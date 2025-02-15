ADVERTISEMENT

Going out to eat is a huge privilege nowadays. If you think groceries have gotten expensive, try ordering two entrees and two glasses of wine from your local Italian restaurant. The shock of seeing your bill will convince you that instant noodles and PB&J sandwiches are healthy enough to sustain you for the rest of the month.

So if you’re going to splurge on a nice meal or treat yourself by ordering takeout, that food better be delicious. Or you might find yourself having serious regrets. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found some of the most insulting and disappointing meals people have ever been served by restaurants. I’ll warn you right now that this list might give you trust issues when it comes to ordering food, but these establishments deserve to be called out for trying to pass these abominations off as edible!

#1

I’m An English Man Travelling India. Fancied Some British Food And Ordered Fish And Chips. Wow, What A Sight This Was

Plate with sausage-like food, fries, and sauce, illustrating infuriating food scams.

skyfishrain Report

gabbymonteiro avatar
Mango
Mango
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm. I grew up in India and I'm going to have to say that you should never get non-indian food in India

    #2

    This Starbucks Wrap Was Not What I Was Expecting

    Close-up of a spinach and egg wrap revealing sparse filling, illustrating food scams.

    Darsoyea Report

    #3

    Box Lunch From Sandwich Shop Comes With Picture Of A Cookie, Rather Than An Actual Cookie

    Sandwich, chips, and a thin cookie on an office desk, exemplifying infuriating food scams.

    GeezusKreist Report

    There’s nothing like the disappointment of being served a bad meal. Whether your soup comes cold, your pizza came with olives even though you explicitly asked for none, or your burger is burned to a crisp, it’s painful to have to suffer through a gross dish. But if you’re paying for it, it’s even more painful to waste the food!

    Some of us are far too polite or anxious to complain about a bad meal, but shouldn’t we be happy with what we ordered? Well, if you want to have a game plan for the next time you’re served a plate of disappointment, Food & Wine has some tips. First, they recommend resisting the urge to get angry. You’re likely to receive much better service if you’re polite and respectful. Plus, nobody wants their server spitting in their dinner!

    #4

    We Were On Holiday In Sheffield. As A Parting Gift My Wife Got This "Cheese And Onion Toastie" For £8. We Did Not Pay And Left

    Open-faced sandwich with minimal cheese and onion next to coffee, illustrating food scams.

    TheLordofthething Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sheffield and you got that? Sorry for you, but there is good eating in Sheffield, it is not yet been taken over by "fancy" dining establishments.

    #5

    I Don’t Even Have Words

    Two hot dogs showcasing infuriating food scams: one with loaded toppings, another with sparse toppings.

    Smiththemyth08 Report

    #6

    Ordered A Grilled Cheese From Panera

    Sparse cheese on a sandwich highlights common food scams.

    Sm0k3inth3tr33s Report

    If you’re tempted to channel your inner Karen and ask to see a manager when you’ve been served a bad meal, Food & Wine notes that this isn’t always the best choice. It’s likely that they’ll offer you the exact same solution that your server did, so you probably don’t need to escalate the issue to this point.

    And if you are interested in speaking with the manager, first consider if there’s actually anything they can do for you. If your server has informed you that the kitchen is out of the dish you wanted or is missing a key ingredient, the manager can’t magically make it appear. And if your waiter offered to comp your dinner, that’s probably enough to satisfy you. Try to keep calm and remember that everyone makes mistakes. Yes, even people working in restaurants!

    #7

    My Friends Mom Ordered A Cobb Salad At Resort In Dominican Republic

    Coleslaw with fruit loops in a bowl, highlighting infuriating food scams.

    voxerly Report

    #8

    Caprese Salad Takeout From Local Restaurant

    Shredded cheese and cherry tomatoes next to a small cup of sauce; example of food scams.

    msshulamite Report

    #9

    This $10 Cheesy Garlic Bread I Bought Tonight

    Cheese-covered bread slices in a box, with two dip sauces, illustrating food scams.

    cindywoohoo Report

    Eater has also shared some advice on how to politely complain when a restaurant messes up your order. First, it’s important to know when it’s worth it to say something and when it’s best to keep your mouth shut. For example, if you asked for mild curry, and the first bite of the dish burned your tastebuds off, don’t hesitate to tell your server. However, if you forgot to ask for your salad without tomatoes or didn’t realize that there would be some onions on top of your guacamole, it might be best to just pick them off and carry on with your meal. 

    #10

    Ordered The Garden Avocado Toast From Panera, And Got This

    Open sandwich with sparse tomato and avocado, highlighting infuriating food scams in a plastic container.

    Fazazzle Report

    #11

    Expectation vs. Reality

    Buffalo Tender Sub food scam highlighting discrepancy between advertised and actual sandwich appearance.

    mke_miguel Report

    draye avatar
    Kipper
    Kipper
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All natural chicken......as against the fake chicken?

    #12

    I Ordered A Takeout Fish Sandwich. Got Home, Opened The Box, And Noticed Something Was Missing

    Sparse sandwich with minimal fillings, showcasing infuriating food scams.

    They told me to come back and they would give me another one. No apology, no compensation for my inconvenience.

    Isaw11 Report

    Eater also suggests that diners remain on their best manners when sharing concerns about their dishes. Don’t be a jerk, and always remain calm. It’s not the end of the world if your steak was cooked the wrong way. Just politely explain the situation and ask for a new one. 

    If you have something in mind that will resolve the issue, be specific when requesting it. If it’s as easy as getting a new meal, ask for that. And if it’s too late, you might want to ask the restaurant to comp your dish. Or, if you ordered an appetizer that was incredibly disappointing, you might be able to swap it out for a different one. Have suggestions, but be reasonable.  
    #13

    Ordered Soft Serve And It Was Hollow

    Gray ice cream in a cup with deceptive hollow center highlighting food scams.

    NoItsBecky_127 Report

    #14

    Ordered Avocado Toast From Panera Because The Photo Looked Really Good. Here’s How It Actually Came

    Infuriating food scams: misleading avocado toast advertisement vs. actual serving comparison.

    peopleloveourpatties Report

    #15

    I Ordered A Salad, They Sent Me 12 Slices Of Ham

    Packaged food with hidden space exposing infuriating food scams.

    I ordered a salad from Subway using this little robot delivery service my campus has. I get back to my room, and see that my "salad" is just a bowl of ham. The cold cut combo is supposed to have three types of meat anyway, why just the ham?

    I'm mostly just baffled. I'm upset because it cost nearly $8 and they just gave me ham.

    BitOBunny Report

    When expressing concerns about your food to restaurant staff, you also have to remember that they might not always be interested in hearing your feedback. It’s possible that the chef will double down and assure the customer that there’s nothing wrong with their food. And you know what, they might be right. If you’re really uncomfortable with your dish, no one will force you to eat it. But you might still have to pay and simply decide to never return in the future.
    #16

    This California Roll My Girlfriend Ordered Through Doordash

    Store-bought sushi tray with infuriating food scams, showcasing minimal filling and uneven ingredients.

    Baraka-Flocka-Flame Report

    #17

    I Ordered Thai Food Delivery And This Is What I Got

    Hand holding a skimpy portion of crispy noodles in a takeout box, illustrating food scams.

    mrsrobinsonkindof Report

    #18

    When They Said It Was An "Elevated Dining" Experience, I Didn’t Think They Meant This $19 Vegan Burger

    Unusual burger presentation with minimal avocado slices, highlighting food scams in restaurant servings.

    veganricotta Report

    It’s also not a great practice to fail to speak up in the moment when you’ve been served a disappointing meal, and then write a scathing Yelp review after you’ve left. Give the restaurant an opportunity to right their wrong while you’re still sitting at your table. Negative reviews can really hurt a business, and it’s possible that you just caught them on a bad day. Don’t make the restaurant suffer forever because of one bad experience.

    #19

    I Can't Stress Enough That The Egg Rectangle Is Completely Homogeneous

    Sandwich with a thick slice of cheese on a bun, an example of infuriating food scams.

    la___cuna Report

    #20

    The Outback Steakhouse Salad I Ordered vs. What I Got

    "Infuriating food scam: advertised blue cheese salad vs. disappointing real portion on black tray."

    I remember when going to a steakhouse used to mean something.

    ModsareWeenies Report

    #21

    Ordered A 1/2 Cheese, 1/2 Pepperoni Pizza For My Kids. The App Defaulted To No Sauce And No Cheese

    Pizza in a box with pepperoni sparsely covering the surface, illustrating food scams with uneven topping distribution.

    horstick Report

    Everyone loves to enjoy a delicious meal, and it’s natural to hold restaurants to a high standard. But the reality is that there are a lot of ways an order can go wrong. First, the customer must correctly explain what they want. Then, the server has to relay that information to the kitchen. The line cooks must pay attention to what’s written and properly plate the order, and then, the server has to deliver it to the correct customer before it gets cold. Let’s have some sympathy for the staff when dining out!

    #22

    The Number Of Fries I Got In My Meal

    French fries served sparingly on foil, highlighting food scams with misleading portions.

    Great-Appointment-49 Report

    #23

    How Does Papa John’s Actually Sell This? My Wife Ask Me "Why Did You Order A Box Of Raw Potatoes?"

    A box of unusually shaped breadsticks representing food scams.

    Positive_Ad_8198 Report

    #24

    I Ordered A Salad And Got A Plate Of Random Ingredients On A Wooden Board

    Plate with minimal vegetables and cheese, representing infuriating food scams.

    akqjrheisk Report

    Are these photos infuriating you, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly atrocious, and let us know in the comments below what the worst experience you’ve ever had when ordering food was. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring similarly disappointing photos, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Caprese Salad I Purchased From A Pizza Place. I Should Have Checked The Review First

    Caprese salad in a styrofoam box, highlighting food scams with minimal ingredients.

    Umman_manda6632 Report

    #26

    Ordered A Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

    Unsubstantial portion of grilled meat and lettuce with a drizzle, highlighting questionable food presentation.

    hinesktchp Report

    #27

    Hotdog Meal While On Holiday

    Plate with skimpy hot dog, ketchup, and fries beside a menu, illustrating potential food scams.

    JASH_DOADELESS_ Report

    #28

    Dairy Queen Side Salad For $4

    Lettuce in a bowl with packaged croutons on a seat, representing food scams.

    Arjen23 Report

    #29

    The Size Of The Pasta Dish I Ordered At (What I Am Told) Is The Fanciest Hotel In Gurgaon India

    Tiny portion of ravioli on a plate, illustrating food scams in dining experiences.

    marsovec Report

    #30

    Ordered A 3 Piece Combo At Raising Canes. Came Home And Opened It Up To This

    Takeout container full of sauce cups, highlighting food scams with excessive packaging.

    Solowash Report

    #31

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Plate of glazed chicken wings compared to box of smaller coated chicken pieces, highlighting food scams.

    BaldeepKhack Report

    #32

    What I Ordered From Panera vs. What I Got

    Mediterranean bowl with chicken and low carbon label compared to a simpler serving; highlights food scams.

    I got a refund, but still felt cheated. I craved this meal all day and it took over an hour to get. Had a small scoop of rice. No meat and look at everything else. By the time I got it, they were closed for the day. I was infuriated to say the least. Highly doubt that I’ll order from Panera anytime soon.

    MrsChocolateDrop84 Report

    #33

    Ihop, You Better Count Your Days

    Avocado toast with hash browns, highlighting food scams with minimal toppings.

    cumrag6977 Report

    #34

    Ordered A Bagel With Cream Cheese. Thanks?

    Bagel with a small amount of cream cheese in a cardboard box, illustrating a food scam.

    guycam Report

    #35

    Pizza Place Salads Be Like

    Sparse salad in a foil container, highlighting infuriating food scams with minimal lettuce, onion, and cheese.

    Individual-Spot-9203 Report

    #36

    Ordered Vegetable Fajitas At A "Mexican" Place. Didn’t Expect This

    Veggie wrap in foil with sparse filling, highlighting food scams.

    valsuran Report

    #37

    Friend Paid 10 Extra Dollars For Meatballs

    Plastic tray of spaghetti with one meatball, highlighting food scams.

    Punch_Nazis_ Report

    #38

    I’m Extremely Disappointed Dunkin’ Donuts

    Bagel with missing center, highlighting food scams, in a car setting.

    Neverthinkeveragain Report

    #39

    Airport Breakfast

    Scrambled egg toast, top view. One with herbs, another with avocado. A look at possible food scams.

    First photo is screenshotted from their online menu and second pic is what I got. I paid extra for a side of avocado and they gave me a little scoop of an overly ripened one that tasted tangy.

    noodledancefloor Report

    #40

    $12 Crispy Scallops

    Plate of scallops versus a meager portion in a foil container, illustrating food scams.

    tiefling-rogue Report

    #41

    Panera Is The Absolute Worst

    "Infuriating food scams: comparison of a stacked Chicken Bacon Rancher sandwich and a disappointing actual serving."

    massivebacon Report

    #42

    Ordered Some Pancakes With Syrup And Bacon, But I Got The Top Slices Of A Brioche Bun

    Two stale buns in a takeout box with minimal filling, illustrating food scams.

    noondayrind Report

    #43

    Ordered From Pizza Hut And I Ended Up With More Crust Than Pizza

    Pizza with uneven pepperoni distribution highlighting food scams.

    Aggravating_Row2179 Report

    #44

    Ordered A Regular Sausage Biscuit. And I Received This Sausage Blueberry Biscuit With Icing

    Close-up of a blueberry muffin sliced in half with sausage inside, highlighting food scams.

    PixelJoy Report

    #45

    I Ordered Pizza From Bare Naked Kitchen And They Weren’t Kidding About Being Bare Naked

    Pizza with sparse toppings, showcasing a food scam with minimal pepperoni and vegetables.

    Taco_Cat2819 Report

    #46

    Ordered Mozzarella Sticks At Ruby Tuesday And Half Were Hollow

    Empty fried mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce highlighting food scams.

    I_Only_Have_One_Hand Report

    #47

    The Sandwich I Ordered For Dinner Was The Same Size As This Coffee K-Cup

    A small bun next to a single-serve coffee pod, illustrating food scams.

    Haven’t eaten in days due to medical procedure and medication that caused severe nausea. First time I was able to get out of bed and pickup some food that I’d be able to keep down so I was starving and very excited to get home and eat this sandwich. It looked positively mouthwatering on the advertisement window at the restaurant. $8 for only the sandwich (no sides). Bun is the size of this K-Cup and the meat inside is would have fit onto a teaspoon. I’m going back to bed.

    Haunted-Harlot Report

    #48

    Chicken And Waffles At My Local Bowling Alley

    Plate of fries and chicken on a waffle with gravy, highlighting infuriating food scams.

    TheSusBird Report

    kennethmccartney avatar
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never understood chicken and waffles. I think savory and sweet should be separate, but that's just me.

    #49

    Taco Bell Nuggets

    Open box revealing only four small fried chicken pieces, illustrating food scams.

    I knew better. But, I always try new things, and I’m a sucker for limited & special items.

    The box was larger than I expected so I had high hopes. But it was light and upon opening, I was greeted with chicken marbles. They wouldn’t qualify for boneless wings let alone nuggets. These are the extras that get thrown in your chicken strip meal at other places.They were crispy, but that doesn’t make me any less of an idiot for ordering them.

    skunkybeerz Report

    #50

    25+ Minutes One Way To 5 Guys- Got Home To No Meat On The Burgers

    Plates of poorly prepared burgers with scattered fries, illustrating food scams.

    Justme-again Report

    #51

    First And Last Time Trying Taco Bell’s Garbage Nuggets

    Box of four small fried food pieces with two dipping sauces, illustrating food scams.

    Allenrw81 Report

    #52

    My Friend Ordered The T-Bone Steak At Ihop

    Plate of steak with toast, mashed potatoes, and broccoli, illustrating common food scams in dining portions.

    painfuvl Report

    #53

    What I Ordered And What I Got

    Top image shows vibrant pasta dish; bottom image shows plain pasta, highlighting food scams.

    The original dish was described as yellow tomato sauce, confit cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, dried chillie flakes and garlic confit. I got 3 almost raw yellow cherry tomatoes and some garlic paste at the f***ing bottom. Violife coconut feta is insane.

    RiverOhRiver86 Report

    #54

    Finally Ordered The Vegan Ramen From One Of The Most Popular Ramen Spots In Socal

    Bowl of plain noodles with a small portion of sauce, depicting food scams.

    TheHalfChubPrince Report

    #55

    The "Pizza Americana" I Ordered In Slovakia

    Pizza topped with fries and a tall glass of beer on a checkered table; an example of infuriating food scams.

    Vozembouch69 Report

    #56

    Panera Toasted Garden Caprese. Is This A Joke?

    Open sandwich with sparse toppings, highlighting food scams concept.

    Kayaklabguy Report

    #57

    Nutella Calzone

    Two pastries compared; a round one and a small, rectangular one with visible infuriating food scams evidence.

    waddupboisxd Report

    #58

    Bj’s Brewhouse Potato Skins Online Photo vs. Reality

    Plate of loaded potato skins next to a single disappointing piece, highlighting food scams.

    hotdogs-r-sandwiches Report

    #59

    Valentine's Pastry At My Local Coffee Shop

    "Disappointing eclair with minimal pink frosting and sparse filling, illustrating food scam."

    deycko Report

    #60

    This Is My "Pound" Of Boneless Wings Order From Tonight. Only Short 11 Of The 16 Ounces

    Chicken nuggets on a digital scale showing 5.1 ounces, illustrating food scams with misleading packaging or portion sizes.

    Sad-Future6042 Report

    #61

    Paid Extra To Make One Medium Pizza A Large, And They Just Gave Me 2 Mediums With 1 In A Large Box

    Two pizzas in boxes highlight infuriating food scams with uneven toppings and sparse ingredients.

    Iterations_of_Maj Report

    #62

    I Ordered Pizza From A Local Pizza Joint, And This Is How It Arrived

    Pizza with minimal toppings in a box, highlighting food scams.

    I legitimately don’t understand how this is possible. When I called the restaurant, the cook said he “cut it weird” and was completely dismissive.

    Oxigenitals Report

    #63

    Ordered Spinach On This Pizza. There Is ¼ Of A Spinach Leaf On It

    Pizza with sparse pepperoni and mushrooms on a countertop, highlighting food scams.

    DM_me_pretty_innies Report

    #64

    Ordered Takeout From The Lowest Rated Wing Place In My Area

    Crumbled dry fish pieces in a foam container, highlighting infuriating food scams.

    Thy-Short-Bus Report

    #65

    So I Ordered Orange Chicken In A Chinese Restaurant

    Unappetizing takeout meal with fruit garnishes, illustrating food scams with disappointing portions.

    anjgaming Report

    #66

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Menu vs. reality depicting a simple baked potato, highlighting food scams.

    sailiesthemeyes Report

    #67

    $10 Salad

    A minimal serving of cucumber sticks with sauce, representing food scams.

    peachymagenta Report

    #68

    Some Pieces Of The Chef's Choice Sushi Menu I Ordered

    "Food scam showing sushi rolls filled almost entirely with rice, lacking expected filling content."

    Siiced Report

    #69

    My Sister Ordered A Foot Long Chicken Teriyaki From Subway, This Is What Was Delivered

    A disappointing sandwich with sparse toppings, showcasing classic food scams.

    AC5L4T3R Report

    #70

    20 Dollars For "Guacamole" And Chips And These Gross Oily Limp Fries

    Chips with minimal avocado and small portion of fries, illustrating infuriating food scams.

    Plopgoestheweasle Report

    #71

    My Taste Of Expectation vs. Reality Today

    Gourmet fries in ad versus plain fries with cheese and meat, illustrating common food scams.

    princesssjulessss Report

    #72

    A "Cheeseburger" Served In My Closest Dining Hall Tonight

    Fries next to a plain sandwich with a hole, illustrating food scams.

    GeckoHunter0303 Report

    #73

    When Chefs Hate Their Vegan Clients

    Pizza with minimal toppings, highlighting food scams with sparse onions and tomatoes.

    A few weeks ago I went to the renowned Boschendal Wine Farm, outside Stellenbosch, and ordered their vegan aubergine pizza. One would think that they would take pride in what they do and make aubergine the star of the dish. What I got was so dissapointing, and made me feel that they really hate their vegan customers. My husband, who is not vegan got a beautiful presented plate of food. I wrote them a polite letter about customer experience, etc. but to date got no response, hence I now name them for their bad pizza and arrogance. How hard can it really be to have made this a great pizza without too much effort? For my part it wasn't even necessary to replace mozzarella with bad vegan cheese. How about a great Napolitana sauce, grilled aubergine, a few Kalamata olives, some red onions, rocket or basil pesto perhaps? I am also a professional chef, but I would never treat my vegan or vegetarian customers with such disdain. I won't recommend them, nor spend my hard earned cash there ever again.

    Heartbeet_Kitchen Report

    #74

    Ordered Rare Filet Mignon. Received Grizzly Well-Done Beef. Still Got Charged For The Filet Mignon Though

    Close-up of a stir-fry dish possibly illustrating food scams, showing beef, rice, zucchini, and onion.

    jen_wexxx Report

    #75

    I Ordered "Fish & Chips" From A Local Food Court And This Is What I Received

    Plate of breaded chicken, soggy fries, and coleslaw; an example of infuriating food scams.

    Frankensteins_Kid Report

    #76

    Ordered Half Cheese Half Pepperoni And They Didn’t Put Any Cheese On The Pepperoni Side

    Rectangular pizza with uneven toppings in a box, demonstrating food scams with half missing pepperoni.

    jollyroger009 Report

    #77

    Ordered "Pacific Veggie" From Domino's

    Cheese pizza cut into uneven squares, representing food scams in a cardboard box.

    blueraspberryicepop Report

    #78

    Ordered Domino’s Mac & Cheese

    Melted cheese in a foil container, possibly showcasing infuriating food scams.

    I will admit ordering pasta from a pizza place was mistake #1. But how did they forget one of the only two ingredients?

    xSpringBaby Report

    #79

    Ordered "Caprese" Sandwich At An Italian Restaurant At A 5 Star Resort In Mexico. Now, I'm No Italian, But That Doesn't Look Like Caprese Sandwich To Me

    Stacked salad with pesto between two slices of toast, resembling a food scam.

    maybeiambatman Report

    #80

    This Big Mac Was My First Mcdonald’s Meal In Six Months And It Did Disappoint

    Burger bun with missing patty, highlighting food scams.

    JimmyBags2 Report

