let's go on reading these small tales selected for you by Bored Panda!

    #4

    Peach-colored towel fabric close-up, showing texture and folds. "You have less folds on your brain than the towels in my drawer." -Random guy on Xbox Live.

    purpen2665 , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    #5

    A person humorously places a Christmas tree in a bin outside, showcasing a playful moment. My friend and I did odd yardwork jobs around our neighborhood to earn money- one day we were pushing a large trash can a block from my house to another to clean up yard waste. This girl that was probably in high school at the time (I was in middle school I think) was sitting on her porch and said: “you guys moving?”
    Still funny to me 25 years later.

    greeneyeded , EyeEm Report

    #6

    Two students standing by lockers, looking at a phone, showcasing their skill in witty insults. I am a dude who's only 5'2". A girl in high school once asked me if I wanted to go *up* on her.

    HJJameson , Getty Images Report

    No matter how witty the insult is, it's almost always a violation of someone's personal boundaries. And the further development of the situation actually depends on the correct response to the insult. Today, showing that the offender's words didn't hurt you at all is probably the most correct response. In the old days, an insult had to be answered with an even more sophisticated punchline.
    #7

    Two young men in a tense standoff, illustrating the skill of insulting with intensity and focus. I told someone i [was intimate with] their mom and they said “no wonder I’m so ugly” respect. He roasted himself to make a godly roast to me.

    beserk-cherelly , Getty Images Report

    #8

    Hand holding a large pretzel against an urban backdrop, symbolizing the art of skillful insults. I was once told I was more disappointing than an unsalted pretzel.

    Chonesidemo , Pierre Gui Report

    #9

    A single black sock on a gray sidewalk, illustrating a humorous insult skillfully delivered. I was complaining about the shirt my mom bought me for homecoming in 8th grade. I understand now that times were tight and I should've just been appreciative. She called me a fat slug that looked like a wet sock and I still remember it now at 27.

    ijerkofftoomuch69 , Lallaoke Report

    "The history of witty insults actually goes back to ancient times, when human speech was sometimes the only source of entertainment for many people. Especially when the vast majority could neither read nor write," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment.

    "That's why people have been honing the verbal component of their wit for centuries. In ancient times, before the start of a battle, leaders or individual warriors would ride out in front of their army and begin to insult their enemies and their leaders as offensively and wittily as actually possible. It was really important not to resort to direct insults. The more refined the punchline was, the better."
    #10

    A man and woman in a heated discussion on a sofa, illustrating mastered insulting skills. I was kidding with my ex and she told me I was old so I told her she was fat. She replied, "I can lose weight.".

    Bacore , Getty Images Report

    Lady Astor: "Churchill, you are drunk!" Churchill: "And you, madam, are ugly. The difference is that in the morning I shall be sober."

    #11

    Box of McDonald's chicken nuggets on a wooden table, open with several pieces inside, showcasing fast food delight. I got called a six piece mcnobody once.

    sarcasticamw , Brett Jordan Report

    #12

    Man in a white robe, looking intently at his reflection in the bathroom mirror, showcasing the skill of self-reflection. “Your forehead is practically diagonal.”.

    nappingwithfish , Wavebreak Media Report

    "As a result, victory in such a verbal confrontation was considered the first step to victory on the battlefield, inspired the warriors. Because when your enemy is humiliated and disgraced - you feel superior to them. In many historical epics describing large-scale battles - for example, in Homer's 'Iliad', there are examples of such verbal duels," Valery sums up.

    "Today, in the age of the Internet, we have the opportunity to repeatedly hone our punchlines before uttering them to another person's face. And largely because of this, the talent of improvisational wit has been irretrievably lost by many people..."
    #13

    A rugged character standing with a cigarette, exemplifying the art of insulting, in front of a rustic diner building. "You look like you struggle with simple tasks." That was just Trevor on GTA V, but I took offense.

    oliveyouverymuch , Rockstar Games Report

    #14

    Hanging Elvis figurine on car mirror, representing mastered skill in humor while driving. Me: singing along to a song on the radio.

    Co-worker: "Hey, do you know who sings this song?"

    Me: "Oh yeah, it's "

    Co-worker: "Yeah, lets keep it that way.".

    ToBlayyyve , emrecan arık Report

    #15

    Teen in a plaid shirt holding a younger student's backpack, outside a school with colorful pillars, showcasing insulting skills. “You have pretty eyes, pretty lips, pretty nose and nice eyebrows, they just look weird combined on your face”.

    anon , Andrej Lišakov Report

    However, today, we have a lot of professional advice on how to deal with verbal insults - even if you are amazed by the wit of the person who insulted you. For example, Ajita Robinson, a therapist in Bethesda, Md., recommends using football terminology when saying things like, "Hey, flag on the play." This suggests that you believe another person has committed "a penalty."

    "It’s lighthearted, but sends a signal that the comment or interaction has crossed a boundary," Time quotes Ajita Robinson in this dedicated article. In addition, some experts also believe that being offended by an insult is actually taking it to heart.

    "We need never take offense at an insult. Offense exists not in the insult but in our reaction to it, and our reactions are completely within our control," Neel Burton, M.D., a psychiatrist, philosopher, and writer from Oxford, UK, says in his article on Psychology Today. "If we take offense at [someone's] bad behavior, we have only ourselves to blame."

    #16

    SpongeBob holding a boxing glove in a playful scene, illustrating the art of insulting with humor. My brother once told me he was going to dress up like me and then beat the s**t out of himself in front of a mirror


    It's been a favorite ever since.

    anon , Nickelodeon Report

    #17

    Four colorful Teletubbies standing on a grassy hill under a clear blue sky. So I'm a big guy, and obviiusly as a big guy you get bullied a lot. The best insult my bullies ever said to me was" shut your 500 pound teletubby lookin a*s up". I still laugh hysterically about it 8 years later.

    AresofSparta45 , Teletubbies Report

    #18

    A waiter with a tablet engaging with masked diners at a restaurant, illustrating social interaction skills. Not necessarily an insult, but one of my buddies likes to give people a hard time and our waiter in the restaurant in Nashville was named Richard. My friend asked him "is it okay if I call you D**k?" to which the waiter immediately replied, "you can call me whatever's on your mind, bud." We all thought it was hilarious.

    TestAnxietyIsReal , Getty Images Report

    In any case, we strongly believe that all of you, readers of this post, are exceptionally well-mannered and polite people, so you'll perceive all of these almost three dozen mini-tales as simply an example of good sarcastic humor. Well, and if you write in the comments your own examples of brilliant insults ever heard by you - we'll be doubly grateful to you as well!

    #19

    Barista gesturing at a customer with a tart and coffee, illustrating masterful insulting skills in a cafe setting. Heard some southern lady make a comment about a loud young man berating his server at a restaurant I worked at.

    "Well, seems he's got plenty of steam to blow his whistle, but not enough to run the train. Bless his heart.".

    vampiratemirajah , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    In certain parts, you seem to be allowed to say anything about anyone, as long as you finish with "bless his/hers/their heart".

    #20

    Person examines their face with a concerned expression, focusing on a mark on their cheek. I was standing next to a friend who was scratched on the face, and someone said "what's wrong with your face?" And I said "me?" And she said "No your friend here has a a scratch on their face, you're just unfortunate.".

    booksteaDandD , freepik Report

    #21

    Person getting an ultrasound, highlighting skill in a medical setting. Not said to me, but I felt this instance is worthy.

    I was getting the sex of my child determined when my wife was pregnant.

    Lady that was using the ultrasound was struggling to see if there [were male genitalia] or not.

    She goes "I guess little things run in the family?"
    She said it jokingly and I wasn't offended, but it pissed my wife off for some reason and she claps back with "Nah, just no one is happy to see you."

    I nervously laughed to try to ease the tension in the air but it was useless. The damage was done.

    TheWooz44 , freepik Report

    #22

    Young woman with red hair and a polka dot shirt gazing intently in a mirror, showcasing skillful expression. You look just like that guy over there

    It was a mirrored glass. I've never been so offended in my life.

    DoWidzenya , drobotdean Report

    #23

    Two people engaging in a lively conversation, with expressive gestures, seated at a table with colorful mugs. "Still a virgin?"
    "No, go ask your sister."
    "I don't have a sister you moron."
    "Wait 9 months".

    papragu , stockking Report

    #24

    Man in a green shirt with headphones, smiling while gaming at home. I was playing a game and a dude said "I hope your mom gets diagnosed with cancer but later finds out it's nothing so you got worried over nothing".

    podfather2000 , freepik Report

    #25

    Woman smiling while adjusting glasses, showcasing mastery of playful insults. "I don't want to see you anymore." Then she took off her glasses.

    PlopPloop45 , benzoix Report

    #26

    Brussels sprouts and carrots sizzling in a pan, showcasing a culinary skill in sautéing vegetables. Someone called me a burnt piece of cabbage once...

    My therapist thought the insult was so good he’s charging me double.

    anon , Anton Malanin Report

    Good job BP, those are Brussel sprouts in the photo not cabbage.

    #27

    Animated character in a desert scene holding a pine cone, illustrating a moment from a humorous adventure. "Sid the sloth looking a*s".

    liloswald109 , Blue Sky Studios Report

    #28

    Avocados arranged on a wooden surface, with two halves showcasing the seed and flesh. “I’m going to paint you green and spank you like the disobedient avocado that you are.”.

    anon , DC Studio Report

